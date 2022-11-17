Celebrities Who Didn’t Age Well Over the Years

It's tough to fight the aging process and it's not any easier to do so when you're frequently in the public eye. Some of the most rich and famous people do everything they can to reverse signs of aging, but even that isn't enough to make people think that you're truly forever young.

Some of these celebrities have gotten more and more unrecognizable as they've gotten older, but despite that they've managed to keep going with their incredible careers. They haven't let their age stop them from reaching heights that most people can only dream of.

Val Kilmer, Real Genius

Val Kilmer is a one-of-a-kind movie icon who reached his heyday in the '80s and '90s. From playing the coveted role of Bruce Wayne in "Batman Forever" to starring alongside Tom Cruise in "Top Gun," his roles have never faded into obscurity. His top movies have grossed over $3.5 billion at the box office, so it's safe to say that he's done pretty well for himself.

Val Kilmer Now

Kilmer's problems started with his weight, which fluctuated over the years and became very noticeable to his fans. But what they didn't know was that he was dealing with a serious illness which caused him to retreat from the public eye. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and underwent several bouts of chemotherapy before making his return to the big screen in "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022. His health struggles were also chronicled in the 2021 documentary "Val."

Sally Struthers, All In The Family

Sally Struthers' breakout role was Gloria Stivic, the bubbly and outspoken daughter on Norman Lear's groundbreaking series "All in the Family." Her character had all of the kind qualities of her mother Edith with all of the stubbornness of her father Archie. But you have probably seen her more recent roles too and might not have even recognized her!

Sally Struthers Now

Struthers used to fit the bill for the blonde bombshell of the '70s, but she still knows how to pack a punch on screen. She returned to television to play Babette on "Gilmore Girls," which lasted for several seasons before touring the country in productions of "Annie" and "Hello, Dolly!" She is also a spokesperson for the Christian Children's Fund which helps children in developing countries.

Mickey Rourke, Leading Man

Mickey Rourke was a heartthrob above the rest in the '80s. His steamy appearances in "9 1/2 Weeks" alongside Kim Basinger and "Angel Heart" made him a household name and cemented his handsome face in the minds of women around the world. But Rourke had a passion outside of acting that consumed a lot of his time and changed his physique—boxing.

Mickey Rourke Now

Mickey Rourke now has a totally new look thanks to his years in the ring, but that doesn't mean that he's said goodbye to Hollywood for good. After retiring from boxing in 1994 he returned to the screen with films like the Oscar-nominated "The Wrestler" in 2008 and "The Expendables" in 2010. In 2014 he also returned to boxing, which didn't last long but helped the actor stay in shape for his acting roles.

Kathleen Turner, Beautiful

Kathleen Turner was everywhere in the '80s and her timeless look was a reason that audiences couldn't get enough of seeing her on screen. From "Body Heat" and "Prizzi's Honor" to "The War of the Roses" and "Peggy Sue Got Married," Turner worked nonstop in the '80s and well into the '90s and nabbed an Oscar nomination and two Golden Globe Awards in the process.

Kathleen Turner Now

Then again, time can be cruel as Kathleen Turner’s once slim physique faded away. As she grew older, signs of aging started to show on her. However, that wasn’t the reason why she quit showbiz. In 1990, Turner was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, which left her with extreme pain that made her unable to walk. The side effect of the medication prescribed to her made her gain weight. Once her illness was treated, she started acting again and even appeared in shows such as Friends, Nip/Tuck, and Californication.

Rupert Everett, An Ideal Husband

With his deep-set eyes and a stare that would guarantee to make any girl melt, Rupert Everett started being cast as the bad boy in almost every film and show he starred in. In 1984, he starred as Julian Mitchell, an openly gay student in a 1930s English school in the film Another Country. He also starred as Julia Roberts’ gay friend in the film My Best Friend's Wedding, where won his second BAFTA and first Golden Globe Award.

Rupert Everett Now

Clearly, Rupert Everett’s age shows on his face which makes him hardly recognizable. His once jet black hair has now turned gray, and his smooth and flawless good-looking face has been replaced with wrinkles, which is just a normal part of growing older.

To prove that he is unrecognizable, we’re sure that many of you weren’t able to notice that he was the ornithologist in the film Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. Lucky for him, his new appearance didn’t get in the way of his acting career.

