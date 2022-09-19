Necklace From Mom Opens Unexpectedly After 25 Years

Frozen

She heard a snap and felt the necklace fall away from her neck and onto the carpet. He stepped away from her and watched with a smile on his face. Then he dropped the knife he had been holding.

She was frozen in place. She hadn't had the best relationship with her mom, but she realized then how much she should have spoken to her while she still had the time.

Growing Up

Born in Little River, California, Daisy Shaw didn't have an easy childhood. She had been only three when her parents separated.

She lived with her 29-year-old mother in a studio apartment in Los Angeles, but some things didn't make her the best mother. She had grown depressed and used substances to try and feel better.

Seven

Daisy went to school feeling tired and hungry, but it took a while before anyone noticed what living with her mother was doing to her. Child Protection Services were called, and she was soon sent to a foster home.

She was only seven when she started building up a wall around her. The only thing she had to remember her mom by was her antique locket. She felt responsible for her family falling apart, and it wasn't long before the responsibility she felt became something more.

A Change From Within

Daisy was surrounded by kids enjoying boat rides and picnics with their parents. She noticed other girls going to prom and families going to fairs. Something changed inside her, and she started hating her mother and blaming her for her ruined childhood.

When she heard of her mother's passing, she felt nothing. Her hatred had grown because her childhood seemed like a blur. The anger kept being fueled from within, but it wouldn't always be that way.

The Boy Next Door

It was on her twenty-seventh birthday when Daisy met Klaus. As her neighbor, she had wanted them to become friends because of the smell of his cooking.

Daisy was fascinated by him and how he could wear a leather jacket in the Los Angeles heat. It wasn't long before she realized she liked him, but she should have known better.

Thinking Differently

After seeing what her parents had gone through and their divorce, Daisy avoided any intimacy. But she found herself thinking differently about Klaus. She wanted to take a risk.

When Klaus spotted the necklace around her neck, he said he was enthralled by it. Daisy felt at ease talking to him and explained that she had never taken it off since she was three. But she had no idea what his intentions were.

An Invitation

Daisy found herself dreaming of him that night, feeling as though she had never felt a connection like that with anyone before. Had her parents felt this way before they separated?

When he bumped into her one morning in the hallway, he invited her for some tea. She had laughed at him, saying, "It's the 21st century. No one drinks tea anymore." She asked if he had coffee instead.

Falling

Their first date had left Daisy swooning, so much so that she asked for another. She had no idea how much better the second date would be than the first. They had plenty more perfect dates after that.

She would laugh at everything Klaus said, and Daisy realized she was falling for him when he was sad, and her heart hurt too. She felt a sense of panic upon remembering that she had sworn off intimacy.

Time To Think

Daisy sat with herself that night and thought about her feelings. She had gotten to know her neighbor well over the past twelve months. They had gone by so fast.

She remembered how her mom had been after the divorce, and she didn't want the same thing to happen to her. She hoped that Klaus would understand that she needed time to think, but then he asked her a question that left her feeling trapped.

Relationships

Daisy and Klaus had been together for over a year, but they had never discussed what their relationship truly meant. Daisy knew what Klaus wanted but was scared to admit she wanted the same thing.

She had seen what a committed relationship could do to someone. She spent the day with her racing thoughts and tried to find a way out of it. But she didn't expect Klaus to read her mind.

Finding The One

For the longest time, Klaus had talked about wanting to have a serious union with someone he felt close to. Although he never tried to pressure Daisy into anything, it was clear that he was talking about her.

But Daisy was still stuck in the nightmares of her past. What if she accepted to build a life with Klaus? That would be one step away from suffering the same fate that her mom did.

He Come’s For Her

Daisy was still thinking things through when Klaus came to her door. His knock was gentle, as it had always been through the many months they’d been together.

He called out when she didn’t answer, a palpable panic in his tone. He knocked again, and when Daisy kept mum, scared by the prospect of surrendering herself to another person, he let himself inside the house. What he found made him take a step back.

The Best Twelve Months Of His Life

Since moving from London to Los Angeles, Klaus had experienced the best year of his life. He came from an ordinary family, with his dad working as a butcher and his mom a doctor. Some of his siblings were all married and working, and others were still in school.

After finishing grad school, Klaus wrote contemporary fiction that won him several awards. He decided then that he’d forge a career out of writing. But the road wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be.

Lighting In A Bottle

Klaus spent many months in London trying to write an excellent sequel to his first book. But everything he put out never made it to publication, with his editors claiming he didn’t quite capture the magic of the first novel.

A loner and introvert, Klaus felt he needed to find new experiences in the world to fuel his stories. It had been a while since he traveled out of the city. This would be the perfect chance for him to kill two birds with one stone.

Leaving Home

Klaus consolidated all his projects into a work-from-home model, renewed his passport, and left London. He’d always heard great things about Los Angeles and knew something special awaited him there.

But although he’d leave on the premise of finding a great story to propel him back to stardom, he’d find something more: a beautiful dark-haired American girl with the most stunning necklace he’d ever seen.

A Fascinating Girl

The meeting between Klaus and Daisy was not a chance meeting. He’d seen her on the second stay in his new apartment. She was a quiet girl who was always alone.

