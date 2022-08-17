Couple Refuse To Take Test After Discovering They Might Be Sisters

The Big Moment

They kept their piercing gaze before they examined the DNA results. Their hearts were pounding in their chest as their eyes filled with tears. They found it impossible to keep calm.

This moment had been the culmination of everything they had learned. In the midst of opening the envelope, one of them asked this question, "If the results are positive, would it be wrong to stay together?"

The Perfect Pair

Kristy and Aisling, both New York residents, had been together for two years before everything took a turn for the worst. Their lives were perfect, and they had everything that they could have dreamed of.

From a chance remark on one of their shared social media profiles, it all started as a joke. But the consequences of such a remark would have them inconsolable.

Opposites Attract

The pair first met each other in their last year of college. Their meeting was purely a coincidence, given the fact that they were polar opposites.

Kristy majored in art history, and Aisling was focused on completing her degree in engineering. Nevertheless, the two kept bumping into each other, which led to the best 24 months of their life.

A Happy Coincidence

Their meeting occurred at an orphanage close to their college. Along with other faculties, their individual schools had teamed up to organize a fundraiser for the orphanage.

The two women were among the pupils selected to go to the event, each unaware of what destiny had in store. An innocent compliment from Kristy would lead to the beginning of a lovely relationship. But a catastrophe would be steadily developing on the horizon of their utopia, unbeknownst to them.

A Happy Couple

Kristy and Aisling were still dating after two years. Their relationship was still new, and their love for one another was greater than ever.

But the two would decide to do something that, although innocent and adorably charming at the time, would profoundly alter their lives. They would become upset and doubt the sincerity of their affections for one another as a result.

An Average Day

The morning it all changed started out like any other. Considering that they had adopted the loveliest German Shepherd, they had made a shared Instagram account to showcase their family.

In an effort to preserve those moments, they started sharing pictures of the pup alongside their own. But one remark made them question everything.

Comments

The comment that changed everything was straightforward: "You two look identical." It made Kristy smile because she realized she had never thought about how similar she and her partner were.

But then additional comments began to appear, presumably motivated by this one. "You do look exactly the same," one person wrote. "Take a DNA test. We are scared for you two," another shared. The pair began feeling consumed by dread.

Concern

Aisling, who Kristy told about the remarks, initially laughed along with her but soon stopped when she realized how similar Kristy and her physical features were.

However, they soon began discussing everything and delving into previously taboo areas of their family histories. They'd be so shocked by what they found that they'd rush to get a DNA test.

The Horrifying Truth

"Both of us were raised by single moms," a heartbroken Kristy shared. "We didn't know that our moms had a relationship with the same guy around the time each of us was born."

To verify the tales they had heard growing up, the two made an urgent call to their moms. They discovered that their mothers did, in fact, have long-term relationships with the same man, separated by one year. As they became aware that they might be half-sisters, their stomachs began to turn.

They Were Scared

As soon as they could, Kristy and Aisling got a DNA test. The post that started it all went viral on social media in the interim, increasing awareness of their situation.

"Being related could explain why you two look like sisters," one user shared. "Everything is identical, from the shape of your eyes, lips, and even chins," another wrote. "I just saw some of your photos and videos, and I think you should get those tests done immediately," another user chimed in. What were they going to do if it turned out they were related?

The Waiting Game

The next few days became a blur for Kristy and Aisling as they awaited their results via physical mail. "We could've done it through email," said Aisling. "But we feared what those tests would tell us. We didn't want this to end."

Regardless of how long they tried to stall, the results still reached their front door. Before the two knew it, they were sitting on opposite ends of their dining table, ready to face this nightmare.

At The Table

Kristy reached over and pecked Aisling's forehead. But before they unwrapped the envelope, Aisling asked, "If the results are positive, would it be wrong to stay together?"

Kristy smiled, squeezing her partner's hands before they both ripped the envelope's seal. They pulled out the results, and Kristy choked back a cry as every muscle in her body spasmed.

The Answer

"We're not related," Aisling stammered in disbelief. She reread the paper, pulling it closer to her eyes to ensure she didn't miss anything.

But the answer was clear before her eyes. She and the love of her life were not related in any way despite their moms having a relationship with the same man some decades back. Kristy and Aisling couldn't believe it.

Sharing The News

"We opened a bottle to celebrate that evening!" Aisling shared. They also posted selected parts of the DNA results on Instagram, finally updating their growing fanbase on the gutwrenching situation.

But although they'd cleared the air over the matter, the great question still loomed over their heads. This time, they would ask their fans the same: "If we're related, is it wrong to stay together?"

Yeses And Nos

The answers ranged from simple yeses and nos to more complex responses that brought morality and genetics into the picture. One user wrote, "I wouldn't but if the love is real and this is something you can look past, then work for it."

Another said, "You can't procreate, so where's the harm?" while another wrote, "It would be very wrong."