Lara Flynn Boyle, Top-Rated Actress

Twin Peaks wouldn’t be complete without Lara Flynn Boyle playing the role of Donna Hayward. The ‘80s cult television series was truly ahead of its time, and it was one of the reasons why the actress achieved fame and success if you’re not taking into account her unbelievably pretty face. Being able to show off her skill in acting and her beauty on the show opened many doors for Lara. She is also known for starring as Assistant District Attorney Helen Gamble in the ABC television series The Practice for which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Lara Flynn Boyle Now

No matter how beautiful she is, it didn’t seem to be enough for Lara Flynn Boyle that she sought the help of plastic surgeons to make her even more beautiful. Unfortunately, the complete opposite happened, and her once-pretty face has now been damaged.

One plastic surgeon even made a comment on the actress’s face saying, "Her face looks like its melting. Now it's deflated." It seems as though Lara is one of the many actresses who gave in to the pressure of maintaining her youthful appearance.

Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker

We bet there is no person who has watched the original Star Wars trilogy who didn’t fall in love with Mark Hamill as he played the role of Luke Skywalker. While many people expected Hamill’s career to take off thanks to his iconic role, the opposite happened. Casting him in other roles was extremely difficult since it was hard to look at him as someone other than Luke Skywalker. Because producers didn’t want an actor who will be viewed as a character from a different movie, Hamill ended up doing voice overs instead.

Mark Hamill Now

Since he mostly worked behind the scenes, it seems as though Mark Hamill didn’t pay any attention to how he looked, so old age got the best of him. As the years passed, the actor let his former self slip away and became a bit more comfortable with whatever his appearance was.

The aftermath of his injuries from the car crash he endured following the first Star Wars movie also showed on his face. Eventually, the producers of the new Star Wars films urged him to bring back his former glory as he was set to make a comeback on the big screen.

Igor and Grichka Bogdanov, Double Trouble

Seeing not just one but two similar-looking attractive guys will surely get anyone’s attention, which explains why French twins Igor and Grichka Bogdanov easily rose to fame. The duo was famous during the ‘70s for presenting various subjects in science fiction, popular science, and cosmology. However, their names made even more waves as they were involved in what is known as the Bogdanov affair, which claims that the brothers wrote nonsensical advanced physics papers and were published in reputable scientific journals.

Igor and Grichka Bogdanov Now

For years, the brothers were considered heartthrobs due to their handsome faces, but as they approached the late ‘90s, the twins’ appearance started to change drastically. Both Igor and Grichka took interest in cosmetic surgery and simply couldn’t get enough of it. They had one procedure done after the other on their faces until they ended up looking nowhere near their former selves. In order to still look like twins despite going under the knife, the brothers always had their surgeries done at the same time.

Axl Rose, The Ultimate Rock Star

Whether we like it or not, there’s really just something so captivating about rock stars that many people always end up falling for them. During the late ‘80s, rockstars dominated the scene, and at the top of the ladder was the lead vocalist and lyricist of the hard rock band Guns N' Roses, Axl Rose. As the group’s frontman, of course, Axl had to be good-looking. He was known not just for his amazing voice but also for being a bit unruly when he’s performing.

Axl Rose Now

Like all people, rockstars age too, and Axl Rose not just looked older, but he became a bit heavier too. Once known for having a tight body that could make any girl lose herself, the rock singer spent his time off the stage bingeing, not on booze or other substances but on food.

It’s kind of a better idea though if you think about it with all the reports of former rockstars losing their way as they battle substance abuse. Although he may not look like it, Axl still pretty much sounds like a rock god and is slowly making a comeback in the music scene.

Jocelyn Wildenstein, American Socialite

Can you imagine being a powerful woman in the midst of a male-dominated world? American socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein doesn’t have to, because she’s already living the dream of many women all over the world.

Wildenstein wasn’t just immensely rich, she was also highly attractive, which explains why she was able to gain a lot of friends from high places. It is rumored that she used to spend over $60,000 a year in personal telephone calls and half a million dollars for wine. Imagine just how wealthy she truly is!

Jocelyn Wildenstein Now

Sometimes, having too much money means you don’t even know where to spend it anymore. Her marriage with Alec Wildenstein, a wealthy art dealer with an aristocratic background did nothing but add to her already wealthy status.

