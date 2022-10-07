True Identity Of Homeless Man Uncovered After Man Sees His Paintings

A New Life

We all have a beginning in our lives, and it is something that will pave the way for the rest of our lives. One man had started his life with nothing but had worked to the top to become a LA Dodger. It had made for quite the ride, and one would expect him to have forgotten all about his life before all the success.

One would expect his new life to be swell and easy-going, but he was in for a big surprise. A homeless man would step onto his path, and it would be something he never saw coming.

Best Performance Yet

Jimmy had lived in LA all his life, and after putting the hours in, he finally had a chance at becoming part of the LA Dodgers' first team. He was 22 years old in 2021 when he felt he was on top of the world.

He had reached his peak, and he had been performing like never before. The city populace adored him and rooted for him to keep getting higher in his professional career, but things don't always pan out as we would have hoped. What goes up has to come back down.

Abandoned From Young

Everyone who knew him only knew Jimmy for his baseball career, but his life hadn't always been so grand. He had been born in LA to parents who had abandoned him and left him outside an orphanage door.

When he was younger, he thought that he would become a nobody. His parents had left him, and he believed they had left him because they had been nothing special about him. He did not know what the future had in store for him.

A Challenging Childhood

He never knew the real reason why his parents had abandoned him in front of the orphanage, and he had no way of contacting them to find out why. He never knew their names. He didn't know it then, but their abandonment would have long-lasting effects on Jimmy's life.

But as challenging as Jimmy's childhood had become, he did have something good happen to him. However, it was something that wouldn't last forever.

A Temporary Relief

A couple from nearby Pomona had come in looking to adopt a child, and Jimmy was overjoyed when they shared the news with him.

He felt loved and at peace with his new family, which was far from what Jimmy had grown accustomed to. He had been dreaming of finding a new family and finally had one. But things were not as they seemed.

Nowhere Else To Go

Jimmy's foster family loved him dearly and would have done anything for him, but they weren't that well off. Their financial struggles eventually caught up with them, and they were unable to pay the rent.

The landlord kicked them out of their home, but they had nowhere else to go. It was a difficult time for the family. They were all looking for ways to get by, and that was when Jimmy found something special.

Baseball

Jimmy had discovered baseball and quickly grew to love the sport. Little did he know how much of an impact it would have on his future.

He would have loved to be on a team, but he knew his family couldn't afford it. He made do with baseball games with other kids on the street. He played as often as possible and tried to improve himself every chance he got. One day, he caught someone's attention.

The Man Approaches

The man had noticed Jimmy playing, and it was clear Jimmy had a talent for the sport. However, Jimmy had no idea that the man worked as a scout for one of the city's amateur teams.

The man came to watch more of Jimmy's street games and eventually decided to talk to him. Jimmy was wary of the man approaching him but didn't realize how important this man would be.

Questions

After the man introduced himself, he asked Jimmy a series of questions. "What is your name?", "How long have you been playing baseball?" and "Are you part of a baseball club?"

Jimmy politely told him that he had been playing baseball with his friends on the street for nearly a year. "My family can't afford to put me on a team because of the joining fee," he said.

Being Honest

The scouter wanted to know more about the boy and was careful when he asked his next series of questions. Jimmy answered them all, and the man was able to piece more together about Jimmy's life.

He was open about his past and how he had been adopted from the orphanage. He explained to the man that he and his family had been evicted and now lived in a homeless shelter.

Moved

The scout was moved by Jimmy’s story, as well as by his talent for baseball. Right then and there, he knew he had to do something for the kid.

Fortunately, he had a lot of contacts in many of the area’s clubs. So after praising his skills once again and wishing him a good day, he set his plan into motion.

Getting Things Moving

He pulled the right strings, made a few phone calls, and went out for lunch with a couple of people. Then, just a few weeks later, he went back to the same spot where he had seen Jimmy.

The kid was there; after he and his peers were done with their game, the scout walked up to Jimmy and told him the news: he had been admitted into one of the local clubs.

Professional

From that moment, Jimmy quickly rose from the ranks of the amateur teams to the professional leagues. The LA Dodgers stepped in and offered him to join the youth ranks of the team.

Jimmy accepted, started getting paid big bucks, and got himself and his family off the streets. Still, these were not the only things that fate had in its books for Jimmy.

Rags To Riches

It didn’t take long before he started being considered for the Dodgers' first team. With that came fame and wealth. The young man’s lifestyle took a 180-degree turn,

Jimmy’s rise to stardom, from the streets of Pomona to the professional leagues, was faster than anything people had seen before. Sometimes, he had a hard time believing it himself.

Dreams

Some nights, he had dreams about the days when he was in the old homeless shelter in Pomona with his foster family again. He used to wake up and, momentarily, be under the impression that the dream was actually his real life.

When this happened, for a few seconds, he thought that his baseball career and rise to the professional leagues had actually been a dream or a fantasy. Then, he remembered it wasn’t and felt ecstatic as he headed for training.

