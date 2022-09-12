Couple Adopt Stray Cat, It Surprises Them With Visitors

Worried About Safety

Jill was confused. How could she leave this kitten outside, alone and defenseless? She glanced back at her home and worried about the kitten's safety.

Jill felt queasy as she watched the cat run back into the house. She couldn't believe that she had left her kitten back inside for this.

Adopted

Pexels

Stray cats have a wild nature that even some domesticated cats possess. Stray cats, however, move around as they please. One couple came across one such cat who frequented their property, but they had no idea the trouble they were getting themselves into.

It had been a week since they adopted her when they found her at their doorstep with something that would surprise them and alter their lives.

Starting Their Lives Together

Pexels

Thomas and Jill had fallen in love quickly after meeting where they studied. They had been in their early twenties when they graduated from Ohio State University. They had both studied medicine - Thomas wanted to be a general practitioner, and Jill wanted to specialize. They were excited to start their life together.

It wasn't long before they bought the land that had the perfect house for them and their future. As happy as they were, they couldn't help but feel something was missing.

Missing Something

Pexels

Although they had a happy life together, they felt a shared sense that they were missing something from their lives. They spent hours discussing the feeling and eventually realized what they needed.

They wanted more together, but both agreed that having a child was too soon. Having a pet would make them feel better, but they hadn't even decided what kind when she showed up.

Bonding

YouTube - Street Cat

The couple had just started thinking about adopting a pet when they seemingly received a sign from the universe. Stray cats had popped up on their property, and animal lover Jill couldn't help but leave food out for them.

A bond had formed between Jill and one particular cat during the weeks passed. There was no way Jill could have foretold how much this cat would turn their world upside down.

A Big Idea

YouTube - Street Cat

Jill's love for the feline had grown so much that she decided she needed to talk with Thomas. She wondered if he would agree to the idea of adopting her. Perhaps then something missing would be found.

After careful consideration, Thomas said they would first have to prepare their home for her. So that's what the couple did. Little did they know they were walking into trouble.

A Comfortable Home

YouTube - Street Cat

Thomas saved money by building a little place for the cat to sleep in instead of buying one. They wanted to ensure that their house was comfortable for the cat and had everything it needed.

But when they were ready to receive her, she was nowhere to be found. She had vanished without a trace. They wouldn't have put all this work in if they knew what she was up to.

Spotted Again

YouTube - Street Cat

It was a day or two before Jill saw her again, but she was delighted when she spotted the cat emerging from the cottage. She had been living on their property for a while.

Jill and Thomas had never used it, but the land had come with a small guest's cottage. As happy as Jill was to see the cat again, she wondered what she had been doing inside the cottage.

The Reason

Pexels

The cat was curious about the house and her new bed and seemed to check that everything was in order. That's when she ran outside again to spend the night somewhere else.

Jill was confused as to why she never spent the nights inside the house but soon found out why. It was a week later when it knocked on their window. That morning they would find something they never expected.

Leaving The Kitten Behind

Pexels

Jill was surprised when she saw their cat had a kitten in her mouth. She meowed as she stared at them through the window, and Jill quickly opened it to let her in. The kitten was then placed in the bed they had made for her.

They were shocked when she left the kitten inside before jumping through the window again. Where was she going?

Coming Back

YouTube - Street Cat

Jill didn't understand. Why would she leave her defenseless kitten alone while she went back outside? Jill started to worry about the kitten's safety before looking back into her property.

But that's when Jill's stomach turned. She saw the cat running back to the house again. But she couldn't believe what she had left her kitten inside to go out and bring in.

Another Kitten!

YouTube - Street Cat

Jill felt her pulse racing when she saw the cat coming back to the house with another kitten! She jumped through the window again and placed the baby next to the other kitten. But then, once again, she left the house.

Jill knew what was coming. She looked out to the cottage in their garden and saw the blur of her cat bouncing back to the house. She had another kitten.

Taking Matters Into Her Own Hands

YouTube - Street Cat

This time, Jill thought she'd take matters into her own hands. She walked out into the garden to see a few of the usual strays hanging around. But she knew what she was looking for was inside the cottage.

She walked over while the cat kept bringing kittens into the house. When she opened the door to the cottage and looked inside, she couldn't believe what she had seen.

So Many Kittens

YouTube - Street Cat

To Jill's surprise, there were still a lot of kittens in the cottage. The cat must have given birth in the last two days and been going between looking after them and going into the house. She found an old blanket to keep the kittens warm before making sure the house was a good environment for her offspring.

Jill didn't know how to feel. She was shocked more than anything else. She knew at that moment that she had to help get the kittens in the house. Then she'd decide what to do.

Keeping Them

YouTube - Street Cat

After getting the kittens inside with their mother, Jill had another sit-down with Thomas. She thought he'd be harsh, but it seemed that he instantly fell in love with the fur babies.

He was completely on board with keeping the kittens. They already had a lot of strays on their property; what could a few more hurt? In time, the void they were looking to fill was satisfied by their new companions.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.