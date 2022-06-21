Entitled People Who Just Didn’t Get Their Way at Restaurants

Anyone who says that the customer is always right has clearly never worked in the service industry. Restaurant patrons can be obnoxious, greedy, and downright rude when things don't go exactly the way they expect. Here are some true stories of entitled people in restaurants acting like absolute babies.

Egg on Your Face

Once, when I was working at this insanely popular breakfast joint, my first table of the morning was a seemingly adorable old couple. After going through our specials, at their request, she ordered the duck hash special, and he ordered 2 boring poached eggs on toast.

All good. I bring them their food and the guy starts freaking out. You see, I didn't bring him a tablespoon for his eggs. Granted, he didn't ask for one, but according to him, everyone knows that poached eggs are supposed to be served with a tablespoon.

I've been a waitress for nearly a decade, and I've served a LOT of poached eggs, and I've never heard this rule. Nonetheless, I apologize profusely and tell him I'll go grab him a spoon. "No!" he yells.

"My breakfast is ruined now!" and then, this grown adult throws his plate of food at me and storms out. His wife gives me a sympathetic smile as she slinks out behind him, and I work the next 8 hours with egg yolk stains all over me. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Door Drama

I had an old man yell at me because the only table left was too close to the door. I told him there was nothing I could do unless he wanted to wait for another table. He yelled this was unacceptable and went and sat at it anways. He only ordered a hot water and sat there glaring at me while I worked.

When he finally left I said it was free and he yelled ''yeah right!'' and stormed out. The bonus was that all my other tables sympathy tipped really well because of him! Story credit: Reddit / alyoopboop

Spaghetti and Mayo

My ex wife worked at an Italian restaurant chain in the American south.. American Italian food, not real Italian food. Anyway, this one night she came home and was telling me this story. A guy came in and ordered spaghetti with meat sauce.

She brought out their plates and the guy asked for mayonnaise. She tried to explain that they don't have any mayo, and she said the dude flipped out.

Threw the plate on the ground, and screamed "HOW ARE YOU SUPPOSED TO EAT SPAGHETTI WITHOUT MAYONNAISE?!" and then left without paying. Anyone ever hear of spaghetti with mayo? Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Milky Swim

I was a busboy the entire time I was in high school. We had this family that would come in, dude and his wife, their two small kids. They seemed like the most ordinary family. But they were like the destroyers of tables.

They always left a disaster. Fries everywhere, food all over the floor. I sat and watched as one of the kids put the salt and pepper shakers into a glass of milk, and then watched the dad be like "hey can junior have a new milk, he had a little accident."

THEY WERE BOTH SUBMERGED IN MILK. Fries everywhere. Crumbs everywhere. 1% of the food had been consumed. They screamed the entire time to zero reaction from the parents. It was chaos for the entire hour they were there, every time.

I had to clean this up probably a dozen times before the hostess asked them not to come back. Yeah they threw a fit. Didn't come back though. Nightmare. Story credit: Reddit / soomuchcoffee

Wine Whine

A lady and her husband came in and before sitting down told us that she was deathly allergic to white wine saying, verbatim, "If you feed me white wine I will die." So I run around double and triple checking recipes and ingredients and making sure the kitchen is ready so when she orders I know her food will be safe.

Her husband orders the special and I make sure to tell her not to eat any of his meal as it is dressed with a beurre blanc made with white wine and I'd like her to survive her dining experience.

Well I bring out their food and the first thing she does is scoop a big ol' forkful of hubby's special and I cry out in dismay as she shoves in her mouth and says while chewing, "oh, one bite won't hurt." Story credit: Reddit / swift_bass

Steak to the Heart

I wait tables in a country club. Had a couple come in once and as they were sitting down, before I had even introduced myself the woman was already complaining, since they had to wait 5 minutes while we resat "their table".

She started off by telling me every time she gets the filet mignon its awful, and cooked wrong. I suggested she tried something else. Nope. Goes for the same thing again. I gave the kitchen heads up and make sure it was perfect and save us all a headache.

