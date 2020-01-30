Pizza Delivery Drivers Describe An Unorthodox Delivery They’ve Once Made

Everyone loves a hot pizza, especially when it’s delivered straight to your door. Pizza delivery drivers may just be the great unsung heroes of our generation. They bring the people what they need no matter the weather, the time, or the neighborhood. But despite their ever-increasing importance in our lives, they don’t always get to see the best sides of the population.

Sometimes, people order pizzas when they’re not quite in their right minds. These drivers have seen it all: they’ve escaped near-certain death, they’ve witnessed chaos, and they’ve even saved lives. So read the stories, experience the highs and the lows, and seriously, tip your pizza delivery drivers. They really deserve more credit than they get.