Man Posts Selfie With His Dog, Officers Show Up To His Door

Posting The Selfie

He posted a photograph of himself with his new dog online and added a short caption. He hit the "share" button without giving it a second thought. Soon, the comments started pouring in. His face lit up with a smile.

But he was unaware that the harm had already been done. Police were already on their way after receiving a call about Dan's dog. They would soon be banging on Dan's door.

Making A Home

After years of hard work as a musician, Dan Tillery and his wife Megan finally purchased their first home in Waterford Township, Michigan, in June 2016. But home is never complete without a man's best friend.

The couple decided to adopt a dog soon after moving in. But they had no idea they were signing up for a world of hurt.

Their First House

Dan explained, "My girlfriend and I always wanted a dog, but the place we rented didn't allow dogs. We recently bought our first home."

"…All ours. Dogs are allowed too," Dan gushed to the Oakland Press later that month. But as it turned out, not all dogs were allowed.

The Shelter

Not long after moving in, Dan met Sir Wiggleton, a loveable two-year-old American bulldog, at Detroit Dog Rescue.

The shelter took in Sir Wiggleton after being discovered abandoned and hungry on the streets of Detroit, Michigan. He remained there for about 100 days.

Meeting Sir Wiggleton

It was love at first sight for both Dan and Sir Wiggleton. An image of the dog with his mouth dangling out of his mouth and his head cocked to the side won Dan's heart.

Dan agreed to adopt him without hesitation and renamed him Diggy. Everything appeared above board and legal at the time.

Capturing The Happiness

Since it was Dan's first dog, the musician was excited to bring him and get him settled in. He started snapping selfies with the happy Diggy after being captivated by the dog's wide-mouthed grin.

But for some unexplained reason, one of these seemingly innocent photos had led someone to report the happy duo to the police.

An Innocent Post

The photo looked innocent enough: it was a selfie in which the two were showing off their usual goofy smiles. Both seemed delighted with their new homes and family.

Dan shared the picture with Detroit Dog Rescue as a thank you to the rescue team who brought them together and highlighted the incredible benefits of adopting a dog.

Becoming Famous On Facebook

Dan and Diggy's smiles won over the Internet in a matter of days. On Detroit Dog Rescue's Facebook page, the picture received 24,000 likes in just one day.

Soon after that, Dan started receiving calls and messages continuously from the media. There will, however, always be a hater hiding in the shadows for every fan.

Celebrating Adoption

The shelter captioned the adorable picture, "We know this photo is probably going to break the internet, and we apologize, but we had to share."

"Sir Wiggleton found a home after spending nearly 100 days in the shelter. Sir Wiggleton and his new Dad smile broadly as they celebrate adoption day!" Dan, however, had no idea what would happen.

Dan Goes Viral

Understandably, Dan was initially thrilled with the fame that going viral brings. And as far as he was concerned, there were no drawbacks to becoming famous online.

As a result, Dan was in for a big surprise when the Waterford Police Department began knocking on his home just a few days after he posted the photo.

A Violation

Having seen the viral photo, the officers informed Dan that he had violated Waterford Township’s ban on owning pit bulls. According to the township, both pit bulls and pit bull mixes are considered to be “dangerous dogs.”

Even worse, possessing one was a punishable crime. Diggy would have to be returned to the Detroit Dog Rescue, or else.

Face-To-Face

Dan was convinced that the officers would simply let him off with a warning though. After all, Diggy was no more dangerous than a chihuahua.

“When they went to the gate [to] actually see him, he licked their face, was very kind,” Dan explained to WWJ. “They said, we’re dog lovers, that’s cool, he seems like a good boy. Took some pictures of him.”

Bad News

Even though Diggy’s adoption papers stated that he was an American bulldog, the officers weren’t budging.

Lt. Todd Hasselbach of the Waterford Township Police told The Detroit News in June that Diggy didn’t pass the eye test. “It looks like a pit to me,’’ he said. “I’d write a ticket.” Dan had just three days to say goodbye.

Enforcing The Law

Despite the massive outcry from animal rights activists and dog lovers alike, the officers said that they were simply doing their job.

“From our standpoint, it’s a pretty clear case of an ordinance that makes it clear what’s permissible and what’s not. Our job is to enforce the ordinance,” Chief Scott Underwood of the Waterford Police explained to the Oakland Press.

Public Outcry

Unless Dan wanted to pay a $500 ticket or worse, end up in jail, he had little choice. But the same viral photo that caused all this trouble also served as a rallying cry, bringing thousands to his aid.

People, outraged that the police had the authority to take away such a sweet dog, geared up for a counter-attack.

Preparing For Battle

So while his fervent supporters organized an online petition to free Diggy, Dan prepared himself for a formal hearing on the matter, kicking off a full-scale legal battle.

Furthermore, both fronts demanded that the township dismantle the unjust pit bull ban, which would automatically allow Diggy to come back home. But would it actually work?

