Rules That All Hells Angels Must Follow

The Hells Angels are a motorcycle club that was founded way back in 1948 in the state of California. Over the years, the club has grown exponentially and has even gone international. But this motorcycle gang isn’t just known for ruling the streets. Many people consider them outlaws. But it turns out that even bad boys on motorcycles have rules they must follow... and they're actually quite surprising.

Respect Each Charter’s Territory Pinterest Although the Hells Angels are one organization, there are many charters and each one has to respect the other’s territory. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with riding across someone else’s territory but they can’t hang out in an area that belongs to another charter.

Prepare to Fight for Turf CNBC Although the Hells Angels are world renowned, they aren’t the center of the universe. In fact, there are other motorcycle gangs around, so when they run into each other, a fight over gang territory may ensue.

Wear Hells Angels Merchandise Only Le Devoir The Hells Angels don’t mess around, so, members would be wise to remember that when wearing their gear. All merch must be official from the Hells Angels. In other words, vests and t-shirts must have the official logo on it.

Dress Appropriately Pinterest To be a Hells Angels, one has to wear a vest that has the name Hell’s Angels and the wing insignia on the back. But the dress code varies by charter. Some might say no to shorts, while others might be okay with it. The same applies to colors. Some might give the thumbs up to wearing a certain color while others might not.

Hells Angels Vests are Precious MSN A member receives their vest when they are officially admitted into the club. Therefore, the vest must always be treated with respect because it’s considered a motorcyclists’ most sacred item with their Harley coming in close second.

Spread Kindness trivia.com Alright, so this might seem like a contradiction in terms because the Hells Angels are considered outlaws to some folks. But members must be good people and give back to the community by participating in charity work that help needy children and the elderly.

Ride in a Specific Pattern Pinterest While it might seem like there’s no pattern to a convoy of riders, they’re all required to ride a certain way. For example, the captain and the president of the charter ride next to each other while the rest of the riders follow in an order based on seniority and ranking. In other words, newbies and potential newbies must ride all the way in the back.

Treat Each Other With Respect YouTube The Hells Angels have a code built on mutual trust and respect for the members as well as the members’ family, neighbors and friends. This courtesy also extends to perfect strangers. But a lack of respect can lead to consequences like being kicked out.

Joining Another Club is Not Allowed N2 Info The Hells Angels are a tight knit group, so naturally, members can’t simply double dip by joining another motorcycle clubs. And in case there’s any doubt, the website clearly states: “Never combine your support to Hells Angels with other clubs, street gangs or others if you are unaware of the relationship between those others and the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.”

Talking About Absent Members Is Forbidden Vice The bond between the Hells Angels is strong, which is understandable why some members might be tempted to talk about a member who wasn’t able to make it to an event. The only problem is that it’s forbidden to speak about a member who isn’t present.

Cops Can’t Be Hells Angels Unsplash No cops allowed. It’s plain and simple. The Hells Angels won’t even allow anyone who works as an office clerk at a police station. The same restriction applies to anyone who is related to a cop or works as a guard at a prison.

Take the Hells Angels Brand Seriously iHeartRadio Every member must uphold themselves to the highest standards because they are representing the Hells Angels brand. It’s why it’s important that a member not behave in a way that’s inappropriate to avoid tarnishing the brand’s public image.

Being a Member Takes Top Priority Newsweek Members who have other hobbies will have to put everything on hold because the Hells Angels expect their brothers to focus solely on the motorcycle club. That means someone can’t forego riding with their boys because they have to go to a Comic-Con convention.

Prepare to Ride City News Toronto Being a part of a motorcycle gang means that one has to be ready to hop on their bikes and join their brothers on the road at a moment’s notice. Most riders spend more time on their motorcycles than they do on their feet.

Don’t Interrupt a Meeting Montreal Gazette The Hells Angels follow the Robert’s Rules of Order written in 1876 to prevent business meetings from getting out of hand. So, every member knows better than to interrupt a Hells Angels meeting. Any rule breakers will get fined $100, but there are exceptions to this rule like in the event of an emergency.

Don’t Snitch on Another Member TVA Nouvelles We’ve all heard the old saying, “Snitches get stitches.” But Hells Angels members shouldn’t take this lightly because the rule here is that if a member gets caught doing something illegal, another member can’t snitch. If cops question the member about someone else’s shady activities, they must remain quiet to avoid incriminating anyone.

Only Ride a Harley YouTube Hells Angels only ride one type of motorcycle and that’s the Harley-Davidson brand. There are no ands, ifs or buts about it. So, anyone looking to join the gang needs to own this type of bike. However, in some cases, other brands may be ridden so long as the bike was made in America.

Don’t Link to Their Website Unsplash Linking or attempting to get on to the Hells Angels website by a non-member isn’t allowed unless they’ve given the go ahead. In fact, their site says: “You may not establish and/or operate links to this website without the prior written consent of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.”

Don’t Talk to Reporters Ozbike Although Hells Angels members have been on the news before, the club itself is very secretive. So, one of their most sacred rules involves not discussing any activities or sharing anything personal about the organization to the media.

Don’t Be a Grammar Stickler Reuters Most people know that the “s” in “Hells” should have an apostrophe in front of the "s". Just don’t go around telling motorcyclists that. The lack of an apostrophe is intentional to insinuate that all the riders come from hell, making the word “Hells” possessive. So, don’t be a grammar stickler.

You Can’t Ask to Join Pinterest Most people ask to join a club either in person or by e-mail. But don’t bother asking to join Hells Angel this way. It won’t work. According to their website, “If you have to ask, you probably will not understand the answer.”

Wait for the Invitation Bart Molendijk/Anefo Potential Hells Angels are invited to spend a little time with the various members. During this time, the inductees will assess whether or not a newbie is Hells Angels material. If they seem like the right fit, they’ll be let in.

Don’t Stand Them Up Articlesvalley.com If the Hells Angels invite a potential member to an event, they mean serious business. So, anyone who’s a total flake and doesn’t show up or asks to reschedule will likely get disqualified for membership.

Prepare to Get Haze Articlesvalley.com Joining the Hells Angels is a lot like joining a fraternity and there are lots of hurdles to jump over. But the most unpleasant obstacle of all is being hazed, which can get pretty brutal and violent. Worst of all, the potential member has to take it.