Ways food has changed in the last 50 years

Changed In the last 50 years, food and everything to do with it has changed. The way we eat it and the way it's processed to get to our plates. Take a look at how it's changed.

Slaughterhouses Credits One of the biggest changes with our food if that farms have rapidly changed over the last 50 years. They've changed into industrial factories that process animals into meat as efficiently and inexpensively as possible.

"Food" Credits Today, 60% of the food we eat is processed with various sugars, preservatives, and additives. This only happened fairly recently after world war II.