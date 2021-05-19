Things Nobody Knows About Chick-fil-A

Chick-Fil-A
Chick-Fil-A is a restaurant chain that's growing at an enormous rate. Here are some facts that you possibly didn't know.
A Isn't Just A Play On Words
The name of the restaurant isn't just a clever pun. The A also stands for grade A. This means that they always ensure that their customers get the best quality.
Fresh Pickles
Contrary to what you might think, Chick-Fil-A actually makes all of its pickles on site. That's so they can be the freshest when they are put on customer's sandwiches.