Steak comes up, seems fine. I drop her plate in front of her and I can already see that little smirk people get when aren't amused. She grabs her butter knife and legit slaps the top of the steak with the flat of it 3 times and goes "this is disgusting". Hasnt even cut into it or tasted it.

Has me take it back and bring her a new one. So of course we do it... She gets her new one. Eats half of it and takes the rest home, wants to talk to a manager. Yells up a storm, gets her whole meal free and dessert. Leave me a garbo tip even if you dont include the free steak and desert.

Even left me a comment card, just saying "STEAK SUCKED" and 1 star for service. Story credit: Reddit / Mizerak

Cheapskates

Worst is a big group coming in on a Sunday. Ordered endless chip appetizer, waters all around, asked for extra lemons (you can see where this is going…).. stayed for a few hours, total bill? Like $6. Got tipped 50 cents for having to wait around on them for literally my entire shift. Story credit: Reddit / DevilsPajamas

Target On Your Back

I did a stint at Starbucks. They put in to the Target I was working at, had just graduated from my degree program and they offered to let me manage it. It was good money. Of special note, the just graduated bit. Graduated, from college. As had the person I was working with.

We made this woman's iced tea wrong. I don't remember why, it was stupid mistake, but those happen. It would have taken all of thirty seconds to remake it.

She threw it back across the counter, literally threw it, turned to her daughter and said in the most preppy, never worked a day in her life soccer mom "trophy" wife voice, "See, this is why we finish high school."

Being the manager, I refused her any further service. She thought she had the edge over me when she went to get the Target store manager. But when a ton of other customers backed up my story, she was removed from Target. Story credit: Reddit / KhaosElement

Saucy

I work in McDonald's and here we have to charge 20 pence (25c) for sauce. A man shouted and screamed so much when I checked if this was okay before I put it on his order, I got 20p out of my bag, gave it to him and just said 'now which sauce would you like?' Story credit: Reddit / widemec

Good Christian Bacon

I used to work at Subway. There was one legendary customer that we only refer to as "Crazy Bacon Lady." She was an older woman. She came in and asked how much a 6" BLT was. We told her it was 3.50 plus tax.

She then proceeded to yell at us saying it was $2 when she came in yesterday (hint, she didn't come in yesterday. In fact this was the first time she had even been in our store. Plus the fact that the BLT was never at any point $2 in the 3 years I had worked there).

She barks out her order the whole way up the line saying such gems as: "I am a good Christian woman, I don't deserve to be treated this way," "For 3.50 that bacon better be fresh!" and "The service here is terrible! I'M NEVER COMING BACK, YOU HEAR ME!"

And the best one of them all, when she gets to my co-worker who is manning the cash register and he tells her the total of 3.68 (tax and all) she says: "You people are workers of the DEVIL!"

She plops down exact change, snatches up her bag, and storms out the door. Whenever I see my old co-workers, we still have a good laugh about it. Story credit: Reddit / Br1lliantJim

Open Carry

We had a horrible experience with every other customer because of one customer. The dude was a regular, came in at least four times a week, and every time would camp in his booth for a solid three hours (you know the type).

One Friday night, during dinner rush, this guy comes in with a large duffel bag. Not too uncommon, he always brought weird stuff to work on. This time, it was a partially assembled gun kit, which he pulled out, set on the table, and proceeded to continue assembling the kit.

Cue mass complaints/alarm from other customers while we huddle in the back deciding how to best kick him out without causing even more of a scene. Story credit: Reddit / Joshua_notJosh

Loose Change Complaint

Had a group of girls speak to my manager and call me stupid over $0.13. Basically they ordered a side of fries and one maybe got a lemonade. Anyway, give them their bill and they gave me just enough to cover it since we round to the nearest dollar instead of dealing with coins.

