Giant Walrus Is Wreaking Mayhem On The Coast

Admiration Turned to Fear

Everyone adored seeing her and her amusing behavior. She even had tourists from worldwide come to see her performances.

The big and majestic animal had a near-human-like intelligence and character. However delighted people were to witness her, they soon feared her when the chaos ensued.

Famous Walrus

Freya, the famous Norwegian in summer, was a 1,300-pound walrus. Her behaviour and tricks attracted all sorts of attention from all over the world.

Apart from her size, there was more about Freya that impressed the populace, making her famous.

Wandering Walrus

Freya has been seen making her way from port to port on the Norway coast and has been labeled a drifter.

The ports fill up with onlookers when coastal guards spot her and spread the word. However, all the excitement at seeing the walrus soon changed.

Showing Off

Throughout her port-to-port traveling, it was noticed that Freya enjoyed interacting with humans and that it seemed like she was trying to communicate with them.

She seemed like she was showing off by rolling around in the water and funnily moving her fins, so it seemed like she was waving to her audience. Was that was she was doing?

An Intellectual

Walruses had a degree of intelligence that fascinated marine biologists.

They were like dolphins, apes, or corvids who could solve complex problems using logical reasoning. Additionally, they seemed to have their own form of communication.

Their Communication Skills

Walruses move in packs and prefer being surrounded by their kind as a group. They have developed practical communication skills to stay coordinated and achieve their goals.

Male walruses have attracted females by "singing" songs similar to those of nightingales and humpback whales. What was Freya trying to say to her fans?

Research Opportunity

Biologists are keeping an eye for Freya so as to study her. Walruses prefer environments that are unfriendly to humans and tend to move a lot, making it difficult for them to be researched.

As part of the research, there was debate about where Freya came from.

Where Did She Come From?

There was speculation on whether Freya had been held in captivity or not. Many thought her antics and mannerisms were signs of being brought up in captivity and trained for performances.

There was news of a young female walrus that escaped captivity from the Oslo aquarium a few years back, and they wondered if that could have been Freya, who was all grown up by now.

There was news of a young female walrus that escaped captivity from the Oslo aquarium a few years back, and they wondered if that could have been Freya, who was all grown up by now.

Star To Terror

Things became serious when fans noticed a change in Freya's behavior. Could the change be linked to her origins?

Freya had started as Norway’s seaside star but had become a burden to the coastal guard.

They Were Sunk

Freya seems to have been responsible for sunken boats docked at ports in the past few weeks. She was seen jumping on them and remaining until they sunk, no match for her 1,300-pound weight.

She continues this from boat to boat in different ports, and one cannot help but wonder if what she was doing was deliberate.

It Seems So

Many have argued that Freya knows perfectly well what she's doing. Considering walruses' intelligence, and Freya's in particular, she must know that every time she gets on top of a boat, there is a 99% chance that it will sink.

She must also be able to interpret the distress and alarm that her actions cause among humans every time this happens. Then, why does she keep doing it?

Different Theories

There are some theories about that: some have said that the presence of all those people surrounding her and yelling close to her are a big source of stress for the walrus, who lashes out by sinking boats in response.

However, others have argued that it's deeper than that. And if this one explanation is true, it might serve as a cautionary tale about the way we treat animals.

Revenge

Some believe that Freya was actually the captive walrus that escaped from Oslo back in the day and explain her recent behavior as some sort of revenge.

Would it be possible for a walrus to harbor such a level of resentment towards the people who kept her captive, away from her natural environment, since she was born? Maybe she's trying to get some payback for taking her childhood away from her?

Millions Of Dollars

Whatever the real reason is, the truth is that Freya's behavior is becoming a problem for Norway's coastal guard. Freya has already sunk millions of dollars worth of boats across different ports.

"We have been in contact with the insurance company, and they probably do not cover walrus damage," owner Tuva Schøyen Grue, 20, told the media after Freya sunk her inflatable boat in the city of Stabbestad.

Authorities Step In

"A walrus is not normally a danger to humans as long as you keep a safe distance. But if it is disturbed by humans and doesn't get the rest it needs, it may feel threatened and attack," have recently declared the Norwegian authorities.

"Euthanasia is out of the question," they also said, as walruses are a protected species in Norway. Still, they have warned the public to "be considerate and keep their distance."

