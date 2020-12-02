The Forgotten Vintage Fashion Moments of Actress Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is not only an incredible, Academy Award winning actress whose career has spanned five decades on the stage, television and film, but she’s also a fashion icon in her own right who never fails to wow audiences in her films and on the red carpet. She began acting during the swinging sixties in the Royal Shakespeare Company and she hasn’t slowed down since. Even though Mirren is well into her 70’s, she has a ton of youth and vibrance in her. And after years of working with some of the best known names in Hollywood, she has learned a thing or two about living life to the fullest. Mirren is a gorgeous person inside and out who knows that the key to life is not caring what other people think!

February 1968 Kine's Cross Hotel In 1967, Mirren got her first taste of life as a professional actress when she was hired by the Royal Shakespeare Company. She performed iconic roles in famous plays like “Hamlet” and “Antony and Cleopatra.” Her classical skills would prove to come in handy as her career transitioned to film and she began to win awards left and right.

August 1968 Coventry Telegraph Archive In this photo, Helen Mirren was starring as Cressida in the play “Troilus and Cressida” at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. The outfit was obviously a modern take for the character and it included a flowing babydoll dress and metallic jewelry. She looks like the perfect picture of ‘60s fashion here!

1978 Hulton-Deutsch Mirren donned curly hair, which is a look that she typically hasn’t rocked since the ‘60s, for her performance as Cassandra in the play “Agamemnon.” Her eccentric face makeup made her look older than she was even at the young age of 33. But Mirren has never been one to shy away from bold fashion looks.

September 1965 Mirrorpix This iconic look is obviously Mirren portraying Cleopatra for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her menacing stare and timeless beauty could even put Elizabeth Taylor’s portrayal of the historical figure to shame!

February 1968 Kine's Cross Hotel Most people know Helen Mirren for her acting roles, but her fashion accomplishments would put some supermodels to shame. Mirren once strutted down the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week barefooted, and at the ripe age of 74! Some models would be shy to walk down that catwalk at any age. Is there anything Mirren can’t do?

1969 Getty In this publicity shot for Helen Mirren's first major film project, "Age of Consent," the actress was only 22 years old. But the crew originally wanted a different actress to play the part before they saw Mirren's skills and beauty. The film, which starred James Mason as a lonely artist, was a huge success in Australia.

January 1969 Getty Helen Mirren has worked with a myriad of actors during her long career. Here she is photographed alongside Eric Porter, an actor of the Royal Shakespeare Company. Other actors she has worked with include Alan Rickman, Jack Nicholson and Harrison Ford.

January 1969 Getty For this photoshoot, which took place at Heathrow Airport, Mirren wore an outfit that would look just as stylish today. Her round glasses are very reminiscent of the '60s and the era's burgeoning hippie fashion trends, but her blouse and pants matched with her chic heels make the ensemble lean towards business casual.

November 1969 Getty A for her outlook on what makes a person beautiful, Mirren has said, “All any of us can do is make the best of what we have and live with generosity and kindness. Now that is beautiful.” She certainly has a good head on her shoulders. Hollywood is thankful to have such a wise woman to look up to today.

1975 Getty It may seem like the ‘70s, a decade which was now about 50 years ago, is a lifetime away. But Helen Mirren rocked the big hair and epic makeup of the time as well as any model today. Her standout red lip and fiery hair isn’t a look we often see her in, but it is absolutely show stopping.

1978 Getty Speaking about the difference between stage and film acting, Mirren said, “Theatre is more tiring, demanding, more frightening, everything. Film, you have to get up early in the morning, and I hate that. Both are powerful mediums. But the great thing about theatre is you do material you don't normally do on film. And you're the editor of your performance onstage.”

September 1975 Getty Mirren knows that beauty has nothing to do with age. She once said, “[A pivotal shift in beauty standards is] the acceptance of getting older. It's absolutely tied into the success, status, and stature of women in the workplace. I always used to say — although it enraged me and it still does — that there are so many more roles for men in films, television, and drama. It's much better now. But I think [to change that] we should put our energy into roles for women in life. And that's exactly what's happening now.”

May 1976 Getty Mirren knows that she isn’t the only one who is involved in creating a beautiful photo. She said, “[celebrities] get a lot of help in many different directions. You see beautiful photographs of us in a magazine, but there’s amazing lighting, an incredible photographer, an incredible hair and makeup team, a clothes team. There's a lot of work going into making that image. However, having said that, I still think that image is important for people to see. Life as an influential person is not over at 40," she told Glamour.

