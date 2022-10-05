Teenage Girl Afraid To Leave Store, Manager Checks Her Backpack

Kids In Danger

He began considering the fact that the girl in front of him was a minor. His heart pounded in his chest as he recalled all the terrifying stories of children in danger.

However, there was another side to this. He had heard countless stories of children causing problems all over town, but he crossed his fingers and hoped that the girl in front of him belonged in none of those categories. He did not know what he signed up for.

Well-Deserved

Hunter was overjoyed and filled with satisfaction when he was given the opportunity to become the store manager at his neighborhood grocery store.

He worked behind the counter for almost a year while balancing employment, his little family, and college. He was pleased to be making such progress at the young age of only 24. He was unaware of the intrigue and horror that was in store for him.

The Simple Things

Hunter enjoyed living a simple but structured life. He would dedicate the mornings to spending with his girlfriend and their daughter before getting ready for college.

He would then go to work and supervise store clerks and cashiers until nightfall. He would then return home for a peaceful evening with his lovely family. He believed that everything in life was ideal. But things would soon take a turn for the worst.

Doing His Best

The event that altered everything appeared to happen out of nowhere. Hunter made sure everything was in line as a manager by walking around the entire store.

Whether they were employees or consumers, he had established a route he followed and made sure to help everyone he encountered. One of these walks would be the setting for his unique encounter with the girl.

A Bad Feeling

Hunter had a very uneventful morning before saying goodbye to his family and departing for college after breakfast with them. He had already reported to work at midday and was prepared to begin his shift.

Nevertheless, the day would turn from being sunny in the morning to be a dreary, dismal mess throughout the rest of the day. Hunter was never particularly superstitious, but he couldn't help but feel that something was about to go horribly wrong.

Something Strange

Hunter readied himself to do his rounds around the store. He engaged in some small talk with his fellow colleagues and then began planning his day.

When everything was confirmed, he started doing his rounds. However, not even fifteen minutes into his petrol Hunter spotted something unusual.

Out Of Place

He saw a young girl stand next to the dairy aisle. She seemed disheveled with her large sweater and old jeans. However, Hunter was raised better than judging a person based on their appearance.

He quickly returned to his office to view the camera footage of that morning. However, what he found sent shivers down his spine.

The Footage

Hunter saw that the young girl had been wandering around the shop for nearly two hours. Everything seemed to baffle her, and she decided to stop before the milk cartons at some point. What was strange was how she kept looking around, as if she wanted to avoid being caught doing something bad.

Hunter wanted to prevent any trouble from starting, so he began walking toward her. He realized that it wasn't an adult woman but a much younger girl. He knew he needed to be cautious.

Being Careful

Something Was Amiss

Hunter noticed that her backpack was filled to the brim as he walked over to her. She browsed the row of milk with her fingertips and selected one, but she did not put it in her cart.

She assessed her surroundings, and that's when she spotted Hunter. The girl froze in her tracks. She appeared to regain control as Hunter approached her and put the milk carton back on the shelf.

She’s Uneasy

The girl stepped away from the shelf, turning around as fast as possible. But Hunter dashed to her before she walked away, asking her to stop.

The girl turned around, looking up at Hunter with interest. He didn't want to ask her what was in her bag, but he knew he had no choice. If someone acted suspiciously in the store, it fell to him to get to the root of it. Maybe they were in danger – or the danger themselves.

Checking The Bag

Hunter introduced himself to the girl, asking her to accompany him to his office. He hoped to at least search her bag in private so that the public wouldn't harass her with cameras and the like.

The girl agreed to the offer, but instead of following Hunter, she opened her bag before him. What he saw inside made his brows furrow. Was it a joke?

What’s In The Backpack?

The girl held her bag up to Hunter. Inside, there were several tattered textbooks. There were notebooks and pens as well.

But as Hunter returned the bag, smiling as he was glad the girl wasn't engaging in any illegal activities, she asked him something that set the alarm bells right off again.

Help Her

"I need help," the girl said, her voice a whisper as if she wasn't sure if talking to Hunter was the right thing to do. "What is it?" Hunter asked as he walked the girl away from the aisle.

He could see the worry in her eyes. She slung her backpack off her shoulder, opened a side pocket with shaking fingers, and pulled out a worn and folded piece of cardboard.

The Note

The girl slipped Hunter the note, turned around, and walked away. Hunter’s eyes widened when he saw a cardboard cutout of a photo with the words ‘Call 911’ and an address written on the back.

Hunter spun around to ask her what was going on, but she was already gone. A fleeting thought passed through his mind as he thought that this must be some kind of practical joke. But then, he saw it.

The Milk Carton

Hunter saw the milk carton that the nervous girl had picked up and put back on the shelf – it was jutting out among the other cartons, so it looked out of place.

