Dalmation Gives Birth At Home, Ends Up At The Vet With Complication

Sudden Disruption

When it started it was just like any other birth. For the past few days her owner watched on as the soon to be dog-mom started nesting and in less than a week the contractions started coming.

It was planned to be a home birth but after the 5th pup came out her owners realized that something was very wrong. They needed a vet and they needed him quickly.

Hobby Turned Career

Cecilia Langton-Bunker was a 43-year-old Australian dog breeder with an unmatched love for the dalmatian dog breed. She loved the adorable breed so much that she turned her passion for them into a full-time business.

24 years ago, Cecilia started CCDalmatians, a company that breeds, trains and shows pups. But that was just the beginning of it all.

An Unbridled Passion

For Cecilia ethical breeding and showing was vital. She didn't just breed her Dalmatian's for money, she felt it was her calling and she perfected it.

She always ensured her females were partnered with prize-winning males to ensure that all the pup's would have a healthy genetic makeup. But she couldn't begin to imagine what her next breeding efforts would turn into.

Fun Facts About Dalmatians

The Dalmatian is a medium-sized dog breed that's easily identified by their unique black or brown spotted coat. Their gene pool can be tracked back to the historical region of Dalmatia in Croatia where they were used as hunting dogs.

On average they live for 12 - 14 years and they tend to be intelligent, friendly and protective. It's easy to understand why Cecilia loved this breed, especially when her newest member Miley entered the picture.

Her New Arrival, Miley

When Cecilia saw Miley as a pup she instantly knew there was something special about her. She took the dog under her wing and soon discovered that Miley was the most well-behaved puppy she ever had.

But that wasn't all the little pup had to offer. Miley was a beautiful dalmatian, so beautiful that Cecilia felt compelled to show her off and to use her for breeding purposes. But Cecilia's well-planned future for Miley soon started to fall apart.

Show Queen

With the stage name “Sarasota From Russia With Love” Miley was a prize-winner. Cecilia entered her into dog show competitions across Australia and she received a metal in each show she entered.

If Miley didn't win first place, she was in the top three. She was the dog to beat when it came to the dalmatian community! Cecilia thought things couldn't get any better than they already were, but she was in for a surprise.

Next Step Planning

Miley had come of age, and she was ready to breed. Cecilia was delighted! But when she found out that a high-end male champion was available to be studded, she was over the moon.

Everything was working out just as she planned. Things just seemed to work out right from the get-go, but time had come for the vet checks.

The Vet Visit

Cecilia suspected that Miley might be pregnant, so she decided to take her to the vet to confirm her suspicions. Cecilia was anxious as she waited for the vet to do the scans of Miley's belly but soon enough, she had her answer.

The vet confirmed Cecilia's suspicions. Miley was indeed pregnant, and Cecilia couldn't help but yelp in excitement. She couldn't wait to see Miley's puppies! Cecilia asked the vet if everything looked okay and the vet assured her that Miley looked fine, but he didn't get a proper look at the pups.

Preparing For The Pups

It started off like every other pregnancy- the glowing human mother pampering her baby girl to make sure she'd be okay. Cecilia made sure to give Miley the extra nutrition she needed to support her growing pups and she even built a bigger puppy court.

It wasn't Cecilia's first litter, and it definitely wouldn't be the last. But as the pregnancy progressed Cecilia bag to notice that Miley's pregnancy didn't seem normal.

An Unforeseen Complication

A normal, healthy female Dalmatian tends to birth between 6 - 7 puppies per pregnancy. Any more pups would pose a risk due to the size of the breed.

As Miley's pregnancy progressed Cecilia noticed something strange about Miley, so she decided to take her to the vet for another check-up. Cecilia adored her prize-winning girl, and she was distraught by the thought that something might happen to her.

An Overly Anxious Mom

When she brought Miley to the vet a second time, the vet was surprised to see her. He thought she was just an overly anxious mom until he took another scan and had trouble reading it.

The vet stared at the x-rays with scrunched eyes and a confused slant on his lips. “That’s odd,” he muttered. “I can’t count how many.”

I Can’t See Anything

Cecilia leaned in as well, but she couldn’t make out the odd jumble of images across the screen. This meant there was no way of knowing how many puppies Miley was carrying.

All she could do was take her girl home and get ready. She finally heard the yelps of labor in the early morning hours.

A Joyous Occasion

The midwife rushed over, and between her and Cecilia, they worked to help the first of the puppies into the world. It was a joyous occasion, one any mom would be proud of.

However, after puppy number five, she noticed a lull in the birthing process. Something was very wrong. Her heart pounded like a jackhammer.

Rushing Back To The Vet

After a quick call to the vet, everyone agreed it was time to hand things over to the medical professionals. A worried Cicilia rushed Miley to the clinic, and her worst fears were confirmed.

The 6th puppy wasn’t positioned correctly. “We have to stop this,” the vet said. They would have to do an emergency c-section.

