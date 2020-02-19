Nurse With Cancer Making Her Way Through Her Bucket List is Found Out to Be a Fraud

A nurse from North Georgia was charged with forgery and identity theft after playing havoc with people’s emotions and their bank accounts. In 2016, 29-year-old Mary Bennett lied to people all over the northern part of the state by pretending that she was dying and in response, people donated their hard-earned money to help her tick items off her bucket list. Foolish as she was, she was not expecting to get caught…
