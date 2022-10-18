Man Disrupts Neighborhood Peace By Painting His Home Pink

He Didn't Feel Welcome

The individual didn't anticipate this kind of reception when he relocated to the region. Many of his neighbors, though, believed he deserved it.

He made certain adjustments as soon as he settled in that split the neighborhood in half. His residence is pink, totally pink. The majority of them found this offensive, and the man would be silent in response to their reaction.

What He Needed

Emilio Rodriguez, a citizen of Texas, chose the house he believed was ideal for his lifestyle. As a crippled guy, he required all the amenities, and this home satisfied all of his needs.

Nobody seemed to mind him much when he moved in. But it wouldn't be long until his neighbors had a different opinion of him.

It Was Perfect

Rodriguez intended to find a house that would permit outrageous interior renovations and significant external improvements. He had to relocate to an area without an HOA in order to accomplish this since they were the only ones with the power to thwart his schemes.

When he bought the house, the young man discovered exactly what he was looking for. No one could prevent him from making adjustments there, no matter how absurd they were.

A Horrible Accident

Emilio suffered a tragic accident when he was a teenager that left him in a wheelchair and necessitated ongoing medical care, some of which he had to receive at home.

He stated that he wanted his home to be as pleasant as possible for his body and soul because of this. And the only way he could do it was to customize his home.

Controversial

Emilio needed to make a crucial decision. He was aware that his neighbors were rather traditional, and even if they weren't, his ideas were outrageous enough to offend anyone.

The young man wished to have his favorite color painted across the entire house. The color was the issue because it was a little unusual. What would the neighbors think of his choice, then?

Starting Slow

Emilio made the decision to proceed slowly with the remodeling. He started by painting his house's back pink. Pink, that's right. all of it. Even though he wanted to go even further, he had already started to receive strange looks from onlookers as they went by his house.

Already, neighbors were beginning to worry about the impact the color was having on the neighborhood and what they could do to stop it.

People Were Concerned

However, Emilio's home quickly turned totally pink. Pink covered the roof, gutters, and every other small component. His long-held wish came true.

However, not everyone shared his enthusiasm. People started making expressions and talking about his position in the neighborhood. But what were they truly capable of? Emilio would soon learn the answer.

Curiosity

Many people didn't even believe he could have done that. They wondered who would paint their entire house pink. Their neighbor did, so…

Many people from the neighborhood came to see the house for themselves. Others had very strong opinions about it, while others were merely curious. Actually, they were preparing something that would shock Emilio.

He Was Scared

After some time, the threats started to mount. Emilio's "ruining" of the neighborhood notably enraged an elderly neighbor.

The young man began to worry about his safety because he lived alone. But being a creative person, he was used to offending others. He integrated it into his way of life. Nevertheless, he had no idea that painting his house pink would enrage someone to such an extent.

Why Were They There?

Emilio once observed a small crowd of people gathered in front of his home. He heard them discussing issues pertaining to his house. What did they want?

When the young man arrived at the gate in his wheelchair to welcome them, they had to turn around. Emilio could hear them talking, and it sounded like they were thinking of some method to deal with the pink house. This worried him.

Upset

Some neighbors were really upset with the young artist. They even tried to call the police one time, making up a weird fake reason about something that was going on inside his house. All to pressure him to paint his house a "normal" color.

When Emilio saw the cops show up at his door, he thought they came to deal with the harassment he faced because he painted his house that way. He couldn't be more wrong. They said someone called them about suspicious activity inside the pink house. The cops obviously didn't find anything.

Favorite Color

When Emilio Rodriguez moved into the house, it sported a beige exterior that made it similar to the other homes in the neighborhood.

However, now the house was much more unusual. It was not the light, creamy shade that you might expect. It was a very loud and intense Pesto-Bismol pink. This was the young artist's favorite color, and it brought comfort to him.

Going Even Further

Emilio became even more stubborn after his experience with his neighbors. His plans were very ambitious.

Emilio was planning to paint even more areas of the property pink. He wanted to paint the driveways pink. And would get all the grass removed to install pink tile blocks. He would have pink spotlights on the trees and a pink car. He decided that he would even paint his wheelchair pink.

Interview

His conflict with the neighbors and his decision to paint his entire house pink brought Emilio some local attention from the media.

In an interview with KEYE, Emilio stated that his favorite color is pink, so he specifically looked for a house in a neighborhood without a Homeowners Association so that he could paint it that way. "I love this house. I don't know why people don't like it," Emilio told KEYE.

Resolution

Regarding the reaction of the neighbors to the nausea-inducing color, Emilio still didn't seem to comprehend why anyone would object to it. In the end, he saw it as part of a cultural movement to "Keep Austin Weird."

Despite the neighbors finding the color disturbing, the young artist believed the paint had a soothing effect on him. Luckily for Emilio, he didn’t have a nightmare Homeowners Association to deal with – unlike Larry Murphree, who just wanted to display a flag on his porch.