All Hands On Deck

This is where things turned into a scene from a movie – a Disney one, to be specific. The doctor pulled out puppy after puppy.

The delivery system soon broke into chaos. Nurses rushed to pull receptionists from their desks and call in anyone on standby that could get there fast enough. There just weren’t enough hands.

More Than Enough

As one puppy appeared after another, the vet kept saying, "There surely can't be anymore!". He said this repeatedly, soon turning it into an inside joke to quell the rising tension.

By the 10th puppy, even Cecilia's jaw was hitting the floor. After 13 hours of labor, the final bundle of joy came out, and they confirmed there were no more.

A Safe Delivery

The entire medical team was left flustered, their jaws open as they saw Miley’s puppies. They couldn’t believe what they not only witnessed but worked up a sweat to deliver safely!

Cecilia was in tears as she looked at the many counts of baby paws she saw in front of her. What was the final count of puppies?

An Astounding Breed

Sixteen puppies - twelve females and six males! The group couldn’t believe their eyes as the pure white pups blindly wriggled around, looking for the warmth of their mother.

Cecelia’s eyes brimmed with happy tears. Even after all these years, she could still be amazed by this astounding breed. There must have been some kind of world record here!

101 Dalmatians

While, sadly, there was no world record – with the record holder dog coming in at 18 puppies – there was still an Australian record for the biggest litter. There was also a cute movie comparison.

You see, in the movie 101 Dalmatians, Purdy had given birth to 15. Miley had beat the movie record by one pup! But what would happen to the fur babies?

Her Litter Of Puppies

Cecilia and Miley had their hands full, raising all 16 puppies. Luckily, Cecilia’s partner was there to help out.

He loved Miley and dalmatians just as much as Cecilia, so he was happy to help look after them. But it was no easy feat. Taking care of a litter of 16 puppies is more complicated than it looks.

A Big Family

Cecilia needed to make sure that their bed was clean every day and made sure to monitor each puppy's development. Luckily, there didn’t even seem to be a runt.

Miley was a great mom and looked after her babies with love and attention. But the older they got, the more tasks that fell on Cecilia and her partner. And one of these tasks was feeding time.

Feeding Time

Changing the puppies to eat solid food was a walk in the park. They seemed to love Cecilia’s puppy meal classic. A mix of dog nuts and chicken pieces lightly sprinkled with some cheese.

They’d line up two circular trays of this and watch as the puppies fumbled over each other to devour every last drop. Until finally, it was time to let them go.

It’s Time

It wasn’t as if Cecilia wasn’t used to letting puppies go. It was her business, after all. She waited the standard two months before looking for owners.

Offers poured in – it seemed everyone wanted a part of the miraculous family. Some dog lovers traveled miles to secure a puppy from Miley's litter. But there was one noticeable difference.

A Proud But Sad Grandma

She was thrilled the little ones were all healthy and happy and would go to good homes. As a dog breeder, it was her pride that customers believed in Miley as much as she did.

But being such a special event in their lives, she couldn’t help but feel a twinge of empty nest syndrome as Miley’s kids left the house one by one.

Choosing A Side

She loved coming home to a house full of lively and hilarious puppies. They gave her so much love and entertainment.

She could have lived happily like that forever, but she knew they wouldn’t be puppies for much longer. She also had a business to cater to. But that didn’t stop her from deciding to keep one of the girls that seemed special.

Paris

“Paris” came into her spotted coat quickly. The little one also showed she was outgoing, smart, and spirited. She was also a happy tail-wagging sweetheart!

The promising pup quickly demonstrated her quality after winning “Best Puppy of Breed” and “Best Puppy in Ring.” But what about the rest of the family, not to mention the father?

Her Dad

“Astro” had been allowed to visit his kids so the family could bond. But Cecilia couldn’t help but giggle as the new dad was clearly overwhelmed as he sat in the middle of the yippy, wagging group.

He looked around him like, “These are all mine?!” He clearly couldn't believe it. Next was the “party.”

A Reunion

The idea was to wait a year or two, then invite all the dogs back to Cecilia’s for a reunion party. There were dog-friendly snacks alongside the human ones and plenty of decorations and activities.

Her pool was also open and ready for lots of dog-paddling action. But the guest list wasn’t just for those with four legs.

Everyone’s Here

Cecilia invited the vets, technicians, and receptionist, as well as the midwife – everyone who had taken part in the process – to the gathering.

She watched with immeasurable pride and joy as the massive clan ran and romped about with each other. There were smiles everywhere, good food being enjoyed, and excellent music playing.

Home At Last

It was a moment to be utterly thankful for. She couldn’t have done it alone. However, the biggest pat on the back went to Miley, who had been a champ through the entire thing.

A proud mom and grandma, Cecilia sat in the middle of the excited group of Dalmatians with smiles and memories that would last forever. But across the globe, a man in China wanted to adopt a puppy he found.

