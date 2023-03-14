People Share Their Horror Movie-Worthy Stories That Happened To Them In Real Life

When watching the latest slasher or thriller movie we often theorize our escape plans and feel frustrated when the main character runs in the opposite direction. Even though we think we could do better, nothing really prepares you to be in a truly terrifying situation. These Redditors faced real life horror movie scenarios and lived to tell the tale.

Not As Bad As It Looks

My friend lived about 40 minutes away from this crazy woman he had been dating. One night, after four years, he decided it was time; he was gonna break it off. He goes over after class at like eight or so and says his business. He tells her why he is no longer interested and everything, and she’s all sad and crying and begging him not to leave. It takes him two hours to get her calm enough to let him leave.

So he’s driving down the interstate at like 10-10:30 and these lights come flying up next to him. It’s her—she’s hanging out the window and screaming when, all the sudden, her car swerves across the median and she flips her car three times. This is the point where he calls me losing his mind, thinking it’s his fault that she’s a goner.

It turns out she just ended up with a broken thumb and a new therapist.

devilinblue22

Take My Hand

This happened when I was around five years old, but I remember everything like it happened yesterday. We had gone to a funeral for my mom’s cousin in another town a couple of hours out. We got to the house and my mom went to see her aunt. She gave her condolences and I followed, holding her hand. I guess during the hugging and crying, my mom let go of my hand.

I started looking for her hand but not really looking up, just keeping my hand out for her to grab it while calling her name. There were a lot of people and the house was small, so I could only see the people standing around me. A couple of minutes later, I found her. Or so I thought, because she took my hand and started walking towards the door to leave.

I thought to myself as I was putting on my shoes that it seemed weird to come such a long way just to be here for five minutes. That thought led me to look up at the lady holding my hand. I instantly realized it wasn’t my mom. I have no idea where the woman was planning on taking me. I jolted my hand away from her and ran towards the room I had lost my mom at.

Redifar

Everything Happens For A Reason

After I totaled my car, a man with burn scars all over his face and hands came up to my window. He asked if I was ok and then came and sat in the passenger seat. He said, “I need you to know that everything happens for a reason”. I said, “I know”. The next thing I know, I’m talking to the other driver and the authorities, and the guy is just gone. No one else saw him.

cloud9atlass

A Very Strange Night

This one time when I was little, my dad woke me up at like 2 am said “Get ready, we’re going to McDonald’s”. I was so confused and kept asking why, but he wouldn’t answer anything besides, “because” or “to have fun”. The rest of my family—my two brothers, my sister, and my mom—didn’t come with us and they were still asleep when we left.

The play place was closed, and we just kind of sat there for an hour or so eating, then went back home. To this day, I still have NO idea why he frantically needed me out of the house, and he swears he doesn’t remember that happening, but the whole thing was SO weird that I kept the toy that I got from the Happy Meal to remember it by, and I still have it to this day…

It’s my only proof of this weird freaking night that my dad (almost scarily) hurried me to McDonald’s at 2 am. I have two guesses why. First, my sister pooped the bed and they were worried I’d make fun of her. Or maybe they somehow noticed something like rats in my room? Were they worried I wouldn’t be able to sleep if I knew that there were rats and they needed an hour or so to get them out???

Either way, a very strange night that my dad refuses to tell me the truth about, which only makes me think it’s something much worse. Like. I’m 23 now. If he said “Yeah, your sister pooped the bed and we didn’t want you to know,” I’d have been like cool, nice, good thinking. But he REFUSES to believe that it happened at all. WHAT HAPPENED.

BatmanThicc

The Unnerving Response

Once, I walked into my living room from the hallway and saw my mom in the kitchen pouring a bowl of something. She was fully clothed, which is important to the story. I said. “Hey what are you doing?” Her response unnerved me. She ignored me, put something in the fridge, and walked into her room without a word.

I was rattled, honestly, because something felt off. But I convinced myself she didn’t hear me and walked into my room. Not even two minutes, later she walks into my room, soaking wet, in a towel, and tells me she had fallen asleep in the bathtub and had just woken up. Weirdest moment ever. I get chills just thinking about it now.

hanleighw

Not Quite The End

You know the creepy child in a horror movie, the one who doesn’t smile and just stares at you? I saw one at an IKEA one time. It just stared at me as if it can penetrate my soul with its eyes. I thought that was the end of it, but I was so, so wrong. I went to a wedding the following week, and there’s that kid again, looking creepy as ever because now he’s wearing a bow tie.

I asked its parent if they were at IKEA or if by any chance this kid could have been at IKEA last week. They said no. This kid’s parents were actually nice. At the reception, they said they have a single friend they wanted me to meet. It turned out it was my first girlfriend’s sister.

shaka_sulu

Utterly Chilling News

Years ago, I lived in Vancouver and liked to go for long walks (it was a beautiful city to do so). I was heading to a friend’s house first to drop something off and cut through a neighborhood with a lot of Southeast Asian immigrants (the ones I got to talk to were mostly from Vietnam). I was aware of a van behind me, but it was mid-day, and there were people out, so it was only a passing thought.

A lady was working in her garden, and as I approached her house, she started to look behind me. Then she came out onto the sidewalk and started talking to me in her native language. I understood none of it, but her body language was agitated. She kept gesturing for me to come with her up to her walkway. As I looked behind, I saw three men getting out of the van, which was now parked just behind me.

By this point, the woman had a good grip on my arm and dragged me almost to her porch. She kept talking to me and pointing to stuff in her garden, and I just listened, nodded, and kept a good eye on the men and van. I don’t remember how long we were there, but the men finally left. Both the woman and I let out huge sighs of relief. She then patted me on the arm, said something, and then went back to her gardening. I booted it to my friend’s house. I tried to forget about it—but the next day, I heard utterly chilling news.

The news ran a story on a woman who was kidnapped. The victim was grabbed on the next street over from the woman’s house, not long after my encounter with her, by five men in a van. The men were distinctive, and their descriptions and the van they used fit the ones I had seen. That woman saved me from something horrible, and I am forever thankful.

grainia99

Never Been Identified

My friend is a female who we’ll nickname “Mystery”. Last year, Mystery gets her first car. She takes it on her first drive alone, to McDonald’s. Afterward, Mystery drives a few hours to her best friend’s house, who had moved away upstate a few months earlier. Halfway through the drive, it happens. She feels a tap on her shoulder as she’s driving.

Some stranger pops up from under the back seat and asks her if her name is Mystery. She slams on the brakes and jumps out of the car. All the surrounding cars stop too to see what the fuss was all about. In front of this whole crowd, the guy gets out and jumps off the low bridge they were on. He was never seen again or identified.

Permalink

The Haunting Sound

My first semester at university, I got stuck taking all night classes and didn’t get out until about 10:00 PM most evenings. I then would walk from the campus to the New Jersey transit station. Not too far a walk, but it starts to feel spooky in that area at night and I wasn’t 100% sure where I was going since I was still new to the school.

So here I am, already a little on edge, when all of the sudden I hear a sound that will haunt me until the day I die. There was someone barking at me. That’s right, barking. I look up and discover a man sitting up in the tree barking and growling down at me as I walk by. I was freaked out, but afraid that if I ran it might provoke him to follow me. So, I speedwalked to the corner, then ran across the street and didn’t stop till I was at the train platform.

notoriousjey

She Nearly Screamed

During university, I was living in a sorority house with 20 other women. The house was super old and in terrible condition. The basement had items from residents who had lived there years ago, but never took their stuff when they moved out. With so many of us, we wouldn’t notice stuff moving around because we assumed someone else just moved it, took it, or ate it.

One day, a girl was doing her laundry in the basement and noticed a bed set up behind the giant piles of junk people had left behind over the years. Then she nearly screamed when she noticed a man. He tried to calm her down by saying her that he was dating someone at the sorority and she knew he was down there. But the girl wasn’t buying it.

She called the campus officers immediately and they investigated the man. They told us that he had been living in the basement for who knows how long. They guessed that he had used the basement door to get in and out of the house. He never came back to our sorority, thank God, but I don’t think campus officers caught him either. Who knows where he’s living now?

samandkaseydad

A Terrible Weekend

I was in class, and the teacher was asking us how our weekends were. The quietest girl in the class started to speak, only to break down in tears. She said she was on a trip in the mountains with her mom. They stopped to stretch their legs during the drive, then looked over the cliff, only to see an overturned vehicle with an entire, deceased family scattered around it.

HerbertGoon

Too Young At The Time

I was about seven years old. My brother was about 10. It was well past our bedtime when our mom woke up off the couch to put us to bed. Our dad worked construction out of town back then, so it was often just us three at the house for weeks at a time. Up the stairs and to the immediate right was our parents’ bedroom. Going left put you in the middle of a hallway.

Taking another left down that hallway led to my brother’s room. The opposite end was my room, which was also across the hall from our upstairs bathroom. At either end of the hallway are windowed doors that we always kept locked and rarely used. The door on my end led to a balcony overlooking our front yard, and the door on my brother’s end opened to our back porch.

My brother and mom both had a habit of waking up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom. I only knew this because I was always a light sleeper and they just couldn’t help flushing with the door wide open. This night, however, my brother stopped on his way to his room and came back towards the bathroom. That’s when he made a comment that chilled me to the bone.

