Mom Has 40-Hour Labor, Nurse Told Not To Let Her Sleep

Sleep Deprivation

As Matthew and Nicole longed to bring a baby into their family of two, they waited patiently. Her daughter Nicole was finally born after Nicole spent over 40 hours in labor.

Nicole's doctor ordered her to stay awake despite the turmoil engulfing the delivery area, depriving her of much-needed sleep.

A Great Team

The pair was the epitome of a team since they planned every aspect of Nicole's pregnancy, from the gender reveal to the mode of delivery.

She was staying on top of everything when her water broke during the 36th week of her pregnancy, ruining everything they had planned.

Unexpected

Nicole felt her water breaking on a Monday night. Matthew rushed to his car and placed his wife in the back, getting ready to head straight to the hospital when he became aware of the situation.

They were concerned when Nicole's water unexpectedly broke weeks before she was supposed to deliver.

The Time Was Now

Fortunately for Matthew, a significant snowfall hit the area, requiring him to clear the driveway before beginning their two-hour trek to the hospital. Nicole was so terrified when she finally made there to the hospital.

When it came time to make important decisions, the couple remained stubborn despite changing some of their plans.

She Wanted To Do It Naturally

The pair arrived at 4 am and immediately declined any assistance from any medication. They still desired to give birth naturally in some way. After seven hours of only seven centimeters of dilation, their initial obstinacy soon transformed.

Matthew was waiting patiently with his wife when he saw something that devastated him.

Disagreements

"At 11 am, we had a check on my wife, and she was still 7 cm. For the first time in my life, I saw my wife giving up, and it absolutely broke my heart." Matthew wrote on a Facebook post.

The couple made a choice that was regarded to be against their union for the first time.

Accepting Help

Matthew was aware that something had to give despite Nicole's opposition to taking her medication. Nicole was then forced to take Pitocin by him.

Nicole decided to start with a small amount after a protracted discussion between the two. They were able to show the pair exactly what to do as a consequence.

She Felt Better

Her dilatation grew after ingesting such a modest quantity, eventually reaching a height of 10 centimeters. Her words resounded across the corridor as Nicole's misery began to manifest itself.

Nicole, who was unable to take any more suffering, questioned the moral standard she had established for herself before making a choice that appeared inescapable.

The Longest Day Of Her Life

Nicole finally decided to get an epidural to aid with the excruciating agony she was feeling after laboring for over four hours. Nicole made her final push as her daughter Blakeley Faith Ziesemer entered the world after 40 exhausting hours of labor.

When the doctor uttered a phrase that caused everyone in the delivery room to become aware, Nicole was just about to go to bed.

Pressing On

Nicole was prepared to take a break and recharge after the 40 grueling hours she had to struggle through. Everyone in the room looked at the doctor in full amazement as he then firmly ordered, "Push!"

"Don't stop!" he ordered, ignoring everyone else and turning to face Nicole. "Push Nicole, push!"

Placing Trust

Putting her trust in the doctor’s hands, Nicole resumed pushing with tears of exhaustion running down her face. She did not understand what was going on or what she was even pushing out, as she had already given birth.

Moments later, Nicole heard something that shocked everyone in the delivery room.

The Realization

Cries of a second baby echoed in the room, leaving the couple in complete shock. The two did not do an ultrasound and did not in any way see this coming. “Congratulations, you have twins,” the doctor said with a big smile on his face.

The couple looked at each other with mixed emotions.

Be Prepared

Just like any parents, Matthew and Nicole wished they were prepared, for they only bought one of every baby item. Nevertheless, after meeting their son, they felt at ease knowing that no matter what, they would make things work and would raise their children with so much love and care.

After telling their friends and family the news, they got a reaction that they did anticipate.

Love And Support

Once the news spread amongst their loved ones, the couple was surprised with baby presents that made most of their worries go away.

Everyone pitched in to get the couple a set of items they needed for their unexpected baby making their hearts fill with the love and support they had for them. Cade Matthew and Blakeley Faith continued to shock their parents.

Family

As the twins grew up, the couple noticed the strong bond that existed between the two, as they almost took care of each other at times. The children’s strong bond brought the family even closer together, making them appreciate the everlasting tie of family.

Surprises are sweet and may be overwhelming at times, but sometimes they are all that is needed to turn a challenging situation into the best experience. In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a similar yet very different occurrence took place.

A Big Family

The road to having their first child had been perfect for Grace and Henry. They had a wonderful home in one of the city’s safest neighborhoods, with green lawns and a beautiful cul de sac where their kids would play one day.

