Coach Kicks Pregnant Cheerleader Off The Team Unaware Of Who Father Is

Facing A Huge Problem

She couldn’t believe what she was looking at. She was so sure that she and Brian were being safe. Now they had a huge situation on their hands.

Not only that, but Melissa was facing another problem. She was the lead cheerleader, and she was being discriminated against. She was not going to take this lying down. She called the one person she knew would help her.

Proud

Being at UC Berkeley was always a dream for Melissa Gaines. She was studying to be a child psychologist and was thrilled to be at the same university that her parents once attended.

She worked very hard to be there and wanted to make her family proud of her. It was also at Berkeley where she met her boyfriend, Brian.

Inseparable

Brian was a med student, and when he spotted her cheering on the field of a football game, he couldn’t take his eyes off her.

From then on, they were inseparable. They became exclusive but were still very focused on their studies. It was very important to both of their families that they get their degrees.

Extracurricular Activities

Although she was very serious about her studies, Melissa still wanted to make time for some extracurricular activities.

Thus she joined the cheerleading squad for their football team, the California Golden Bears. She had so much fun cheering, and it wasn’t long before she was made the lead cheerleader of the squad.

All She Ever Dreamed Of

Melissa couldn’t believe that she was doing so well for herself. It’s all she ever dreamed of. She always wanted to be a cheerleader.

But her excitement soon turned sour when her parents called her for a family meeting. Melissa knew what it was going to be about, and she braced herself for it.

She Wanted To Do Both

It was just as she had predicted. Her parents asked her to try and step back from cheerleading to focus on her studies more.

But Melissa was convinced that she could do both at the same time. There was no reason to give up on one of the things she really wanted to do. She was going to show them.

Hard At Work

She practiced three times a week. She loved it, and she made so many good friends in the squad. She wasn’t about to leave now.

Plus, their coach Ms. Reubens was really strict, and she didn’t want to leave the team in the lurch now that the football team made it to the semi-finals of the college football national championship.

Living Her Best Life

All this, and she still had time to go on several dates with Brian. She felt like she was neglecting their relationship and wanted to make it up to him.

He even began staying over in her college dorm room. Things were heating up between them, and Melissa was on cloud nine. She was living her best life.

Feeling Ill

But living life in the fast lane wasn’t always the best thing, as Melissa and Brian would soon find out. They were moving way too fast, and soon their whole lives would fall apart.

Melissa began feeling very ill and missed some of her classes as well as cheerleading practice. She made an appointment to see the doctor and was given some very unexpected news.

A Shocking Discovery

Melissa’s happiness turned to horror when she discovered that she was pregnant. She was stunned and didn't know what to do. She had always been so careful with protection.

As she struggled with the news, Melissa began to feel a sense of dread. She was the lead cheerleader, and she knew that her pregnancy would be a huge scandal. She had to figure out a way to deal with this before it became public.

What Was She Going to Do?

Not only that but what would her parents say? She was so focused on making them proud that lost herself along the way. Melissa’s world was slowly coming to an end, but she was not going to let this ruin her life.

First of all, she needed to find a way to tell Brian that he was going to be a father.

Confiding in Her Best Friend

Melissa didn't know who to turn to for help. She was afraid that if she told her parents or Brian, they would judge her or kick her out of the cheerleading team.

She confided in her best friend, Rachel, who was also on the cheerleading team. Rachel was shocked at first but promised to help Melissa in any way she could.

She Couldn’t Hide Anymore

Over the next few weeks, Melissa was playing a game of cat and mouse. She hadn’t told anyone about the pregnancy yet besides Rachel.

She kept dodging her coach and Brian, and after a while, they became suspicious of her aloof behavior. In the end, she couldn’t hide it anymore. She had to come clean, at least to Brian.

Coming Clean To Brian

Soon enough, she was 12 weeks along already and couldn’t deny the truth any longer. The first thing she did was tell Brian. She had kept him in the dark long enough.

He wasn’t thrilled with the idea of becoming a father at such a young age, but he knew that there were consequences to his actions.

Going To Practice

Melissa was overjoyed that Brian would be standing by her. Now she still had to tell her parents and the coach.

But she thought to just go to practice as normal. When she put on her uniform, she noticed a small bump. She became nervous but decided to go ahead with practice anyway. She could just lie if any questions came up.

