Man Wants To Return Dog Full Of Energy To Shelter, Then A Heartfelt Letter Stops Him Cold

Difficult To Believe

The man held the letter in his weak hands, unable to fully comprehend what he was reading. He watched the sad Labrador while holding the piece of paper. The words “final” and “never see him again” pressed hard onto his heart.

Moments ago, the man was ready to take the dog back to the shelter. But he realized this was no ordinary dog.

He Was Lonely

Antony had just moved to a new town, and he was beyond lonely. He thought about it a lot until he decided that this was the perfect time for him to adopt a pet.

When he began looking around, he was overjoyed to discover that a local shelter had a Labrador looking for a new home. He couldn't wait to pick him up and bring him home, but he had no idea that this decision would turn his entire world upside down.

He Was Smitten

As soon as Antony met Reggie for the first time, he was absolutely smitten with the dog. He was adorable, and Antony couldn't understand why no one had snatched him earlier. He seemed well-behaved and friendly. What was not to like?

According to the shelter, Reggie hadn't clicked with his previous owners. But would he get along with Antony?

Trial Period

Antony was set up with an old box and a two-week trial period to see if he and Reggie would get along. It was important for Reggie to adapt to his new surroundings.

When Antony left and took Reggie home, he couldn't help but revel in the excitement of having a new dog. But sadly, it didn't start as well as Antony had hoped.

Miserable Or Sad

Antony quickly noticed that the dog barely responded to training. He would often act out and he was always miserable or sad. Antony had spent hours with his new pet, trying his hardest to bring Reggie out of his shell, but he was stubborn.

He couldn't understand why the dog wouldn't take to him. He had grown up with dogs as pets, so he knew how to take care of them. But he had no idea how different Reggie truly was.

He Tried Everything

Antony tried his best, but he was finding it hard to bond with the dog. He was losing all hope, he was starting to think that it was best to give up on the idea of keeping Reggie.

He was getting ready to take Reggie back to the shelter when he stumbled upon something unexpected. This would change his life forever.

Taking Him Back

Antony had remembered the old box that the shelter had given him. He wondered if there was something inside that could help.

He snatched the box and scanned through a few random items. There was an old sleeping pad, some dirty toys, and one sealed letter from the previous owner. Antony wondered what the letter said. He had no clue what was coming.

Reading The Letter

He gently reached for the letter and held it close to his chest. Just then, Reggie turned and looked up at Antony. His big, adorable brown eyes pulled at Antony's heartstrings. He so wished that he and Reggie could get along.

He hoped and prayed that there would be some useful advice inside the letter. But he never expected to find what he did.

The Letter

“If you’re reading this, it means I just got back from my last car ride with my Lab after dropping him off at the shelter,” He read.

“He knew something was different. So let me tell you about my Lab in the hopes that it will help you bond with him and he with you.”

Useful Information

As Antony continued to read the letter, waves of relief washed over him. The letter had given him exactly what he needed! Maybe he could salvage their relationship after all!

The letter informed him that Reggie loved to play with tennis balls and often tried to hoard them in his mouth. Antony continued reading the letter, but then he came across a warning.

Playing With The Ball

“Doesn’t matter where you throw the balls, he’ll bounce after it, so be careful — really don’t do it by any roads. I made that mistake once, and it almost cost him dearly.”

Antony picked up one of the worn, green balls. Reggie jumped up, tail wagging. It was the first sign of real energy. But Antony had no idea things were about to get even more strange.

Teaching Him Tricks

The sleeping pad worked too, and he snuggled in. There was also useful information about past training techniques. “He knows ‘ball’ and ‘food’ and ‘bone’ and ‘treat’ like nobody’s business.”

“I trained Reggie with small food treats,” the letter continued, “Nothing opens his ears like little pieces of hot dog.” But the next piece of advice that Antony read hit hard.

A Heartbreaking Revelation

“Finally, give him some time. I’ve never been married, so it’s only been Reggie and me for his whole life,” the letter continued.

“He’s gone everywhere with me, so please include him on your daily car rides if you can. It will be hard. And that’s why I need to share one more bit of info with you.” Antony was not expecting what the owner would say next.

Not His Name

“I don’t know what made me do it, but when I dropped him off at the shelter, I told them his name was Reggie,” the letter continued.

“He’s a smart dog, he’ll get used to it and will respond to it, of that I have no doubt. but I just couldn’t bear to give them his real name.” The letter then revealed why.

Too Final

“For me to do that, it seemed so final, that handing him over to the shelter was as good as me admitting that I’d never see him again,” the previous owner confessed.