Girls flip out over $0.13 so I go in my bag to scrounge it up. They speak to my manager who refunded them everything (stupid) and they proceed to call me names as they leave their table. I was having a bad day so it made me upset at the time. Now I find the whole thing laughable. Story credit: Reddit / Gore-MayCupcake

Dine and Dash Dismay

A family of six dined and dashed on Thanksgiving. It was already a rough thing to be working a family holiday, knowing my tribe was at home enjoying themselves- but to have to miss out on what should have been a good tip; it was just salt in the wound. At the end of the night, I just cried.

All of the servers rallied around me and tried to offer me a portion of their tips to make up for a loss. I couldn't accept it, so they got me drunk and drove me home instead. They are awesome people. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Tea Tantrum

I had someone throw a steaming mug of hot water at me because we were out of a certain tea and he refused to pick one of our other 20 teas. Story credit: Reddit / PlantaAliena

Musseling In

I had a couple order two bowls of mussels, take each mussel out of its shell and then cut them up before eating them. When they saw the black stomach of the mussel… among other gross looking inside bits… they started yelling that I, the cooks, as well as the restaurant were trying to poison people.

They would not believe that mussels really do look as awful and horrifying as they honestly do and under no circumstances should be cut up or analysed too closely.

I ushered them out as quickly as i could… no bill… please stop accusing me of attempted murder… its making everyone here uncomfortable. Story credit: Reddit / ashcmills

Dressing Down

When I was in high school, I worked at a Johnny Rocket's. It was maybe my second day waitressing, and a guy with his family ordered a plain burger. Put the order in, but put it in slightly incorrectly so it came out with none of the toppings, but it did have thousand island dressing. Honest new kid mistake.

The guy was totally furious, made such an angry face that I can still recall it 13 years later, and then, out of nowhere, smeared the burger all over my chest and walked out. Story credit: Reddit / bonesapart

Always Tip Your Server

I had a large party that took my entire section on the patio. It seemed like a family celebration and after all the joiners arrived they needed tables in another waitress' section as well.

They ordered lots of food and drinks, they were loud, and they ended up staying for 7 hours which meant they had a big bill (over $800) the took over the patio and they were there for my whole shift. This is not necessarily bad because they were celebrating and for me they were fairly happy customers.

However, as you may have guessed, they didn't tip me anything at all when they finally cleared out and I cried the whole time I cleaned up their huge mess because I had to tip out a percentage of their bill to the kitchen and bar which meant I had worked my whole shift and was now going home with less than server's hourly wage (which is less than minimum wage).

Many of my coworkers were kind and supportive and told me similar stories that had happened to them but really it was less comforting and more painful to think about how frequently this happens. Abolish the tipping system. Story credit: Reddit / alieway

Water Waiting

When I was working at Rita's (a water ice stand) I had a lady come to the window with her two children. I take the order for her daughter and then her son says he has to pee.

She then takes her son to the side of our building (we have windows on the side so we get a full view of the front) and has him pee there when there was a huge tree about a few feet away AND we had a bathroom that we allow kids use.

Well anyway she's taking long and with the line wrapping around the building, I take the next customer while she lets her son mess up our building. She then comes back, and steps in front of the lady and says she's ready.

I asked her to give me a minute since I was almost finished with the customer that she just stepped in front of. She then goes on to yell really loud how unprofessional I was and how I had terrible customer service.

I then explained to her that while she had her son pee on the side of the building I decided to try and get the next person out of the way. She then goes to deny her son peeing on the side of the building and says she would like to speak to my manager.

(My manager doesn't believe in the customer is always right crap and hated people like this.) So I gave her his number and wrote down my name for her to tell him, which made her even more furious.

She did wait to get her stuff though, screaming the whole time I'm making it, then huffs off. The people behind her each apologized for the way she acted and all told me I was doing a great job and gave me tips. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Bull in a China Shop

Man comes in alone, looked to be in his late 50s or early 60s, and snaps at me to get my attention. Before I can speak he says, "Coke. With a lemon wedge."

We were a tiny little cafe without the funding for a machine or the attention for a sponsership, so we didn't serve soda. I told him so, and he said, "I don't think you heard me. I want a coke with a lemon wedge." I was pretty confused, because I made it pretty clear we didn't have coke.

