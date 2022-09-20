Struggling Customers Confronted With A Blunt Sign From Deli Owner

Catching His Attention

It was a day like any other for him and his wife. It was late in the day already when they checked their deli inventory.

There was something that caught the man's attention. He noticed a black sedan parked right outside the building. When he focused on it a bit more, he soon rushed out of the store.

New Neighborhood

Ali Farouk had been looking for a way to provide for his family while he ran a 50-year-old restaurant alive. That's when he decided to buy a local deli in a small town in Cleveland.

He had recently moved with his family. He, his wife, and their two sons wanted to settle in as smoothly as possible. But what he found in the new neighborhood would bring out a side of him he never knew he had.

Decision To Move

Like any other immigrant, Ali wanted to make the best of his time in a new country. Life hadn't been easy where he had come from. He felt lucky to have moved his family to America and wanted to start their new life on a good foot.

After living in New York for a few years, he and his wife decided to move to Cleveland's quieter environment. They wanted to find somewhere to raise their family. But they had no clue what was in store for them.

Looking For A Profession

Once Ali had enough money saved up, he started looking around for the perfect profession to take on. That's when he found a small deli searching for a new owner.

He made quick to take on the opportunity and bought the establishment. He had been a cook when they lived in New York, and the knowledge he had gained would come in handy now. He believed that fate had brought him there, but little did he know he was wrong.

Their New Town

Ali and his family had no difficulty calling their new small town home. It had everything they ever wanted, from great weather to the welcoming populace.

It wasn't long before they integrated with the surrounding area and expected things to run smoothly. But that's not what happened. Ali would soon do something he never thought he would.

Consequences Of Lockdown

When people open up a business, they usually do so to generate an income they can live off of. Regarding their livelihood, it meant keeping their businesses safe, no matter the cost.

The worldwide lockdown was the beginning of Ali's problems. It had been a necessary decision to keep everyone safe, but it had indirect consequences that would change how the family perceived everything.

Struggling Families

Ali reported that his business associates, acquaintances, neighbors, and friends all had to work from home. "They needed to pay the bills," he said. He recalled when it had started and said, "Many businesses couldn't support working from home, so many people lost their jobs."

The lockdown period led to many families struggling without enough food. The people were happy when the lockdown was lifted, but there was no way of denying the lingering issues that came from it.

After Lockdown

The rules had been strict to ensure people remained safe, but the recovery process within Ali's neighborhood was what became concerning.

The poverty rate had escalated, and Ali could name several people still without a job. It wasn't long before Ali saw one of the most miserable things ever.

A Day Like Any Other

Car Outside The Deli

The car owner had rolled down his window after being parked outside the deli for approximately twenty minutes. Ali spotted it then.

An unrefined man tried his best to calm the two crying children in the back of his car. Ali's concern for the troubled children pulled out from the deli.

The Man And The Kids

Ali found the man trying to calm the kids. He expected some hostility out of him but was shocked to hear how gentle his voice was. He was telling the kids that he didn’t have enough money to buy them breakfast or lunch.

But that wasn’t the saddest part. The man was looking to buy a few supplies for the house and told the kids they would eat back home. One of the children said something that made Ali stop in his tracks.

His Words

“The child said they hadn’t eaten since the previous night and was begging his dad to bring them a slice of peach cobbler pie,” said Ali. That’s when he knew he had to step in.

Approaching the man, Ali introduced himself and immediately offered to help. He offered to cook a special meal for the man and his kids, ensuring that he’d make enough to eat at the deli and carry home. He had no idea what he’d started.

It Happens Again

Although the man initially hesitated, he accepted Ali’s offer, eating at the deli and taking the rest of the food home. But a day later, a different customer came into the store, buying food but unable to fully pay for it.

The trend continued for about two weeks, with different customers coming in for small food portions because they were low on cash. Ali was fed up with the state of things.

His Dream

When Ali moved to America, he wanted to find a place he could call home, somewhere free of suffering. He didn’t want to exist in a place riddled with issues. But deep down, he felt like he could make a positive difference.

He’d already helped one of the customers, and although he knew that wasn’t enough, he hoped it helped. That’s when a thought hit him: what if he could do more?

The Sign

With the help of his wife, Ali put up a blunt sign that read, “If you don’t have money or a job, you can have a sandwich and a water bottle for free.” Perhaps such a deed would help alleviate the stress and suffering in his neighborhood.

When asked about what drove him to such a noble deed, he said, “My family and I have been blessed beyond measure. There are people out there who are still suffering. I hope this can show them they have someone to count on.” But Ali’s story isn’t the only one of its kind. A similar incident took place just a few miles down the road.

