The Hidden Truth About “The Facts of Life”

For 9 seasons, audiences watched as Edna Garrett, a housemother at an all-girls' boarding school, helped a group of teenage girls tackle the various obstacles that come with everyday life. But while this sitcom had everyone in stitches in front of the camera, there are some unknown truths behind the scenes that will leave fans shaken. Not many people know that the show that aired on television wasn't the show that producers originally set out to make. And after some tough cuts during the first season, the cast of the show was nearly unrecognizable. If you had your TV set to NBC in the '80s, you'll undoubtedly remember this classic sitcom.

The Cast Was All-Female NBC / Embassy Communications “The Facts of Life” aired from 1979 to 1988 and had an all-female cast. Now that might not seem like a big deal today, but for the 1980s, this was considered quite progressive. The series worked so well with this cast that it inspired Hollywood to make other shows and films where women were the center of attention. But the show also broke other barriers, too.

The Show Featured a Disabled Person NBC / Embassy Communications Aside from having an all-female cast, “The Facts of Life” also broke an even bigger barrier when Blair’s cousin, Geri, appeared on the show. Why was this so important? Because the character suffered from cerebral palsy, making it the first time a disabled person was featured on a primetime TV show. This helped put the show on the map, but not everyone was reacting well to being in the spotlight...

One Actress Didn’t Like the Spotlight NBC / Embassy Communications Kim Fields, who played Tootie Ramsey, shared just how difficult it was being in the spotlight, especially as her body changed during puberty. "When your body is changing, people can be mean– everyone goes through those awkward stages,” she explained. But one of her co-stars was really lucky right off the bat.

Mindy Cohn Never Auditioned NBC / Embassy Communications Actress Mindy Cohn didn’t audition for the role of Natalie Green. Producers simply went to several high schools and interviewed students— and Cohn was one of them. The show’s lead star, Charlotte Rae (aka Edna Garrett), liked Cohn so much that she and the producers gave her the role of Natalie. But then something scary happened after season one.

The Core Cast Was Amazing NBC / Embassy Communications Fans remember the show’s den mother Edna Garrett and the four boarding school girls, Blair (played by Lisa Whelchel), Jo (played by Nancy McKeon), Natalie (played by Mindy Cohn), and Tootie (played by Kim Fields). But the show originally had other main characters who didn’t fare so well.

Most of the Season One Cast Got the Axe NBC / Embassy Communications Actresses like Molly Ringwald, who played Molly Parker in season one, got the axe at the end of the first season. So, by the time season two premiered, only four main girls remained. Producers did this because they felt it allowed audiences to connect with a smaller group of characters. But that doesn’t mean they didn’t have a few awesome guest stars along the way.

Some Guest Stars Were Stars in the Making NBC / Embassy Communications A lot of guest stars appeared over the course of the series and many of them were A-listers in the making. Some of these stars included Larry Wilmore, Jami Gertz, Zsa Zsa Gabor and future “E.R.” actor George Clooney.

Other Actors Just Hung Around the Set Instagram / Helen Hunt While some future A-listers actually appeared onscreen, there were other actors who loved the show so much that they hung around backstage. Some of these stars included Paul Haggis and “Mad About You” actress Helen Hunt.

Edna Garrett Was the Center of the Show’s Universe NBC / Embassy Communications Actress Charlotte Rae’s character, Edna Garrett, was the center of the show, which is why Rae herself was involved in a lot of the behind-the-scenes decisions, including the naming of many of the show’s favorite characters.

The Characters Were Named After Special People NBC / Embassy Communications Some of the show's characters were named after very important people in Rae’s life. For example, Natalie was the name of Rae’s real life best friend. Then there’s the character Andy, who was named after Rae’s son.

Blair Was Originally Very Different NBC / Embassy Communications Blair was a preppy New Yorker that everyone loved. But when the character was first conceived of, actress Lisa Whelchel was supposed to play her as a quick-talking Texan. Producers loved Whelchel’s real-life personality so much that they asked her to be herself when playing Blair. But other actresses had to roll with their roles.

