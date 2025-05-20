7 Medicare Drug Negotiation Changes That Could Slash Your Prescription Bills—Find Out If Your Medications Are Affected

In a historic shift set to redefine how prescription medications are priced in the United States, Medicare has begun flexing its long-sought authority to negotiate drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies. This policy, rooted in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, promises sweeping changes to how older Americans pay for life-saving medications—and how the federal government manages ballooning healthcare costs.

After decades of resistance and lobbying from Big Pharma, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is now equipped to go head-to-head with drugmakers, aiming to drive down the cost of some of the most expensive and widely used drugs in the country. If you’re on Medicare—or heading toward eligibility—these changes could mean substantial savings in your monthly prescription bills.

Here are seven critical changes taking place under the new Medicare drug price negotiation rules, and how they could affect your health, your wallet, and your peace of mind.

1. Expansion of the Negotiated Drug List

The foundation of the new program is Medicare’s ability to target and negotiate prices on high-cost medications that account for a significant share of Medicare spending. The first list of 10 drugs targeted in 2023 included well-known and widely prescribed treatments for diabetes, heart failure, and cancer. In 2025, CMS has added 15 more drugs to the negotiation roster.

Notable additions include Ozempic, Wegovy, and Januvia, all commonly used to manage type 2 diabetes and weight-related conditions. These drugs alone cost Medicare billions annually and often burden patients with monthly out-of-pocket costs in the hundreds.

By focusing on drugs that have no generic competition and are disproportionately expensive, CMS is working to maximize impact. This list will expand annually, with 20 additional drugs expected to be added in each successive year starting in 2026. If your medication isn’t on the current list, that doesn’t mean it won’t be in the near future.

2. Substantial Savings for Patients and the Medicare System

One of the most anticipated outcomes of the negotiation program is direct cost savings for patients. CMS estimates that Medicare enrollees will collectively save $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs in the first year alone. And it’s not just patients—U.S. taxpayers stand to save over $6 billion due to lower Medicare drug expenditures.

For example, Januvia, a popular Merck drug for type 2 diabetes, currently costs about $527 per 30-day supply. With negotiations, that price is expected to fall to roughly $113—a dramatic drop for seniors living on fixed incomes.

Critics have long argued that Americans pay far more for the same medications than residents of other countries. With this program, the U.S. is taking a major step toward narrowing that gap, while preserving access to necessary drugs.

3. Inclusion of Medicare Part B Drugs

Previously, drug pricing reforms focused largely on Medicare Part D, which covers prescriptions filled at retail pharmacies. Now, for the first time, Medicare’s negotiation program will include select Part B drugs—those administered in hospital or clinical settings, often via injection or infusion.

This change is especially important for patients battling chronic or severe illnesses, such as cancer or rheumatoid arthritis, where injectable biologics and immunotherapies can cost thousands each month.

By including these drugs, Medicare broadens the impact of the program considerably. Beneficiaries who previously faced massive cost-sharing responsibilities under Part B may soon see meaningful relief.

4. Closing Loopholes in Drug Reformulations

In the past, pharmaceutical companies would often reformulate existing drugs—changing the delivery mechanism or combining them with another ingredient—to reset the regulatory clock and delay generic competition or price review.

CMS’s updated negotiation guidelines now close this loophole. Reformulated drugs will no longer be exempt from negotiation simply because of minor structural or chemical tweaks. This means that drugs long available but slightly altered in form will still be subject to price negotiation.

For example, a popular asthma inhaler reformulated from a metered-dose to a dry-powder inhaler will not escape review, even if the delivery method changes. This prevents companies from gaming the system to extend profit margins indefinitely at the expense of patients.

5. Standardization of Negotiation Timelines

Previously, biologics and small-molecule drugs had different negotiation eligibility timelines. Biologics were exempt from negotiation for 13 years after FDA approval, while small molecules were exempt for 9 years.

Now, all drugs—regardless of classification—are eligible for negotiation nine years after receiving FDA approval. This leveling of the playing field not only simplifies policy but accelerates Medicare’s ability to bring high-impact drugs into the negotiation process more quickly.

This change also curtails extended monopolies and gives consumers faster access to fairer pricing on drugs that have already earned companies billions in revenue.

6. Greater Transparency and Public Engagement

To foster trust in the process, CMS has made a commitment to transparency throughout the drug price negotiation initiative. This includes releasing detailed timelines, publishing data about the drugs selected, and actively soliciting public and stakeholder feedback.

Patients, caregivers, advocacy organizations, and healthcare providers are encouraged to participate by submitting comments or attending public forums on drug negotiation decisions. This collaborative approach aims to keep the process grounded in real-world impact and public need—not just government cost-cutting.

CMS has also made negotiation methodology and selection criteria available online, allowing journalists and watchdogs to scrutinize the process, and ensuring that companies and patients alike understand how pricing decisions are made.

7. Long-Term Vision and Future Expansion

The drug price negotiation program is not a one-time fix—it’s designed as a long-term, evolving solution to a deep-rooted affordability crisis. Each year, more drugs will be added to the negotiation list, and CMS has the authority to renegotiate existing prices based on market changes, new competition, or updated clinical guidelines.

The Biden administration has signaled strong support for continuing and expanding the program, and advocacy groups are already pushing to include more categories of drugs, faster eligibility timelines, and expanded protections for low-income seniors.

Over time, the ripple effects could be enormous: driving overall market prices down, encouraging more equitable pricing strategies by drugmakers, and making the U.S. a global model for prescription drug fairness.

What You Can Do Right Now

If you’re a Medicare beneficiary or care for someone who is, there are a few proactive steps you can take to prepare and benefit from these changes:

Check if your medications are on the negotiation list. CMS updates this annually, and it’s publicly available.

CMS updates this annually, and it’s publicly available. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist. They may be able to help you navigate changes or suggest more affordable alternatives.

They may be able to help you navigate changes or suggest more affordable alternatives. Create a Medicare.gov account. This will help you monitor your coverage, compare plans, and stay up to date on cost-saving opportunities.

This will help you monitor your coverage, compare plans, and stay up to date on cost-saving opportunities. Submit public comments. If you have insights or concerns about a specific drug or coverage decision, make your voice heard during CMS’s public input periods.

The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program is one of the most ambitious cost-cutting healthcare initiatives in modern U.S. history. For decades, American patients have paid some of the highest drug prices in the world, even while grappling with fixed incomes, chronic illness, and complicated insurance plans.

By empowering Medicare to negotiate directly with drugmakers, the government is finally stepping in to challenge the status quo. While it won’t solve every issue overnight, these seven changes represent a seismic shift toward affordability, accountability, and patient-first healthcare.

If your medication isn’t affected yet, it may be soon—and the financial relief this brings could be transformative.