A War Veteran

77-year-old War veteran Larry Murphree was extremely proud of his country. He had served six years as an Air Force air traffic controller during the Vietnam War, and although it was an emotional experience, Larry wouldn’t have changed a thing.

Little did he know, the real battle would begin years later -- when he moved into a gated community in Sweetwater.

He Worked Hard All His Life

Larry was an unassuming man. He’d worked hard for all he had in his life. He had been a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He’d served his country. Now, as he was entering his golden years, he set out to fully enjoy the lifestyle that the Tides Condominium retirement community afforded him. He never expected them to turn on him.

Things Changed

Initially attracted by the communal pools and tennis courts, he had been one of the first to buy a brand-new house in the gated community.

Larry had even been nicknamed “The Mayor” at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tides Condominiums in Sweetwater, Florida. Back then, he felt safe. But that was 10 years ago. Now, everything had changed.

Feeling Nostalgic

Back in 2010, Larry had been sitting on his porch and enjoying the sunshine when he began to feel a touch of nostalgia. Deep in thought about his beloved country, he began to think about all the sacrifices that were made to make it what it was today.

Then, he thought about all the sacrifices that were still being made and felt an overwhelming urge to express his gratitude. Of course, he had no idea that what he was about to do would have repercussions 10 years later.

A Small Flag

Larry decided to put a small American flag on his front porch in a flower pot. Although this was a nod and salute to the United States Of America, it also meant a lot to him.

It was a small flag, but it stood for a big thank you. But that small gesture would end up being one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

The Letter

Not everyone in Larry’s community was delighted with what he did. Just a few days later, he received a letter. And when Larry read it, he could do nothing but gape in disbelief.

It turned out that the little flag that Larry hadn’t even imagined that anyone would notice -- let alone be offended by -- was about to become a seriously big problem.

A Demand

According to the notice of violation, the American flag was an unauthorized object. It also demanded that Larry remove it immediately. Larry felt anger boil inside him as he read the letter.

He knew his small tribute flag wasn’t in “violation” of anything! Someone had obviously snitched on him! Right then and there, Larry made a vow. He would never back down. He wouldn’t let them win. But he was in for another nasty surprise.

Not Backing Down

A few days passed, and the flag still sat in the flower pot -- in blatant defiance. In Larry’s eyes, it was his house, his flag, and his porch. Why should he remove it? And why should he hide his patriotism in fear of offending someone else’s delicate sensibilities?

But Larry’s courage and defiance didn’t deter the HOA. In fact, he was only making it worse. He received another letter. And this time, they were going to hit him right where it hurt.

The Second Letter

Larry sniggered as he opened the second letter. What was it this time? But when he read what they had done, the smirk fell right off his face.

It turned out that Larry was fined $100 every day for as long as the flag had been in the flower pot! After 10 days and $1000 in fines, he knew it was time to bring out the big guns.

Taking Them To Court

Larry’s lawyer, Gust Sarris, was equally surprised at this case. But Gust was adamant he would help Larry out. And so, a few weeks later, Gust filed a lawsuit in the federal court.

The two parties ultimately reached an agreement, which was that Larry could keep the flag in the flower pot. But Larry hadn’t realized that the Homeowners Association wasn’t afraid to play dirty.

Changing The Rules

A few months passed and the Home Owner Association amended their flag ordinance to a flower pot ordinance. This meant that Larry could fly his flag on a pole, but not in a plant pot. But then Larry noticed that they kept re-categorizing it and started doing the same thing again.

“The same flag, the same flower, the dirt, and the same plant. When would all this end?” Gust said in an interview. Surely this couldn’t go on forever? Unfortunately for Larry, it was far from over.

Nightmare Homeowners Association

"I lost it. It just dawned on me there are people that strap on a gun every day to protect me and the people I love. It’s a small flag, but it stands for a big thank you," Larry said angrily.

“They just started nitpicking everything that I did,” he said. And the legal war went on for 10 years! And throughout these 10 years, the Home Owner Association started plaguing the veteran himself.

Playing Dirty

They started to fine him for every infraction they could think of, such as having a snowflake Christmas window decoration up after Christmas, not parking in his driveway straight enough, and for putting up a solar light at Christmas instead of a battery-powered one!

But the battle doesn’t end here. Will Larry get justice?

More Stress To Come

To add more heat to the fire, Larry found out that the Home Owner Association had been making use of his fees to pay off fines that he had incurred instead of using the money for the original purpose.

They also placed a charge on the veteran’s property, claiming that he had not been paying his mandatory fees. This stress, financial difficulties, and turbulence of the past few years left Larry with no other options.

Finally Moving On

Eventually, after a 10-year battle, Larry agreed to an out-of-court settlement. In the years since he sold his Sweetwater condo, he got married and has moved into a new home in St. Augustine.

He likes his new community a lot better – there are no flag restrictions. He currently has eight flags displayed on his property, and yes, one of them is in a flower pot on the front porch.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.