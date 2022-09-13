Guests Stumped When Bride Gives Away Wedding For Free, Until They See Her Sign

Unhappy Bride

She had spent the entire day crying, and her eyes stung from the tears. She shouldn't be this upset with her wedding merely a week away. The bride-to-be isn't meant to be this unhappy.

She had already done so much from booking the venue and picking out her dream wedding dress. She decided she wanted to experience it all except for the part about saying, "I do."

Living A Perfect Life

24-year-old Kolbie Sanders had lived a seemingly perfect life thus far. She was still young and had so much still to come, part of which was the fairytale wedding she'd been planning.

She had been engaged to Skylar for the last 18 months after dating for four years. Many thought it was about time the couple put a ring on it.

Planning Perfection

With just a few months to the wedding, Kolbie had her mother and sister fawning over her. They were at her side when she sampled wedding cake, looked at venues, and attended bridesmaids' fittings. Of course, they were there when she picked out her dream dress. They were delighted for Kolbie.

The upcoming wedding meant that Kolbie was taken up with the planning. It needed to be perfect, and she was doing her best to think of everything, but she had no idea something crucial was missing.

The Perfect Venue

The couple had decided on a venue in Tyler, Texas - Belle Vue. They knew their special night would come with a price but they were still surprised when the few extras pushed the price up to $3,500.

Kolbie and Skylar grinned and bared, paying for the booking, choosing to be void of regrets. They knew that Belle Vue was the perfect place to celebrate their hands joined in marriage.

Unexpected Feelings

Everything was ready - the venue was booked, the invitations had been sent out, her dress was ready after all the alterations, and they had booked the caterers. Despite all this, Kolbie lay in her bed looking up at the ceiling, feeling blue.

It was only a week before she said "I do" to the love of her life, who would be at the altar with her. She couldn't understand why she had this pit of regret in her stomach.

Something Was Wrong

Kolbie hadn't slept well that night and had woken up exhausted. She still felt deep inside her that something was wrong.

She and Skylar sat across from each other at breakfast, and he could sense her anxiety. He noticed her red, puffy eyes and how she moved her muesli around in her bowl without taking a bite. She looked fragile when she lifted her head and said what he never wished to hear.

Her Realization

She told him that they needed to talk. Skylar could see what she had to say on the expression on her face. That's when he felt his world crumbling beneath him.

Despite the tears falling down her cheeks, Kolbie knew she had to say it. It was unfortunate that she had only just realized it.

Something Was Missing

She loved Skylar but realized there was no spark between them, which hadn't been there for months. She had to trust her gut even though it meant making the most difficult decision she'd ever have to make.

She hadn't been allowed to think when she was taken up with the mountains of tasks for the wedding planning.

All A Waste

She had broken off the wedding, but it was too late to get the money back she'd spent on it.

She was sad when she realized the venue booking would be wasted. The thought had her feeling depressed enough to huddle up and cry. But then she thought of something.

Bettering The Situation

Kolbie picked herself up after realizing that just because she wasn't getting married at Belle Vue didn't mean somebody else couldn't. She could still salvage the situation, and she had the perfect plan to do it.

She quickly called the wedding venue owners, who told her she had 24 hours to donate the venue to another couple. Who would get it?

Calling On Couples

Kolbie took to Facebook, calling on other couples who were free to get married on October 20th–the day that would have been her wedding.

Suddenly, the comments were flooding in–from caterers and make-up artists to photographers and dressmakers–they were all so inspired by Kolbie’s gesture that they offered to donate their services to the chosen couple at no charge!

The Facebook Post

“I have partnered with the venue, and they are on board with this decision, and we are both excited to see if we can help a couple in need of making their wedding that much more beautiful with a free venue,” Kolbie wrote on her Facebook post.

“I figured the best way for this to work is for everyone to SHARE this post so that it reaches a higher audience.” It wasn’t long before messages flooded her inbox.

Heart-Wrenching Stories

Kolbie had asked the people who saw her Facebook post to message her privately, tell her about their relationship backstories, and explain why they needed to get a free wedding venue valued at $3,500.

Many couples were struggling financially and couldn’t afford a beautiful wedding venue, and some had heart-wrenching backstories. But, to win the donation, there was one huge condition the lucky couple would have to agree to…

One Giant Catch

The giant catch was that all the couples hoping to win the free wedding venue would have to agree to have their wedding on October 20.

Kolbie only had 24 hours to find the lucky couple, and they would only have a few days to arrange and prepare for an entire wedding! However, the incredibly short notice wouldn’t deter one determined couple.

How To Choose?

By the end of the day, Kolbie had the names of hundreds of hopeful couples. But how to choose just one? Then, she decided that the couples whose stories touched her heart the most would be entered into a random draw.

This way, she could ensure that one of the most deserving couples would get the free wedding venue. There was one story that really caught Kolbie’s attention, though.