Leticia Jackson

Leticia Jackson was a sixty-seven-year-old grandma living outside of Ali’s town. She was a loving lady with a heart of gold who had made a name for herself as the town’s beloved librarian.

Leticia had one kid, Dolly, with her late husband. There was nothing she loved more than her little girl, and she would do anything to see her smile.

Her Daughter

Dolly grew into an intelligent and equally beautiful young woman as the years went by. She excelled in everything she did, making Leticia a proud mom at every turn.

At age twenty, Dolly had secured a spot for herself in one of the best medical schools in the country. But such a remarkable feat would lead to an unfortunate disaster.

She’s Very Proud

Like any mom worldwide, Leticia was more than proud of her Dolly. She always talked about her to her friends and colleagues, telling them about her smart kid studying to be a doctor.

As expected, Dolly graduated med-school with flying colors, kicking her career as a full-fledged doctor into gear. She had no idea the trouble it would all lead down the line.

Time Moves Fast

Dolly excelled as a doctor, even finding love and getting married. She had three daughters with her husband before disaster struck.

The first phase of this terrible time came in the middle of the night. Dolly and her daughters were visiting Leticia when they heard the phone ring. It was Dolly’s cell, and she picked it up from her bed. But the news would send her jumping to her feet with a scream.

The News

Dolly received news that her husband, who had been a long-time marine, had succumbed to injuries while on the field. She couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

Leticia raced into her room to find her bitterly weeping on the floor with her phone clutched in her fingers. Her three kids were sound asleep on the bed. What was going on?

A Difficult Time

The months that followed were numbing for both Leticia and Dolly. And as if the pain wasn’t enough, two of Dolly’s children became terribly ill.

Leticia had long retired by then. Her work didn’t have any pension, but she still managed to make ends meet through her loving daughter’s support. But one day, all this would change.

A Grey Life

Life had lost its color after Dolly’s husband passed on. Leticia tried her best to cheer up her daughter, hoping she would move on.

The mom and daughter duo worked hard on Dolly’s healing process, helping her understand that she still had to be strong for her three daughters. Things were starting to look up for them when more disaster struck.

When Will It Stop?

Dolly’s two daughters, who were sick before, were fully recovered. But the world went into lockdown overnight, turning everything the family knew into unchartered territory.

As a celebrated doctor, Dolly still reported to the hospital as an essential worker. But given that the pandemic had only started, the worst thing would happen to her.

It Get’s Worse

Dolly was among the many unfortunate medical practitioners to fall under critical condition while helping stabilize the world. The news shocked Leticia, who couldn’t wrap her mind around how these later years of her life seemed cursed.

She prayed for her daughter’s recovery for several weeks, taking her granddaughters to live with her. But more difficult times were still ahead.

Trying To Survive

As a pensionless retiree, Dolly found it difficult raising three ten-year-old girls by herself. She was almost seventy, with not as much energy to do what moms do for their kids.

It wasn’t long before she found it difficult to put food on the table for her grandkids. Her daughter’s bosses had promised her help was on the way. But after weeks of waiting, Leticia knew she was alone.

The Stars Won’t Align

Leticia had spent weeks trying to get the cash her daughter had authorized the bank to send her way. A successful medical practitioner, Dolly had saved enough cash to help her mom through the difficult time while she was recovering.

But given that the world was in lockdown, accessing any of the money was a huge problem. But what could the sixty-seven-year-old do?

The Diner

One day, Leticia took her grandkids to the local diner to ask for some food. She’d considered going alone, but she brought them along since she had no one to watch over them.

After waiting in line for a few minutes, she called the manager to the side and explained her situation. She didn’t need much, just a few chicken pieces and some mac and cheese for the kids. “How will you pay?” the manager asked.

I Will Pay

Leticia slid her national ID over to the manager, telling him to keep it as a promise that she’d be back to clear her bill. Her three grandkids were playing at one of the booths, oblivious of the hardships she was going through.

The manager, Mr. Harun, looked at them for minutes. Then he looked back at Leticia. What he said left her in tears.

She Doesn’t Cry

Leticia had always been a strong woman. She could count the number of times she’d shed tears as an adult in one hand.

The manager’s answer would catch her off guard, dredging up all the sorrow she’d been holding back through her daughter’s grieving period and her own loss. Streams of tears would flow down her face.

You Are Not Alone

“Let me fix you guys a bag,” the manager began. He placed several pieces of chicken, lemons cakes, mac and cheese, and bbq in a massive bag and offered it to Leticia.

The food must’ve cost more than two hundred dollars, yet he insisted she takes it and comes for more throughout the week until she was back on her feet again. “I know it seems like you are alone,” he said. “But look around. We are all here for you!”