Turns out, he actually wanted me to walk next door, buy him a coke, and then bring it in and serve it to him. I told him as politely as I could that this was absolutely not happening, and he picked up the China tea cups we put at each place setting and threw it on the ground, shattering it and cutting open my ankle just a bit. (I didn't notice until way later)

The whole cafe went very quiet, and I just kind of stood there looking at the mess of broken china. These were beautiful, rare cups that were all but impossible to replace, and I just didn't know what to do being an 18-year-old facing up against an aggressive older man.

Fortunately, just literally a few second after the China hit the floor, a man got up from his table across the cafe and walked over. He then reached in his back pocket and showed the man his police badge, because he was an off-duty cop.

China throwing guy did not get his coke with a lemon wedge or any food, but he did get arrested and a ticket for making threats and breaking public property. The fun part? "I JUST WANTED A COKE! IF THIS LITTLE GIRL KNEW ANYTHING ABOUT SERVICE I WOULDN'T HAVE HAD TO SET HER STRAIGHT."

I still have the scar from the piece of China that cut my ankle. Story credit: Reddit / NotReady2Adult

Earning a 0% Tip

I had been working at this Thai place in my town for about 8 months , and for the last 4 months, I'd seen the same teenaged couple come in every Sunday and leave 0% regardless of service. One day my boss decided enough was enough. "Tui noy!" she all but yelled to me.

(That's my Thai Nickname. It's an endearing name generally given to chubby children that loosely translates to "little something") "I don't care whose turn it is, you take them next week, and you make sure you earn that 0%" I do a bit of a double take... She can't possibly mean what I think she means.

"You mean?" She nods and gives me this smile that is equal parts devious and smug. A week later they come in 5 minutes into my shift. She seats them in my section, smiles at me and tells me to do my worst. Here is a fairly detailed account of the wonderful 45 minutes that followed.

I wait a good 5 minutes before going to greet them and bring waters. They're ready to order. I don't have a pen. I'll be right back. I promise. I go out back, power smoke a cigarette (takes me about 90 seconds) before I return. They're my only table and I'm not handling food yet, so I don't wash my hands.

I reek of smoke. I take her order, pad thai no bean sprouts like always. As he opens his mouth to tell me he'll have the same I give him the "just a minute" finger and pull out my phone. I text my fiancé and ask if he wants to get dinner from my place or his tonight.

I take his order. I somehow misunderstand and write down extra bean sprouts. Their food comes up while I'm telling my boss and the other waitress a story about my cat. I finish telling the story before I get their food. I bring it out and walk away as they're starting to complain about the sprouts.

About 5 minutes after they get the food I get a second table. One is a customer from a former job of mine and we spend a few minutes catching up when I go to greet them. The 0%'s try to signal me as I leave the table, but I stare straight ahead.

I come back for my new table's order and see that their glasses are missing roughly four sips of water. This simply won't do! I hang their ticket and come back to fill their glasses. I look at 0%'s empty glasses, look the guy straight in the eye, smile, and walk away.

He stops me as I'm walking over with apps for my new table and asks for boxes. I tell him I'll grab them right after I drop off this food. I play a game of 2048 all the way up to 1024 before bringing them one small box. They ask for two bigger boxes and the check.

I promise I'll be right back, and then ask my boss to keep an eye on the table I like while I go smoke again. (Obviously I don't usually take this many smoke breaks, especially not this early into a shift.)

I come back and my boss tells me they came to her for boxes and to pay and told her they're never coming back. She voids their check, gives me the $20 some dollars, and tells me I earned it. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

It's On Like Donkey Kong

I was doing a routine check on a table that had been sitting for nearly 2 hours during the dinner rush. I noticed that they had finally finished their food, so I asked calmly, but very clearly and directly if they were done and would like me to clear their plates.

They both completely ignored me, mind you I'm about 10 inches from their faces. Seeing as there was literally NOTHING left on either plate, I reached down and began clearing them, assuming that their total lack of an answer and equal lacking of food was consent.