He told me: “I’m gonna try to pee before I go to bed tonight. The past few nights, I’ve been too afraid to walk to the bathroom. I keep seeing a man wearing stripes at the end of the hallway”. I don’t know if my mom wrote it off as my brother telling ghost stories to try to scare me, or if she was already half asleep and didn’t catch it, but she didn’t react at all to my brother’s confession.

I, on the other hand, was terrified by it. The fear of seeing a ghost-like that at the end of the hallway or through the windows is the reason I started running from the stairs to my bedroom at night. Years later, when I was about 18, my mom and I were having a conversation in her car about a dog named Max that we’d had for a very short time when I was little.

We were sharing stories about Max’s tendency towards destroying my shoes and other unruly behaviors, when my mom blurted out, “Do you remember that time I opened the front door for the authorities and Max ran inside to the kitchen and started tearing open that big bag of dog food we had?” This really caught me by surprise.

In all the years I lived in that house, we never once called law enforcement as far as I was aware. I asked her what she was talking about and she looked equally surprised, as if she had just revealed something by accident. Then, she said: “Oh, that’s right! I never told you about this because you were too young at the time…”

She continued: “One night, I woke up hearing noises outside my window and, when I looked outside, I saw a man staring into my bedroom”. She went on to describe how turning on the lights caused him to take off running, and how she had grabbed my dad’s pistol before calling the authorities. I started to ask some more questions about the experience until something clicked in my head.

My mom said she couldn’t remember all the details she gave them when they showed up, but she remembered describing the man as a tall white male, wearing a striped shirt and jeans, with short dark hair, or something like that. They said it matched the description of a man they were looking for in the area. It turns out he had just escaped from behind bars, where he’d been charged with murder.

Now, I know it sounds so obvious hearing those two stories back to back, but it wasn’t until a few years ago, in my mid-20s, that I pieced together that my brother had unknowingly warned us about a murderer who had spent multiple nights staking out our home. Who knows what he had been planning to do…

florianizer

She Let Go

His Face Went Pale

My mom told me a story about one late night out trucking. Her husband was sleeping in the back, and she was starting to get super tired and struggling to stay awake. She heard another trucker on the CB radio, and started chatting with him. He helped her stay awake for the run until she stopped off at a truck stop and her husband took over.

That next morning, she told her husband what happened. His face went white as a sheet. He told her the CB was broken, and that she couldn’t have talked to anyone. It was impossible.

ShadowOrcSlayer

Dodged A Bullet

When I was a student teacher, I was 21 and working with mostly seniors in high school, many of whom were 17 or 18 years old. One day, the mentor teacher I was working with pulled me aside from teaching my class to inform me that other teachers had overheard some students telling each other what they “wanted to do to me”.

While disturbing, my friends and colleagues insisted that this was just a fact of being a young teacher working with high schoolers. The next day, a few girls in my class informed me that three specific boys were no longer just talking about what they WANTED to do, but were graphically describing what they were PLANNING on doing to me in the coming weeks in the parking lot after school.

I went to the administration immediately, and they handled it very quickly and professionally. I was very grateful for their support. I was never touched nor harmed by any of these students, thankfully. What scared the absolute wits out of me, however, was that less than a week later, one of those boys was pulled out of school by an officer.

I didn’t find out immediately, but I eventually learned he was being held for the alleged assault of his younger sister. It still makes me sick just thinking about it. I genuinely hope to never meet him again. It’s terrifying to think of what could have happened had I not had some wonderful staff and students looking out for me.

BRIanphrionsa

Racing A Stranger

When I was 11 years old, I was staying home alone with my little brother who was seven. At that time, it was about 9:00 at night. It was dark and rainy outside, and we were reading in our room right next to the front door, with a big window and open blinds. That’s when I heard the front doorbell ring, followed by repeated rounds of knocking.

I thought my parents had arrived home, but found it strange that they didn’t use the garage or their keys. I looked outside to try and see their car. I saw nothing but rain. As I approached the door, I heard a man’s voice that was not my father’s yell through the storm: “Would you like some cookies? We’re selling Girl Scout cookies!”

I was shocked at this, considering the weather and time of day. Saying nothing, I checked the peephole and peered through the side window only to see that it was not a father with his girl as I had expected. My heart dropped. Standing there was just a fully grown man, maybe in his late 50s, with no box of cookies in sight, soaking on my doorstep.

I can remember the gut-wrenching feeling of having to check the locks while he was right on the other side. He heard this for sure. The two locks were the only thing separating myself and my brother from a potential monster. He continued to knock on the door and mention his cookies, as I considered calling the authorities.

That’s when I remembered that the blinds were open in my room where my brother was, with the light on. As I turn the corner into the doorway, I see the man carefully peering into our window, possibly eyeing my brother who was focused on his book. My heart was pounding now as I began to panic. Using all of my willpower, I quickly turned off the lights and shut the blinds, in full view of the man.

As fast as I could, I double-checked all the locks in the house, closed all the blinds, and told my brother to go hang out in one of the big closets in the interior of the house with no windows. I didn’t tell him what was going on so that he wouldn’t be frightened. For some reason, I never did call law enforcement or my parents. I just waited in the hallway until the man left.

Thinking about it still gives me shivers. So many things could have gone wrong that night. My worst fear to this day is strangers getting to an unlocked door before I do.

iloginonceaweek

Avoiding Neverland

When I was way younger, I had gone into my bedroom alone to change into pajamas. Apparently, I then came back and asked my mom why Peter Pan was at my window and if we could let him in. She, of course, ran to my bedroom. Sure enough, someone had pulled the screen off my window and had opened it slightly. Needless to say, we moved shortly after that.

I was oblivious as to what was wrong because, hey, I got to meet Peter Pan!

JordynDeLambo

Jumping Out Of My Skin

I think the worst creepy thing that ever happened to me was when I was heading from Arizona to Utah. This was a few years ago, and the main highway had been taken out in a flash flood. It was under construction, so I had to take a weird detour through the mountains in lower Utah. It was getting late and I was getting tired, so I pulled off onto the shoulder and went to sleep in my bunk.

Now, this was in the middle of nowhere. The closest town was like 40 miles away, so it is completely pitch black outside once I turn the lights off. Around 4 am, I wake up because I’m hearing something messing with my truck, like playing with the air and power cables between my cab and the trailer, which is literally 6 inches from where my head is at on the outside of the cab.

Then I feel something climb onto the landing that’s on the back of my truck. It shakes my whole truck, so I’m guessing something around 200 hundred pounds was climbing around back there, I’m thinking like a mountain lion or a bear. At this point, I’m wide awake and I want to get this thing away from me, so I slam my hand into my cab wall trying to scare whatever is out there. The response made me jump out of my skin.

I hear someone, a male, scream, and I hear them fall off the back of my truck. I then hear about 15 other people all around my truck yelling. I climb up front, turn on my lights…and illuminate a squad of Army Reserves doing their midnight march and capture drills. Turns out, these guys were supposed to go find an “abandoned” truck and “secure” it for their midnight drills.

That truck was three miles back down the road. They were not expecting me to be sleeping there, and thought I was part of the drill. I’m ex-military, so after explaining I was not part of their test and was just there out of coincidence, we laughed it off. They had to radio to their commanding officer and tell him not to have the other squads bother me.

DWL52

Showing Off His Pearly Whites

I’m a DJ in a local bar. I’ve met many, many weird and wonderful people in my time—emphasis on weird—but one stands out in particular. Her name is Alice, and she lives in her own wonderland 24/7. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure she’s harmless. She’s always happy and dances like she’s auditioning for a new workout DVD, but she’s the kind of person you don’t wanna make eye contact with.

The creepiest moment with Alice had to be this one night when I was working. I had the headphones on, doing what I do, when I suddenly became aware of someone standing to the right of me, not dancing. I instantly got the feeling that you get when you know someone is staring at you, and you just have to look back.

So I did. What I saw was Alice staring right at me with the strangest “smile” on her face. I say smile but it wasn’t a nice look. Her teeth and gums were in full view, and she had a crazy look in her eyes. “What on earth??” was my initial reaction. I stuck the headphones on again and continued what I was doing. Alice continued what she was doing too.

After a good couple of minutes, I removed the headphones and asked her, “Is there anything in particular I can help you with, Alice? Do you want a song request played or something?” Her reply will stay with me for the rest of my life. She just calmly said to me, “No, I’m good! Just showing you my teeth!” Umm, say what now??

Wildebeast1

Creeping Me Out

A man just got convicted for breaking into multiple people’s houses, tying them up, and violently assaulting them. Although he only got caught recently, the attacks were 33 years ago. When the story was in the news, my dad and I were shocked. This man worked at the ticket booth at our nearest big train station. We both used to say hi to him every day, because he was so friendly.

I just found out about this today. I’m fairly creeped out.

DarkestSin

The Last Few Steps

I took my ex-girlfriend to Red Rocks one evening. It’s a natural amphitheater that is sometimes used for concerts just outside of Denver. If there isn’t a concert going on, it’s just a park that you can run around in. We got down to the stage without being bothered. Then, we see this silhouette of some guy not too far away.

