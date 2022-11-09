Man Brings His New Dog In For a Checkup, Vet Immediately Calls the Police

When Angelo set out to find the perfect pet companion for his family, he didn't know how difficult the process would be. And when he finally found a dog named Tiger at the animal shelter who suited his family's needs perfectly, he didn't realize that Tiger himself had a story of his own which would soon make itself known and put Angelo's entire family in danger. When Angelo entered the vet's office, he had no idea that he would soon walk out without his dog and with a police escort.

Something Was Seriously Wrong

When his vet took Tiger away from him, Angelo didn't know what to think. Was Tiger, the dog who he had known and grown to love for the past three weeks, actually a danger to himself and his two young children? Or was there something more sinister happening at this veterinarian's office? What started out as a routine checkup soon made Angelo question everything that the animal shelter had originally told him about his new dog.

The Authorities Were Called

While Angelo was waiting patiently in the vet's waiting room for his new dog's return, unbeknownst to him, his veterinarian was calling the local police force. It was obvious that Angelo didn't know what was wrong with his dog, but his vet had to make sure that he wasn't just playing dumb all along. The only thing on Angelo's mind during this whole ordeal was being reunited with the pet that he loved so dearly.

He Didn't Know Much About Dogs

Angelo soon made his way up to the vet's office where he demanded to see his dog again. But as soon as the vet explained his actions, Angelo knew that he had been blissfully unaware of the entire situation and he wouldn't be able to turn a blind eye to it any longer. But what had happened to Tiger? And would Angelo ever be able to see his new sweet dog ever again?

Exactly What He Wanted

Angelo's dog wasn't exactly a small puppy. The medium sized dog had some significant muscle and he knew how to hold his own. The dog wasn't one of the small Poodles that his wife had her eye on, or a silly Labrador like his kids always responded well to. But as soon as Angelo laid eyes on Tiger, he knew that no matter what his family said, the dog would be a welcome edition to their home. But Angelo had no idea what breed the dark brown dog was.

Unique Fur Pattern

Angelo had never really seen a dog like Tiger before. The dark brown appearance of his fur was highlighted by a few bright lines, almost like stripes. That must have been how Tiger got his nickname, Angelo thought, so he didn't consider it for very long. Angelo didn't really consider himself much of a dog person, so he couldn't even figure out what breed the dog might be until he spoke to someone who worked at the animal shelter.

Tiger Was One of a Kind

The animal shelter employee that Angelo talked to could only string together a vague grouping of dog breeds that may be in Tiger's lineage, but the words didn't mean much to Angelo anyway. What was important to him was how well his new dog would get along with his family, which was still anyone's guess when the two left the shelter together after completing the adoption process.

Could He Convince His Wife?

Angelo was most worried about convincing his wife that he had chosen the right dog. She would be a tough sell because she much preferred small dogs who wouldn't make big messes in the house and she worried about a bigger dog overpowering their children. But Angelo knew from the animal shelter employees that Tiger was great with children and always had a sunny attitude, so he knew he could convince his wife Tania to open up her heart to Tiger. At least, this is what he hoped.

Signing the Papers

When Angelo filled out the adoption papers that day, he couldn't help but notice that the employees at the shelter were happy to see Tiger leave. The shelter didn't seem too overcrowded, and the employees assured Angelo that they were just happy that Tiger had a new home. He had been at the shelter for quite a bit longer than other dogs of his kind, which made Angelo second guess his choice. Was there something about Tiger that he just didn't see?

Time to Think Clearly

Angelo fretted over his sudden decision during his entire drive home from the shelter. Tiger's size would undoubtedly scare off young children and he had no idea how he would react to other animals. Maybe the dog was dangerous and that was why it was good for him to leave the shelter. But Angelo put his mind to rest when he glanced over at the sweet dog next to him, who wanted nothing more than to nap on his way to his new home.

Something He Just Couldn't See

Angelo was still incredibly happy about his decision to bring Tiger home. The dog was exactly what he had been looking for, a kind-hearted breed who could protect his family's home. Tiger was the perfect mix of sweet and strong and his unique look made him all the more desirable to Angelo. But he had no idea how his family would react to his impromptu pet adoption.

