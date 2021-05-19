Ways food has changed in the last 50 years

Changed
In the last 50 years, food and everything to do with it has changed. The way we eat it and the way it's processed to get to our plates. Take a look at how it's changed.
Slaughterhouses
One of the biggest changes with our food if that farms have rapidly changed over the last 50 years. They've changed into industrial factories that process animals into meat as efficiently and inexpensively as possible.
"Food"
Today, 60% of the food we eat is processed with various sugars, preservatives, and additives. This only happened fairly recently after world war II.
Sugar
Sugar exploded after the 1960s when research was funded to emphasize the health risks of fat. So the consumption of sugar went from a few pounds to 123 pounds per person I nthe 1970s.