He is creeping around and trying to be quiet, but I could make out his shape while my ex could hear him breathing. We go up a few rows of steps and make a big circle around him to get to the steps. The guy is following us. We climb the stairs looking back at him. He’d creep from seats to the side of the wall. He must have thought he was being stealthy and he followed us up like that.

We didn’t let on that we knew he was there until the last few steps. I had my ex run for it with the car keys while I half ran, keeping myself between her and the guy. At this point, the guy is following us while doing an ape impersonation. He was literally running with his hands on the ground and grunting loudly with every step.

When we get to the car, he is hiding from us. My ex unlocks the doors while I look around. But it wasn’t over yet…we get in and the guy jumps out at us from behind another car just as I start my engine. He beats on my windshield a few times, yells something that I don’t understand, and then just runs off. He was probably on something pretty powerful…

DarrenEdwards

Duck, Duck, Run!

My older brother and I were once playing in a cemetery in a small Texas town. The cemetery sat next to some railroad tracks which led into an unfamiliar part of town. It’s a huge cemetery and there was no one around. Then, we suddenly heard these little popping sounds, and pieces of the headstones began flying off around us.

We looked toward the railroad tracks and, off in the distance, there was an old man shooting at us. So scary.

Permalink

The Unexplainable Happened

I used to work nights. It was a fairly simple job and I was pretty much alone in an abandoned building. I was basically security to prevent people from coming in, and I was supposed to clear people out if there were any. Occasionally, you’d get some teens hanging about, the odd homeless person, or some Youtubers filming, but nothing out of the ordinary.

I understand that the night and your brain can play tricks on you in the dark and when you’re tired, but I don’t know how to explain what I saw. I just went into a room, and it was pretty much empty. Except I saw three shadows on the wall even though there was nothing to explain how the three “human” shadows were there.

It was just really creepy and I got really bad vibes. Then, when I went out of the room, I saw a very tall, slim, not-of-this world figure on the other end of the hallway, so that was me done.

thedudeisalwayshere

Awoken From A Deep Sleep

It wasn’t what I saw so much as felt. I was on my way to fly to Petersburg, a small island in Alaska, but the runway was too foggy so I had to stay in Juneau at a hotel for the night. The next morning, I was sleeping and had my hand dangling in between the bed and the wall. Then, I swear on everything, I felt something grab my hand.

It had a grip like a very firm handshake and it literally woke me up out of a deep sleep. I actually got up and checked under the bed, and nothing was there. It was very weird.

TheChoosed_One

Keep Them Closed

When I was about five, I woke up to my house surrounded by loud voices and bright white lights. It turned out that a group of dangerous people had broken into our house after a heist and were using my parents as hostages.

PsychicRocky

Evil Step Father

I had the most likeable, kind stepfather. When I was a ten-year-old boy, he treated me really well. We would rent movies together and do lots of nice activities. But everything changed when he cheated on my pregnant mother. When she broke up with him, he became enraged and threatened her, and she didn’t take it too seriously at the time. Until one horrible night, when he lashed out.

He hid in our apartment. Luckily for me, I was with my grandmother. He tied up my mother when she got home and beat her viciously. Neither she nor her unborn baby survived that night. He said in trial he would’ve done the same to me. Since then, I’ve learned more awful things that he did. I couldn’t see it as a kid. I have had no contact with him for 17 years.

Flash_da_sloth

Keep Your Friends Close

My friends and I were drinking one time and going around asking, “hey, whatever happened to…?” In this case, it was a guy who had a free period with a few of us in high school. He was a nice kid. We Googled him, and there were a couple appellate court decisions visible in first few results. We kept looking into him and discovered his chilling story.

He had gone to Afghanistan. It had really messed him up. The court notes said he saw things there that completely undid him. He came home with PTSD and delusional schizophrenia. He had been on a mission to hurt his mother to save her from demons and send her to heaven. He’d tried and failed numerous times. We looked for his social media accounts.

It was just threads and threads of manic rambling about demons. It was sad to find this but also terrifying to think you could be “normal” then through one set of circumstances or another, become completely insane within a few years.

Caruthers

No Idea Who They Were

I’m a 30-year-old female who lives with my fiancé and our two dogs. My huskies are not guard dogs. They never bark or howl. These dogs just love people so much. My brother-in-law and friends have walked in unexpectedly on multiple occasions, and the dogs don’t make a peep. But on this one occasion, it was 8:00 PM and dark out, and I was home alone.

I was in the bathroom with the door closed and I had the blow dryer going, so I couldn’t really hear anything going on around me. But when I suddenly heard one of the dogs howling, my ears perked up. I stopped the blow dryer and listened out. Then, I heard a faint knock and the dogs started going insane. Barking, howling, jumping into the window so loudly that I thought they’d break it.

I’m wondering what the heck is making them go crazy like that, maybe a skunk or something. I look out my bedroom window and see two men in hoodies standing at the front door. They start knocking louder. This time, one of the dogs jumps from the side window to the front door and starts growling and ramming his body into the door at full force.

I’m watching this from my bedroom window. As the dog jumps into the door, one of the men jumps back startled. He looks at the other guy, and then they just walk away. I called my fiancé and told him to get home right away. I watched the men walk away down the road. They weren’t selling anything, as they didn’t stop at any other houses. I have no idea who they were.

amanda-g

Time To Change Numbers

When I was 17 years old, my older sister took me to the mall to get a cell phone. The guy who sold it to us showed us several options and let me choose from a selection of phone numbers. He then set us up with a plan and we left. Pretty standard stuff. Nothing seemed too out of the ordinary…until I got a text later that evening.

“Hey, it’s the guy who sold you your new phone”. I don’t remember how I replied to that. What I do remember is that the guy kept texting me and calling me non-stop. He kept telling me how attractive I was and that we should be together. I told him that it wasn’t a good time for me and that I was about to leave town for the entire summer.

He asked where I was going and offered to come along. He then offered to quit his job and leave the state with me on a whim. Again, he had only ever spoken to me in-person for around 15 minutes. I asked him to leave me alone, and to stop calling and texting me. He kept calling, I kept not answering. We eventually had to file a complaint and change my number.

SteenPeace

The Monumental Stalker

In December 2018, my ex and I split up after seven years in a relationship. I was new to the dating game so I didn’t want to just jump into it. In February, I met a guy at the bar. The second time I met him, we exchanged numbers. By the end of March, I was feeling pretty comfortable with him and invited him to a party at my house.

He stayed after the party and one thing led to another. After it was all said and done, I had a weird vibe from him. He was too pushy and it made me uncomfortable. So I asked him to leave. I planned to never speak to him again, that is until he started to text me from random numbers. He would say things like “Hope you have fun fishing” when I didn’t post on any social media about going fishing.

“I hope the movie was good” when I hadn’t posted anything online indicating that I was at the movies. He would text me and ask how I liked the bar whenever I was at the bar where I had met him with my friends. I had never told anyone or posted where we were going. We had no mutual friends who he could be getting the information from, so he was obviously following me.

The final straw came when my friends took me to Washington, DC for my 25th birthday celebration. We barhopped all over the city. Around 2:30 in the morning, we came out of a bar and decided to get cookies across the street. As we were coming out of the cookie shop, guess who pops up. You guessed it! He does. And I am not amused…

He goes “I hope visiting the monuments was fun earlier! I wanted to say hi earlier but since you haven’t been replying to my messages I didn’t wanna freak you out”. I was TERRIFIED. Thankfully, my friend’s husband stepped in and called him out. He threatened to report him to the authorities. I changed my number and moved. Thankfully, I haven’t heard from him since.

MindfullyMeghan

Was It Big Foot?

I was working the overnight shift from Friday night into Saturday morning at a gas station. At about 6:00 am, a semi pulls into the fuel aisle. The driver gets out and almost runs into the store, clearly shaken. His face is completely white and he is obviously upset. My first thought was the poor man had hit someone on the road, since we get a lot of people walking across a four-lane highway in front of the store.

So I ask what’s wrong. He looks at me for a second and is like, “I’m not crazy”. Now I’m thinking “Great, I’m here all alone and this guy is losing it”. I say of course not. “I just saw something huge on the side of the road”. “Like a deer or bear? We had a bear get in the dumpster last week”. “No, bigger than a bear on its back legs”.

“Maybe a big person?” “It picked up a deceased buck on the side of the road and carried it over its shoulder into the woods”. I can only stare at him. My brain cannot deal with this information this late in a shift. A local comes up to the counter to get his usual and the guy tells him the story, too. The local says, “Oh, that’s the Big Foot that lives near the county line”.

The truck driver and I are both looking at this guy like he has two heads. He has to be joking. This trucker pays for his fuel at record speed and leaves, never to be seen again. The local still insists it’s Big Foot. I just don’t go in the woods now, because I don’t know.

The_Turtle_Moves

Delta In The Dark

I’ve spent the past four years driving every night for work. I was in a fairly rural part of Mississippi somewhere between Clarksdale and Greenwood, where it’s all two-lane highways the 250-mile drive home. The weather had turned pretty sour as I was leaving Clarksdale. I called my wife told her there were high wind advisories and very possible tornado threats, and I’d call her as soon as I made it to a safe area again.