Here’s Why Tootie Used Roller Skates NBC / Embassy Communications Tootie’s favorite mode of transportation were her roller skates, but there was a behind-the-scenes reason for this. Actress Kim Fields was shorter than her other co-stars, so the roller skates were added to make her taller and more cinematically visible while she was around the other girls.

Jo Was Supposed to Be a Female Version of the “Fonz” NBC / Embassy Communications Producers originally wanted Nancy McKeon’s character, Jo, to be the female counterpart of the Fonz, a hip character from “Happy Days” who was played by Henry Winkler. But McKeon’s tender nature made them change their minds. So, the character was portrayed as softer instead of quite as rebellious.

Blair Was Supposed to Hit a Huge Milestone First NBC / Embassy Communications In the final season, audiences gasped when they learned that Natalie lost her v-card to boyfriend Snake. But producers originally wanted the character Blair to lose her virginity first. This plot line didn't air on the show because actress Lisa Whelchel refused to shoot the story because of her religious beliefs.

Two Stars Walked Out of the Spotlight NBC / Embassy Communications Actresses Lisa Whelchel and Nancy McKeon decided to walk out of the Hollywood spotlight and focus on starting a family after the series ended. McKeon married Marc Andrus in 2003 and had two children— Aurora and Harlow, while Whelchel married her husband Steven Cauble and had three children— Clancy, Haven, and Tucker. But Mrs. Garrett left the show for other reasons.

Charlotte Rae’s Character Was Written Off NBC / Embassy Communications Although Whelchel and McKeon waited until the end of the series to take a break from Hollywood, actress Charlotte Rae left the show in season eight. Writers explained the departure by saying that Mrs. Garrett got married and joined the Peace Corp. But there was another reason why Rae herself quit.

Rae Felt That Mrs. Garrett Had Gotten Boring NBC / Embassy Communications Rae reportedly felt that her character had gotten a little boring over the course of the series. So, she decided it was time to bid farewell to Mrs. Garrett. But before she left, she asked producers to bring late actress Cloris Leachman in as a replacement and they did. Leachman ended up playing Mrs. Garrett’s sister and she played a main role in the last season of the series.

"The Facts of Life" Was Actually a Spin-Off NBC / Embassy Communications Most fans don’t realize that “The Facts of Life” was actually a spin-off of “Diff’rent Strokes.” In the series, Rae played the same role of Edna Garrett, but she was a housekeeper working for the Drummonds. But producers of the series knew that Rae could hold her own on a new series, too.

Edna Garrett Got a Second Chance NBC / Embassy Communications The Edna character was then written off after taking a job at Eastland Prep School. That’s when producers came up with “The Facts of Life,” which eventually turned out to be quite a hit. This made producers consider creating other spin-offs.

The Show Almost Created Six Other Spin-Offs NBC / Embassy Communications Producers planned on creating six other series, including one that took place in a military school. In fact, the premise was featured in the third season of “The Facts of Life,” but never took off. Neither did any of the other spin-off ideas either.

Alan Thicke Helped Write the Theme Song Hallmark “You take the good and take the bad,” was one of the catchy lines from “The Facts of Life’s” theme song. It was actually co-written by the late Alan Thicke, a Canadian actor known for playing the dad on the sitcom “Growing Pains.” He was also musician Robin Thicke’s real life father.

Lisa Whelchel Almost Starred on “Friends” NBC / Embassy Communications Lisa Whelchel was almost cast as Rachel Green on “Friends.” But when she went to audition for the role, she didn’t feel comfortable playing the character as Rachel was more risqué than her previous roles. So, the role went to Jennifer Aniston. But Whelchel wasn’t done with TV yet...

Whelchel Appeared on Another Show YouTube / factsoflifeminutes After playing a fictional character for so long, Whelchel got to play herself when she appeared as a contestant on the reality show “Survivor.” Although she didn’t win, she did come in second place, which is nothing to complain about.

Charlotte Rae Was on Sesame Street NBC / Embassy Communications Perhaps the reason why Charlotte Rae was able to play such a maternal role on “The Facts of Life” was the fact that she had appeared on “Sesame Street” years earlier and taught kids skills like how to read and how to write. But it wasn’t all fun and games on the actual sitcom.