Never Giving Up

Dan got to work on what seemed to be a pretty clear defense: Diggy isn’t a pit bull, though he may look like one.

“My lawyer and I are going to do everything possible to make sure Diggy stays in his home with us, his family.” he posted online. “Thanks for all of your support, guys. I’m not a quitter.”

Support

Sadly though, Diggy’s status remained uncertain for months. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 people signed the petition asking officials to let Diggy off the hook.

What’s more, an army of Diggy’s supporters overpowered a landmark town meeting in September. Dan and Diggy certainly had the numbers, but would it be enough?

Rallying Together

“People had really invested their emotions into this story, and it’s beautiful to see so many people care about rescue dogs,” said Kristina Rinaldi, the director of the Detroit Dog Rescue.

Finally, after a heated debate, they got some good news: charges were dismissed in the 51st District Court, assuring that dog and owner could stay together.

Finally, Good News

“We get to keep our boy,” Dan wrote in a celebratory Facebook post. “He’s a good boy.” After a long fight, Dan and Megan could give the dog with the famous smile the life he deserved.

In a landslide victory, the township changed the rules on the pit bull ban. Now veterinarians will be the ones to determine the breed, and not police officers “eye-balling” the situation.

History

While critics of the Waterford Township’s pit bull law have tried to have it amended before, the 1990 pit bull ban has held strong.

While Dan and Diggy won a landmark victory that will allow vets to decide whether a dog is a pit bull or not, the law still has not been repealed completely.

More Lenient

“I guess we’re going a little more lenient — but we’re not getting rid of it,” Township Trustee Anthony Bartolotta said, before adding: “I really don’t like being around pit bulls. They scare the heck out of me.”

The amendments that Diggy and his supporters made happen effectively give power-breed owners a form of appeal when the animal control office declares their dog a “banned” breed.

Breed-Specific Ordinance

The ordinance – which can be read online – states: “The Township concludes that pit bull terriers within this community constitute an unacceptable risk of harm and fear to the residents hereof, and must therefore be closely regulated as provided herein.”

Dan’s fight against the ordinance happened back in 2016 – but the law has reemerged as a hot topic in 2020. Diggy wasn’t the first dog to be unfairly judged and, unfortunately, he won’t be the last.

Heated Debate

A handful of Michigan communities currently have breed-specific laws that prohibit “dangerous dogs”, and it’s not surprising that they have become the topic of many heated debates over the years.

People who agree that the ban on pit bulls should be lifted argue that there are better ways for local governments to deal with aggressive dogs and argue that any dog can be dangerous to the public.

A “False Sense Of Safety”

Hazel Park in Michigan previously had a ban on pit bulls, but ultimately decided to reverse it. Alissa Sullivan, the city’s mayor pro tem, said that the policy creates a “false sense of safety” among community members.

She also stated that the law does not have an impact on the frequency and severity of dog bites, and enforcing bans like these are a waste of manpower and time, and it is also prohibitively expensive.

A Different Perspective

Vaughn Wagner, a proponent of Waterford Township’s breed-specific laws, offers a different perspective. He argues that he remembers when and why the laws came into effect decades ago.

The laws were put in place after two pit bulls savagely attacked several people in Vaughn’s neighborhood, and he argues that they help keep the public safe. But is a complete ban on all “dangerous breeds” really the best way to protect the community?

Holding Owners Accountable

An attorney with Best Friends Animal Society, Richard Angelo argues that the best ordinance would focus on the dog’s behavior and holding the reckless owners of dangerous breeds accountable.

“Bad owners lead to bad dogs and put everyone in our communities at risk,” he said, adding “breed discriminatory laws aren’t the laws to help meet that goal.”

A Sensitive Subject

The debate about whether pit bulls should be banned or not is one that is sometimes reminiscent of people’s reactions to gun control – or the lack thereof.

The people who love or rescue pit bulls argue that it's not the breed that is dangerous, it's the people who raise them. Most pit bull defenders argue that stronger laws against dog owners is want is needed – not a complete ban on a specific breed.

Any Progress?

In the past, Doberman pinschers, rottweilers, and German Shepherds have all had a turn to have the worst reputation among dog breeds. However, none of these breeds have been blamed for so many attacks and deaths as the pit bull.

The group Dogsbite.org attribute 203 deaths to pit bulls from 2005 to 2014, with 42 fatalities in 2014 alone. To put that into perspective, pit bulls were responsible for 64 percent of all deaths. The debate still rages on. But what about Dan and Diggy?

A Welcome Pupdate

Six years after the troubling legal battle, Dan and Diggy are still going strong! Diggy is always by Dan’s side, and his owner wouldn’t have it any other way.

Diggy was the ‘top dog’ in Dan’s home for three years. Then, Dan decided to rescue a playmate for him – meet Maui, the greyhound-bully mix. The two are living their best lives.