I had already been working for 14 hours when I got in the truck, so I ate dinner and grabbed some coffee to stay awake and alert. Now. If you’ve never driven through flat farmland at night for one hundred miles, it’s very fatiguing and spooky even without bad weather. I had driven maybe 30 miles out into the farmland when hail started bouncing off my truck.

In July, hail means tornado, and I knew it. I pull off to the side, with no one around me, and start looking for the storm or tornado I believe is approaching. I rolled the passenger window down and shone a bright flashlight off into the night. Nothing there. I turn to the driver’s side—and this guy has his face pushed against my glass. Grinning from ear to ear.

It was a tall male, very, very pale white, eyes were sunk back quite a bit, but that grin is what truly got me. It was corner to corner with crooked teeth like the Cheshire cat. Then I screamed, and he was gone. I slammed the truck in drive and took off at the highest speed I could go. Now, my company has a camera installed in my truck.

So even though I called my wife and didn’t tell her about this guy or the hail, I made darn sure I checked my SD card the moment after I hung up. I promise you, this guy never popped up on my front or rear cameras. I’ve always played it off as my imagination, but I will say I don’t drive through the delta in the dark anymore if I don’t absolutely have to.

RubyRed13GT

The Screamer

Several years ago, I had to spend the night in a psych ward. I couldn’t sleep the entire night that I was there for because this creepy woman, who was also staying overnight, was banging her head against the wall and shrieking at the top of her lungs all night. It was a very strange and horrifying experience…

Permalink

The Scariest Part

I first got social media when I was about 13. I wasn’t very smart about using it, so I was always talking to these random people that I didn’t know. One day, some guy who claimed to be from my school sent me a message and we started talking. Being 13 and naive, I talked to him for days and developed a “crush” on him.

He asked me if I wanted to meet up to “hang out” and we even planned a specific time and place to do so. But as the time approached, I became a little skeptical. I made the smart choice to ask my older sister, who was the age the guy claimed to be, if she knew him. She didn’t, which was a red flag to me, since the school is small and it’s impossible to not know someone there.

I decided not to meet the guy, and I blocked him on social media too. I was creeped out that he had obviously been lying to me. The scariest part? About three years later, I saw a news article with that guy’s name. Turns out he didn’t lie about that, or the fact that he was from my town. But he was really 25 years old.

Why was he in the news? He was convicted of assaulting three young girls who he’d lured to his house through social media.

whaleplushie

The Mysterious Passenger

I lived in a rather rural area, but on a road that takes you to the local gas station and Walmart. It’s just gotten dark, and I’m pulling into my yard after getting gas. Walking on the road is a man with a bag and a young girl. There is no sidewalk, so they are literally walking in the middle of the street. It seemed very odd right from the start.

They came from a direction where there isn’t a store for 10 miles, and the direction they were headed in didn’t have a store for another three. I’m still in my car, but in front of my house. I think about going in and telling my parents, but instead, I just go over and ask if they are okay. I ask if they had a car breakdown. The man says no.

He doesn’t take the opportunity to elaborate. The whole thing is weird, and I’m the cautious type. Since he has a kid with him and I want to make sure nothing sketchy is going on, I volunteer to give them a ride. I ask where they’re headed and he says, “Just up the road a bit”. How informative. The girl gets in the back seat and the man sits up front with me.

I forget the name he used, but he then says to the girl: “Stacy, I mean Amber, isn’t it nice that this girl is giving us a ride?” He got the girl’s name wrong. This whole time I’ve been trying to judge her demeanor to see if she feels safe and if this is her father, so that didn’t help. It’s fully dark now and he tells me to take the turn away from the gas station and street lights.

At this point, I’m thinking the joke is on him, because if he tries anything I’ll floor it, without hesitation, into a tree that will hit his side first. We are coming up on an abandoned restaurant now, and he tells me I can let them off in the parking lot. He still hasn’t told me anything about them, so I ask “Do you live around here?” He just says “Yup” and I let them out.

They thank me and I go on my way. In retrospect, it’s pretty funny because I’m sure he thought nothing of it, but I spent the entire ride contemplating every paranoid violent possibility. I’ve never seen them again since.

reconditerefuge

The Mind Boggling Experience

When I was 17, my friend and I were walking down the street near my house at about 1:00 AM. We lived in a dense neighborhood dominated by three-story houses. We came around a corner to see this huge man on his knees, standing over a woman. He was furiously smashing her head into the concrete sidewalk. His muscles were huge and bulging.

He reminded me of the Hulk. Only, he was not green. He was red. Red as if he was having heatstroke. We screamed at him right away. He looked up, and I will never forget that face. There was snot pouring out of his nose. Long strands of it hung all the way down to the woman’s head. His eyes were bright white, crazed, wide, and far too circular.

His face expressed a murderous fury that I had never seen before, and hope I never see again. He lifted the woman’s head by her hair, and with a loud “crack” spiked it into the cement like a football, and screamed, “You want some of this, huh!” I had not seen my friend pick up the rock he had, but he threw at the guy’s snarling face. He hit him right in the nose.

It was a big rock, but it did not even phase the guy. The guy lunged at my friend, who took off running. The guy took off chasing my friend. I knew there was no way a guy that size would be able to catch up to my buddy who was a track and field athlete. I ran to help the woman. Her hair was all over the place, and dark red blood was gushing from a huge deep gash across her forehead.

I could not believe she was still conscious. I tried to tell her I was here to help and she became combative. She started punching me, screaming to leave her man alone. I was afraid that her screaming would bring that monster back to us. With that thought, I said “screw this” to myself. I grabbed her wrists, dragged her to the nearest door, and started pounding on it.

I was scared that the guy would be back before I got to someplace safe. Two men opened the door and pretty much freaked out when they saw that I was restraining a small woman covered in blood. I think they were about to take me out, but I screamed “Call an ambulance!” I told them that we needed to get inside before the abuser came back. I told them “He WILL come back!”

We quickly dragged the woman into the hallway, then shut and locked the front door. One of the guys called the authorities and they showed up in what seemed like seconds. An ambulance arrived soon after. My buddy, seeing the lights of the squad cars, returned to the scene. He had outrun the guy and gotten to a store where he could call for help.

So I guess they were already on the way before we made the call. The officers had a lot of questions, of course. We had no idea who the guy was. We never saw him or the woman before. In the end, they gave us a card and said that if we ever see this guy in the area again, we should call them right away. Like I would even hesitate!

The next day, the events of the night before were in the paper. I read the article sitting on my porch. It said that the woman was in critical condition. It mentioned my name as well as my buddy. It also said that the man was yet to be identified, and was yet to be apprehended. Here is the part that really messed with my head.

The place where this happened was one block away from my porch. I looked up and could see the spot where he had been smashing her head. I remember thinking, “That evil man is still out there!” and then, looking down at the paper, “He knows my name”. Two weeks later I turned 18, and I immediately boarded a plane to boot camp. This guy scared me THAT much.

linesallover

The All Over Shiver

Not so much something I saw, but rather something I heard that I can’t explain. I was staying at my dad’s place for the weekend when I was about 16 and he lived out of town in rural Australia, the kind of place you don’t lock doors in, etc. The house was pretty long, with my dad’s room being right at the front of the house in a loft-style second floor, and my room was literally down the other end of the house.

I would stay about 20 meters away down the end of a hallway with a few other rooms and a bathroom on the way. It was just he and I there that weekend. I stayed up late on the computer and went to bed at about 2 am. I got into bed and started listening to music to go to sleep to. About two minutes in, I hear the door at the end of the hall SLAM shut, and I had not closed it.

I immediately take my earphones out and went to call out, thinking it was my dad, when an empty bedroom door right next to it opened. I got that shaky shiver feeling all through my body. I knew something wasn’t right and was assuming someone had broken in. After about 30 seconds or so of silence, I hear a loud thud on the wooden hallway floor, like a stomp.

After about five seconds, it happens again, and again, again, it was in a rhythm. About halfway down the hall to my bedroom, there was a little bit off the side where the bathroom was, which had an old wooden sliding door that was extremely loud to open and close. After about 30 seconds after the stomping in the hall stopped, the bathroom door was reefed open with all the strength you could imagine.

It was like how you would imagine someone to do it in a complete and utter rage. At this point, I was nearly throwing up from fear. I sat there completely paralyzed, thinking “my room is the next stop”. I sat, waited…and nothing. I literally sat up in my bed until the sun came up, at which point I ran up to my dad’s room to explain what had happened.

We go through the house and nothing, nothing out of place, all the doors shut—which he had actually locked all but one. My dad said he did not come down and he has never been known to sleep walk or anything in his life. I have never been able to come up with a rational explanation of what happened that night. I’m not someone who is much of a believer in ghosts or anything, but that night I just had a feeling that whatever was out there wasn’t exactly human.

I still don’t know who or what that could have been and why I didn’t hear anything after the bathroom door being ripped open. Still get chills telling people that story and even writing it out now, I feel so uneasy.

spaffdribblersfc

Leering At The Laundromat

One time when I was about 16, I went to a laundromat with a friend. I wasn’t as familiar with the neighborhood, since it was near my friend’s house instead of mine; I was just there to hang out with her. As we walked inside the laundromat, we saw an older man standing near his car looking. My friend walked right passed him. She didn’t give him a single glance, but he caught me looking at him and asked, “will you come help me find my phone. I dropped it down here somewhere and I can’t find it”.