The dude slapped my hand like Donkey Kong using a smash move. He said with a very raised voice, I'M NOT DONE YET. It took every fiber of my being to not slap him back in the face. Story credit: Reddit / Greas3LoL

Rice Whine

Waitress at a gas station/ resturaunt here. If you have traveled the interstate through Nebraska and stop at travel centers you have most definitely seen me. I had a trucker get upset because his rice pilaf wasn't made with white rice, granted it doesn't look delicious it isn't bad.

He yelled at me, my coworker, and the cook and caused a huge scene in front of a full house. He took 2 bowls of rice and got upset with both of them. This could've easily been solved with a new side.

He wanted to yell at the cook about "serving food that does not look good" while we were busy with other customers. I just ignored him the rest of the night, I let him pout and glare.

He only got mildly upset with me, but I am young while everyone else working has kids my age and he wanted to yell at them and not me thankfully. We discounted him and he did end up leaving me a tip. I was embarrassed to be this grown man's waitress. Story credit: Reddit / Lindseywashere

Big Mis-Steak

One time my spineless manager gave 3 men free porterhouse steaks because they "came in last week and they ordered 3 t-bones to go and they were wrong" he had not proof of purchase, no pictures of the mistake, didn't call after buying, he didn't know if it happened at this exact location.

He was obviously lying. They ended up getting 3 22$ steaks free along with refusing to pay for drinks and their additional sides because "they didn't know it would cost." I didn't get a tip out of the ordeal either. Tip your waitresses good guys, this job sucks. Story credit: Reddit / Lindseywashere

Gnocchi on the Menu

I work at an Italian family restaurant that is locally owned and basically a staple of the area. My very first day on the floor without a trainer was a Mother's day. Yes, in hindsight that was pretty foolish of the owner. A lady ordered gnocchi and I wrote down her order.

I get over to the Micros and can't find gnocchi anywhere and for good reason….turns out we don't serve gnocchi. I go back over to the table to let the lady know we don't sell that here and she starts screaming at me that I ruined her Mothers day, the entire day was ruined because I didn't know we don't serve gnocchi.

I can understand being a little irritated at me, I really should have known that, but darn lady, look at the menu next time. And oh yeah, SUPERB example you are setting for your kids. Idiot. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Unfriended

Last christmas I was serving an older man who came in during a rush. I served him like any other normal customer. The cooks had messed up his order and I mistakenly hadn't noticed. The dude was mad. He cussed me out in front of multiple other people, cussed me out to my manager, filed a complaint…

That was the beginning. He then FOUND MY FACEBOOK AND MESSAGED MY PARENTS SAYING HOW MUCH OF A MISTAKE I WAS. LIKE WHAT.

The only good thing that came from it was another customer saw how terrible he was to me and left me $20. Another day in the life of an 18 year old Frisch's server. Story credit: Reddit / BigSickNick

Blowing Up

When I was a barista, we got a bomb threat. That sucked. The worst part was telling regulars that they had to leave the building because we're evacuating, offering them a free drink coupon for their trouble, and some of them refused to leave.

I eventually let them know that the police were on their way to deal with an emergency and they had better leave if they didn't want to deal with police. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Red Hot Buffet

I used to work at a very busy buffet. The restaurant was split into two sides. At one point during the night, we started smelling feces on the side I was working.

It turns out that an elderly gentleman burst a hemorrhoid, walked back to his table, and proceeded to finish his dinner (along with the other six people in his family). He was covered in blood. He dripped blood on the carpet on the way back from the restroom to his table.

When he and his family finally got up and left, his seat was smeared with blood. We had to close that half of the restaurant down and call in a hazmat team. The best part is that his family just sat there eating like nothing had happened. Just another dinner with grandpa... Story credit: Reddit / stargazermin2

Sunday Lunch Rush

I had a group of 3 people, obviously just out of church, tell me that I shouldn't be working on Sunday.......WHILE SITTING AT MY TABLE ON SUNDAY.....

