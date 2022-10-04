Homeless Dad Looks Like A Model After Getting A Life-Altering Makeover

Changing A Life

The homeless face a variety of hardships, even when some individuals provide them with food and money. People of strong will may find their willpower tested as they progress through their lives.

And up until someone gave him the opportunity to change everything, that's precisely how Larry Green felt.

The Beginning

YouTube / CBS 11 News

An incredible transformation is about to begin. There is no doubt that you will gain a renewed faith in humanity, as this man did, as a result of this complete transformation.

But would it also transform his life? Undoubtedly, he hoped so.

The Story

YouTube / CBS 11 News

A woman in Dallas took it upon herself to help a person in need.

A pile of overgrown hair crowded the salon floor, and if it could speak, they would have shared a sad story about a homeless Dallas man they once belonged to.

The Best Gift

YouTube / CBS 11 News

One of the most thoughtful gifts a father could receive was given to Larry Green, 60, just a few days before Father's Day.

Not only was it one of the most incredible things that ever happened to him, but it also changed his life.

Opportunities

YouTube / CBS 11 News

Larry hoped that this change would make his life better and perhaps open a whole new universe of possibilities that had previously been closed to him due to his circumstances and untidy appearance.

Life on the streets was not easy, but Larry was determined to make the best out of his situation.

Doing Her Best

YouTube / CBS 11 News

Mrs. Hot Hands wished to restore Larry's sense of individuality. She was even aware of his four children, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She couldn't perform miracles, though. She was only able to help him so much.

A Difficult Life

YouTube / CBS 11 News

He had a difficult life, and he deserved a break from all that weighed him down. He was desperate for some peace.

His pleas were answered by Mrs. Hot Hands, who acted as an angel. She was the reason why his life changed for the better.

A Helping Hand

YouTube / CBS 11 News

”In order to make him feel good, we want to demonstrate that he can still get appreciated, despite his financial insufficiency at the moment," Mrs. Hot Hands shared with CBSDFW.

And he clearly understood the message.

Doing Her Best

YouTube / CBS 11 News

She came to terms with the fact that she couldn't instantly fix all of Larry's issues. She wanted to give him the world, but there was only so much she could do.

In her opinion, it was at least fair for him to get a makeover and escape the streets, even if only for a weekend. It was what he deserved.

He Was A Person

YouTube / CBS 11 News

Being homeless is difficult. The homeless frequently deal with rude people who disregard the fact that they are still humans and the challenging weather conditions.

Thankfully, Mrs. Hot Hands was there to let Larry know that he was just like her—a human being. It was as if she was a gift from above.

He Was Used To It

Instagram: mrzhotthandz

As difficult as life had been for him, Larry had been homeless for more than 20 years.

So, he had undoubtedly given up hope until his savior/stylist swooped in to save the day like a true superhero.

Self-Esteem Boost

YouTube / CBS 11 News

Although the initial makeover started out as a simple haircut, it meant everything to Larry.

“I know she’s made me look like somebody. I don’t feel as low. I don’t feel like I’m nobody,” he said.

He Has A Goal Now

YouTube / CBS 11 News

Larry had a lot of kids, but living on the streets had prevented him from seeing them.

But now, thanks to his amazing makeover, he found a renewed sense of hope that he might see them again and reclaim his life.

The Real Larry

YouTube / CBS 11 News

Mrs. Hot Hands didn’t just stop with the hair on Larry’s scalp.

She also trimmed and shaped his overgrown beard, and when he saw himself, he explained, “It’s a blessing. I can see the real me.”

He Got The Full Treatment

YouTube / CBS 11 News

OK, back to Larry Green. Once Mrs. Hot Hands was finished cutting his hair and trimming his facial hair, she treated him to some new clothes, which he desperately needed.

And judging from his face, he liked the new version of himself.

His Weekend Accommodation

Instagram: mrzhotthandz

The makeover and fancy duds also came with a stay at a hotel, which allowed Larry to sleep in a comfortable bed for the first time in a while.

He also took advantage of a nice hot shower.

Dinner With Friends

Instagram: mrzhotthandz

Although Larry’s financial situation remains dire, Mrs. Hot Hands' gift allows him to enjoy a hot meal in a cozy bed instead of asking for money on the lonely streets.

Now, everyone's hoping this Father's Day gift opens up a new world for Larry that takes him off the streets.

Organizing His Fundraiser

GoFundMe: Tabitha Lorickz

Two days after giving Larry his gift, Mrs. Hot Hands did something even more special for him on June 15, 2019.