The hairs on the back of my neck stood up. I looked into the car and noticed a second man in the car staring at me. I’ll never forget how he looked at me. I just snapped my head away and followed my friend inside. When we got inside, she told me that those men were known in the area. They would use ploys to get young women into their car. After that, you don’t want to know what they did.

I was shaken up because if I had been a little younger and a little dumber, I don’t know if I would have seen the other man in the car. I might’ve helped him.

Ihateithere479000

Hiding In The Closet

I was a toddler and lived with my mom in a cheap single wide trailer in a really bad trailer park. I slept at my aunt’s overnight a lot because my mom would work graveyard shifts. She picked me up from my aunt’s house around 7 AM one day, and we went back to our trailer. I remember immediately not wanting to go inside. I just had this terrible feeling.

I begged to ride my bike, but my exhausted mother just wanted to go to sleep, so we went inside, and she laid in bed. I sat up watching the TV for a while. And being the toddler that I was, I kept waking my mom up asking to go ride my bike. She said no and told me to go play in my room. I didn’t want to, so I asked to lay with her. I told my mom that I felt like there was someone in my closet, and he wanted to hurt me.

My mom, who was exhausted and just wanted to go to bed, got up to show me no one was there. We went in my room, and then we saw the folding closet door open, but then it got stuck. Inside was a man who had skipped out on his bail, been watching my mom’s comings and goings for a few days, and came into our house when she was at work.

We bolted out of the house, ran to the car and then drove to the station. Unfortunately, the guy escaped before the officers showed up.

skcroz91

First Date Gone Wrong

My friend came back home with her first date. They were both a little tipsy and high. She went in to change, and when she came back to her bedroom, her date bent down to remove his shoes. As he got up, he immediately grabbed her and dragged her out against her will. She struggled, but he just covered her mouth and brought her outside.

He took her out of her apartment complex with a strong hold the whole time. Then finally, he let her go, and she asked him what exactly was wrong with him. He told her that he had seen a man who was hiding under her bed.

Apart_Kaleidoscope44

He Could Have Caught Me

I’m a 14-year-old girl, but I’m often mistaken for 18 because of my shape. One time, I was at the YMCA with my sisters. We were swimming for a while and then I started to feel sick. My younger sister said, “You don’t look good, maybe you should sit in the changing room for a while”. I agreed. I went into the changing room for some peace and quiet, and luckily no one else was there.

I sat on one of the benches and closed my eyes. A few moments later, I heard someone come in. It was a guy who was tall, muscular, and genuinely good looking. I brushed it off thinking he was probably waiting on his girlfriend and came in to check on her or something. That is until he approached me and sat right next to me, so close our thighs were touching.

I was really surprised. I scooted over and gave him that “What do you think you’re doing?” look. He smiled at me and said, “Don’t worry girl, I’m not gonna hurt you”. He proceeded to put his hand on my back. I stood up and slowly backed away. I was scared to run because he seemed athletic, so he probably could’ve caught me.

He asked me “How old are you baby?” in a sickeningly sweet tone. I say 14 and he nonchalantly says “Cool”. So I asked how old he was, and he said “23”. He then stood up and started walking over to me. I backed away from him. This was the turning point. That was the moment when I heard a bathroom stall open and there, standing in all her glory, was the lady who I’ll call my hero.

She stepped out and I know she heard everything. That dude hightailed it outta there. The lady was nice and stayed with me for a while. Her name was Stacy. Thank you Stacy!

Permalink

Never Sneaking Out

When I was in high school, I spent the better portion of my junior year being grounded. I was always in trouble for something and fighting with my parents. During one of these timeouts, a friend wanted to hang out. Being a teen, I wanted to hang out with my friends. I explained that I was in trouble, and he suggested that we wait until my parents were asleep so I could sneak out.

There was a park right next to my apartment building and it seemed innocent enough, so I agreed. My parents fell asleep and I could hear my stepdad snoring, so I tiptoed out of my house and met up with my friend. It was late, about 1:00 AM. As planned, we went to the park to smoke and hang out. We were sitting on the jungle gym, just talking, when we spotted another person walking around.

After a few moments, the person sees us and approaches us. He started asking us a bunch of questions, like: “Are you guys together?”, “What are you doing?”, “Where do you live?”, “Why are you here right now?”, “How old are you?” The person was obviously on some kind of substance and we politely tried to answer him without revealing any information about ourselves.

After a few minutes, the guy asked us if we wanted to come and see his house. Despite it being the middle of the night, we quickly said we had somewhere to be and rushed back to the car. We just sat there for a minute, not sure of what we avoided. All I could think about was that this guy could have done something terrible to me, and my parents would not have known what happened because I had snuck out.

Needless to say, that was the first and last time I ever snuck out of my house.

alixfofalix

My Blood Ran Cold

I was watching my daughter’s kids while she and her husband were out of town. They have a teenage daughter, who we can call Alyssa. In the middle of the night, I‘m woken up by a weird rustling sound. I look out the window and see movement. I see a boy emerge from the bushes on the side of the house. I then see a bike tossed on the lawn that definitely wasn’t ours.

My first thought was that it must be a burglar casing houses. But since he looked young and came through on a bike, I figured scaring him straight would be enough for him to decide to head home. So I went out on the porch, flipped the lights on, and politely said “Can I help you?” The guy looked surprised, but not nervous.

He was wearing a letterman style jacket, but once I got a clear view of him in the streetlights, he seemed much older than my granddaughter. He walked up closer to the house and said “Yeah, I’m looking for Alyssa”. I gave him a disapproving glare, hoping he’d realize that looking for a girl late at night and getting a grumpy old person meant it was time to split.

I figured Alyssa must have known that her parents were going out of town and, before she knew I’d be staying over, told a secret older boyfriend to come over. It was late and I was alone with several kids, so I didn’t want him coming any closer to the house. I also thought it was weird that he came so late and I wanted to be sure Alyssa actually wanted to talk to him.

I said: “You wait there”. He started to walk up and I felt a sick burning feeling in my gut. Instinct kicked in. I yelled: “NO. STOP. FREEZE”. I readjusted and said, “You stay right there. This is private property. Don’t take a step closer. Wait. There”. So I go in and Alyssa is asleep just one room over from where the rustling first occurred.

I wake her up and say something to the effect of “I don’t know what the big idea was to have friends over this time of night, but you tell them to go home”. She has no clue what I’m talking about. I say “There’s a guy outside asking for you”. Confused, she gets up and goes to the window. She sees him and goes white as a sheet.

“He asked for me?” “Yeah”. “By name?” “Yes”. Her reply made my blood run cold. She told me: “I’ve never seen him before in my life!” I called the authorities immediately, but as I was on the phone with them, Alyssa started tugging at my arm. “He’s coming up!” I had younger kids in the house to think about, so I kept the door latched and pulled it just open enough to yell “None of us know an Alyssa. Leave my property immediately”.

He got angry and started yelling for her to come out. Thankfully, an officer came pretty quickly. When the guy heard the sirens, he grabbed the bike and ran off. I watched where he was running to and he jumped into the passenger side of a car without headlights or front plates and sped off. The officer followed in the same direction, but couldn’t find him.

ligamentary

The Canadian Catastrophe

I used to work as a field technician in the oil industry, so I spent a lot of time driving through remote areas of Canada at odd hours. One very strange and eerie experience sticks with me. I was driving late at night when I noticed a very large black shape on the road in front of me. Thinking it was a moose, I stepped on the brakes, coming to a stop only a few feet from it.

Despite being so close and having my headlights shining directly on it, I still couldn’t tell what I was looking at. It was vaguely the shape of a four-legged animal, but very big, probably about six feet tall. Aside from that, it was completely featureless. I couldn’t make out any details whatsoever, no shine from its eyes, nothing. But then I noticed something even more terrifying.

There were more of them in the ditch on both sides of the road. Five or six, or maybe more, all the same as the black shape on the road in front of me. None of them were moving. They didn’t look like physical objects or living things. More like just large patches of absolute darkness. After I got over my shock, dread started to set in, and I drove around the thing on the road and sped off.

vextrud

Right On Track

I work for a railroad, and sometimes it’s just a conductor and engineer cruising along on a very isolated, fairly wooded track. I’ve heard a few older guys mention something about a family or a man with a suitcase walking down the track with no concerns. Constant blowing of the horn, flashing of the lights, etc., and they just kept walking down the track, then disappearing.

tylerk135

His Heartbreaking Story

I was driving through the Canadian Rockies late at night and had just passed through a small town. So I’m driving through the pitch black and I need to stop to go to the bathroom. But because it’s so dark, I miss the last rest stop for the next while. No problem, the highway is completely deserted. So I pull to the side of the road.

I do my business while staring out into the dark and then stand by my car for a bit. As I’m standing there, I see the figure of a man just walking out of the tree line. I’m miles from civilization, patchy cell service, and there isn’t a soul on the road. I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me and maybe it was a deer, but nope, this was a man.

So I calmly walk back to the driver’s door and get in, locking the doors behind me. I’m keeping my eye on this guy as I nervously put my car in drive, ready to peel out, but for some reason, I just stayed put. The guy walks right up to my passenger door and knocks on the window. I crack the window and I ask “what’s up?”

