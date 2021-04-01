Eerie Photos Of Nature Taking Over Abandoned Places

In the modern day, there are just too many places where natures been replaced by concrete jungles. Lush green has been replaced with a dull grey and instead of the sounds of wildlife, one hears the sounds of traffic and construction. But Mother Nature won't always stand for it. She won't let go without a fight and this pictures prove it. In every corner of the earth she's fighting back to take control.

Boat Garden Credits Australia has some of the densest areas of wildlife on earth. With that said, she's home to an enormous variety of plants and animals. This boat is located in Homebush Bay and as you can see, nature overrun the old rusted ships that lay there, normally useless.

Tree Of Life Credits This is a perfect example of just how strong roots actually are. Even small ones can break through the cracks in walls and floors. So if small roots can do that then a whole tree can't be stopped at all! The roots of the tree have grown in a beautiful way, following the cracks in between the bricks. It's truly gorgeous.

Rusty Bikes Credits These Motorcycles are definitely past their prime. To be fair, they are extremely old, they had their heyday during the midst of WW2 where they were on a vessel that sunk, leaving them at the bottom of the ocean. No human may be able to enjoy these bikes but we're sure many aquatic animals have shaped them into part of a gorgeous ecosystem.