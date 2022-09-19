Camera Records What Boy And Dog Do At Night

Overwhelmed With Emotion

Glen Joseph was nervous when he turned on the monitor, unsure what he would find. All he knew was the answer could be found here.

He had been right. Everything clicked into place as he watched the footage. He grew overwhelmed with an emotion he couldn't place as he watched his baby boy make his way to the dog.

Moving

Glen Joseph and his wife, Georgia, were both 28 years old when they made the big move to Wisconsin. They had to get used to life in the Midwest.

Glen worked as a CPA and Georgia as a school teacher for fifth grade. The cold they experienced now was the opposite of what they were used to in sunny Florida. But there were more surprises in store for them.

Dream Opportunity

While working as a CPA, Glen's dream was to eventually work for one of the "big four" firms. Later he was offered a position at one of them, and he quickly grabbed the opportunity.

Despite the position being so far away, he knew Georgia would support him. However, something was waiting for the couple that they weren't expecting.

After Marriage

The couple had welcomed home a white Boxer with black and brown highlights soon after marriage. They had found Caesar at the local rescue shelter and took him to because of his docile personality.

That personality trait was somewhat strange for a big dog and likely came from the trauma he experienced as a "street dog." Not long after his adoption, Georgia and Joseph found out she was pregnant, and they felt their family was complete.

Settling In

It hadn't been easy for them to settle into their new lifestyle. The city they lived in, Milwaukee, was vastly different from where they came from, but they did the best they could.

The months began to sail on by, and the couple realized they loved their new home and life. They were waiting so a special moment which eventually came in January 2020.

Baby Boy

Glen and Georgia were over the moon with their six-pound, nine-ounce baby. They felt they had been blessed with Mickel Joseph, but their feelings would soon change.

It was the same evening of little Mick's birth that Georgia suspected something was wrong. She was proven right when the doctors came bearing bad news.

Scary News

The couple felt distressed when they were told their baby had been born with a rare heart defect. They couldn't help but fear the worst.

Their minds were put to ease once the doctors made them aware that the defect was treatable. They had to follow specific instructions, but it was a huge relief. When the couple was feeling better, they discovered Mick couldn't leave the hospital yet.

Welcome Home

Mick was eventually released from the hospital after two weeks, deemed healthy enough to go home. The couple was worried about how Caesar would react to their baby but was glad to see how quickly he took to him.

They clicked and soon became like brothers. They noticed an increase in Caesar's excitement. They now had a newfound issue.

Heartwarming

Caesar was fully grown, so the couple tried to keep him away from their baby, who was still fragile. They were met with Caesar's refusal, so much so that they had to move his bed next to Mick's crib.

It was heartwarming to see how Caesar watched over Mick day and night. They looked like brothers, but every sibling relationship has ups and downs.

Brothers

Mick had to keep up with his treatment every night before bed by having nitroglycerine gel rubbed on his chest. That didn't mean he wasn't a carefree child. The year had passed by in a blink of an eye, and Mick and Caesar were closer than ever.

Mick grew to enjoy every moment with his "brother," but Glen soon found something wrong with Caesar.

Caesar’s Paws

Glen noticed that Caesar would frantically lick his paws every morning. Checking them, Glen found they were red, gave off a weird scent, and seemed to be having some sort of allergic reaction.

Glen’s instincts told him to check Mick’s room since the pair both slept there each night. Glen had installed a baby camera in the room. As he studied it now, his jaw dropped.

Mystery Solved

Now that Mick was old enough to walk, it seemed each night, after tossing and turning and not being able to sleep, Mick would climb out of his crib.

Snuggling himself next to Caesar and sleeping with the dog’s paws around him had become a routine. Glen finally realized what the weird smell on Caesar’s paws was; it was Mick’s nitroglycerine ointment.

Not Over Yet

Now that they had finally figured out that it was their son’s ointment that was causing Ceasar’s paws to smell strange and go red, they had to find a solution for the problem. They first decided to try and separate the two.

Glen moved Ceaser’s bed out into the hallway so that he wouldn’t be exposed to the ointment and have troubles the next morning. But they had no idea how futile that was.

The Next Morning

The next morning, Glen and Georgia woke up and greeted the new day. When Glen first walked down the hall to see Ceasar in his bed he smiled. But 20 minutes later while he was making breakfast, he noticed something.

Caesar, now in the kitchen begging for scraps, started licking his paws again. Glen shook his head. Clearly, something was still wrong.

Why Was It Still Happening?

Glen decided to check the footage once again. Unexpectedly, he saw that Ceasar had managed to get into Mick’s room while he was sleeping. He was surprised that the dog somehow got into the room and then snuck out before he woke up.