Although she occasionally smiled, primarily to herself, Klaus couldn’t help but wonder why he never saw her with anyone. His fascination and curiosity would threaten to eat him alive.

Sentimental Value

Among the first things the Londoner noticed about the girl, alongside her square jaw and exquisite neck, was her antique necklace. She always wore it even if it didn’t match her outfit, and it didn’t take Klaus long to realize it held a sentimental value to her.

But although he wanted to talk to her, make friends, and perhaps get close to the necklace, he didn’t know how to begin. But fate had already set things in motion.

English Breakfast

Klaus used to wake up each morning at six and prepare a full English breakfast. Before toasting his bread and tomatoes, he’d start with black and white pudding, beans and mushrooms, sausages, and eggs. He’d follow with a fresh cup of brewed coffee and finalize with some squeezed orange juice.

The apartment would be a fusion of mouthwatering aromas, all mingling with each other as the early morning sun shone through his windows. He had no idea he was the only one smelling the fantastic food.

The Day It All Began

One fine morning, Klaus heard a knock on his door while handling the coffee-making potion of his breakfast marathon. He wiped his hands and hurried over to open it, almost falling back when he saw her.

She was still in her pajama bottoms and a pink Hello Kitty shirt, and her hair was up in a messy knot. She waved at him with a scowl and walked into his kitchen.

She’s The One

That dramatic entry was when Klaus knew he needed this girl in his life. He didn’t even know her name, yet he felt suffocating at the thought of not seeing her again.

She started talking to him, her hands animated as she complained about something. His ears were ringing and his eyes blurry. What was going on? Had he done something to anger her?

It Has To Stop

The girl wrapped her fingers around her necklace and held it around her lips. She stared at Klaus for a while before asking, “Well, can I?”

“Excuse me, what?” Klaus finally found his words. The girl explained that she was tired of waking up every morning to the smell of great food, which she couldn’t enjoy. She was here to put an end to it by eating everything.

Please Eat

“Of course,” Klaus fumbled, hurrying to serve her a generous plate. “Gorge yourself,” he added with a smile, still trying to wrap his mind around everything happening.

He expected the breakfast to be awkward, especially since he rarely hosted anyone. But the girl, whose name he learned to be Daisy, was the easiest person to talk to. He had to ask her out.

He’s Here

Daisy heard Klaus knock on her door, panic in his voice as he called her name. When he walked into her apartment, he found her trembling on the couch, her fingers wrapped around her mom’s necklace.

He hurried to her, asking what was happening. But Daisy couldn’t speak. She tried to form words, but her tongue couldn’t move. She felt like her lungs and heart were suffocating. That’s when Klaus sprang into action.

A Good Man

Klaus rushed to Daisy, wrapping his arms around her. He soothed her until her panic attack abated. She still held her mom’s necklace in her hand. It felt heavier than usual.

She held it close to her chest, wishing she could talk to her mom. The hatred she’d once felt was replaced by loss. But when she settled down, Klaus came to his feet and left without saying a word.

The Truth Will Set You Free

Daisy sat alone for minutes, thinking about how the last year had meant so much to her. The man next door had given her everything, happiness, fulfillment, and a sense of belonging. He’d shown her he was ready to build a life with her.

Although it was late at night, she marched to Klaus’ door. She knocked, and he opened. “We need to talk,” she whispered.

Going To Him

Daisy stepped into Klaus’ apartment. He had lit a few candles around the living room and set the table for two. “Sit,” he urged.

Daisy sat, and Klaus went in and out of the kitchen. A knife gleamed in one of his hands. On the other was a red velvet cupcake. “What’s this?” Daisy asked.

Your Necklace

Klaus pointed at Daisy’s necklace. She trailed her finger against its warm metal. “Open it,” he said. “What?” asked Daisy. “It’s a locket. Lockets hold gifts, no?” Klaus answered.

He slid the knife down the cupcake, bringing it to Daisy. “I know it’s not your birthday, but I’ve had these candles lit for hours now, waiting for you to come,” Klaus said. He cut the necklace off Daisy’s neck.

A Turn of Events

The cake-stained knife tipped out of Klaus’ hand. It landed next to the opened necklace. Beside it was a sparkling ring. Klaus went to his knees, “I hid it in your necklace on our last date.”

His doe eyes gleamed beautifully in the candlelight. “Daisy Shaw, will you marry me?” he asked, his lips curling. Daisy was left without words.

Your Move

She stood frozen for minutes. She didn’t blink or take a breath. She’d come here to tell Klaus she wanted to build a life with him. She’d fallen in love with him.

And here he was, on one knee. He was a step ahead in this dangerous game they were playing. “Will you marry me?” Klaus repeated, worry flashing across his face.

Facing the Past

Daisy remembered her parents. Her past ruined her life. Would she let it wreck this happiness she’d found too? She'd found someone who cared for her as much as she did him.

She took a step forward, her heart pounding in her chest. Her knees felt weak, and she almost stumbled. “Klaus,” her voice was small. Tears covered her sight, “Yes. Yes, I will.”

Disclaimer: To protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events, places, or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.

