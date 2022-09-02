Skunk Saves Church From Burglar

A Good Scare

The two officers had just arrived at the scene when they spotted someone breaking into the local church. The trained professionals knew what to do in this situation.

But the men pulled back when they saw that the burglar had something else to deal with. He was face to face with an angry skunk who wasn't expected to be there. He gave everyone a good scare.

Service Partners

Joe Cole and his partner Andy Miller have experienced many dangers throughout their service. The two had worked together for nearly two decades and never backed down from a challenge.

Considering how long they've been in service, the two officers thought they had seen everything there was to see, but they were never expecting what they saw that night. They would encounter the most unusual, which would change their careers forever.

Feeling The Pressure

The officers found their jobs to be more difficult after the most recent recession in the country. The entire town had increased crime, and they were most often robberies.

The partners had more work piled onto them, and they weren't the only ones feeling the pressure. The entire department was. Things had gotten significantly more stressful despite their years of experience, and these tricky situations were leading to many unwanted injuries.

Dangerous Animals

Officers Cole and Miller were confident that they had seen all there was to see during their time of service, but they were greatly mistaken.

That night, they would have to deal with something they didn't often encounter. They had their fair share of dangerous animal encounters in the past, but they had never met one so strange. And surely not a skunk.

Out Of Control

The two men routinely patrolled the Spokane County area, but they occasionally had to assist all over the small town when it was needed.

The officers felt that everyone's safety was in their hands and wanted to do everything possible to keep the town peaceful. But because of the crime increase, they had their hands full. The robberies were happening everywhere, and the cops felt the situation was out of control.

Love From The Community

The entire community loved Miller and Cole, considering they were often around. They greeted the old ladies whenever they came by and got smiles and cookies in return.

The old folk living in the area made for a vulnerable town. These homes were easier targets than the rest, and although the officers were aware of this, they never saw this unusual experience coming.

Night Patrol

The two officers were on a night patrol when they received a disturbing call. It had something to do with the area they patrolled often.

The caller told them they had seen someone on the live surveillance feed. It had been a man walking inside the church building, wearing a mask that covered his entire face. He was using his flashlight to inspect the church's audio equipment.

What They Treasured

Everyone considered the church situated in the park a local treasure. The building meant to the old ladies of the area, and the officers couldn't let anything happen to it.

However, the officers wondered if there was anyone else inside that was in danger of being harmed by the burglar. It was late, but they weren't willing to take any chances.

Blaring Sirens

Officers Cole and Miller rushed to the scene with their sirens blaring, and despite them knowing the basic details of the scenario, they arrived at something they would never have expected.

The road had felt endless as they rushed to the church just minutes away. They wanted the issue to be resolved quickly and as peacefully as possible.

Trying To Escape

They wanted to understand the situation as best as possible when they arrived. But things didn't work that way. Their job was filled with dangers.

The officers decided to wait for a police dog unit's assistance before they made a reckless move. While they waited, one of them spotted the burglar trying to make his escape through a window. But that wasn't all.

Freeze!

As they saw the perpetrator, the officers demanded that the burglar get his hands out in the open and get down on the ground.

The burglar seemed to be responding to the commands of the cops. But the young man was actually terrified of something else. And it would soon freak out the two cops as well.

Already Stopped

The burglar was already frozen on the spot, and the reason was a surprise for everyone. The cops realized that a skunk was close to the perpetrator, making hissing noises at him.

Officers Cole and Miller didn't know how to react at first, but then something even scarier for the burglar happened. The skunk decided to act and sprayed the man before running away into the bushes.

Unlikely Hero

The skunk was at the right time and at the right place. The animal stopped the robbery, and the entire police crew at the scene deemed it a hero.

The entire situation de-escalated quickly, and the only thing bad out of it was an insufferable smell. But the cops would soon get over it, which couldn't be said about the burglar.

In Custody

The officers took the burglar into custody and later identified him as 28-year-old Grant M. Simonson. When questioned for a motive, Simonson responded that he was "wide awake and bored." He was riding his bicycle on the street where the church was before the incident and saw an open window.

Simonson was booked at the police station for Burglary and then released later that day on his own recognizance after appearing before Superior Court Commissioner J. Stine. It was not stated as to whether or not Simonson might have gotten a speedier trial than normal, given the circumstances.

Bodycam Footage

Later, the bodycam footage from the scene was made public, and it went viral. No one expected the police to be assisted by a skunk. "The skunk is a wild animal and not affiliated with law enforcement or the church," one of the officers stated.

The representative also jokingly said that it was not clear yet whether or not the police station might cite this particular incident as a reason to request the addition of skunks to the police force for a more efficient means of addressing crimes in progress.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.