Glen couldn’t believe it. He saw Ceasar sleeping in the hallway when he woke up. He had to check the door to be sure.

More Clever Than He Thought

Glen figured out that Ceasar was much more clever than he had been giving him credit for. The canine was opening the door handles in the night to get to his loyal friend. But it was to the poor dog’s detriment.

Glen knew that he had to figure out another way to try and solve this problem. He clearly wasn’t going to be able to separate the two.

Looking For Other Solutions

Glen racked his brain for other solutions. He looked to Georgia who normally had brilliant ideas when he was stuck. They ruled out separating the two of them and they didn’t want to either.

They both agreed that it was a good thing that to two of them had bonded so much. They just had to try and find a better solution to make sure that their best canine and their special boy were both safe.

Couldn’t Compromise Their Son’s Health

They knew that they couldn’t compromise on their son’s health. No matter what, they had to keep applying the ointment on little Mick. He needed it and they wouldn’t stop that routine.

But then they had to find another way. They sat down and thought long and hard about it. Then Georgia’s eyes widened as she looked towards Glen. She had a brilliant idea that he hadn’t thought of.

Considering The Vet

Georgia explained to Glen that if they couldn’t keep them separated, then they would have to solve Ceasar’s problem. They’d have to find a way so that the two of them could snuggle every night and have no problems.

But what exactly was wrong with Ceasar when he was exposed to the ointment? Was it dangerous to dogs? They decided they had to take him to the vet.

The Vet

Like most dogs, Ceasar hated the vet. It took a lot of coaxing and treats just to get him into the car. From there, they drove three miles to their closest vet. They just hoped there would be a solution to their problems.

They got to the vet and were now standing in front of one of their veterinarians. When they explained things to him, he seemed surprised.

An Explanation

The veterinarian looks surprised at first. But once he understood the situation, he knew exactly what course of action to pursue. He explained exactly what was going on with Ceasar. He was having an allergic reaction to the ointment.

It wasn’t uncommon for animals to have allergic reactions to seemingly normal things. Thankfully, he also had a solution to their problems.

An Allergy Shot

The veterinarian told the anxious couple that everything would be okay after he gave Ceasar a special allery shot. If everything went well, it would fix him up well and make sure that he didn’t have any problems when exposed to the ointment.

With the shot given to Ceasar, the three of them went home. They just had to wait and see what would happen.

Checking The Next Day

They had to wait through the night to the next day to see if the shot had worked. They anxiously slept, hoping that both their dog and their son were alright. The ointment had been rubbed onto Mick like normal.

The next morning, Glen woke up and went into Mick’s bedroom, he had to see if it had worked.

Caesar’s Paws

Glen checked Ceasar’s paws, he couldn’t believe what he saw. They looked perfect! There was no redness on his paws and he wasn’t licking them. It seemed that they had finally found a solution to their problem.

With that solved, they could now look forward to finding a way to integrate their dog and their son into a better sleeping arrangement.

It Was A Relief

Now that the mystery was solved, Mick and Georgia were relieved. It was also the perfect time since they noticed that Mick had outgrown his crib, they had to figure out a solution to their newest problem..

After reviewing the footage together and watching the adorable scene over and over, the couple knew what they had to do.

A Dilemma

They now had a new dilemma. It wasn’t bad at all but they had to find a way to make the sleeping arrangements with their dog and their son work. Now that the crib was sold, they had to make a decision.

They knew it would be an important one. It would be a longterm investment and it had to count.

The New Arrangement

It was clear that Mick and Caesar were not separating, so the couple decided to make them more comfortable instead.

With the crib removed, a brand new double bed was put in so Mick and Caesar could now sleep beside each other every night. The new arrangement was adorable, but there was just one thing missing.

The New Sign

When Glen and Georgia first chose their new house, they never imagined that the “baby room” would end up having two occupants so soon. Since it was clear Caesar would not be moving out, there was just one change left to make.

Glen went to the hardware store and bought some paint, wood, and a wall hanger. He came home and got to work on his project.

“Mick And Ceasar’s Room”

After an hour of working with the wood and the paint, Glen showed his creation to Georgia. She was proud of her husband. Now all that Glen had to do was walk up to his son’s bedroom door and make the change.

Taking down the first sign that hung on the door, Glen replaced it with one that now read, “Mick and Caesar’s Room.”

Sailing Smoothly

Things seemed to sail smoothly for the family once they had solved all of their problems. Their faithful canine continued to sleep in their son’s new bed while they sometimes watched on the monitor.

They knew things couldn’t get any better. They had a nice house, a happy dog, and a wonderful child.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.