March 1981 Getty Mirren’s beauty may be the first thing that meets the eye when you look at the actress, but she has some great advice for younger women. She said, “[The beauty advice I would give 20 and 30-somethings is] forget the word beauty, and find another word that applies to you. My word is swagger. It's not your beauty; it's your swagger — unless, of course, you're very beautiful, in which case you're fine. I would say, as a 20-year-old, find your category. Remember that there is not one single person on this planet like you. You are an absolute individual. Find pride and solace in that.”

October 1965 Getty Mirren’s achievements in films are unmatched by other actresses. Talking about movies, she said, "Film is a wonderful thing and it can be so many different things. I don't want to turn my back on any of the different ways movies can be. I love the movies. I love going to the films. I like very serious films, I love foreign films, and I love big, fun movies — as long as they're well made and they've got good scripts. That's the most important thing," she told Elle.

1995 Getty Mirren has spoken frequently about being a woman, saying, "Incidentally I don't think women are any better at [handling pressure] or, more importantly, any worse at it than men are. Human beings make mistakes, so we all make mistakes and wrong decisions. Being able to make a decision and act upon it is not gender specific," she shared with Elle.

November 1984 Getty Mirren knows how to appreciate her lot in life, and that’s why people are such huge fans of hers. She doesn’t sugar coat her thoughts and she never pretends to be something that she’s not. On her outlook, she once said, “I’m an eternal optimist.” And her inner beauty shines just as much as her outer beauty.

July 1975 Getty Mirren knows that there’s a lot of sensationalist scenes that actresses get roped into filming because they could cause scandal and create attention for a film. She doesn’t shy away from showing her beauty, but she knows that the reality of filming those scenes is taxings. She once said, “There's nothing sexy about doing a nude scene. It's rather uncomfortable. I like dressing up rather than dressing down.”

February 1977 Getty Mirren isn’t a fan of streaming services, saying “It's devastating for people like my husband, film directors, because they want their movies to be watched in a cinema with a group of people. An audience, a movie, and you're all in it together. You're frightened, you laugh, you cry all together. So it's a communal thing. And that's beginning to disappear.”

March 1977 Getty And she has some funny thoughts on what people think about award shows. A lot of people believe that glamorous actors have to put on a hideous costume to be taken seriously at shows, but her thoughts in her own words are, “All you have to do is to look like crap on film and everyone thinks you're a brilliant actress. Actually, all you've done is look like crap.”

October 1980 Getty Mirren has always been a strong force in the acting world, and she’d like to see other women get the chance to do what she has done, too. She once said, “The more those roles change for women in life, the more people get used to that image — seeing an older woman’s face. They become more familiar with it. It’s not uncharted territory, visually, so it’s not such a shock to the system any more.”

March 1981 Getty But the years of filming movies haven’t done much to calm her stage fright, as she explained, “I’m always very insecure and nervous before I do any job. It would be so nice not to have to be nervous any more, not to have to be afraid. But the other thing you learn is that your fear and nervousness and insecurity is your own business, nobody else’s. Not because you want to be secretive about it, but because it’s impolite and self-centered to put it on other people. You should deal with it yourself. There’s a degree of arrogance: ‘I’m so nervous everyone, look at me!’”

February 1982 Getty Mirren has been an actress for over six decades, so it’s hard not to think about where her career will go in the future. Speaking about her future, she once said, “I try not to think of my own mortality, but that as I gets older it gets darker, there is no question about that. You just say: 'It's going to happen and it's going to happen to everybody’.”

November 1985 Getty Mirren knows that she has had an incredible life, and it may be due in part to her outlook on having regrets. She once said, “It's nice to look back and remember, and to think, "Wow! I've had a fantastic life, it's been brilliant!" Or else you think, "Oh, thank God that's all over!"

1986 Getty Mirren has had an eclectic career full of interesting roles, and there’s nothing that she will automatically turn down. She often confides in her husband about her roles and she once said, “I can't say no to an interesting role. I always tell my husband, 'That's it, I quit, I've done all I wanted', and he's just like, 'Yeah, yeah. Sure’.”

September 1989 Getty Mirren has always been a vocal advocate of feminism. “I’ve always had a very heightened sense of fairness. And as I grew to adulthood, I realized how appallingly unfair the world was for women. Every way you turned, the odds were stacked against you. That struck me as ridiculously out-of-date. I want roles that reflect women well as a sex, that don't demean or undercut them," she told Glamour.