She created a GoFundMe account to raise enough money to help this homeless dad in need.

It All Goes To Him

GoFundMe: Tabitha Lorickz

These days, anyone can open up an online fundraising campaign to get donations, but Mrs. Hot Hands had no ulterior motives.

“Please know all donations will be received and going directly to Mr. Larry!” she wrote on the funding site.

The Goal So Far

GoFundMe: Tabitha Lorickz

Although a makeover can be a powerful thing, money also speaks volumes, especially when you don't have a roof over your head or a paycheck every month.

So, Mrs. Hot Hands set up a fundraising goal of $5,000 for Larry. So far, $1,870 has been raised by 103 donors.

She’s Gotten Tons Of Praises

Instagram: @mrzhotthandz

Mrs. Hot Hands has gotten plenty of praise in the comment section of the GoFundMe page. Erica Reed called her and her brother “angels.”

While Instagram user @nicolegeauxs thinks she's “an inspiration to all of us.”

She’s A Slayer

Instagram: @mrzhotthandz

Her Instagram page reads, “I slay hair for a living.” And boy, can she work miracles! Then again, she’s not exactly new at this.

The stylist has worked in the hair industry for more than 20 years, so she knows her stuff. In fact, she's done a bunch of makeovers that have truly changed her clients' lives.

One Head At A Time

Facebook: Tabitha Lorickz

Unlike some salon owners, Mrs. Hot Hands isn’t just in it for the money.

She also asks people to donate to those in need, like when she asked for help to give a homeless woman named Mimi a mani, a pedi, and a full makeover.

She Did It Again

Instagram: @mrzhotthandz

With her followers’ help, she was able to give Mimi what she so desperately needed. She thanked everyone who donated and shared photos of the lovely woman's amazing transformation.

She's a totally different person now!

She’s A Miracle Worker

Instagram: @mrzhotthandz

Mrs. Hot Hands is a serial do-gooder.

With her impressive knowledge of hair, she managed to give one of her clients, who suffered from Alopecia, one amazing protective style quick weave that restored her confidence and smile.

Keep Up the Good Work

Instagram: @mrzhotthandz

Mrs. Hot Hands is a licensed hair specialist trained in the art of diverse natural hair care and styles and hair extensions.

And she uses her impressive styling skills to change the world, one makeover at a time. The world could definitely use more people like her!

Meet The Homeless Marine

IMAGE BY: YouTube / Inside Edition

Before we see Larry's final transformation, let's meet some other homeless men who were given life-changing makeovers.

Former Marine Donald Gould was in his 50s and had spent seven years living on the streets. At first glance, all anyone saw was a man with weary eyes and a wild beard. But underneath was a talented, classically trained musician...

The Road To Nowhere

IMAGE BY: YouTube / Inside Edition

Gould endured many life challenges, like the death of his beloved wife in 1998. After that, he lost custody of his son because he was deemed an unsuitable parent.

Gould fell into despair and turned to controlled substances. Eventually, he wound up living on the street...

The Project That Saved Him

IMAGE BY: YouTube / ABC

The city of Sarasota, Florida, placed a bunch of pianos throughout the city, which made Gould truly happy.

He went looking for the nearest piano, and it quickly drew his attention to him. He left a cap on the lid of the piano, and passersby started tipping him.

Gould Was A Hit

IMAGE BY: YouTube / Inside Edition

A stranger recorded Gould playing piano and posted it on YouTube. That got the attention of news stations everywhere.

Eventually, it led to job offers at piano bars and a GoFundMe account to raise money to help Gould out. Then, "Inside Edition" offered Gould a makeover...

Recovering In More Ways Than One

IMAGE BY: YouTube / ABC

After getting a new wardrobe, Gould went to a barber for a clean shave and a haircut. He won a new lease on life and even got a job playing piano at a local restaurant.

He also got the chance to reunite with his son, Donny, who had seen his story on TV. The father and son were back together after 15 years apart. Now Gould's life is better than ever.

Down On His Luck

IMAGE BY: Facebook: NY Police Department

Bobby from Rome, New York, was a homeless man who was down on his luck when he ran into some helpful police officers.

But these cops weren’t there to arrest him. They just wanted to talk, which led to something more.

Cops Pampered Him

IMAGE BY: Facebook: NY Police Department

Bobby told the cops that he would love a haircut and a warm shower. So the officers granted his wish and then some.

They gave him a shave, a haircut, a shower, and a new ensemble assembled from donated clothing.