“And if I end up coming back, getting him, and tearing up this letter, it means everything’s fine. But if someone else is reading it, well…”

His Real Name

“His name’s not Reggie. His real name is Tank. Because that is what I drive,” the letter revealed. Anthony’s eyes widened. It turns out that the previous owner was a soldier deployed to Iraq.

Antony was lost for words at the truth. But the situation with the soldier and his dog was about to get even more heartbreaking.

One Request

“I told the shelter that they couldn’t make “Reggie” available for adoption until they received word from my company commander. See, my parents are gone, I have no siblings, no one I could’ve left Tank with,” the letter continued.

“… it was my only real request of the Army upon my deployment to Iraq, that they make one phone call to the shelter … in the “event”… to tell them that Tank could be put up for adoption.”

Making Good On His Word

“Luckily, my colonel is a dog guy, too, and he knew where my platoon was headed. He said he’d do it personally. And if you’re reading this, then he made good on his word,” Antony read.

“Well, this letter is getting too downright depressing, even though, frankly, I’m just writing it for my dog.”

His Only Family

“I couldn’t imagine if I was writing it for a wife and kids and family. but still, Tank has been my family for the last six years, almost as long as the Army has been my family.”

“And now I hope and pray that you make him part of your family and that he will adjust and come to love you the same way he loved me.”

To Serve And Protect

“That unconditional love from a dog is what I took with me to Iraq as an inspiration to do something selfless, to protect innocent people from those who would do terrible things … and to keep those terrible people from coming over here,” the soldier wrote.

“If I had to give up Tank in order to do it, I am glad to have done so. He was my example of service and of love. I hope I honored him by my service to my country and comrades.”

The Weight Of His Words

“All right, that’s enough. I deploy this evening and have to drop this letter off at the shelter. I don’t think I’ll say another goodbye to Tank, though,” the letter continued.

“I cried too much the first time. Maybe I’ll peek in on him and see if he finally got that third tennis ball in his mouth.”

More Questions Answered

Having no family or friends to leave Tank with, the heartbroken soldier was forced to leave his beloved dog in a shelter. Antony stopped reading to let the weight of his words sink in.

The letter was signed off by a man named Paul Mallory, and as soon as Antony read the name, he knew it sounded familiar. Suddenly, a terrible feeling hit the pit of his stomach.

A Familiar Name

It had been during the first couple of months in Antony’s new home that he had heard that familiar name.

There had been a story about a young man who would have received a Silver Star for heroically saving three fellow soldiers during his deployment in Iraq – and sadly, he was a soldier who didn’t make it back home.

Transformation

Antony looked at the Labrador and whispered, “Tank?” The dog’s tail wagged, ears perked and he came in for a snuggle. The transformation was astounding. Antony couldn’t believe it!

He was happy he found the letter from Tank’s previous owner, but what he read next would make his eyes well up and rip his heart in two.

Go Fetch

Antony picked up all the tennis balls from the box and tossed them down the hallway. Tank jumped around, clearly bursting with excitement when he saw the balls - he was acting like a puppy!

As the dog quickly dashed after the balls, Antony read the final part of the letter. These last words shattered his heart into a million tiny pieces.

A Goodnight Kiss

“All the best of luck with Tank. Give him a good home, and give him an extra kiss goodnight- every night - from me. Thank you.”

Out of all the dogs at the shelter, Antony had ended up with this one. The best friend of a fallen hero. Tank returned … with three tennis balls in his mouth.

Reflection

Antony folded the letter back up and slipped it back into its envelope. He sat in silence for a few minutes, thinking about all the flags that had been flown at half-mast all summer.

He leaned forward in his chair, wiped the tears from his eyes, and looked at Tank. “Hey Tank,” he said quietly.

1.9 Million Americans

Since the beginning of the war in Afghanistan, more than 1.9 million Americans have been deployed in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

These brave men and women had to give up their lives and families to serve and protect their country. As of 2019, more than 7,000 of those 1.9 million never made it home. That much is true.

The Truth?

There have been several articles that debate whether or not this story is true. Aside from inconsistencies about not opening the letter sooner, database searches have not shown anyone that fits Mallory’s description.

There also appears to be no record of a Silver Star going to that name. There is, however, one thing that everyone agrees on.

A Happy Ending

Tank’s story doesn’t have to be true to be important or impactful. There are countless soldiers who have had to give up their pets. Dogs on Deployment and Guardian Angels for Soldier’s Pet are places that help with fostering or finding forever homes. Reach out. Maybe you’ll find a special friend and fulfill someone’s wish.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.