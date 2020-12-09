25 Simple DIY Ideas to Give Your Home a Storage Makeover

We could all use a little more organization in our lives, especially at home. But we often find ourselves stumped because of the lack of space. So here are some amazingly simply DIY ideas to give even the smallest living space a storage makeover and put an end to clutter for the foreseeable future. Decluttering your life can have some positive side effects, like improved focus and less mental stress, so there's no good reason to not get your life organized immediately! Get a head start on your New Year's Resolutions by tackling some of the projects below.

Store K-Cups In Egg Cartons dyncrafts K-Cups are basically tiny little plastic cartridges of coffee and, in some cases, hot chocolate. As convenient as they seem, they can accumulate fast and create counter clutter. But organizing them is easy. Just stick the K-Cups into empty egg carton compartments and voila! The clutter is gone.

Add a Pegboard Organizer to Drawers dyncrafts This one’s an easy solution to ease kitchen clutter. Simply add a pegboard organizer to any drawer, especially the ones that are deep. This allows one to organize glass or metal pans into each groove and get them out of sight and out of mind until needed.

Buy a Freestanding Closet Anna Malmberg For those of us who have closets that are packed full of clothes, shoes and accessories, a freestanding closet in the bedroom is an easily solution to hanging work clothes and jackets. That way, they don’t wind up on the side of the bed or hanging over a door.

Use Tension Rods to Keep Flat Items in Line dyncrafts Add tension rods vertically on bottom countertop shelves. This will provide plenty of space to add those extra cutting boards, molds and bake pans that are always getting in the way. This same concept can be applied to overhead shelves to store plates, too.

Organize Cleaning Supplies in the Closet Sara Tramp Don’t just throw cleaning supplies in a closet. Organize them by adding a caddy on the closet floor and a wall mount rack that can hold items like mops and brooms. The caddy can be used to hold cleaning sprays and rags.

Place Veggies Inside Countertop Drawers dyncrafts Got empty countertop drawers? Use them to hold all those veggies that are constantly taking up space in the fridge’s crisper or countertop. Add two baskets inside to separate onions from potatoes and whatnot.

Add Racks and Holders to Display Magazines David A. Land Add a couple of racks or holders to a wall in the living room. This will make the perfect home for all those magazines and books the family loves to read but they wind up putting down in all the wrong places like on the floor, coffee table or couch.

Repurpose Magazine Holders dyncrafts Those plastic magazine holders no one’s using can be repurposed to hold aluminum foil, wax paper and even Ziploc bags. They can even be used to hold various cutting boards or those cookbooks that have been lying around taking up space.

Add Wall Mounts for Bikes Pinterest / Regan Baker Design For anyone living in a shoebox apartment, owning a bike can turn a space into a nightmare. But it doesn’t have to be. There’s a way to make things less cramped by adding a wall mount capable of holding a bike. Essentially, the bike instantly becomes wall décor.

Tack Plastic Bags to the Pantry Wall dyncrafts Dining tables and kitchen counters are no place for plastic bags and Ziploc boxes. So instead, lift the flap of the boxes up and tack them to the pantry wall or the pantry door. That way, the plastic bags will be out of sight but easily accessible when needed.

Hang Pots and Pans on a Towel Bar Pinterest / Devol Kitchens Add a towel bar on top of the kitchen counter or above an island table and install hooks to hang those annoying pots and pans on. This will declutter the cabinets under the sink and make these necessary items more accessible when cooking.

Use Bike Hooks to Hang Garden Tools Pinterest / House Beautiful Add bike hooks to any garage wall to hang all sorts of garden tools on the wall like shovels, rakes, and even brooms and pails. Want even more space? The bike hooks can be used to hang a coiled water hose, too.

Keep Hair Ties Organized With a Carabiner dyncrafts Hair ties seem to have a life of their own and tend to fall behind desk drawers, inside closets or the medicine cabinet in the bathroom. To avoid this, use a carabiner to hold all those loose hair ties in one place.

Label Electric Cords With Plastic Bread Tags dyncrafts Don’t throw those plastic bread tags away. Use them to label the power cords connected to the power strip with the name of the device they belong to. This will make it easier to identify which cable belongs to what the next time anyone needs to unplug something.

Buy Drawer Organizers Pinterest / Sara Tramp Get some drawer organizers from an office supply store or order some online. Then add to any drawer and designate a space for all items like paper clips, thumb tacks, scissors, and pens and pencils. Now your junk drawer is junky no more!

Turn a Spice Rack into a Perfume Rack dyncrafts For those of us who are obsessed with perfume but don’t have enough counter space, try turning a spice rack into a perfume rack. Not only will this provide multiple tiers to place more bottles vertically, but it allows one to show off their collection of fancy perfumes.

Stick Sandals and Flip Flops Inside a Letter Organizer dyncrafts Letter organizers have three or four slots with just enough space to slide a pair of flip flops and sandals in each slot. Buy more than one letter organizer for those of you who have a collection of open-toed flat shoes.

Store Shoes in Plastic Soda Bottles dyncrafts Into recycling? Then grab those old plastic soda bottles and cut them in half. Then use the bottle half to store shoes vertically. They fit, and more importantly, they will make decluttering the closet absolutely shoe-tastic!

Organize Closets With Towel Bars and Shower Curtain Rings dyncrafts Install two or three towel bars on the inside of a closet door and add a couple of shower curtain rings to them. The rings can be used to hold scarves, socks and underwear so that the closet will look and feel less cluttered.

Place Shelves Above Doors Fantastic Frank Floating shelves are a real organizational lifesaver when there’s no more room in the house. Simply place the shelves above the door and use them to store extra books or add some decorative baskets to store extra things that are rarely used like old magazines or out-of-season footwear like snow boots during the summer.

Use Chalkboard to Label Stuff dyncrafts Chalkboard and chalkboard paint are excellent ways to label all those bottles in the spice rack. This will make it easier to look for the pepper, paprika or cinnamon without having to take all the bottles out and opening them to see what they are.

Place Makeup Brushes in a Toothbrush Holder dyncrafts Those of us who wear makeup would be lost without our makeup brushes. But most people have more than one, each with a specific function. So, try using a toothbrush holder to place each brush in the holes. This ensures that the brushes won’t brush up (no pun intended) against each other and damage the bristles.

Add a Rotating Tray to the Fridge dyncrafts Tired of struggling to find the butter or ketchup? Use a rotating tray to place all of those bottles of hot sauce, mayo, mustard and salad dressing in one place. Next time anyone needs to look for something, all they’ll have to do is rotate the tray until they find what they need.

Add Rolling Crates Under the Bed Martin Wichardt via Fantastic Frank Rolling crates and plastic organizers slide easily under the bed and can be used to store items like extra blankets, comforters or even seasonal clothes. Also, books, board games and shoes can be stored here, too.