Without skipping a beat, I kindly said "I wish I had Sundays off, but who would bring you your food?" and walked off. Boom. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Penny Pinching

I had a guy put a $20 on the table when I came to greet him and his wife and say "This is your tip. However, everytime you do something wrong, I will remove a dollar." I thought he was joking, so I chuckled and asked "like what?"

He takes the 20 off the table and replaces it with exactly $19. Who carries enough bills to do that? He responds with: "like that." Story credit: Reddit / MissJoey

Hot and Bothered

Had a tray balanced on my shoulder full of food, and I was setting down hot plates to the table. Grandma shook her half empty glass of tea in my face and asked why she couldn't get any service. Story credit: Reddit / silindro

Christmas Bonus

Working christmas day at my terrible restaurant, towards the end of the night I collect a paid bill from the table. It's an older man paying for his grow-up family. He hands me the bill-fold, smiling, and there's a ten on top. He says "I won't be needing any change".

I'm thinking the ten isn't the best tip on a 170$ bill, but I work the buffet and not everyone thinks we do anything at all so whatever, I don't really care/mind. I get up to the cash and start counting all the money when I realize that the man gave me perfect change, including the freaking ten on top!

He just wanted look so generous in front of his family, the crafty mofo. Well played, but I was so annoyed at the time. Story credit: Reddit / nicolekriss

Uncoolth

Not a waitress any more, but my favourite was a woman who frantically waved me over one lunch service. It was a fairly hot summer's day. The conversation went like this: Me: Hi, can I help you?

Her: Yes, we need some coolth. Me: I'm sorry? Her: WE NEED SOME COOLTH IN HERE. Me: I'm sorry, I don't know... Her: COOLTH. COOLTH. THE OPPOSITE OF WARMTH. DO YOU EVEN SPEAK ENGLISH?

Insert rant about "why can't they hire proper staff who speak the language etc etc." This was in Australia. I'm Australian. Blasted 18* air-con directly on her the rest of her meal. Story credit: Reddit / butforevernow

Late Leavers

The restaurant I worked at in college had a Livingsocial deal that included two drinks, two entrees, and two desserts for $60, which was a good deal considering the place can be pricy. The vouchers themselves note that gratuity is not included in the price of the deal.

A group of four came in, wanted to split the two drinks and two entrees between four people. Which is fine, except for the fact that they wanted the entree portions to be divided in half in the kitchen and put onto separate plates.

They then reminded me a thousand times that they had a show to get to and needed the food fast but insisted on ordering steaks well done (which takes time).

Didn't have time to get to the two desserts so they informed me they'd be back later for them. They showed up 5 minutes before close, only ordered the included desserts, stayed for about two hours, tipped me approximately 10%. Grrrr. Story credit: Reddit / BatsonMcCleskey

The "Mom Says It's Okay" Lie

Lately my favorite is when customers tell me, "oh, well thats the way i've been getting it every time before. the OTHER waitress always smiles and says its okay." Ugghhh. Story credit: Reddit / beauxreve

Diaper Dinner

I bartend at a hotel restaurant. We had a family staying for a few days, (a couple in their late 20s, early 30s, a few friends, and their collective offspring). The adults order round after round of long islands one evening, letting their children run (there is a special place down below for folks that let their kids do this)...

Then proceeded to change an infants diaper on the table. THE TABLE. With other guests around trying to enjoy their dinner. This happened two nights in a row. facepalm. Parenting. Do it. Story credit: Reddit / randisue

Paging Dr. Jerk Face

I used to be a chef in a decent restaurant in a small town, we used to get this jumped up retired doctor in every week and he'd complain every single time, not one occasion did he have a legitimate complaint.

This went on for about a year until the head chef/owner lost it, and went out and told him to get lost and banned him, in front of the entire restaurant. It was brilliant. Story credit: Reddit / awan001

"Excellent" Tipping

People when they tell you ahead of time they tip good…. they never do. Had a table of 8 come in 5 min before close. Swore up and down how well they tipped, then stayed a good hour and a half past close. Left me $1. (they got excellent service too being the only customers there) Story credit: Reddit / letsgetweird00

Beware the Regulars

I've been working at a new place recently and they have this huge crop of regulars. But my boss just bends over backwards for them. Each person has their own little needs and they feel so entitled. It's insanity. I wouldn't be able to handle it but most are good people, nice to talk to and tip well.