He replies to me in a very, very serious tone: “I need you to call the 9-1-1″. I cautiously ask why, and he tells me his heartbreaking story. He had gone out into the woods to kill himself, but he couldn’t go through with it because he had thought of his daughters right before he was about to do it. So I call the authorities while the guy quietly cries outside.

He had a kitchen blade that he was going to use on himself, so I stayed in the car and advised him to maybe leave the blade on the ground before the officers arrived. They came and got him, but before they left with him I gave him a solid heart-to-heart and wished him well. I still think about him. I hope he was able to turn things around.

Juicy_Thotato

Lost Track Of Time

I drive five hours one way to work. My shift gets out at 11:30 pm, so if I’ve got a second wind, I can usually make it the whole way home. Sometimes, though, I have to stop to nap. So, I recall getting tired shortly before Binghamton, which from work to Binghamton proper is about 1.5 hours. This exit with a gas station I stop at frequently is about 15 minutes before this.

Anyway, I stop, gas up, buy my snacks, and put up a sign in my window saying “I’m ok, I just have four more hours of driving to do, please don’t knock”. I push the seat back to nap, and I have an alarm set for 20 minutes. This is now about 1:00 am.

Next thing I know, it’s 6:30 am, and I’m on some back road with houses, but also fields, and I’m driving super slowly. I have no idea where I am, and how I came to be here. I don’t have a lot of service bars, but I plug in my mom’s address and hope directions pop up. It does, and it takes me to a highway entrance in Harpursville NY.

Ok…in about 20 minutes, I’m back on track. Assuming I woke up to my alarm, it would’ve been like 1:30 am, and I came to about 6:30 am. WHAT THE HECK WAS I DOING FOR 5 HOURS?!?! How did I not hit anything (checked out the car, it was fine), how was I driving the speed limit…just…HOW?!?! Or was I asleep the whole time? The terror allowed me to complete the drive.

CordeliaGrace

Caught Off Guard

I work in a grocery store in a very rural area. When my son was an infant, I would take him with me to work most days. One day, this soldier comes in and he’s just as nice as can be. Then, he sees my son and starts talking to him in a cutesy baby voice, saying how cute he is. Then, out of nowhere, and in the same cutesy voice, he says to my son “Oh you’re so cute! I just wanna gouge your little eyes out!”

It caught me way off guard. I just laughed nervously before picking my son up and walking into the back room.

Wildxflower

The Final Straw

I once lived in a sort of bad neighborhood, in a very tiny house with just myself and my brother who was rarely there. It was an old house, so it was a little creepy and also felt like anyone who wanted to could have broken in. One night, I was getting ready for bed. It was pretty late on a hot summer night and we didn’t have A/C, so I opened my bedroom window.

I began to slip out of my clothes and change for bed. As soon as I put my pajama shirt on, I heard something that will forever stay seared into my brain. A low, masculine voice said, “Let’s see that chest again”. I think my whole body stopped working for at least five seconds while I absorbed the fact that there was a creepy man spying on me from right outside my window and I was alone in a house that he could easily get into if he so wished.

It was the first and only time in my life that I have ever called the local authorities. I had a full-blown panic attack while waiting for the officers to show up, and the very nice dispatch lady had to calm me down on the phone while I waited. On the bright side, it was an apparently slow night for the officers and they sent no less than three cars to come and help me.

I was so happy when I moved out of that house…

Tripleee

Campers Beware

Here is a very creepy thing that happened to me. One winter, I was pushing my limits and winter camping a lot, but I had this crazy tent with a fireplace. The limits part was just the fact that I was solo and pretty remote in these places. This was rural southwestern Colorado canyon country. There wasn’t that much snow at all on the ground, but it was zero degrees that night.

Well, it was a full moon and I was restless. So at about 2:00 in the morning, I got out of my tent with the fire still going and went for a long walk. I ended up climbing up some stuff that was probably a quarter or half a mile from my tent and vehicle, but up above it so I could still see down on my tent and campsite clearly.

It was really beautiful down there, dimly lit from the inside by the stove’s fire and dimly lit from the outside by the big moon. I was enjoying myself and just about to head back down when I suddenly heard distant gravel crunching. I had been there since noon that day and not a single vehicle had driven past, so I was kind of put off and decided to stay up there until whoever it was drove past.

The noise slowly grew louder and, eventually, I could see that it was a car on the same road. So, I stayed put and watched. It was going really slow. I could see a lighter being used quite a bit by the driver. It appeared to be a really old car. So I’m just watching, still in a very wistful mood and feeling somewhat powerful from my perch.

They approach the bend where they’ll be able to see my tent from, and round the corner. Their brake lights immediately come on. They slow way down and seem to pause and stare at my tent for an eternity. I was now on high alert and feeling very nervous. I had nothing to defend myself with, just a hatchet down by the tent for firewood.

But they eventually start driving again. I’m pretty relieved but still shaken up. I’m now thinking about what to do if they come back. So, I decided to chill for a little longer and make sure I see them actually exit the area. Nope. They turned around a bit down the road and came back. I watched as they parked a ways down the road, got out, and started walking down the road towards my camp.

I watched the distant shadow approach my tent, look all around the outside, mess with my vehicle, and then walk back to its car and leave. I did not go back down to my tent for the rest of the night. I just stayed where I was and never took my eyes off the tent until the sun came back up in the morning. By then, I had already started to wonder whether I had imagined the whole thing.

As I approached the campsite, I saw that there were clear footprints in the snow on the outside of my tent, indicating that it really did happen. I kept imagining what it would have been like to have just woken up and not known what happened, just seeing the footprints. After that incident, I never went camping again unarmed.

BillBrasky_

Cautionary Tale

When my high school sweetheart’s father found out that I had taken his daughter’s virginity, he asked me to come along with him but didn’t tell me where we were going. He ended up taking me for a long drive to an empty field to have a chat. He’s a good father and she is an only child. But his behavior that day was extremely creepy. I thought I was a goner.

il_vekkio

The Unnamed Creature

My dad, sister and I all saw something that wasn’t an animal and wasn’t human. This was in winter 2015 in rural Saskatchewan, Canada. We were driving, and it ran out in front of us on the road. It was so fast that it was a dark blur, but we all agree we saw long gangly limbs like a deer but it had human looking “arms” and “legs”. We still talk about it.

doometteowo

It Only Got Worse

I was around the age of 10 and my younger sister was seven. Usually, whenever my sister was scared during the night, she would wake me up and I would comfort her and tuck her back into bed. However, this night was different in the worst way. She was shaking me furiously and crying, couldn’t speak, etc. so I rushed to her room and after a few minutes she could finally tell me what happened.

She said that she could hear faint footsteps up and down the small hallway outside our rooms—our rooms are opposite from each other in the hallway. So we tried to be quiet and listen for the footsteps, but couldn’t hear anything. I thought she must be hearing things. Except after we calmed down, we both started hearing the footsteps.

They were actually so clear it sounded like there was someone right outside the room. We both were terrified that someone broke into the house and was wandering around our house. I grabbed a pillow to protect myself and my sister in case the “intruder” came inside. At this stage, myself and my sister are both bawling, but nothing is happening after two minutes of hearing footsteps.

I gain the courage to scream “Help!” and I run down to my parents’ room at the other end of the house. I wake them up and let them know what happened. My dad checks the entire house plus backyard, nothing. He then goes to sleep. Relieved, I decide to lay in my sister’s bed with her so she is less shaken up from the situation. It got worse, not better.

Around 15 minutes later, wide awake, a very, very loud screech happened in the kitchen for around two seconds, like something dragging on our floor tiles. Immediately, we both jump up and scream and cry, and it was so loud that my parents even woke up to see what it was. We left our room before my parents and saw our wooden kitchen chair somehow dragged on the tiles around five metres away from the kitchen table.

At this point, we were all shocked and could not explain what happened. We thought it might have something to do with the footsteps. This is hands down the scariest thing I have ever gone through.

sebcarrasco

An Uneasy Feeling

Far From Finished

Back in the late seventies during her first semester at college, my mom met this guy named Bob. They were lab partners, and she’d thought he seemed cute and nice. She was too shy then to ask him out, but she definitely liked him. If Bob had asked her, she would have happily gone on a date. But he never did, so they just stayed friends.

But then things got…weird. Even though they studied different major, my mom kept noticing that Bob was often waiting for her. He’d be outside of her other classes, the library, the student union, and out in front where her dad picked her up and dropped her off. This continued into the spring semester.

Puzzled, but not yet alarmed, she asked him how he always knew where she would be. Bob loudly said, “oh, I asked the registrar’s office for a copy of your schedule!” My mom went to complain to the secretary who gave it to him. She blew it off because, “you guys are dating”. It was creepy, but since my mom was doing an exchange program the next year, she just left it at that. She figured that when she came back for her final year of university, he would have moved on.

Flash forward to her final year. She returns to university and…Bob is nowhere in sight. She figured she was free, but the whole situation was far from over. While my mom was at one of her grad school classes, my grandma heard a knock on the door. It was a man wearing a naval uniform. Since my grandmother had been a Navy nurse, she let him in.