She’d also turned the carton around, so Hunter could clearly see the photo on its side. It was a black and white photo of a young girl – no older than three. And It was the same photo she had just slipped into his hand. There was something about the girl’s eyes staring back at him that turned his blood to ice.

Ruby Larsen

The teen girl was 17-year-old, Ruby Larsen. Her world turned upside down when she spotted her own face on a milk carton when she was just ten years old.

It was that photo that made her suspect she was living a giant lie and eventually seeking help. After years, she’d finally realized the truth and summoned the courage to approach someone about her unbelievable situation.

Growing Up In Isolation

Ruby wasn’t an unusual child – she loved to play and was naturally curious about the world around her from a young age. However, Ruby hadn’t been brought up like other kids.

Despite the fact that Ruby had never been to school or socialized with other kids her age, she had no idea how different her upbringing really was. That was until one fateful day, more than a decade later.

Island Living

Ruby lived with her parents in Hawaii on the tiny, isolated island of Saipan. The island had a small population of around 60,000 - in fact, many people outside Hawaii were oblivious to the island’s existence.

Ruby was never allowed to go outside, and she was home-schooled. Nevertheless, she trusted her parents and had no idea what she was missing.

Moving To Arkansas

After living on the island during her formative years, Ruby and her parents moved to Eureka Springs, Arkansas. The little girl loved the town, even though it was very different from the basic life she had grown to know.

She still wasn’t allowed to interact with the outside world much, but there was one place she was allowed to go.

The Grocery Store

On rare occasions, Ruby was allowed to go to the grocery store with her parents. She loved the colorful aisles of produce and all the eye-catching packaging.

On one such occasion, when she was ten years old, she was in the cool refrigeration section looking at the yogurts, ice cream, and dairy cartons when something happened to catch her eye.

A Life-Changing Discovery

As Ruby was taking in all the sights of the dairy section and enjoying the refreshing, cool relief from the outside heat, her eyes were inexplicably drawn to one particular milk carton.

At first, Ruby was enamored with the girl in the black-and-white photo who stared straight back at her from the carton, but she wasn’t sure why.

Her Own Face

The girl in the photo was much younger than Ruby - she must have been around three years old. But, the longer Ruby stared, the more she began to recognize her.

Suddenly, it dawned on her that she was staring at a younger version of herself. Mesmerized, she waited for her father to come over to the dairy aisle, hoping he would be as delighted as she was. Puzzlingly, all he did was buy the milk carton for her. He didn’t say a word.

Her Secret Treasure

Ruby’s father made her promise not to show anyone the milk carton – not even her mother. Her father cut the photo out for her, and she loyally kept it a secret but took it everywhere with her.

But as she grew older and entered her teenage years, the uneasy feeling that started out as mild curiosity grew into a terrible gnawing in the pit of her stomach. She knew something wasn’t right.

Turning Her Life Upside Down

When she turned 17, Ruby was occasionally allowed to go to the grocery store on her own. On that fateful day, she watched everything she thought to be the truth turn upside down, shaking the world she once knew.

All it took was that one visit to the grocery store for her to suddenly question everything and everyone she trusted in her life.

A Terrible Realization

Wandering into the dairy aisle, Ruby found herself speechless when she saw her own face staring back at her on a milk carton with one word written in bold: ‘Missing.’

It was the same photo she had in her backpack. After all those years of keeping the photo a secret, the truth felt like a punch in the gut.

Working Up The Courage

Ruby found herself wandering up and down the grocery aisles for hours, deliberating about her next course of action. Her palms were sweaty, and her heart raced when she pulled the secret photo out of her backpack and wrote on the back.

She didn’t have the courage to give it to anyone in the store, so she planned to leave it in front of the milk cartons where someone would spot it. But she changed her mind.

Changing Her Mind

A long-forgotten memory had surfaced as Ruby paced down the aisles. She had never remembered much about her early childhood, but there was something there.

But Ruby couldn’t go through with it. She slipped the photo back into her backpack. She knew that there would be huge repercussions for her actions at home – and what if she was wrong? But then, a man approached and made the decision for her.

The Manager Approaches

A man walked toward her as she was staring at the milk carton in her hands again, so she quickly put it back on the shelf. From an outsider’s perspective, she knew she must be behaving suspiciously.

She knew what he was thinking and quickly slung her backpack off her shoulder and opened it to prove she wasn’t shoplifting. But there was something about the man’s eyes that made her decide to give him the photo.

Calling The Police

After turning to see that the girl was gone, Hunter called the police without a second thought and gave them the address on the back of Ruby’s photo.

Ruby’s “parents'' were promptly arrested, and the police were able to track down her biological father. She was right – she had been lied to for most of her life.

The Truth

It happened when Ruby was just three years old. Her parents were embroiled in a bitter custody dispute when her mother refused to obey the court ruling and fled with her child.

After 14 years of living with her mother and stepfather, Ruby was reunited with her biological dad because of a twist of fate and Hunter’s gut feeling.

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.