1993 Getty Mirren reflected on her life in an interview, saying, “The longer your life, the more you have to remember, and I do have amazing memories. I feel particularly grateful that I’m in a happy marriage. I love my husband, I love being with him. He’s a nightmare, but he’s great, and I look forward to seeing him and miss him when he’s not there. Not that I can’t live without him, because I can. But that is a really nice part of my life, when I look back and think of what we’ve done together. Family in general, I think. It’s not any of my doing really, and the fact that I’m very close to my family is great.”

May 1995 Getty And Mirren loves to speak on feminism, having once said, “When roles for women in real life change, then you will see change in the film industry. If we happen to see a [female] president of the United States, and a world expert on marine biology comes on television and it’s a woman, or the female head of a petroleum company on the news. I think what’s galling to me is when you see someone who’s supposed to be a high-level surgeon in a film and she’s being played by a 28-year-old actress. They wouldn’t even be qualified yet, never mind eminent.”

March 1995 Getty Mirren doesn’t have any unrealistic notions of how popular she is, saying, “Well, that's how it looks from the outside. My success grew slowly but constantly. I've been working every year since I started acting and I got many awards before I won the Oscar for “The Queen.” Maybe it's because I've never been interested in big Hollywood flicks and I've only been in a few recently. I've always sensed a misogynist and sexist attitude, even in the '60s and '70s.”

January 1997 Getty Helen Mirren won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2007 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the film “The Queen.” She had been nominated twice before for Best Supporting Actress in 2002 and 1995, and she was nominated for Best Actress again in 2010. She also has won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe.

1997 Getty Helen Mirren has been married to her husband, director Taylor Hackford, since 1997, and the couple has been very happy together. And at the age of 75, Mirren is happy not to have children. She once said, “I am so happy that I didn't have children. Well, you know, because I've had freedom.”

February 2007 Wikimedia Commons Helen Mirren has no false notions about her life, but she knows that she is lucky to have had the stunning career that she has had. And being a symbol of beauty at 75 isn’t hard to beat either! Mirren got right to the chase about her personal experiences in an interview when she said, “Being me right now is sort of amazing.”

September 2008 Wikimedia Commons Mirren also knows what she likes to see on the screen, which is something that she tries to emulate. "On the cinema screen, your face is 10ft high and 6ft wide. It’s huge. And I, as a cinemagoer, like to see beautiful faces up there — it’s a pleasure. But there’s also story and entertainment, and one wants variety in that. You also want, as an audience member, to see people that you recognize and can identify with,” she told The Guardian.

July 2010 Wikimedia Commons This actress has never been one to slow down. As Mirren herself once put it, "Patting yourself on the back is not very productive. I'm proud of certain projects — they're all my babies in one way or another — but I don't dwell on my past achievements. I dwell on future achievements. I made some bold and quite brave moves at various times in my life. But I don't regret any of it. I always try to make the tapestry of my work as broad as possible. To me, the most successful way to conduct my professional life is to constantly search out new and different things to do.”

January 2012 Wikimedia Commons Mirren is best known for completely defying her age at every chance, and there's really no way to tell her age by looking at her alone. In this 2012 photo, Mirren was 66 years old, but she looks like she could be in her 30's! Her stunning navy gown is topped only by the sparkles on her belt that tie the whole look together.

February 2013 Wikimedia Commons It's not often that you see many older women rocking unnatural hair colors, and there's no reason that this look should be taboo! It's obvious by the smile on Mirren's face that she loves the unique color and it totally compliments her features and outfit.

September 2014 Wikimedia Commons Mirren has rocked her platinum blonde bob for many years, and there's no question that it accentuates her features well. But one thing that many people would be surprised to hear is that Mirren typically wears at least 5" high heels on the red carpet! She has been known to rock clear platform heels to boost her height, and she loves to find chic footwear on a budget.

October 2015 Wikimedia Commons This photograph shows Mirren at the opening ceremony of the 28th Tokyo International Film Festival in 2015. Mirren was there to showcase her newest film, "Woman in Gold," which she starred in alongside Ryan Reynolds, Katie Holmes and Max Irons. In the film she played a Jewish refugee from Austria and she received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her role.

2020 Wikimedia Commons To this very day, Helen Mirren is a great example of aging gracefully. Her chic style and modern looks have always stood out among other celebrities who try their hardest to appear young for as long as they can. Seen here at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2020, Mirren looked incredible at 75 years young.