A Hidden Message

However, he felt like these dreams conveyed a hidden message. No matter how different Jimmy and his foster family’s life was now, he couldn’t forget the days he had to spend in the streets of Pomona and the homeless shelter.

Jimmy felt like those recurrent dreams were the universe’s voice, trying to tell him something: not to forget where he came from. So he decided to do something.

Jimmy’s Party

Having made it to the top from the bottom, Jimmy decided to organize a benefit event for the city’s homeless, as he and his foster parents had lived amongst them at one time themselves.

There was an abandoned warehouse in the city in which a number of the homeless people in LA lived. He decided to make the warehouse people the main guests of the event. But Jimmy was informed that among those who lived in the warehouse was a certain peculiar individual.

A Mystery Man

Word got to Jimmy that among the warehouse people lived a man named Markus. Markus was known to be an old homeless man who sold his own paintings on the streets of Los Angeles.

His art was unconventional, and some even found it eerie; it had an unnerving yet almost hypnotizing energy to it; still, it had captivated plenty of people.

Warehouse Artist

His enigmatic paintings and a solid clientele had allowed Markus to make decent money and become a well-known individual. He was one of the wealthiest members of LA’s homeless community.

Some even said that he made enough money to get out off the streets, rent a studio apartment, and make a decent living as an artist. However, he kept living in that warehouse. But why?

No One Knew

Little was known about Markus’ motives or about his personal life in general. His past was a mystery as well.

Despite all his wealth and prominence in the homeless community, no one had ever tried to rob him of his possessions. Everyone respected and revered him. His figure had acquired a legendary character that made him the subject of plenty of rumors and stories.

The Man Without A Past

Some said that Markus used to be a millionaire who had fallen into disgrace. Others believed him to be a convicted thug on the run. He might even be a bankrupt member of some European nobility or a fugitive war criminal.

Such a controversial figure made some people in Jimmy’s environment iffy about contacting Markus for the benefit event. However, Jimmy didn’t see any reason to be afraid.

Just Rumors?

Jimmy thought that these kinds of rumors were rarely to be taken seriously. After all, no one could say a bad word about Markus. He may be an introverted and enigmatic character, sure, but that didn’t mean he would be potentially dangerous. Or that’s what he thought.

So, taking a liking to Markus’ art, Jimmy decided to try to collaborate with him and sell some of his paintings at the benefit event. So he reached out to him and waited for a response.

Markus’ Decision

Markus agreed. However, after the negotiations with Jimmy’s representatives, he wasn’t expected at the event. The man had a well-known elusive personality, and he was found by some to be an uncanny character.

Besides, he hadn’t expressed any interest in attending the event; the conversation he had with Jimmy’s representatives was only about his paintings. But he changed his mind at the last minute without letting anyone know about it.

The Big Day

When the big day came, Jimmy was running late for his own party. He wasn’t aware that Markus was heading to the party at the same time either. Jimmy arrived at the venue right at the peak of the event.

Guests were having fun, and Markus’ paintings were selling like cupcakes. Jimmy was glad to see this. But after shaking hands with some people, he locked eyes with someone.

Markus Was There

He recognized Markus standing in front of a dazzled audience. Markus looked back and stared at him. Looking into Markus’ eyes, studying his facial features and his expression, Jimmy suddenly realized something.

Suddenly, Jimmy was stricken by a tremendous feeling of astonishment and familiarity. For a few seconds, he kept staring at him, paralyzed. He couldn’t believe his eyes. He knew that man.

He Recognized Him

He suddenly realized who Markus was. Markus was no other than his first coach: the first man who had devoted himself to feeding Jimmy’s passion and offered him his guidance when he was just a street kid.

He was the man to whom Jimmy owed his rapid rise to success. Markus had observed it for a distance; however, things hadn’t gone so well for him.

A History Of Loss

Markus had fallen into disgrace. He had lost his job, girlfriend, and home. He had stopped coaching baseball. He ended up on the street and took painting as his newfound passion. Traumatized, he refused to give details about his past to any of his homeless fellows.

At first, Markus didn’t recognize Jimmy. But after a short conversation, he clearly remembered their past together. The student and the master, both teary-eyed, embraced in a hug. It was then that Jimmy asked Markus one question.

Jimmy’s Offer

Jimmy asked Markus if he would like to get back into baseball coaching. Jimmy’s position granted him a lot of contacts that would make it easier for Markus to get a coaching position in a professional team and leave the streets.

However, Markus, still with tears in his eyes, refused Jimmy’s proposal.

Markus Declines The Offer

Markus argued that he was happy with his street life. He was passionate about art, loved his warehouse fellows, and wasn’t interested in money and success.

He just asked one thing from Jimmy: that he remain true to his word and use the money raised by the event to make the lives of the Los Angeles homeless a little better.

A Happy Ending

And that was exactly what happened. The benefit event was a success, and Markus made a lot of money with the paintings that he shared with his people from the warehouse.

Jimmy donated all the funds raised by the event to improve the conditions of the commune and help other homeless people in Los Angeles. And Markus kept devoting himself to his art, just like he wanted.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author’s imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.