Home Sweet Home

When Angelo drove up to his driveway with Tiger, he could see his wife's face clearly through the kitchen window. He could already tell that she was upset with him for not consulting with her before bringing a new dog home. He could feel her anger before he even walked through the door, but what he didn't know is that he would get a pretty strong show of support when Tiger met his new family.

The Kids Were Excited

Angelo's kids were the first to greet Tiger when he came in through the front door and they were ecstatic to meet the new addition to the family. Luckily, Tiger was just as happy to meet them and he gave the two children plenty of licks as they pet his face. Tiger's wagging tail was enough to prove that he was happy to be around the children, much to Tania's delight.

Happy, But Not Playful

Tiger was obviously happy, but he wasn't letting his guard down quite yet. He was still as stoic as he was at the shelter while the kids crowded around him. Tania thought that her children would be scared of the big dog, but they followed Tiger's lead as slowly began to explore every corner of his new home. Angelo couldn't help but think that this was exactly what he hoped for when he picked out Tiger.

Something Was Strange About Him

Tania tried to hold back her joy while she scolded Angelo for bringing home a dog without checking in with her first. She told her husband that she would keep a very close eye on Tiger as he got acclimated to his new home, but little did she know that it wouldn't be long before she started to learn a few new and strange things about Tiger that even Angelo didn't see.

Social Around People, But Not Other Dogs

Tania immediately noticed that Tiger was great around people. Tiger was kind and sociable when people young or old were around him. Even when the children started roughhousing around him, he kept an eye on them and made sure that they were protected from each other. But soon Tania found out that he didn't have the same respect for other dogs that he had for humans.

Defensive Behavior

When Tania took Tiger to their local dog park for the first time, it was clear that Tiger needed more training around other dogs. They had no idea of the dog's history with other animals, but it was clear that he was aggressive and defensive around the other big dogs at the park. He didn't go as far as to attack other dogs, but he stayed close to his owners and didn't let other dogs near them without baring his teeth to them.

He Wasn't Good Around Other Animals

This incident at the dog park made Tania nervous about the dog's future with the family. If she hadn't been there to keep Tiger away from the other dogs, it was anyone's guess as to if he would choose to attack the other animals at the park. What Tania didn't know is that Angelo had also had a close call with Tiger at the dog park, and it was worse than what she had experienced.

Keep the Dogs Off of Each Other

Angelo had also taken Tiger to a dog park that week where they encountered a large German Shepherd. Tiger stayed close to his owner until the other dog approached them and then he lunged at the bigger dog. Luckily both dogs were on a leash and the owner of the other dog kept him away from Tiger, who continued to bark in the German Shepherd's direction. But it took all of Angelo's strength to keep Tiger calm and out of trouble that day.

Eating Something Unknown

Angelo though of this as Tiger's first red flag, but Tania had noticed something else about the new dog that her husband failed to see. Tiger had recently developed a habit of eating things that he shouldn't and whether it was yard clippings or couch cushions, it was starting to take a toll on the sweet dog...

He Wasn't Getting Better

The habit seemed harmless until Tiger started to get seriously sick. Usually his sick feelings would go away within a few hours, but this time his health stayed low for days and days on end. It was clear that his bad eating habits must be causing his illness, so the couple decided that Tiger should have a visit with their local veterinarian.

He Needed to See a Vet

Angelo and Tania really didn't know what Tiger had eaten this time that had caused his health to worsen, so they hoped that the vet could supply them with some answers. They phoned the vet's office and asked to make an urgent appointment for Tiger, and the woman who worked at the reception desk told them to come in right away.

Tiger Was Part of the Family

Tiger had become such a great source of joy for the couple and their kids in the three short weeks that they had him. Because it was his first serious trip to the vet, the couple worried about their future with the dog. They couldn't bear to think of life without him so soon after welcoming him into their lives, and unfortunately this was a real possibility and not just because of his mystery illness.

He Felt So Alone

Angelo packed Tiger into the car while Tania and the kids had the house to themselves. Angelo worried about his dog's worsening condition, but he knew that the skilled vet would be able to take care of the problem. He knew Tiger's first trip to the vet might be an eventful one, but he had no idea just how much commotion Tiger would cause the moment he walked through the door.

