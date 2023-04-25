Man Buys Old Laundromat For $4,000, Finds Dryer With $1.8M Stuffed Inside

It Was Supposed To Be The Start Of Something New

For John, it was supposed to be the start of something new. At the time, he couldn’t help but take the mysterious woman up on her offer.

He thought that she was saving him from bankruptcy, but he had no idea what her true intentions were. Legalities were about to get muddled up until no one knew what was right and wrong.

A Whole Heap Of Trouble

When he first unlocked the doors to his new establishment, he thought that his life would change for the better, but he would be sorely mistaken.

The place needed a good cleaning, but it seemed like everything was left behind for him. He saw old dryers and washers standing in rows. But that was just the beginning.

A Startling Discovery

As John delved deeper into the old laundromat, he felt a sense of uneasiness creep over him. The electricity to the establishment was off, so he had to use a flashlight.

The dust on every surface was thick. But as he explored the place, looking for the breaker to put the electricity on, he found something astounding.

Stumbled Upon It

He didn’t mean to find it. He stumbled upon something that he knew would change his life forever.

But he felt that he had only explored the tip of the iceberg. Why was there a secret backroom? But the most shocking thing he found was the money. It seemed like more than anyone could have ever needed.

Implications

He felt sweat bead down his brow as he examined the duffle bag full of bills. He knew that this was enough money to turn his life around.

But there was a catch. There were moral implications to finding money this way. Just as he was deciding what to do with it, he heard someone coming in through the front door he had forgotten to lock. It only spelled trouble.

John Wan

John Wan lived his whole life off the lessons that his parents had taught him as he grew into the adult he was now. His father was a wise man, immigrating from China as a boy himself.

His dad knew what it was like to have to build up a business from the ground up. John thought that it would help him, but he had no idea what trouble it would get him into.

His Mother

John’s mother was an American woman who lived in New York when she met the man that she would marry.

John got his name from his grandfather, who he had heard plenty of stories about as a child. Now an adult, he missed the stories as well as both of his parents. They had both passed away while he was in his twenties.

Closing Shop

John remembered his parents hitting hard times before they passed away. His dad owned a laundromat throughout John’s childhood, but he had to give it up when John moved out of the house.

Sometimes John regretted not staying with his parents longer, but he couldn’t look back all the time.

Restarting The Business

At the age of 35, John had decided that he would do something special to honor his parents while using the knowledge he’d learned from his dad to be set for life.

He deliberated on it for a long time until he finally made the decision. He was going to try and restart his father’s business. But it would be a massive undertaking that wouldn’t come without consequences.

Finding The Right Place

Now that John was sure that he wanted to get into the laundromat business just like his father, he had to start up his business.

It would be easier said than done, he needed the capital to rent out a store and people to hire. He couldn’t do it on his own. But someone was about to unexpectedly offer him something unbelievable.

Looking For Places

John soldiered on, looking for places to rent on the New York streets. He understood that laundromats were dated concepts, but plenty of New Yorkers still used them.

That was the advantage of New York. Many people didn’t have dryers and washing machines in their small apartments, so they had to rely on laundromats. But just as John was about to give up, he found something extraordinary.

His Father’s Place

He walked through the streets of New York looking for inspiration. That’s when he recognized the street he was on. It was the same street his father’s old business was on.

It had been closed for ten years, so he didn’t think he’d see much until he rounded the corner. He was dumbfounded at what he saw.

Still A Laundromat

John didn’t want to believe what he was looking at. It was his father’s old shop, but it had clearly seen better days.

It was still weird that it was there at all, though. That was until he decided to look a bit closer. He took a look at the sign and realized the mistake he had made.

Different Owner

The laundromat’s sign gave John all the context that he needed. It was obvious that the laundromat hadn’t closed entirely, but someone else had taken it over.

The sign was a different one and not the same business his father had owned. But he had no idea what dark secrets it held.

Nostalgia

John felt nostalgia wash over him as he looked through the window of the old laundromat. Something wasn’t right. He could see the dust on every surface.

He thought it would still be worth a shot and wrote his number down on a piece of card before sliding it in the crack of the doors. But the path he had chosen would only end in regret.