The man started off by saying how sorry he was for my mother’s loss, which completely mystified my grandma. Before she could ask him what he meant, he continued, saying: “Well, ma’am, I just came back from overseas, and I found out my old friend Bob had passed. He had spoken so highly of his fiancée, your daughter, and I wanted to meet her”.

My grandmother told him her daughter didn’t even have a boyfriend, let alone a fiancé. It didn’t take long for the friend and my grandma to realize that Bob had made up his entire engagement. The whole thing was so creepy.

harperpitt011

The Semi Sandwich

My mom passed an accident where two semis had completely crashed into each other. It looked like a normal accident, with both drivers seeming fine. They were walking around outside their cars, with emergency staff surrounding the scene. Because of this, my mom didn’t think much of it–until she learned the truth. The news covered the crash. They said there weren’t two semis, but three vehicles. There had been a car smashed in between the trucks. The driver was one of my brother’s teachers.

B133d_4_u

Interrupted Shower

When I was nine years old, my sister and I were doing swimming classes together at our community pool. One evening, after my mom had picked us up from the pool, she told us to get ready to go to the grocery store. So, I went upstairs to shower and get the chlorinated water off me before we left home. My sister was changing in our room. While I was in the shower, I heard someone come into the bathroom and start rummaging through the drawers.

I asked what my sister was looking for because I couldn’t see through the frosted glass and, at that point, I assumed it was her looking for something for her hair. It wasn’t. All of a sudden, this strange man jumped into the shower with me, pulled off his shirt, and draped it over my head. I screamed at the top of my lungs and crouched down into a ball to protect myself.

My incessant screaming and squirming scared the guy off after a few seconds. He jumped out and ran out the back door. Seconds later, my dad came bolting into the room to see if I was okay. I was scared out of my mind, but thankfully I was okay. Unbeknownst to us, earlier in the day, an employee of ours had left the front door open while doing some work outside and a man snuck into our home. This man had secretly been hiding inside our house all day long. I was too traumatized to go into the bathroom by myself for like a year and a half after that.

In_Omnia_Paratus26

The Lingering Smell

I was standing right outside my apartment when an unknown person snuck around a corner and sprayed me with pepper spray while I was looking at my phone. I could make out a tall, thin man with a backpack walking away with his hands in his pockets before I lost the ability to keep my eyes open. There were no other people on the sidewalk in either direction.

I didn’t see his face. He didn’t say anything or try to take anything from me. He didn’t even stick around to watch me be all messed up. Just walked away. Like nothing happened. I’m very thankful that I was able to feel for my keys and get back into my building, but then I started to realize that I could have permanent damage if I didn’t get to a sink.

I couldn’t find the key to my apartment. I was starting to not be able to breathe. I pounded on every door I could feel until my neighbor, whom I had never met before this moment, opened up for me. She let me bust into her bathroom and toss water everywhere. I felt so terrible for just commandeering her bathroom and bringing in that smell to her place.

But I will be eternally grateful to this lady for helping me. The officers that showed up didn’t find the guy, and now I’m wondering whether this was a random attack or if this dude had been waiting for me for some unknown reason. At this point, I have no reason to suspect that I’ll ever learn the real reason behind this bizarre incident.

PuzzledAlbatross

The Terrifying Sound

When I was about 14 years old, my parents were out one night. They left me and my little sister home alone. It was about 10:00 PM when the lights suddenly went out. This used to happen sometimes in my country, since it’s a new country and really poor. But that time, I noticed something out of the ordinary. Only the lights in our house were out, and my neighbors’ lights were still on.

I had a bad feeling, so I quickly locked all the doors and closed the blinds. I told my little sister to hide behind the couch and not to go out no matter what happened. I hid somewhere else with a blade and tried to call my mom. She didn’t pick up, so I waited. After some time, I thought it was over, so I got out of my hiding place and headed to the kitchen to look out the window.

Before I could even get close, I heard a terrifying sound. It was the doorknob turning. It didn’t open, so the person tried it again, now violently. That’s when I panicked and I shouted: “WHO ARE YOU? GET AWAY FROM MY HOUSE. I JUST CALLED 9-1-1!” I heard footsteps and then nothing. I went to the other room and looked out the window. From there, I saw someone running out of my backyard.

My sister was crying so I comforted her while we still stayed hidden until my parents came home. We told them everything and my dad said that whoever it was, he had intentionally cut the house’s electricity to scare us. To this day, every time the electricity goes out, I get kinda scared and I’m glad we are all safe and well.

differentpersonas

Witnessing A Horrific Sight

I had a friend tell a story that he swears on to this day. He and his girlfriend were making the drive to Naples, Florida, late night, on a two-lane road through the Everglades, and had been in a line of cars behind an 18-wheeler for multiple miles. She fell asleep, and he was surfing for something to listen to on the radio. Only one station came in clearly enough to be tolerable, so he gave it a listen.

The DJ came on and said something along the lines of, “the stars are extra bright in the Everglades tonight. If you’re driving through there, pull off and take a look”. He said he normally wouldn’t even think of it, but for some reason, he felt compelled to that night. He woke up his girlfriend. She was annoyed and didn’t want to, but he convinced her it would be worth it.

They stopped and just took in the stars for 5-10 minutes. He said it was the most amazing sky he’s ever seen. They get back on the road and drive another few minutes. Then they witness a horrific sight. They come across a massive accident. The truck they were following had jack-knifed and took out a handful of vehicles that were following it.

He said there multiple fatalities. They most likely would have been involved in the crash if not for that random DJ on the only radio station to come in that night.

codeman12345

Daylight Scaring

One night, around three in the morning, I was fast asleep with my ex-boyfriend next to me. All of a sudden, I heard a voice inside my house asking if anyone was home. I woke up my ex and told him to go see what the heck was going on. He was a total chicken and he made me go. I got out of bed and couldn’t find my glasses, but the guy was still shouting.

I came out of my bedroom in my pajamas and see a big bald dude in what looks to be a law enforcement uniform standing in my entryway. I’m squinting trying to get a good look at him. He looked at me and said, “I just wanted to tell you that your door was left unlocked and you should lock it”. I mumbled something to the effect of “Uh, thanks?” and he left my apartment.

I was still as blind as a bat, but then I noticed something that scared the living daylights out of me. I saw that he walked away instead of getting into a car. No policeman would have ever been patrolling the random woodsy area that I live in on foot. The next day, I called the local station and asked if any officers had reported this incident. They said they would check with their officers and get back to me.

They called me back the next day and informed me that none of their guys had done this. So we have no idea who that guy was. I still get freaked out whenever I think about this happening and I wish I knew what that guy was really up to. I mean, what motive could someone possibly have for entering someone’s house in a costume and then just leaving?

quirkytiff

Man's Best Friend

When I was quite young, I was out at the park walking my dog one day when I realized it was getting quite late and I was the only one left in the park. A man dressed in a dark hooded top and a black scarf covering his face jumped the fence that leads into the alleyway behind the park and started marching towards me. But he hadn’t spotted my dog.

My dog had been off sniffing around or doing whatever dogs do. When the guy approached, my dog got between us and there was a kind of stand-off for a while. My dog was really tense and growling with his hackles raised, and I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know if my dog was going to attack the man, so I just kind of froze.

After a while, the man backed away, jumped back over the fence, and ran away down the alley. I put my dog back on his leash and went home, but he was still tense the whole way back. I was a little freaked out, but perhaps not as afraid as I should have been looking back on it now. I didn’t know what that man wanted, or what he was doing there, or what would have happened if my dog wasn’t there with me.

There would have been no legitimate reason that I can think of for him to have come into that park by himself and walked towards me like that. I shudder to think about it. I think if the man had made a move towards me, my dog would have injured him. I was very lucky to have such a loyal pet at my side. He may have saved my life!

Permalink

Not A Prank

When I was in my 20s, I had a car accident that kept me in the hospital for about a year. It was a Catholic hospital and most of the nursing staff were nuns, and besides the normal checks they regularly just stopped in to chat and see how I was doing. Early one morning, there was a knock and this nun came in who I hadn’t seen before.

She introduced herself as Sister Greta, a member of the nursing staff. She sat on the side of the bed and we spoke for a few minutes, then she asked if she could say a prayer for me. She held my hand and said a prayer then wished me well and left. About five minutes later, there was another knock and one of the regular sisters came in to say hi.

I remarked it was going to be a good day because I’d already had one visit from Sister Greta and now I was getting another one. Her face went oddly blank. She said there wasn’t a “Sister Greta” on the staff and there were only two sisters around right now, it being so early. I pointed to the bed, which clearly showed where she had been sitting.

I described her and the habit she had been wearing, now getting a bit unnerved. The sister basically shrugged and bustled off. She came back about half an hour later with a book about the hospital’s history and showed me a picture of some nuns from the 50s. Their habits were exactly the same as Sister Greta’s that I’d described.

