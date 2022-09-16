After Repairman Fixes Furnace, Dad Finds Note About Newborn Scribbled On Receipt

Anxious

It had already been a tough year, and it had been two days of nervous anticipation. Jesse still saw no sign that things would ease up. He opened the mailbox to find an envelope with "Magnuson Sheetmetal" on it, and he felt his anxiety surge.

He knew there was no point in waiting, so he tore open the envelope. He was shocked when he saw the bill. He couldn't believe it.

Living Life

Life throws you curve balls in this day and age. We must learn how to balance work and home life or try to keep fit and healthy while keeping up with the latest trends. It seems like we are on the constant go.

The general goings of life become overwhelming for most. But throw in added bills and kids to the mix? Living life as a parent is a whole new level.

Young Parents

Living in your twenties is already a ton to handle when balancing your work life with your home life. It makes sense then that being a young parent is no easy feat. The Hulschers had been living this harsh reality for a while.

Their troubles practically doubled when they had their second child. The Hulschers could never have expected things to get worse... but they did.

Making The Best Of It

Jesse Hulscher worked as a development consultant while Maria, his wife, spent her time caring for their two boys. Living a comfortable life when relying on a single income wasn't easy.

Although they were under much pressure, the couple did their best. They wanted to make a life for themselves as easy as possible, but there would soon be news that would send them over the edge.

Nervous Excitement

The couple was excited when they discovered Maria was pregnant with their third child. But as happy as they were, they felt the added weight of stress.

The Hulschers were no strangers to the expenses of having children, so they couldn't help feeling nervous about the new costs. But they decided to keep positive and did their best to prepare for what they could.

Positive Feedback

As the pregnancy progressed, their excitement grew. Jesse and Maria were taken up with the baby's growth and were glad they had positive feedback after every check-up.

The pregnancy was progressing as expected, and their baby was healthy, all they could have asked for. But Jesse knew that living in Willmar meant they had an obstacle they would have to overcome.

Smooth Sailing

Everything was going smoothly for the young family who lived in Willmar, Minnesota. It was in September 2016 when they told their family they were expecting another baby.

But good moments never seem to last. Jesse had been optimistic when he came, only to encounter an unforgettable sight.

Winter

Jesse's excitement faltered when they discovered the date their third child would be born. He realized their baby would be born in the middle of winter. What made matters worse was that winters dropped below freezing in Willmar, which wasn't suitable for a newborn.

They started getting as many blankets and warm baby clothes as possible. But then they heard something that altered everything.

Exciting News

They had been to a couple of check-ups by now, and we were anticipating finding out the gender of their baby. Their excitement doubled when they found out they were having a girl.

They loved their sons dearly and were looking forward to having another girl in the family. Time seemed to slow down the closer it came to the delivery date.

Sooner Than Expected

They had been told the baby was due in March, but Jesse was unprepared when Maria started going into labor the night of February 22nd.

Jesse could tell the young family was in for a rough ride, but he had no idea that night would turn their world upside-down.

She Arrived

When the Hulschers’ daughter was finally born, both parents were excited beyond words. Their little girl had arrived safely and was healthy; a unique feeling of relief that only parents could attest to.

After spending their first night in the hospital, mother and daughter prepared to finally come home. That was when Jesse first realized they had a huge problem.

Bracing For The Incoming Storm

Though Minnesotans are used to heavy snowfall, sometimes they just have to stay indoors and ride it out.

On the morning of February 22, the National Weather Service reported an enormous snow storm coming towards southern and central Minnesota. Residents bundled in and locked up tight, but all they could do was wait.

A Warning

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch and expected it would begin as heavy rain on the evening of Thursday, February 23, and change to heavy snow on Friday morning.

Upon learning the news, the Hulschers figured they would still have time before the storm hit for Jesse to get Marie and her new baby from the hospital and take them home to safety. But they couldn’t have been more wrong.

Something You Can’t Prepare For

It was right about this time that Jesse began preparing everything to welcome Maria and the baby to the house. Everything seemed to be in order, so he hopped in the shower before driving to the hospital to pick them up. But as he finished up showering, the water went cold.

Panicked, he went into the furnace room to see what was wrong. It was a nightmare come true. This really couldn’t be happening right now, could it?

Unforeseen Complications

The furnace in the house had gone out. Jesse tried to fix it himself, but to no avail. Knowing temperatures were likely to drop below 30°F (-1°C) that evening, he realized the danger it posed for his newborn baby.

This new disaster couldn’t have come at a worse time, and Jesse had been totally unprepared for it.

Fearing The Worst

“Instantly I panicked,” Jesse recalls. “I have a two-year-old here, a newborn coming home…and this was before the big potential snowstorm.” He picked up the phone, praying for a miracle.

Jesse and Maria had no ability to fix the issue and the situation was looking extremely dire for these two well-meaning parents.

Scrambling To Find Help

Jesse called a repairman that the family had employed a couple of times before. Unfortunately, he was completely booked and couldn’t make it to the Hulschers’ house in time. So Jesse went online to search for other repair companies in the area. But his bad luck wouldn’t budge.

All of the companies he called were busy helping other customers prepare for the storm. His time was running out. Then he remembered a crucial thing.

The Furnace

Money was already tight with all the added expenses, but it would all be worth it to finally have his little girl home. But now, their furnace was busted and nobody could help. Jesse began to panic. Without it, in the dead of winter, the house would be freezing.

There was no way he could bring a newborn baby home. Then, Jesse remembered something. He got on the phone, hoping and praying he could do something in time.