An Unexpected Find

Yang had been walking alone through the woods on his usual foraging trips when he came across the pup. It was tiny and helpless. He looked around, trying to find its mother, but the pair were completely alone.

Its eyes were barely even open as it lay there, splaying its legs out, its pitiful cries ringing through the woods. Yang picked it up and took it with him, never realizing that this wasn’t actually a puppy.

A Simple Life

Xinmin Yang lived a simple life in a rural part of China. Providing for a family of five wasn’t easy, and the older man often relied on the local woods for extra food. Luckily, Yang’s family had lived in the area for decades, and he knew the local woods well.

Since Yang knew how to navigate his way through the woods, he also knew the best spots for foraging. However, the woods could sometimes be an unsafe place too.

Staying Safe

Like his father before him, Yang knew which parts of the woods to avoid. Yang and his family were unaccustomed to the bustling metropolises of modern China.

While the country grew economically, Yang’s family stuck to their traditional roots. However, through the years, the region had changed quite significantly, and the cost of progress had taken its toll on them.

A Different Life

When Yang’s parents and grandparents lived here, the woods and surrounding areas were like a village. Different families once had their homes there, and the area was a little rural community.

Over time, big city developments began encroaching into the rural land more. It started with patches of the woods being cut down to make more space for urbanization. Before long, things got worse.

The Exodus

As the land and wooded areas grew sparser, the life people had always known there became more difficult. The ingredients and supplies needed to survive were now harder to find.

One by one, the families grew more dissatisfied. Yang and his family remained committed to their home. However, it was soon apparent that not everyone else was.

Left Behind

Frustrated by the increasing lack of resources, families soon began moving out of the area in search of a better place to make a life. The worst part was that the companies and developments responsible for the exodus offered something more.

Soon, the remaining families became seduced by the prospect of finding work in nearby urban areas. Just like that, within a few short years, an entire way of life was gone.

Staying Back

Yang was a traditionalist and someone too set in his routines to ever change them. Even when it seemed that his family would be the last ones left in the woods, he stubbornly refused to move them.

Yang enjoyed the simplicity of fending for himself. Even if life was more challenging, being the only ones left meant the little patches of woods left were theirs to forage freely. That was how he came to be roaming the woods by himself one day.

An Ordinary Day

It began as an ordinary day in the woods. Yang left home early and began trudging through the woods, searching for mushrooms to pick.

He had just spotted some when a strange sound caught his ears. It sounded like a baby crying, only it wasn’t human. Following the sound, Yang came across the little animal. Mistaking it for a dog, he picked it up.

Taking It Home

Yang searched for a mother or other “pups” but found none. Realizing that a larger animal could easily pick off the little animal if he left it there, Yang decided to take it home.

It was tiny, had black fur, and looked like a cute puppy to him. When he reached home, his kids were ecstatic at his find. Believing it to be a little puppy, the family was blissfully unaware that they were dealing with something completely different.

Raising It

The animal was so tiny and helpless that it could not even open its eyes fully. Yang knew it would not have survived if he had left it behind.

Together, the family began to nurse and care for it. At first, it was difficult to feed it. However, after a few days of constant care by Yang’s family, something amazing happened.

New Pet

The animal finally opened its eyes. Believing the Yang family to be its own family, the little “pup” became more submissive to them. Feeding and caring for him was more manageable, and he soon began to grow.

The family raised the animal as their pet. To their minds, he was their daily dog. However, as the animal grew, Yang and his family were stunned when they realized this was no dog.

Something Else

As it grew, Yang became concerned when he noticed that its claws and teeth were larger and shaped differently from a dog’s. Yang knew he had to do something and took it out of the woods to a friend he had in the city.

The animal was thoroughly examined, and Yang was given the surprise of a lifetime. After being checked by a professional, Yang learned that his “puppy” was actually a bear cub.

A Hard Choice

After telling the family, Yang faced a difficult decision. His kids had grown attached to the bear. Raising it had brought the family much joy, and it felt like a real pet in every other way.

Now that Yang knew it was actually a dangerous animal that would grow much larger, he had no idea what to do. After giving it much thought, Yang finally understood what he had to do.

Keeping It

The Yang family had never allowed any developments around them to faze them before. If anyone was equipped to have such an unusual pet, it was this family.

Yang’s kids were thrilled when he decided to keep it. Constructing a makeshift cage for the animal, the family made a remarkable choice to keep the bear for a while. However, Yang’s friend explained that this could only be a temporary arrangement.

Forever Home

As the cub was identified as an Asian black bear, Yang was informed that it was a protected species. Yang’s friend managed to arrange a forever home for the fortunate animal. After raising the bear for a long time, Yang and his family finally gave it up.

It had grown quite large by then but loved the family as any other pet would. The bear was eventually moved to an animal sanctuary. Meanwhile, Yang and his family were commended for rescuing and caring for it all that time.