Going Home

After seeing the old laundromat, John walked back home and promptly went to bed. It had been a long day of looking for places to rent.

But when John woke up the next morning, he would be shocked beyond belief when he looked at his phone. He didn’t understand how he hadn’t woken up sooner.

Missed Calls

He checked his phone and saw that there were dozens of missed calls, all from the same unknown number. In his tired state, he had no idea what was going on.

He went to the kitchen and made some coffee before eating breakfast. Only after a full stomach, he made the connection between the calls and the laundromat.

Calling Them Back

John quickly realized that he should have accepted the calls and ran to his phone. He fumbled with it in his hands as he looked at the screen. He found the unknown number and hit ‘call’.

He waited a few seconds for the call to go through and heard the dial tone. After another minute of waiting, someone picked up on the other end.

Elderly Lady

John quickly recognized the voice of an elderly lady on the other end of the call. He greeted her and explained why he had left the number on the door.

She listened to his proposition before giving him a bit of insight. “I know who you are. It was all your dad would talk about. I’d be happy to let you take back the business.”

Confusion

John felt more confused than ever. He asked the old lady how she knew his dad, but the truth was even more bizarre.

“Oh, I didn’t. It was just when he gave me the keys to the place he told me that his son would come back one day and that I should say yes.” The old lady told him.

Ominous

This felt more ominous than comforting. He couldn’t help but feel that the woman could have easily been lying to get the place off of her hands.

It was clear that the place hadn’t been in business. Of course, she would want to get rid of it, but could he say no?

Taking Over The Business

John didn’t have much choice. It was his parent’s old laundromat, and that felt special. He knew he would have good luck on his side if he just stuck with it.

He told the old lady that they had a deal. He met with her at the front doors of the old laundromat and traded keys for cash. The business was now his, but he had no idea what it was hiding.

Unlocking The Doors

It was now evening, and he could barely see an inch in front of his face. He turned the key and unlocked the doors before heading in. There was only one problem. The power was shut off at the breaker.

He’d have to stumble in the dark with a flashlight to find it. But he would find so much more than he had bargained for.

Shuffling Through The Store

John shuffled carefully through the dark store. He could really see just how dusty it was now. It was clear the woman had gone out of business a while ago.

He managed to find the back room with the breaker in it. He could barely make out the different switches and pulled the largest one he saw. But that was a mistake he’d never be able to take back.

Lights

With an electrical buzz, the lights popped on, and all of the machinery sprang to life. John was happy to see everything still worked, but there was something else.

He looked at the breaker again now that there was light and noticed that there was still a switch that was down. It was labeled “DO NOT TOUCH.” But John was never good at listening to instructions.

Flicking The Switch

John flicked the switch and heard a sound behind him. He turned to look at the wall in the backroom. After listening, he could tell the noise was coming from inside the wall.

He walked up to the wall, his mind imagining what it could be. Was it just electrical wires making the sound? Then he decided to knock on the wall - it was hollow.

Remembering It Differently

Just as John realized there was something on the other side of the wall, he remembered something from his childhood. For a moment, he remembered being in the backroom as a child.

He also remembered it looking different. There was definitely another room where the wall was. He remembered it being an old office, but why was it sealed off?

Drastic Measures

John started losing his mind over this. The wall was solid, and he’d have to take drastic measures in order to get through it. He locked up and went back home.

He came straight back with just the tool for the job. He held the handle in his hands and took one mighty swing, then another, and another.

Breaking Through The Wall

John spent an hour slamming a sledgehammer against the wall until he had made a hole big enough to climb through.

He could see a dim light shining through. This only confirmed it. The switch he flicked was the power to this old room. But what he found on the other side would change his life forever.

Caught Red Handed

John climbed through the hole he’d made and saw a dusty desk, the same one his father would sit in. He felt as if he was dreaming. But there was more to it than that. He saw a duffel bag sitting on the desk.

When he opened it up, he saw dollar bills untouched by time. He started thinking about where it came from and what he would do with it before hearing someone come into the store. He came out and saw someone flashing a badge. He had been caught red-handed.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.