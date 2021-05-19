Funny Pictures Showing The Every Day Struggle Of Being Tall

Too Tall
Most people that aren't tall wish they were. Think of all the perks, reaching the top shelf. Being able to see at concerts and football games. But people haven't considered all of the downsides too, there are a few that come to mind.
Only 5'11
This girl is only 5'11 but she's in Argentina where the average height of females is lower than the United States. It must be nice for her towering over everyone for a change.
Size Doesn't Matter
This couple definitely isn't like normal ones. You see, the woman clearly dwarfs the man. Whether that be because she's enormous or he's short or it's a mixture of both. At least it doesn't bother either of them.