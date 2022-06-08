Dealership Shortchanges Delivery Guy Not Noticing Back Pocket

They firmly believed that they could act cheaply with the delivery guy. To make matters worse, they were unpleasant about it. They pretended as if the delivery guy owed them money rather than the other way around.

However, they were completely unaware that he had something concealed in his pocket, something which would cause them to regret treating him like that.

The Parties

This incident occurred just a few days ago in Massachusetts. In what would turn out to be a drama of embarrassment and vengeance, there were two primary participants.

The two participants are the staff of a car dealership named F&R Auto Sales and Jarrid Tansey, a pizza delivery guy that works for Palace Pizza. They'd become embroiled in a disagreement that millions of people around the world have already observed and weighed in on.

He Had To Work Hard

Jarrid Tansey was not the kind of person that would shy away from hard work. He always took late shifts at his second job, and he was reliant on the tips he received to support his family. It wasn't always easy to deliver pizza, but it put food on the table.

Jarrid knew exactly how to deal with problematic customers, but he had never seen anything like this before. The customers he delivered food to that evening appeared to be "alpha males," and Jarrid got caught up in the middle of their strange power trip.

No Choice

Any sane person would have thrown in the towel, but Jarrid, unfortunately, did not have that option. His wife had just given birth, so he needed to provide for his family until she got back on her feet.

The harsh reality is that his family could not survive on a single income. As a result, Jarred lowered his head. He recalled the lessons his father gave him.

The Lesson

Jarrid knew that life did not cut anyone slack, and nothing worth having was free. His father taught him this valuable lesson. When his wife gave birth to their beautiful daughter, he did what he had to and took the second job.

He knew what he was getting himself into, and he knew the hours would be excruciating, however, he never expected to encounter being bullied by grown men in a room filled with strangers. How did things get so bad?

Horrible Clients

Jarrid had encountered a variety of different people, however, the people from the car dealership were unlike anything he had seen. It became so heated that it erupted into actual conflict, and it wasn't pleasant to witness.

Ultimately, the employees of F&R Auto Sales would come to regret interfering with what they assumed was a simple pizza delivery guy.

The Order

It was a chilly evening when his manager informed him that a car dealership had just ordered a lot of pizzas and drinks.

He waited patiently for the order to get ready before loading up his scooter. He left as soon as everything was ready; he wanted to avoid routes with too much traffic as people were making their way home. He decided to take a shortcut. It was important to him that the customers were happy with his service.

Different Than The Others

He arrived at the destination and began unpacking his scooter. He neatly placed the receipt on the top of the pizza boxes.

The order's total was $43. He began making his way inside, and he gave the person the pizza boxes. It was clear that he had been waiting for Jarrid to arrive. He had no idea that this delivery would be unlike any other he had ever made…

They Weren't Done Yet

A man that was standing in the reception area rudely handed Jarrid a $50 bill and grabbed the food without saying anything.

Jarrid, who could have been forgiven for believing the exchange was over, greeted him and continued on his way. This, however, was only the start of the story. F&R Auto Sales staff weren't finished with Jarrid yet.

Problems

When Jarrid returned to Palace Pizza, he assumed he wouldn't hear from the F&R Auto Sales employees again. Unless they wanted to order from the establishment again.

But that wasn't the end of it. His boss wanted to speak with him right away when he arrived. Someone from the auto dealership had contacted him and stated that there were some problems.

They Wanted The $7

Apparently, the spare $7 wasn't meant to be a tip. So they were demanding that Jarrid drive back to the car dealership and give them that change back.

Jarrid was appalled by this. Were they really being that petty about $7? Were they really so cheap that they weren't willing to tip at all? But there was not much else he could do about it. At least for now.

He Went Back

So he got on his bike and drove back to the car dealership; of course, with the $7 that they were demanding back. He still had a hard time believing that he had to get through all this.

Little did he know that things were about to get worse. But fortunately for him, in the end, he would be the one to get the last laugh.

Orders

Despite Jarrid’s protests, his manager ordered him to get back on his bike and return the $7. The customer was always right, he argued, and Jarrid had better make sure that he returned the stolen cash.

And he didn’t care if Jarrid had to use his own gas to make the trip. Jarrid, fearing for his job, complied. But what was waiting for him at the dealership wouldn’t be worth all the money in the world.

Threatened

Jarrid arrived at the car dealership with the $7 in question. The whole staff was waiting for him, and Jarrid felt threatened. But still, he felt like he had to say something.

He gave them back to one of the workers and then voiced his frustration. And that would be the cause that led to a heated dispute.

Conflict

"It just doesn't make sense why you'd hand me a bill that you were just gonna have me drive back here to give you back anyway," he complained. "I'm not mad; I just had to waste my resources coming back here."

"So listen," said one member of the staff. "The manager apologized once to you. Do you want him to apologize again?" That was rude. But it didn't end there.

