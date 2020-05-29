Facts About Princess Diana That May Change Your Opinion of The Famous Princess

Princess Diana left her mark on the world for many different reasons and is remembered today as the People’s Princess. She is revered for her humanitarian and charitable work, her resilience within the British monarchy as well as her trend-setting fashion sense.

Diana Spencer saw herself as a strong female figure in history despite the setbacks she had, saying, “Every strong woman in history has had to walk down a similar path.” But, behind the most photographed person in the world was a real woman that many of us don’t know much about.