A Busy Day At the Vet

The veterinarian was extremely busy that day, as Angelo could tell by the amount of other people in the office's waiting room. The vet was busy with an appointment with another animal that was running long. That caused Tiger's appointment to be delayed a bit, which wasn't much of a problem for Angelo, but he was growing more and more nervous by the minute.

Plenty of Attention

While the two waited for Tiger's appointment, Angelo soon noticed that Tiger was getting a lot of attention from the other people in the waiting room. It was obvious that Tiger's beautiful stripes were the cause of their frenzy, but Angelo soon grew tired of people nonchalantly taking photos of his dog without his permission. But the worst part of their day was still to come...

Everyone's Eyes Were On Tiger

It seemed like the longer the two waited, the more attention was focused on them. No one had ever seen a dog that looked like Tiger before, and they all wanted to let him know that he was a sight to behold. This would've been fine on any other day, but the stress of the situation made their focus unbearable for Angelo, who was mostly worried about his dog's health, not his unique fur.

Angelo's Stress Skyrocketed

The longer that the two sat in the waiting room, the more stressed Angelo became. It seemed like the already claustrophobic room was made even smaller by the other patients constant chattering. What would have been fine and well on any other day was really grating on his nerves today.

The Room Started To Fill Up

The minutes soon turned into hours but the time kept ticking and ticking away without another word from the veterinarian. And with every minute that passed, more people funneled into the small waiting room. And it seemed like the only thing anyone could focus on was Tiger's unique fur pattern, which took their attention away from their own sick and injured pets.

There Must Be a Solution

Angelo couldn't stand the attention anymore so he stood up and made his way to the front desk. He asked what was taking so long and if there was anything he could do to get help from the vet sooner. The time in the waiting room wasn't doing any good for Tiger either, who was growing visibly more weak as the time passed. Angelo was mostly worried about his sick dog, but he also wanted to be out of the attention of the growing crowd.

They Found a Quiet Place to Wait

The receptionist told Angelo that it wouldn't be possible to see the vet any sooner because he was currently in a difficult surgery with another animal. But thankfully, the employee was able to bring Angelo and Tiger to a more isolated spare office room where they would be more comfortable as they waited.

Help Finally Arrived

Sooner than Angelo expected, a young student who was training at the veterinarian's office came in to meet them. She was there to check over the dog so the vet could more easily determine the issue when he was ready to see Tiger for himself. She assured both Angelo and Tiger that if there was anything she could do for the dog, she would be more than happy to.

She Had a Clear Answer For Him

Angelo told the student vet that Tiger had been having stomach problems that worsened over the past few days. After checking the dog, the student agreed that eating something that couldn't be digested was likely the reason for Tiger's pain and a small surgical procedure would probably be necessary to help him recover. Angelo appreciated this straightforward answer and hoped this would mean that the two would be able to leave the vet's office soon, but this wouldn't be the case...

She Looked Over Tiger Carefully

After the student vet checked over Tiger's stomach, her attention lingered on his stripes, just like the people in the waiting room had done. But while she was examining the dog's fur, she didn't make any comments at all to Angelo, as the other people had frequently done. Angelo couldn't imagine why she would need to check his dog's fur when the problem was with his stomach.

The Vet Seemed Rushed

The student vet then left Angelo and Tiger alone and after a few more minutes the vet himself entered the office. He had clearly come straight from surgery to check on Tiger as his face was covered in sweat and there was even blood splatters on his white coat. Angelo felt strange about this because surely Tiger could wait until the vet got himself cleaned up to be checked out.

Angelo Was Extremely Nervous

The vet hadn't taken a moment to even clean himself up before checking on Tiger, which made Angelo's anxiety heighten. But this meant that it was urgent that the vet saw Tiger immediately, which worried Angelo because he hadn't yet been given many answers about his dog's condition. These answers and more would be coming very soon.

The Vet Remained Very Quiet

The vet stayed quiet after he entered the room, reading the notes that the student had left for him in completely silence, adding to the air of discomfort in the room. He then closely inspected Tiger for himself, also taking a while to examine the dog's fur and his unique stripes. He looked over the dog's entire body instead of just focusing on the areas that were causing him trouble, much to Angelo's confusion.