Looking Brand New

IMAGE BY: Facebook: WHDH-TV

Thanks to these incredible officers' help, Bobby looked brand spanking new. The officers documented everything and posted it on their Facebook page.

Bobby walked away with a spiky new 'do, some fresh duds, a bag full of clothes, and a big smile.

Street Cuts

IMAGE BY: YouTube / CNN

Mark Bustos is a stylist who works at Three Squares Studio in an upscale area of New York City. Prices for his services start at $150, but his rate can get as pricey as $800.

Yet Bustos takes his rechargeable razor, scissors, and combs to the street and gives homeless men and women in New York professional haircuts free of charge.

Seeing Red

IMAGE BY: YouTube / CNN

This homeless war veteran is often found sitting on a wooden stool on Bowery and Rivington Street in Manhattan. His friends call him Red.

Even though he’s hard of hearing, Red will talk to anyone who’s willing to listen. Bustos listened to Red and, in the process, gave the gentleman a whole new look.

Taking It All Off

IMAGE BY: YouTube / CNN

This man told Bustos about how he moved to New York for a job offer that ultimately fell through, which is how he wound up living on the street.

The man asked Bustos just to shave his hair off because he wasn’t sure when his next cut would be. Despite the simple request, he looks sharp.

Gorgeous Makeover

IMAGE BY: YouTube / CNN

Bustos went out of his way to make over this homeless man sitting on the corner of Bowery and Rivington Street in Manhattan and reveal how handsome he is.

After Bustos was done, people on the streets couldn’t believe they were looking at the same guy.

Silence Can Say A Lot

IMAGE BY: YouTube / CNN

Bustos finds that most homeless men are talkative, but Jamar was pretty quiet. Bustos found him outside the Bowery Mission in lower Manhattan.

After he showed Jamar his new look after a free haircut, the man asked him if he knew anyone who was hiring. Clearly, the makeover gave Jamar's self-esteem a major boost.

For Veterans Day

IMAGE BY: YouTube: RobBliss

Jim Wolf struggled with alcoholism and homelessness. But the Degage Ministries found him and turned this homeless U.S. Army veteran into Prince Charming just in time for Veterans Day.

The transformation was truly remarkable.

A Brand New Man

IMAGE BY: YouTube: RobBliss

A three-minute time-lapse video showed the beautiful transformation process. The video raised money and awareness for people who are struggling on the streets.

These are the kind of folks the Degage Ministries likes to help.

He Had A Setback

IMAGE BY: YouTube: RobBliss

Wolf’s video went viral quickly. He started attending AA meetings. But in 2013, he was arrested for trespassing and creating a disturbance.

Sadly, homelessness and addiction aren’t always solved with a haircut and a viral video. But here's hoping Wolf can get back on his feet again.

London Hairdresser Helps The Homeless

IMAGE BY: Instagram: dosomethingfornothing

London hairdresser Joshua Coombes enjoys giving homeless people free haircuts all over the globe. He also loves to connect with them, listen to their stories, and turn their frowns into smiles.

Now Coombes is encouraging others to “do something for nothing” with the hashtag #DoSomethingForNothing.

Haircut In An Alley

IMAGE BY: Instagram: joshuacoombes

Coombes met Chris, a homeless army veteran with PTSD. After listening to his story, he gave Chris a haircut in an alleyway. Coombes wrote in an Instagram post, “He was in a bad way when I first met him.

A friend of his had passed away just a few weeks before.” Before he left, Coombes asked Chris what his message was, and he suggested that people should spread as much love as they could.

Florin From Romania

IMAGE BY: Instagram: joshuacoombes

Coombes met up with Florin, a man who came from Romania to Paris and suffered a stroke. When he awoke in the hospital, he had no passport and no way to go home, so he ended up sleeping in the streets.

But Florin’s hopeful he can return someday. Coombes gave him an amazing haircut. The time they spent together really bonded them in a very special way. Florin even asked Coombes to visit him in Romania when he makes it back.

Mathew From Central London

IMAGE BY: Instagram: joshuacoombes

Coombes met Mathew in 2017 in a park in Central London. A year later, he ran into him again, and Mathew remembered that Coombes had cut his hair a while back.

Coombes might give these folks free haircuts, but his greatest gift is listening to their stories.

R.I.P. Cedric

IMAGE BY: Instagram: joshuacoombes

In 2017, Coombes met Cedric and gave him a refreshing new haircut. Then the wholesome duo hung out and listened to punk music and swapped stories. In 2018, Coombes heard the sad news that Cedric had died. But, needless to say, he’ll remain in Coombes' memory forever.