Deserving

22-year-old Halie Hipsher and her fiancé Matt Jones were struggling financially, and when Kolbie read their story, her heart went out to them.

The young couple were very much in love and had been engaged for a year but had never managed to set aside enough money to have their dream wedding. And that was because all of their money went into one important aspect of their lives.

Scraping By

Halie and Matt were parents – they had a baby named Riley. But that wasn’t the only reason Kolbie felt they deserved a free wedding venue.

Haile’s grandfather, or “paw-paw” as she affectionately calls him, had recently been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Halie worried every day that he wouldn’t make it to see her finally walk down the aisle.

Lucky Draw

So, when Kolbie pulled Halie and Matt’s names from the draw, she couldn’t be happier with her decision. She announced the winners in a live Facebook video, and the young couple was ecstatic.

They would finally be able to have the wedding that they wouldn’t have been able to afford. And best of all, Halie’s grandfather would be the guest of honor.

The Stars Aligned

Halie and Matt, by some amazing coincidence, lived just a 30-minute drive from where Kolbie lived! Out of the dozens of couples who had entered, the stars just seemed to align for them that day.

Halie says that she wouldn’t even have seen Kolbie’s Facebook post if her sister hadn’t tagged her in a comment. And then something even more incredible happened.

More Surprises

People and businesses caught wind of Kolbie’s Facebook post as it was shared across social media and decided to step in themselves.

Kolbie herself decided to include all the wedding decorations she’d already bought, as well as any assistance she could provide to arrange everything. Then, her good friend decided to offer her services as a wedding photographer – free of charge!

A Snowball Of Kindness

Before long, a man named Carlos offered to provide delicious tamales for 150 wedding guests for free. Then, a local business called Sprinkle Bake Shop stepped in and offered to donate two dozen decorated wedding cookies.

Kolbie kept updating her original post with all the free services people were stepping in to provide to make the day extra special, but she could hardly keep up!

Overwhelming Support

“4TH EDIT: Three more WONDERFULLY talented people have offered their services for the lucky couple! Oh_so_brittnee has generously offered to donate a bouquet for the bride and a boutonnière for the groom!” Kobie added to her original post.

“Hells Belles Hair Design and Makeup Artistry have also offered to do the hair for the bride for the day of wedding! Additionally, Abigail Mejia has offered to do makeup for the bride as well!!” Kobie added.

Grateful

Of course, the lucky and deserving couple insisted that Kolbie attend their wedding – thanks to her generosity, they would finally be able to tie the knot.

Kolbie accepted the invitation and even helped Halie with all her wedding day preparations! Although it was a bittersweet day for Kolbie, she knew that she had done the right thing.

Dream Wedding

Halie Hipsher became Halie Jones on the afternoon of October 20th, and the wedding was everything the couple had dreamed of and more.

Even though the invitations had been last-minute, the venue was packed with their friends and loved ones as they gathered to witness their union. But, most importantly, Halie’s beloved Paw-Paw was there, too.

Breathtaking

“Throwing together everything on short notice was difficult but worked out,” Halie explained in an interview.

“Walking down the aisle was breathtaking, and I wouldn’t want to change one second of the day because it is all I could’ve dreamed of and more.” And she owed it all to one selfless woman.

Attention

Kolbie couldn’t be happier for the couple, “It proves that I did the right things with my own marriage and chose the right person. It was fate that I drew her name,” she explained.

Her initial Facebook post exploded, but afterward, everyone wanted to know about the newlyweds and how Halie’s grandfather was doing.

Mixed Feelings

Instead of being the bride that day, Kolbie attended the dream wedding that was meant to be for her. Unsurprisingly, she had mixed emotions about the whole situation: “It was overwhelming. I had so many emotions that day.”

After the wedding, she took to Facebook once more to reflect on her decision to give another couple her wedding.

The Kindness Of Strangers

“This is why everyone should show acts of kindness to their neighbors, friends, family members, and especially complete strangers,” Kolbie wrote in another Facebook post.

“You can end up changing the outcome of someone’s entire life when you stop caring about the outcome of your own.” She also had a heartfelt message for the lucky couple…

Sending Her Blessings

“So blessed to know the Hipsher/Jones family and beyond grateful to have been able to witness the best day of their lives,” Kolbie wrote. Then she addressed Halie and Matt.

“Your love and strength in life are beyond inspiring, and I can’t wait to continue to see your love grow.” Due to her viral post, it wasn’t long before Kolbie became a bit of an internet celebrity.

The Right Decision

Soon after the Facebook post went viral, local news stations picked up the story. Kolbie’s generosity has been an inspiration to thousands.

But she remains humble: “This was natural to me, I didn’t have to think about it,” she said. “I’m really glad that she won. Her reaction definitely made all of this worth it.”

