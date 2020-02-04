Man Stumbles Upon A Chilling Photo Online That Changes The Way He Sees His Family

Credit: Thought Catalog

Throughout history, we have come to be on a first-name basis with killers like Jack the Ripper, Ted Bundy and more. Their crimes shook the world with how daring and gruesome they were, but they’re not the only ones. There are names that don’t ever make the list and names that could belong to someone whose house you grew up in. Jack Follman found out the hard way that his family was not who and what he thought they were.

One day, Jack Follman, bored, found himself exploring some of Instagram’s best crime pages. A fan of the genre, he had just finished reading the macabre tales of Charles Manson and his family when he decided to look for crazy crimes that happened in the history of the town he called home.

He found quite a few stories, quickly glanced over them, but nothing really interested him. He decided to look at one last row and that was when he saw something that shook him to his core. There, in the pictures, was a house that he never expected to see. It was a house that he knew all too well.

What he saw in the picture was none other than his grandmother’s house. Beyond shocked, his immediate thought was that this had to be a big mistake. Why on earth would the house he played in as a child be featured on this Instagram page about murder houses? While he did know that the house was somewhat famous, never had he heard anything menacing.

But the more he thought about this “mistake,” the more he wondered whether this could really be true. After all, the Instagram page had a good reputation. Could this mean that there was a dark family secret and no one told him about it? Curious and a little freaked out, he read the caption under the picture.

Under the picture was writing about his grandmother’s and family’s house and how it was the confirmed site of some very sinister occurrences during the mid-20th century. Jack did not know what to think or do as he sat in shock at what he had just discovered.

The caption under the picture read, “This house at 3918 North Luker Street is the site of the mysterious LA Gatsby Killings of 1947.” The LA Gatsby Killings? Jack, who thought he knew about most of these murder mysteries had never heard about them before. And so, his research began.

Upon searching the most trustworthy sites he could find, Jack saw that his grandmother has thrown a huge party at her Los Angeles mansion on the night of October 31st, 1947- Halloween night. There were more or less fifty people at this party being held and thrown by Abigail Hanover’s (Jack’s grandmother). But there was a problem.

Abigail did not know her guests all that well. The party went as planned and everyone had a great evening. As things were winding down, Abigail, exhausted after a night of laughing, dancing and drinking, retired to her bedroom- even with a few guests still in attendance. What she would wake up to the next morning would change everything.

When Abigail woke up the next morning, her house was empty; everyone had left. That was until she entered her living room, that is. As she walked into the space, she saw four of the guests that were at her party the night before. Except, instead of the lively folks she had been introduced to, they were now dead.

Abigail immediately called the police at the sight of the four bodies; there were three men and one woman. When the authorities and ambulances arrived on the scene, it was clear that all four victims had been poisoned. But the source was never found.

The bodies were then identified by the authorities. While none of the three men were of much interest, the woman was. It was soon found out that she was a prostitute who went by the name Jessica Lucas. And it was with that discovery that the police began their search.

Abigail, who would seem to be the primary suspect was almost immediately cleared of any wrongdoing. And so, when the stories were published, nothing bad was ever said about the owner of the mansion, other than her party turned into a shocking crime scene. But would the story simply end like that? There had to have been more, right?

Despite trying, the killer was never found by the police. But a determined and curious reporter from The Times refused to give up. Thus, his decade-long search into the mystery murders began. And what he found was far from predictable or comforting.

The reporter found out that Abigail had a brother who died. After his death, his children (Aibagail’s nieces and nephews) brought their own aunt, Abigail, to court, saying that she was an imposter. They said that Jessica Lucas, the prostitute, had poisoned the three men and the real Abigail and had taken her place. It was a shocking accusation!

But it made sense since Abigail was an extremely wealthy woman. What was also revealed was that Abigail was secretly gay and would often hire prostitutes to fulfill her needs since the lifestyle was still seen as unfavorable at the time. The niece and nephew claimed that Jessica would likely be one of those prostitutes. And the stunner was that the two women looked incredibly alike.

But the courts thought this to be an insane and absurd accusation and one that made no sense given how earnest and genuine the defendant seemed to be- they sided with Abigail (who was possibly Jessica). The young woman moved on with her life, got married and bore a son soon after (Jack’s father). And she continued to live in the house even after her husband died.

Jack was absolutely stunned. Could his grandmother be an imposter? More importantly, could she be a murderer? The questions that flew through his mind overwhelmed him. This woman was now 92 years old. He had to confront her. Luckily enough, he would be seeing her the next day as he had promised to come look after her.

Jack was beyond nervous when he parked outside of the home he had recently learned could have been the murder site of four people, including the woman who should have been his grandmother. Standing at the front door, he knocked and soon, Abigail, or quite possibly Jessica, opened the door. She gave him a hug and a kiss, but something felt different. Especially the feeling of the house.

Jack tried to play it cool for most of the day, but by the time dinner had come around, he was ready to burst. And so, he confronted his grandmother. He told her about everything he read and even showed her the pictures. She had a simple explanation for it all: that the police had the wrong house. She said that the crime did occur, but instead, it happened several houses down from hers. But something seemed off to Jack. He didn’t believe her.



As he tried to sleep in what might be a murder house, Jack was startled by the sound of his grandmother on her electric wheelchair. Not wanting to disturb her but curious to see what she was up to, he got off the bed, looked out of his room, and followed her as quietly as he could. When he looked at her from around the corner, he saw that she was inside a room that he had never been in.

He entered the room as stealthily as he could. Her elecric chair was in the far corner facing a vanity, so he thought he could do a little exploring since she was nowhere to be seen. But before he got a chance to, she called his name out from behind him. He jumped!

He turned and asked what this room was and why he’d never seen it before. She answered vaguely and shuffled off to bed. He, however, did not. He could not sleep in the house knowing what he knew. And so he left. But as he stood at the front door about to leave, his grandmother said something that chilled his blood.

As Jack prepared to go, she said to him, “you know, sometimes it’s best to let secrets lie if they work in your favor.” He froze. Not even turning around to look at her, he shut the door, turned off his phone and sped home.

The next morning, Jack’s mother called him and told him the unthinkable. That his grandmother has passed away in the middle of the night. Shocked and saddened, he threw on the hoodie he wore the night before to go speak with the police, and as he did, he felt something in the pocket.

In his pocket was a golden comb that had initials engraved on it. They were “JL.” For Jessica Lucas. He thought about whether he should mention any of this to the police, but he didn’t. He decided to take Jessica’s advice to “let secrets lie.”