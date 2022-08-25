Deli Owner Tired Of Seeing Struggling Customers Walk Into His Store Sets Up Candid Sign

Over The Counter

He and his wife went about their day like any other. It was late afternoon while they took inventory for their deli.

The man had looked outside and saw something that had him perplexed. There was a black sedan parked right outside the building. Feeling unfazed at first, he squinted to get a closer look and soon hopped over the counter.

They Moved

Ali Farouk had only intended to keep his 50-year-old restaurant alive while providing for his family. He never thought he'd buy a deli in a small town of Cleveland.

He and his family had made their move recently, and his two sons wanted to be part of the neighborhood as soon as possible. But Ali would discover something about his community that would drive him crazy.

A Safer Country

Ali was an immigrant who, like any other, hoped to make the most of their time in a new country. The country they had come from made for difficult times and he was happy to give his family a fresh and safer start now that they were in America.

The couple had spent a few years in New York before moving to Cleveland. They were looking to raise a family and wanted a quieter area but had no clue what they would find once they were there.

A New Owner

Ali had used all the money he had saved up to start a business. It had taken months to find the ideal profession, but he shortly found a small deli searching for a new owner.

Ali made an immediate purchase knowing that he'd do well after having had experience as a cook when they stayed in New York. He had learned a lot about culinary skills during his time there. He felt confident that fate was on his side. He'd soon doubt himself.

It Was Perfect

Ali and his family thought their new town had everything they could ever want and were happy to call it home. It had friendly residents and fantastic weather.

The family had made a smooth integration with their location and surroundings sooner than they thought. Things had started perfectly but soon changed direction. Ali would one day feel forced to do the unimaginable.

Lockdown

Most establishments are the primary source of income for their business owners, so they would do absolutely anything to keep their businesses running.

When the country, among many others, declared lockdown Ali and his family began facing problems. The decision was made globally and would lead to consequences that would change all the family knew.

Lost Jobs

Many people had to work from home, hoping to keep their jobs so they could still provide for their loved ones and keep the bills paid. However, many of the populace could not work from home or had lost their jobs.

Plenty struggled throughout lockdown, some unable to access adequate food. Everyone knew the lockdown wouldn't last forever, but issues were being brought to the surface, and these issues would not quickly disappear.

Struggling Neighborhood

The restrictions that ensured everyone's safety were eventually lifted, but Ali saw that his neighborhood was struggling to recover.

He knew numerous people still without jobs, contributing to the skyrocketing poverty rate. He was yet to see one of the most wretched things he had ever seen.

It Begins

Wailing Children

Ali noticed the car had been parked outside the deli for nearly twenty minutes. When the driver rolled his window down, that's when Ali realized.

There was a large, serious-looking man trying his best to calm down the two children wailing in the back of his car. Ali wanted to know what was happened and rushed out of the deli. He knew the kids were in trouble.

The Man And The Kids

Ali found the man trying to calm the kids. He expected some hostility out of him but was shocked to hear how gentle his voice was. He was telling the kids that he didn’t have enough money to buy them breakfast or lunch.

But that wasn’t the saddest part. The man was looking to buy a few supplies for the house and told the kids they would eat back home. One of the children said something that made Ali stop in his tracks.

His Words

“The child said they hadn’t eaten since the previous night and was begging his dad to bring them a slice of peach cobbler pie,” said Ali. That’s when he knew he had to step in.

Approaching the man, Ali introduced himself and immediately offered to help. He offered to cook a special meal for the man and his kids, ensuring that he’d make enough to eat at the deli and carry home. He had no idea what he’d started.

It Happens Again

Although the man initially hesitated, he accepted Ali’s offer, eating at the deli and taking the rest of the food home. But a day later, a different customer came into the store, buying food but unable to fully pay for it.

The trend continued for about two weeks, with different customers coming in for small food portions because they were low on cash. Ali was fed up with the state of things.

His Dream

When Ali moved from America, he wanted to find a place he could call home, somewhere free of suffering. He didn’t want to exist in a place riddled with issues. But deep down, he felt like he could make a positive difference.

He’d already helped one of the customers, and although he knew that wasn’t enough, he hoped it helped. That’s when a thought hit him: what if he could do more?

The Sign

With the help of his wife, Ali put up a blunt sign that read, “If you don’t have money or a job, you can have a sandwich and a water bottle for free.” Perhaps such a deed would help alleviate the stress and suffering in his neighborhood.

When asked about what drove him to such a noble deed, he said, “My family and I have been blessed beyond measure. There are people out there who are still suffering. I hope this can show them they have someone to count on.”

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.