The Last Resort

Not long before, Jesse had a conversation with a neighbor, who told him about an AC and heating business in the area. The neighbor gushed about the company, talking about their diligence and great customer service. But Jesse couldn’t remember the name of the business.

In a Hail Mary attempt, Jesse called his neighbor to ask for the details. It was a long shot, but he didn’t have any other choice.

A Life Saver

The neighbor answered Jesse’s call and told him the name of the company: Magnuson Sheet Metal. He called them and spoke to co-owner Craig Aurand, trying his best to express the urgency of the situation. His plea worked, and a repairman was at his house within 20 minutes of hanging up. They were able to fix the furnace and get the heat up and running.

A crisis had been averted and peace had returned to their household — until they saw the repairman’s bill.

Another Surprise Coming Their Way

Then, almost a month after the incident, Jesse opened the mailbox to find the invoice from Magnuson Sheet Metal. If you’ve ever had to have your furnace repaired, you know that it’s not a cheap venture. And if it’s an emergency call, the cost is usually doubled.

That’s why Jesse wasn’t looking forward to opening up this invoice, but what he saw was something he couldn’t have ever prepared for.

An Unexpected Gift

The invoice listed the work that was done at Jesse’s house: “Repair furnace. Clean burners and pilot assembly.” But, in lieu of a dollar amount for the work performed, was this note: “No charge. Take care of the new baby.” “I didn’t know if it was a boy or girl, I didn’t know if I should get pink or blue,” the owner said. “So I figured, we’ll give the baby heat! How about that?”

Jesse and Maria could not believe it. “I was like, ‘What? No. This can’t be real’,” recalled Maria. But it was.

They Were Touched

The kindness of this gesture made all the difference to the Hulschers. It enabled them to spend their new baby’s first days at home focusing on the happiness and joy of the moment, rather than stressing about the furnace bill.

They were touched beyond words. Jesse knew that he had to do something to ensure Magnuson Sheetmetal was honored for their warm gesture.

Credit Where It Was Due

Jesse never underestimated the magnitude of what Craig and his team had done. The business world could be ruthless and it was especially tough for small, local businesses to thrive in the world of huge conglomerates.

This made Magnuson’s gesture stand out more. After publicly praising it and posting the heartwarming story to social media, Jesse and Maria ensured that Craig and the Magnuson repairmen were given due credit for their kind actions.

A Story Worth Telling

Jesse took to Facebook to thank Craig and Magnuson for their service and amazing gesture. “Businesses like this earn customers for life! Thank you Craig and your staff for the amazing experience!” he wrote.

The account touched so many hearts that it went viral, prompting a Minneapolis news station to air the story. What they found was that the good deed was not a one-off for Craig and his company.

A Business That Cares About The Community

According to the KMSP story, Craig has been known to help out families in need by forgiving small bills or doing work on holidays.

It wasn’t long before comments started flooding in, confirming that Magnuson Heating and Cooling had done the same for others in the area, fixing furnaces and the like for free in the hope that the lucky recipient would pay it forward to someone else in need.

The Response

The response to the story was overwhelmingly positive. Countless people praised the warmth and kindness with which Magnuson did business. As a result, tons of people vowed to recommend their services to others.

In a world beset by people always clamoring to get ahead, the story stood out as a beacon of hope that goodness still exists. As for the baby, with the warmth and love of her new home, she continues to grow and thrive with each day.

His Reply

Soon, everybody knew about the incredibly kind gesture. But Craig insists that he hadn’t helped out as a PR stunt – he was just doing what came naturally to him.

“We didn’t do it for the PR, we just did it to be good people. That’s it. Just to be nice to these people,” he stated. “That’s what this is about.” Even so, the company has clearly built goodwill in the community.

Praised Online

Magnuson Sheet Metal’s Facebook business page was flooded with rave reviews and comments from people praising them for the gesture to the Hulschers.

“I read the story about how great you were to that family!! We need more people like you on this planet. Kudo's to you and your company,” one Google review reads. But that’s not all.

Taking Care Of The Community

“It is a blessing to have companies such as yours that not only does great work but also takes care of your community,” wrote one commenter. “True integrity is worth writing about. I wish every business operated with the high standards and superior service of Magnuson,” worte another.

The Hulschers themselves also vowed to be loyal customers — and also made one more promise.

Customers For Life

“We will definitely be calling on your services again… just hopefully not too soon from now!” Jesse wrote on his Facebook post. Obviously, one always hopes not to need constant household repairs — but it’s good to know there’s a business you can count on to provide good and honest service.

On top of that, Jessie and Maria decided to pay it forward by giving back to their community. After everything that had been given to them, they figured it was the least they could do.

A Ripple Of Kindness

When Jesse and Maria learned that Oliver, the infant son of their friend Shawn Block, was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota with a severe case of meningitis, they knew this was their chance.

The Hulschers spread the word about Oliver’s plight and shared the family’s GoFundMe page to cover their medical expenses.

Reaching Their Goal

By the end of February, the fundraising goal had been met. It just goes to show how one seemingly small gesture can start a wave of goodness that helps friends, family, and even complete strangers in need – so pay it forward!

However, something even more surprising about this story and the ripples of kindness that followed is that it isn’t over yet.

Still Going Years Later

Although it happened years ago, the story about the broken furnace is still circulating. As more people read the story about Craig’s kindness, the reviews on his company’s Google listing page just keep coming.

“That one simple kindness is still reaping dividends, just read your kindness to that family. May God be with you all, Happy New Year,” a recent review reads.