Since she has so much money to spend, she decided to get cosmetic procedures done to her… a lot of it! Being the lavish woman that she is, Wildenstein had one procedure done after the other. There’s no telling when or if she’ll stop at this point.

Catherine Bach, Daisy Duke

Every woman in the world has Catherine Bach to thank for popularizing “daisy dukes,” a type of cut-off denim shorts that became her signature outfit in the television series The Dukes of Hazzard.

Playing the character of the same name as the clothing item she invented, Bach became one of the most desirable women of her time. Since her clothing on the show highlighted much of her legs, it was rumored that she got them insured for $1 million dollars.

Catherine Bach Now

It’s hard to believe that the once desired Daisy Duke of The Duke’s of Hazzard now looks like a completely different person. When the show ended, things went downhill for Bach. Like other actors whose role became too iconic, the actress was unable to land herself other projects since she was associated too much with Daisy Duke.

The lack of new projects gave her more time to focus on her children. Since she was out of the limelight for too long, Bach wasn’t able to maintain her once youthful appearance and focused on other things instead.

Geena Davis, Academy Award Winner

There’s no doubt that Geena Davis’ performance in the films Beetlejuice and then Thelma and Louise is what propelled her to be a successful Hollywood actress. Thanks to her box office success, the actress easily made headlines. She became even more famous when she married fellow Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum in 1987.

The couple became one of the hottest and most talked-about couples in Tinseltown during that time, so naturally, they started raking in even more projects. Davis went on to star in more noteworthy films such as A League of Their Own.

Geena Davis Now

We can’t say that the years haven’t been kind to Geena Davis, but a lot of people will definitely notice a huge change in her appearance. At the age of 64, Davis is still a sought after actress, starring in shows such as the horror television series The Exorcist.

Although her career is still stable, Davis makes it a point to be involved in other more relevant activities such as humanitarian and charitable campaigns. In 2007, she launched the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media.

Boy George and Culture Club

The Culture Club was one of the most famous bands back in the ‘80s. With hits such as Karma Chameleon, Time (Clock of the Heart), and Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, the band rapidly achieved stardom and was able to sell millions of copies of their albums.

As if the band wasn’t gaining enough attention, its lead singer Boy George had gained a huge following not only because of his amazing vocals but also because of his unique sense of style.

Boy George Now

Boy George was known for adding lots of colors to his outfit and his face. If you were to ask someone to describe the singer, they would easily describe him as a man wearing an extensive amount of makeup on his face.

Even after Culture Club disbanded, Boy George retained his style, only this time with a lot less color. Obviously, rocking an ‘80s look during this time and at the age of 59, the singer seems to look a bit out of place. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and Boy George is free to dress however he wants to.

Cybill Shepherd, The Last Picture Show

Cybill Shepherd’s role as Betsy in Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver is admittedly what cemented her career as an actress. Starring alongside Robert DeNiro caught the attention of many people thus propelling her to fame.

In the 1980s, her fame grew even more in the TV show Moonlighting where she played Maddie Hayes, the owner of a failing detective agency and the love interest of Bruce Willis’ character. The on-screen couple became an instant hit, and their show lasted for about four years.

Cybill Shepherd Now

Naturally, Cybill Shepherd’s days as a leading lady were all gone, and her once youthful face started to age. Although she is still quite attractive despite her age, she looks way different than she was when she was younger.

Her career in acting didn’t slow down a lot though as she starred on television shows such as The L Word and Psych as well as in Criminal Minds and The Client List. It’s safe to say that this actress will be receiving some more projects very soon.

Caitlin Jenner, Olympic Athlete

When Caitlin Jenner, better known as Bruce Jenner, first revealed to the public that she was a trans woman, everyone couldn’t believe it. Since she had a reputation for being an athletic person and a strict father before she made her revelation, a lot of people were definitely left feeling confused.

Still, being true to herself and breaking away from her former identity made this powerful woman glow more than ever. You’ve got to admit, Caitlin was just as beautiful as her daughters when she first showed herself in public as a trans woman.

Caitlin Jenner Now

Of course, shifting from male to female required a few surgeries here and there. As we all know, having too much surgery done has its consequences, in the long run, something that Caitlin had to learn the hard way.

When she became a contestant on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, that’s when Caitly realized that she wasn’t happy with how she looks. According to her, "It takes a little longer to get ready but now I can be myself all day.”