The two had been together for six years before tying the knot. And even then, they knew they wanted to have a big family. They had no idea what fate had in store for them.

A Good Start To The Year

Grace and Henry found out they were pregnant three months after their honeymoon was over. The two were beside themselves with joy, seeing their dream finally come true. They even started decorating a room in their house for the baby.

But their happiness would soon turn into surprise when they discovered what was truly happening. By then, it would be too late to go back.

Changes

Life changed drastically for Grace and Henry after they got pregnant. Grace, who had been working as a clerk, started clocking in fewer hours at work so she could focus more on her baby bump.

On the other hand, Henry took on more responsibilities at work, looking to cover the financial gap left after her wife changed her working schedule. The new system would threaten to break their marriage apart.

The New Arrangement

Grace and Henry had only been married for half a year when the troubles started streaming in. The first was the consequences brought by their new working situation.

Although Henry supported his family, he spent less time with Grace, which brought friction to their love life. It wouldn’t be long until the pressure caught up to them.

A New Conflict

Grace didn’t mean to yell at Henry when he got home at night, asking why he was rarely at home of late. Henry was tired and didn’t take the time to hear her out.

The lack of communication would lead to the biggest fight in their marriage. Were the two ready to destroy their lives together before it even started?

A Good Couple

Grace kept quiet as her husband talked to her. She apologized for her outburst, and seeing how remorseful she was, Henry stepped up and asked for forgiveness.

She was the love of his life and the mother of his kid. The last thing he wanted to do was hurt her in any way. But what he said left her in tears.

He Apologizes

“I am so sorry for not being attentive,” Henry said. He placed a hand on Grace’s belly and kissed her forehead. “We are in this together, forever and always. I know we’ll find a way to make all of this work.”

True to his words, he pushed for a work-from-home model, ensuring he was still working while staying by Grace’s side. But the issues wouldn’t stop there.

The First And Second Trimester

Although Grace and Henry were fixing their marital problems as soon as they reared their nasty heads, the issues were slowly tacking on each other.

The biggest of them centered around pregnancy. Grace had been healthy at the start of her trimester. But everything changed as she entered the second. The issue would change their lives forever.

Being Realistic

Grace and Henry did not rule out the possibility of complications regarding their pregnancy. But like any expectant parent, they hoped nothing would go wrong.

But one day, a sharp belly pain woke Grace up. She cried out to Henry, who was still sleeping. He didn’t waste any time, taking her straight to the hospital. What’d they’d discover would leave them heartbroken.

The Emergency Room

The couple went into the emergency room, where a doctor tended to Grace. After a few tests, she asked them to wait for thirty minutes.

The wait was long for Grace and Henry, given how worried they were about their baby’s state. The pressure built as the doctor walked back to them, a solemn look on her face.

The Doctor’s Report

“Mr. and Mrs. Jones,” she began eloquently enough. “The stomach pains you experienced were due to your wound expanding, which is common in the second trimester.”

“The pain might spread from your lower abdomen to your hips and groin, which is also expected. But it is important to come in whenever the pain starts.” Grace and Henry breathed a sigh of relief. Little did they know that the doctor was far from finished.

A New Development

“But there is something we caught while running the tests,” the doctor said, her smile receding. “When was the last time you came for a check-up?” She asked Grace.

“A few weeks ago,” the momma answered, looking up at her husband for confirmation. When Henry nodded, she repeated her answer. What the doctor presented didn’t make any sense.

The Last Ultrasound

“The last ultrasound had detected a single fetus within you,” the doctor continued. “It’s dated three months ago.”

“Is there a problem?” Henry asked, a sheet of sweat covering his forehead. The doctor didn’t answer. She only pointed at the seat next to Grace. “If you wouldn’t mind taking a seat, Mr. Jones,” she said.

Three In The Oven

With thinned lips, the doctor slid a dark ultrasound sheet. “It seems you guys are having triplets,” she said as she leaned back.

Grace picked up the sheet. Her eyes were wide open as she stared at it. This was a miracle, especially after they’d spent the last three months knowing they had one kid. But although the moment was a happy one for them, it presented a challenge they were unprepared for.

The Delivery

Grace and Henry had spent months optimizing their lives for a single child. But now they had to change everything to accommodate two more. They bought more baby courts, freed up a guest room for the three kids, and redecorated it.

When the time came, Grace had a successful delivery, bringing three of the prettiest girls into the world. As Henry cradled them by his wife’s side, he knew his life would never be the same.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.