Things Nobody Knows About Chick-fil-A May 19, 2021

Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A is a restaurant chain that's growing at an enormous rate. Here are some facts that you possibly didn't know.

A Isn't Just A Play On Words

The name of the restaurant isn't just a clever pun. The A also stands for grade A. This means that they always ensure that their customers get the best quality.

Fresh Pickles

Contrary to what you might think, Chick-Fil-A actually makes all of its pickles on site. That's so they can be the freshest when they are put on customer's sandwiches.