But the other day a regular flipped because I didn't give her some discount she expects to get because my boss discounted her one time. Turns out she always tips on 15% on the value after discount as well. Horrible witch of a lady. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Politeness Costs Nothing

Hi folks, how are you this evening? Diet coke.

The name of a soft drink is not an acceptable answer when asked how you are this evening. I usually act like I didn't hear them and ask again how they are doing. Usually that is enough to get a response. I have had to ask a third time on a few special occasions.

I can and have taken a lot of abuse, but I refuse to be treated like I don't exist. I don't care if I have to ask a hundred times, this meal goes no further until you answer my question. It's common courtesy. Story credit: Reddit / Lurker117

No Backsies!

I work at a country club, and we have a 20% auto-grat for groups of 8+ (which saves my butt frequently with mahjong biddies and the like). The club ran a special for Father’s Day: ribs, corn, potato salad, and banana pudding for $17.95. (It’s nuts, I know)

We were swamped from the moment we opened for lunch, and my section had room for a 10 top, and three 4 tops. The table in question couldn’t figure out how many people they were gonna have, and had me make an 8 top specifically for them (after pouring the first 4 top drinks, supes inconvenient)

Then they complained about every aspect of their meal, and got upset I didn’t bring it quickly enough even though we had a restaurant completely full of people. When it came time for checks, I added the %20, split it, and got everyone paid up.

By the time I got back to the table after taking care of my other 10 top, I found that one of the patrons had left me a WONDERFUL note on top of their check “You did not earn the %20 gratuity that you added to our checks.”

After discussing this with my hostess, I also found out, the customer can call the office here, and have the gratuity REMOVED if they feel I didn’t earn it! Story credit: Reddit

The Parents Trap

My first job was at Waffle House. My parents came in during breakfast to give me some support and see how I was doing; it was their first time coming to visit. But they picked probably the busiest time of the morning--every table in my section was full and I had only been on the job a few weeks so I was still a little daunted.

My mother stiffed me on a tip because I didn't refill her coffee fast enough for her liking. She thought it was hilarious. I didn't speak to her for a week. She has never stiffed a server since. Story credit: Reddit / doctahLANES

Holier-Than-Thou

I work for a famous resturant chain that requires us to bring a wine bottle to the table with us when we do our greeting. Not bringing a wine bottle is a fireable offense (otherwise all the servers would constantly "forget" them).

Walking to the table, a typical family of five, I see that they have pushed their wine glasses to the very end of the table, as if they were a pack of poisonous snakes and they were trying to get as far away as possible. I've seen this behavior before and know they won't want any wine samples.

Tucking the wine bottle under my arm, I try to respect their obvious lack of interest (instead of automatically pushing the wine on them as required) and proceed to take their drink order. As I am about to leave the table the father of the family points to the wine bottle and asks "What is that?'

Figuring I must have misjudged them, I show him the wine bottle and start my spiel. He interupts me seconds later to state in his most stuck-up and holier-than-thou voice, "No thank you, WE don't drink." Story credit: Reddit / Sammymi05

Intolerant

I was working as a server at a well known chain that serves Sunday brunch (it's delicious). I was working out on the patio and a couple comes in. Before I am even at the table, she tells me that I need to go back inside and get the kitchen manager because she has allergies.

Her husband orders normally and she decides to order the steak and eggs. But she wants egg whites. It can't be the egg whites from the contained though- they have to be fresh egg whites because she is allergic to perservatives.

She was also allergic to salt, pepper, shellfish, egg yolks, gluten, nuts (tree nuts and peanuts), and a whole bunch more. She expected our kitchen manager to clean an area of the kitchen to cook her brunch.