Insulted

As soon as she joined the rest of the squad, all of them looked at her in surprise. The coach lambasted her for being late and proceeded to hurl insults at her.

“You need to lay off the donuts and chocolates, Gaines. You’ve picked up too much weight.” Melissa could hear the giggles from the other girls and instantly felt embarrassed.

The Struggle Is Real

She self-consciously touched her belly. She saw how Rachel looked at her. She was the only one in the squad who knew. What was she going to do?

She was only going to get bigger, and then there was no hiding it anymore. She battled to do all the moves as before, and the coach could see her struggle.

How Embarrassing!

“What’s wrong with you, Gaines? You seemed to have lost your touch.” At this point, Melissa wanted the ground to open up and swallow her whole.

All of this was getting too much for her, and she was out of breath by the time they started the second set. She didn’t want to be sidelined, but she had to be practical about the situation.

Not Looking Good

She decided to just keep it to herself for as long as she could. She felt like she would be letting the team down, especially now since they were practicing for the semis.

Things weren’t looking good for Melissa, and she was running out of time. When she stumbled on another attempt at a high kick, Coach Reubens pulled her aside.

Would She Be Outed?

Melissa looked at Rachel with wide eyes. Was Coach Reubens finally going to find out about her secret? Maybe it was time to just tell everyone.

But Melissa still felt like she could keep the secret a little longer. She could still do most of the moves. It was just some of them were getting a bit more difficult than usual.

The Coach's Ultimatum

But things took a turn for the worse when Coach Reubens eventually found out about the pregnancy. She was furious and gave Melissa an ultimatum - leave the team or terminate the pregnancy.

Melissa was devastated. She had worked so hard to be the lead cheerleader, and she loved being part of the team. But she couldn't terminate the pregnancy either. She felt trapped and helpless.

The Butt Of Jokes

By then, everyone on the squad and most of the university knew about her plight. Melissa and Brian were the butt of jokes for weeks, but in hindsight, it made her feel a little stronger.

She didn’t want to terminate the pregnancy, and she didn’t want to leave the team just yet. She felt like she could still cheer and lead the team, albeit a little bit slower than usual. Melissa decided to do something about it.

Parents Not Happy

Melissa decided to tell her parents. She couldn’t keep something so important from them anymore, and they might find out in another way.

They weren’t happy at all, but they loved their daughter and still wanted to support her and their future grandchild. They made her promise to finish her studies, but she still needed one more thing from them.

Asking For Help

When Melissa explained to her parents that she still intended to lead the cheerleading squad, her parents were outraged. But she then revealed that she had been kicked off the squad because of her pregnancy.

Her mother immediately protested and urged Melissa’s father to intervene. It was exactly what Melissa had planned the outcome to be.

Unfairly Dismissed

She needed all the help she could get to get back into the squad. She was being discriminated against, and she was being treated unfairly.

She wasn’t going to stand for it. At least she had the support of some of her team members. All she was waiting for was the letter. It was the only thing standing between her and her squad.

Looking On

She looked on from the sidelines as the squad began practicing on the field without her. They all waved to her as she sat watching from the bleachers.

She should be there with them. Coach Reubens gave her one angry look and shook her head. Melissa understood her disappointment, but she had no right to kick her off the team.

It Finally Arrived

The next day, she finally received the envelope that she had been waiting for. She raced to Coach Reubens’ office to hand it over.

When she knocked on the door, she was met with a cold reception. “Nothing you can say will change my mind, Gaines.” Melissa gave her one look. She knew she had the upper hand.

The Letter

“Maybe this will, Coach.” Mellisa handed her the envelope. When she read the letter inside, she knew that she had been defeated.

The letter was straight from the college Dean, Mr. Calligan. Nobody knew that Mr. Calligan was also Melissa’s father. She preferred to use her mother’s maiden name, Gaines, because she wanted to be at the college purely on merit. Although, she did use her father for some favors.

Back On The Squad

Coach Reubens had no choice but to reinstate Melissa as lead cheerleader until she felt she couldn’t cheer anymore.

Coach Reubens wasn’t thrilled with the letter she received but continued to coach the squad as usual. Melissa was only too happy to be cheering with her squad again. She stopped at six months when the baby became too heavy, and she could longer do high kicks.

Disclaimer: In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.