Would the Waiting Ever End?

After he finished looking over Tiger, the vet told Angelo that he could wait in the waiting room during the dog's surgery. He let the owner know that the dog would be put under anesthesia for the short procedure. This obviously worried Angelo, who had never had a dog of his own before, and the vet immediately sensed that he was uncomfortable.

He Reassured Angelo

The vet did what he could to reassure Angelo, telling him the he had performed the same procedure hundreds of times before. It wasn't the surgery that Angelo should worry about, but something else entirely that would soon become very clear. When Angelo stepped out of the office and back into the waiting room, he could feel that something was very different already.

The Police Entered the Building

About 20 minutes after Tiger began surgery, Angelo was called to the front desk. At the same moment that Angelo approached the reception area, two police officers entered the building behind him. Angelo didn't think twice about this because his thoughts were entirely consumed with worry about his dear dog. It was at the same moment that the vet walked out of the operating room and Tiger was nowhere in sight.

The Vet Had Called The Cops

When the vet walked out, he pointed Angelo out to the police officers and simply stated, "That's him." Angelo had no idea what was happening, and wondered if there was anyone else nearby who the vet might have meant to point to instead. It was then that the vet finally explained his rationale for calling the cops and let Angelo in on what was going on.

They Had Some Questions For Him

As the veterinarian began his explanation of what was happening, the police officers started questioning Angelo about his connection to Tiger. Angelo couldn't imagine how the police knew his dog or how he had gotten into this situation in the first place. His emotions started to take over him and he felt his blood begin to boil. Where was Tiger? And why was Angelo going to be punished for simply taking care of his new dog?

Angelo Started To See Red

Angelo refused to answer any questions thrown at him by the police about Tiger before he was given an update on his dog's condition. His only priority was his dog's safety and he couldn't even imagine what else could be more important in this moment. His anger finally got the best of him when he blurted out at the vet, "What the hell are the cops doing here? And where is my dog?" That's when he finally started to receive some answers that he should've gotten a long, long time ago.

The Answer Was In His Fur

It all started because of Tiger's stripes. The unique character trait wasn't a lack of pigment in his fur, as Angelo and his family assumed, but scars where his hide had been ripped and recovered. These scars caused his fur to grow back strangely and in different colors, meaning that Tiger had a very difficult life before he was adopted by Angelo.

Who Had Done This?

The officers came to the vet after the student reported that the dog had obviously suffered something serious physically. There had already been reports about Tiger made to the police department and when the vet recognized him, he couldn't let the dog go back home with Angelo until he got some answers. Angelo then told them that he had only had the dog for a few weeks and the questions they were asking would have to be directed at the animal shelter.

He Was Stunned

Angelo was stunned by the information he received from the vet and the police officers. He couldn't believe that he had no idea that Tiger's stripes weren't a genetic trick, but signs of horrible things done to the animal. Angelo felt so naive for not knowing something so glaringly obvious, and he questioned his ability to fully take care of his dog, who had been dealt such a rough lot in life.

He Felt So Guilty

Angelo knew in his heart that there was no way he could have known what Tiger had been through, but he still felt guilty for not knowing the truth about his dog. He wished that he could've taken the dog to the police himself so they would know that he had the best of intentions for his dog, but luckily this would become clear to everyone very soon.

They Found More Internal Injuries

While Angelo, the vet and the police officers discussed Tiger's situation, the dog was still in surgery. It turned out that there was some internal damage from his years of neglect as well, which may have caused some of his recent discomfort. When Angelo learned this, he became mad all over again. Who could ever treat such a sweet dog with anything but kindness?

Tiger Was Healthy Again

Thankfully, the vet and his team were able to get Tiger back to perfect health after his surgery. It was extremely good that Angelo brought him in when he did, or things could've been much worse for the dog. As long as Tiger continued visiting the vet regularly and avoided eating other unfamiliar objects, he would be just fine and continue to live a long and healthy life.

They Arrested the Perpetrator

Thanks to Angelo's cooperation, the police were able to track down the breeder who had harmed Tiger years before and caused injuries to other Pitbulls. The man was soon arrested and charged for his crimes so he would never be able to be a dog breeder or harm other animals in the future.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.