She ordered toast with her breakfast (!!!!!!) and said that once I bring it out, she will know whether or not she can eat it. Well... she ate it anyway and tried to convince me that i was trying to kill her.

My GM had to come out and comp the whole meal and the lady had the audacity to tell me "It's okay, I guess I just have to go home and take some benadryl and sleep all day because you brought me out that bread".

Now, I understand it must be tough to have food allergies and go out to eat- but DO NOT put your life in my hands by doing this. Story credit: Reddit / amazonian414

Onion Inconvenience

Many years ago, I was on a date with a girl that I had only recently started seeing. While at dinner, she told the waitress that she was super allergic to onions so be sure that there are no onions anywhere near her food.

Once the waitress left, I asked her about the allergy and she told me that she wasn't actually allergic, she just didn't like them and this was the best way to ensure there were no onions.

Having worked in restaurants before, I told her that her plan was actually really inconvenient for the kitchen staff, because they would have to shut down everything for cleaning to make sure the allergen is removed from anything her food could touch.

It was a huge hassle and always resulted in the kitchen getting really backed up. She didn't care, and that was our last date. I'm a firm believer in the idea that the way a person treats restaurant staff tells you everything you need to know about them. Story credit: Reddit / Population-Tire

Make Your Mind Up

I worked at McD for a couple of months. It may not be exactly what you call a restaurant, but I absolutely hated it when people would change their mind like 27 times while ordering. I mean, you are not writing it down, you practically enter the order into a system, so the kitchen gets it.

Once it's in, there is no easy way to change it. After one really annoying customer during busy times, I had an 8€ difference in my cash box. I had to pay it back. I earned 7€ per hour… Story credit: Reddit / belixX

Lettuce Consult the Menu

I personally feel my brain melting a little inside every time I take salad orders. I work at a restaurant that includes a salad or soup in the price of the meal, and their are three salads to choose from. I ask "salad or soup" (learned not to say "soup or salad") and when a person replies salad, I list our three dressings.

Inevitably, every night some idiot after hearing "would you like creamy parmesan, italian, or caesar dressing" they respond "RANCH!" and hand me their menu. Then I have to explain, yes we really don't have your Hidden Valley. Story credit: Reddit / chipotle_burrito88

Eat Fresh

I used to work at a retirement home in the dining room as a server. The elderly can be some of the nicest/worst people to deal with.

Once had a guy bring subway into the dining room to eat, and when the manager said he couldn't bring outside food into the dining room he threw his footling at her, missing and hitting the wall behind her. The yelling match that ensued ended in tears and him being banned from the dining room for a month. Story credit: Reddit / lilchynafrom6thst

This is a Restaurant, Not a Laundromat

One Sunday after church (fast food restaurant) a van full of "church mothers" come through Drive Thru. and place their order. Everything goes out correctly, we double check their order with them before handing it out.

Five minutes later the van pulls up and the driver gets out and comes into the lobby, her white "church dress" has a large red stain from her strawberry soda down the front. As she is walking in the door she starts screaming at me, calling me everything a good church lady should not be saying.

It seems that a few blocks away she had to slam on her brakes and the soda that she was drinking while driving splashed all over her. She demands that the store replace her dress-I declined. She then demanded that we pay for her dry cleaning-I declined.

Finally after five minutes of cursing and demands she asks me what I would do if I was in her place with stained clothing. My reply, "I would have no problem because I drink Sprite."

I was a corporate training manager with three franchise owner trainees with me at the time. It was a perfect lesson for them to learn ( as new store owners) that the customer is not always right. Story credit: Reddit / bywaterdog

Time Traveling Salmon

Lady always calls us asking if we have Salmon…we hardly ever have salmon. When we do have it, we tell her it would be ready in about 30 mins for her to come pick up. She always gets here ten minutes early and complains when it isn't ready yet. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]

Jesus Tips

I waited tables at a restaurant that served fairly expensive food. Every Sunday we got this church group that would leave bible pamphlets in the place of a tip. There was usually a dozen of them, and they were whiney, demanding and time consuming. Story credit: Reddit / [deleted]