We’ve all dreamt of starting over, but Sydney Ferbrache is a woman who actually did it. Her incredible story started innocently on a trip to Europe with a college friend. Although many people take the occasional summer vacation or weekend getaway, Ferbrache soon realized that she wanted to live life on the road for good, even if the people around her weren’t willing to accompany her along the way.
24-Year-Old Dumps Her Boyfriend, Quits Her Job and Moves Into a Luxurious Van With Her Dog