Glacier Melts And Shows Hikers Plane Wreck, They Make The Mistake Of Looking Inside

A Frozen Briefcase

The men couldn't quell their curiosity as they eyed the half-frozen briefcase. It sat on the ice, seemingly taunting them, and they couldn't hold back any longer. They had to force the frozen clasps open, but they couldn't wait to find out what was inside.

They were about to discover what this plane wreck had hidden for over six decades, and they grew frantic. There was no going back from this.

Best Friends

Pexels

A 60-year-old hidden secret lay just a few miles from Bern, Switzerland. Alexander Muller and his lifelong friend, Peter Keller, had grown up there, living across the street from one another. It's safe to say they did everything together.

Considering they had grown up together, the two decided to share an apartment now that they were older. The best friends shared many common hobbies, including hiking.

Hiking To The Glaciers

YouTube - Insider

They loved nothing more than to hike up to the many glaciers found in Switzerland. The pair had found extra jobs as guides due to their extensive glacier experiences.

Despite their experiences, the men would find something in the melted glaciers they'd never expected. Buried beneath the ice had been a 60-year-old secret.

Unique Finds

Pexels

Alex and Peter were not strangers to the stories of what others had found beneath the ice. During the spring, some people found Viking equipment beneath the melted glaciers!

They were unique finds. Some had found arrowheads while others found helmets, and the men dreamed of finding their special something beneath the ice. But Peter and Alex would regret it once they did.

Discovering New Paths

YouTube - Insider

There are many glaciers in and around Switzerland, but the Aletsch glacier is the best recognized. It experiences a lot of change between summer and winter, and this glacier was the one Peter and Alex favored to hike across.

They would discover new paths and learn them to keep up-to-date as guides for the general public. But one path would take them to a dark secret they'd wish they had never found.

A Morning Hike

YouTube - Insider

It was a warm Saturday morning when Alex and Peter decided to go for a hike. Summer had just begun, and they were looking forward to finding something. They were sure that the warmer weather revealed new routes worth exploring.

The men traveled further into the glacier and saw a non-natural object peeking out from the ice. It looked metallic, and they didn't realize their mistake when they decided to take a closer look.

A Peculiar Feeling

YouTube - Insider

A path had to be carved to reach the object. The men used a hand drill to carve a hole and were then able to climb down. They were overcome by a peculiar feeling when they went further down the hole towards the object.

They had spent decades exploring the glacier but had never found anything like this. Once they got to the site, they couldn't believe their eyes.

Crashing Into The Glacier

YouTube - Insider

The men could see what had been preserved by the ice until now. When they saw that it was a plane, Alex made the connection. There had been a plane that crashed into the glacier.

But that had been over six decades ago, in the 1960s! That was just the start of their discovery. There was more to be found within the wreckage.

Uncovering A Mystery

YouTube - Insider

Alexander and Peter couldn't believe how lucky they were to have solved the 60-year-old mystery. They were ecstatic with their finding, but they couldn't help their building curiosity.

They wanted to do some further investigations and started looking through the wreckage. That's when they made another unexpected find.

They Found Something

YouTube - Insider

The majority of the plane seemed to still be encased by the glacier, meaning they mostly saw plane seats and debris. They sifted through the wreckage, and Alex found something that had him telling Peter to hurry over.

The object was black and half-frozen. They tugged on it before it budged, and they pulled it out. There was no preparing them for what was inside.

A Briefcase

Public Domain

The men looked at the half-frozen briefcase on the ice. Their curiosity was now like a burning fire inside of them. They couldn’t wait any longer. They had to know what was inside. The frozen clasps were hard to open, but they managed to with a bit of force.

But once they saw what the plane wreck had been hiding for over 60 years, they felt their hearts begin to race. They knew there was no going back now.

Jewels

Public Domain

The briefcase was loaded with what looked like precious stones. They had never seen anything like it before and knew it was something special. They must have belonged to someone important.

But the line of whose property is blurred when it’s been lost in the ice for decades. They knew they had to find that out before it spelled trouble for them.

Notifying The Authorities

YouTube - Insider

Alexander and Peter notified the proper authorities about the plane crash. Finally, the mystery from over half a decade ago was solved. But they knew they had to do the right thing and declare the gems they had found.

Dozens of thoughts flooded through their minds. Would they be able to keep them or get into trouble for just having them?

Finding Out About The Jewels

Public Domain

Now that they had notified the police. They needed to find out more about the precious stones they had found. They decided to take them to the University of Bern to find out more about them.

They found a professor there who could teach them about the history of the gems. But they weren’t sure if they’d like the news.

Stolen

Pexels

The professor examined the gems once they got there and gave them the unfortunate news. The gems didn’t even belong on the plane. They had been stolen 70 years ago and had never been found until today.

This meant that they tragically couldn’t keep the gems. But they took it on their chins and were happy enough to be able to have made the amazing find.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.