A Situation Unfolding

Suddenly, a woman appeared out of nowhere. She began to get aggressive with Jarrid. Emboldened by their coworker’s move, the other people in the office began to swear at him, too.

What was wrong with these people? He hadn’t stolen their money! Jarrid thought carefully about how best to defuse the situation. He took a deep breath before saying what was on his mind.

Stating His Case

By now, Jarrid was seeing red. “Look, I didn’t steal your money!” He yelled. “I gave your $7 back. The world is better now,” he sniped. Big mistake.

Obviously, he was feeling annoyed and insulted, he thought that maybe if he tried to reason with these people, they’d understand. Unfortunately, some people can’t be reasoned with.

Taunts And Threats

The rude woman paused for a few seconds. What he’d said had only enraged her further. She looked at her coworkers -- as if trying to score points with them. Then, she looked Jarrid straight in the eyes and made a threat.

She screamed at him to get "Out the door before I put my foot in your a**." All the staff laughed.

Rudeness

Jarrid felt like he wanted the earth to open and swallow him whole. Now was the time to leave. But he wasn’t fast enough.

He turned to leave, but then the director yelled: “Get the owner and the manager on the phone. I want him done. I want him fired!” Little did they know that the delivery man wasn't done with them. He had something in his pocket.

It Was All Recorded

He had been hiding his phone in his back pocket for the whole conversation, and he recorded it all on audio. When he arrived back at the pizza parlor, he showed his manager what had happened.

His manager had received a call from the car dealership, and he was considering disciplining Jarrid. But when he listened to the recorded conversation, he changed his mind. Still, things wouldn't end there.

Someone Called Him

He soon received a call. It was someone who was there at the car dealership when the disagreement took place. But he wasn't a member of the staff in the strict sense.

He was a contractor that handled the computer services of that particular dealership. And he had something in his hands that he thought might be interesting for Jarrid.

Footage

He had video footage of the whole incident. He was in charge of the security cameras of the car dealership, but he wasn't an employee there, so he immediately took sides with Jarrid.

Jarrid added his recorded audio to the video that the man had sent him and shared it on the Internet. And soon enough, it went viral, and he started getting thousands of messages.

Outrage

The interaction between Jarrid and the employees at the car dealership was all caught on camera. The video clearly showed the “big shots” at the dealership bullying the pizza delivery guy.

And it wasn’t long before the footage was leaked to millions of internet users. The video quickly went viral, and, in a surprise turn of events, netizens didn’t like what they were seeing.

Leaked

Everyone who saw the video couldn’t understand how someone could be so petty and mean-spirited about a $7 tip. Netizens were outraged!

They quickly rallied together and identified the car dealership. Then, they set out to get sweet justice. They took to Yelp and other review sites, but their quest for revenge didn’t end there.

Netizens Step Up

A former waitress named Amanda Marie Rogers was especially appalled by the video and upset by how the pizza delivery man had been treated.

She now had a mission: “For them to call him back over the money he should’ve received anyway. I decided to take it one step further,” she told CNN. Then, she called Pizza Palace and got Jarrid’s name.

Funds

Amanda set up a GoFundMe account for Jarrid, and posted the video on the page. “I believe Jarrid should be rewarded for dealing with such crappy people. Please watch the video and donate,” she wrote.

“Even if it is $1, it will make up (maybe a little) for him having to deal with idiots like this.” Meanwhile, Jarrid had no idea that his GoFundMe account was even live.

Donations

Tens of thousands of donations began to pour in -- in $7 increments. People felt so strongly about what Jarrid had gone through that they wanted to make sure he never had to deliver pizza to those bullies again. And it wasn’t long before the GoFundMe page had accumulated over $36,000 for Jarrid and his family!

But that wasn’t all the internet did for him.

On His Side

“This is because of how awesome you were and handled yourself so well dealing with such cruel people,” wrote Carol Wentz along with her donation. “I am outraged by the cruelty demonstrated by employees of a business who rely on commissions to pay their bills,” wrote another.

People were not taking kindly to the way the employees at the car dealership treated Jarrid. But F&R Auto Sales was also about to receive a healthy dose of karma.

The People Have Spoken

The car dealership’s website received hundreds of bad reviews from strangers who felt for Jarrid. It didn’t take long for their website to reach 0/5 stars!

The threatening comments got so bad that the manager called the police. Now, the manager of the dealership was forced to address the behavior of his employees. F&R Auto Sales issued a public apology, and the woman who had harassed Jarrid was promptly fired.

Completely Unexpected

Jarrid, who had no idea that the internet was rallying behind him, burst into tears when he found out about how much money had been raised for him.

He plans to set the money aside to pay off his mortgage and open a college fund for his daughter. Let that be a lesson for anyone who bullies and belittles anyone in the service industry!