Turns out that patients regularly mentioned talking to nuns in old garb that definitely weren’t part of the current staff. I never saw her again or anything similar while I was there…I’m not religious by any stretch. Could the nuns have been pranking me? Absolutely. Despite perceptions they are a funny bunch, enjoy a good laugh, read comics and watch Star Wars. Only, there was never a “Ha, we got you!”

sadzanenyama

Cross Country Nightmare

When I was young, my parents and I relocated across the country to Maine. We lived in a very small town and our house was old, beat up, and on many acres deep in the forest. It had two stories, with the top storey being the main level and the bottom story being the bedroom level. My bedroom had several large windows that looked out into the forest.

I don’t remember having curtains or blinds but I’m sure I must have, because my mother never forgot details like that when decorating my bedrooms as a child, but I must have left them open one night. I remember waking up in darkness, with a faint glowing orb of light hovering just outside my window. I watched it in utter terror as it went slowly across one window, and then the next.

Then it paused, flashing briefly into my bedroom, before shifting into the third and final window and disappearing altogether. I was so upset by the ordeal that I went and woke my parents up, and my stepfather stormed the backyard. There was nothing and no sign of the strange orb. My eyes are watering as I write this. Deep down, as an adult looking back, I realize that orb was anything but magic. It was something much worse.

It was someone’s flashlight. It never happened again, but I’m still afraid of having window blinds open at night.

KindlyAggravating

Boogeyman's Blunder

I once interviewed a woman who told me a horror story about something that happened to her as a girl. When she was ten, she had trouble sleeping. She thought that the Boogeyman was standing in her closet and staring at her whenever she tried to sleep. Every night, she would go downstairs and tell her parents about how scared she felt. And every night, her father would tell her the Boogeyman didn’t exist and then send her back to bed.

This happened over several nights, and the father got tired of it. That night, he walked her back up to her bedroom, turned on the light, and said, “I’ll show you there’s no Boogeyman”. As he went to open the closet door, something on the other side held it shut. The dad immediately sent his daughter out of the room and forced the door open to find that a man was in there.

He’d been sneaking into their house every night to stand in the girl’s closet and watch her.

JamesRenner

A Ruined Summer

When I was nine, I was playing at the school down the street from my house. It was the middle of summer, and my friend and I were watching some local boys play street hockey. One of the boys called my name and said a man in the parking lot was looking for me. The parking lot was mostly obscured by a nearby building, but I could see an old 70s style van that hadn’t been there earlier.

I was walking over to the van when the mother of one of the other kids showed up looking for her son. When she saw me, she said hi and asked me where I was going. When I told her, she took my hand and started to quickly walk away with me. At that exact moment, the van pulled out and sped off.

My friend’s mom walked me all the way home, and I wasn’t allowed out of my yard without my parents for the rest of the summer. I was so upset and didn’t understand why I was being punished. It was only years later that I had understood that I was likely being targeted by some opportunistic loser for I don’t even want to know what.

Im_vegan_btw__

A Harrowing Secret

There was a fatal car accident. The first officer on the scene had recognized that the victim was the daughter of an emergency dispatcher. The same emergency dispatcher who had been relaying all of the information about the crash to emergency services. This was before cell phones, meaning the officer had no easy way to tell her what had happened. He just had to keep that horrible information to himself.

ChipLady

Showing Him The Door

When I was 13 years old, my family moved from a village to a city. This city had a fairly high homelessness rate, so of course, there were always a lot of people looking for somewhere to stay. An old family friend of mine is a letting agent, so he often lets me use some of the unoccupied houses as a sort of recording studio for music that I create in my spare time.

He is totally fine with me using the houses for this purpose as long as I keep them clean and clear out for a while whenever there are viewings. This arrangement works fine for me. One night, after recording at one of the houses, I realized that I had forgotten my wallet there. So, I cycled back, got my wallet, and decided to check the rooms since the door hadn’t been locked properly.

I go upstairs and open the door to one of the bedrooms. Lo and behold, there was a man in his mid-30s lying on the bed like it was his own home. Both of us just looked at each other, completely startled. Neither of us said anything. I guess we came to some sort of non-verbal agreement, and I showed him out. Definitely a creepy experience…

Metal_Warrior_69

An Interesting Vacation

I was 13 years old and on vacation with my parents in Turkey. We were at an all-inclusive hotel and enjoying the holiday. The hotel was full of tourists from different countries. There was this one guy, around 20 years old, who was staring at me for some time. I felt uncomfortable and asked him how he was doing. Wrong choice.

The next few days, everywhere I went, he also suddenly appeared. Not flirting, just lurking for hours and watching me. He had a really strange vibe around him and I felt I shouldn’t be alone with him. Now, I was still young and my parents didn’t want to leave me alone in a foreign country. So he couldn’t really bother me at any point.

But one night, there was entertainment in the hotel, which became boring to me after some time. I told my parents I wanted to go up to our hotel room and that I would see them in the morning. I left and walked to the elevator. I didn’t know it, but I was making a dire mistake. The guy who had been watching me for days saw me leaving, and he had followed me.

When I saw him also coming into the elevator, I was shaking with fear. He looked at me silently with a sinister smile. “This is it”. I thought. Who knows what horrible plans he had for me. And just before the doors of the elevator were closing, someone stuck his boot between in order to prevent the doors from closing. I am not kidding, all I could see was a boot.

The doors opened and it was my dad. He saw that the creepy guy was leaving at the exact time I had left and didn’t trust it. He looked the guy in the eye and said hello. My dad took me to my hotel room. To this day, I am so glad for the rescue because I don’t want to know what would’ve happened if he didn’t.

dees94

Come Here Baby!

A few years ago, I was living alone in a little house. It had a heavy back door that would swell up after it rained. This always made it get really tough to open, and it would make a lot of noise. Late one night, I had passed out on my sofa in the living room on the opposite side of the house. But I suddenly woke up to a strange sound. Netflix was still blaring away on my laptop, but I guess I had felt a vibration or movement.

As I slowly squinted my eyes open, I realized the outline of someone was standing still in the hallway looking down at me. They were not very large or tall based on how much space they took up in the door frame. Being completely disoriented in my not-quite-awake-yet state, my mind assumed that it must be my girlfriend.

I was unclothed at the time, so I pulled back my blanket with my legs sprawled apart and called to her in my best deep voice “C’mere baby!” I guess once they realized I was a 200-pound man without clothes on, beckoning to them with my downstairs, the person immediately turned on their heels and booked it for the back door. By the time I stumbled up to the door, all I could hear was them taking off into the darkness at a full sprint.

Arnold_Schrodinger

A Face For Radio

Driving through an abandoned section of Baltimore at 3:00 in the morning, my CB radio turned itself on and crackled for a bit. Out of nowhere, some voice over the radio said in a deep Southern drawl, “I ain’t got no panties on”. I could see up and down the interstate for miles, and saw not one set of headlights around me for hours…

THREEkoalas

Afraid Of The Dentist

Today, I was standing outside of my dentist’s office waiting for my wife. I was minding my own business and having a smoke when this old guy walked up to me from out of nowhere. With seemingly no emotion in his eyes, he looked straight at me and asked me “How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?”

I was about to start laughing it off when I started to realize that he was being fully serious and didn’t mean this as any kind of a joke. I awkwardly said that a woodchuck could chuck as much as it felt like. He just stared at me silently for a few seconds, then turned around and walked away. I just stood there watching him go and thought the whole thing was downright creepy.

Permalink

Hidden In Plain Sight

When I used to walk home from the bus stop, I used to walk past a house where a man, maybe in his 40s, lived. If he was out in front when I walked past, we would say hello to each other. Perfectly normal. But sometimes, he would be inside at the window just looking out at me. He didn’t wave or show any sign that he saw me.

My friend happened to be with me once when he did this, and she told me that it almost seemed as though he thought we couldn’t see him. This behavior didn’t happen all the time. Don’t get the wrong idea, he wasn’t a weird stalker or anything. Just sometimes, maybe about 10 to 12 times in total. Nothing ever came of it.

I eventually stopped bussing and started driving. He moved away from the area a few years ago, and then I moved away too even more recently. But I never forgot the creepy feeling of seeing him behind that window. I just remember that horrible feeling whenever I saw him watching, because I had no way of knowing what he was thinking.

smiles_at_strangers

He Was Insane

This story is 100% true. I experienced it myself in the summer of 1991. When I was about 10 years old, I lived on Woodway Drive in the Fox Harbor Apartments in Paducah, Kentucky. If you look up the address, you will see some woods just to the north of the apartment complex. My friends and I played in those woods every day after school and all day on the weekends.

During the few years I lived there, we cleared a small area in the woods and created a fort from various things we got out of dumpsters. It was our own place that no one else knew about, and it was awesome. One day, as we were walking to our fort, off in the distance we saw a man walking through the woods. He was walking parallel to us, but in the opposite direction.

We stopped talking and halted in our tracks when we saw him. We never saw anyone in the woods, especially not adults. When we stopped moving, he did too. He turned towards us and looked right at us. As I stared at him and was able to make out the details of what he looked like, I felt my heart stop in my chest. Not only was he was wearing what looked like a Halloween mask, he was also carrying an ax in his hands.

We stood there in silence and motionless for what was probably about 10 seconds, him looking at us and us looking at him. Then, he started sprinting straight at us. We did the only thing we thought to do, run straight to our fort. We were probably about 50 yards from the entrance to the fort and, in those 50 yards, he gained a lot of ground on us.

When we finally made it, he was upon us. All of my friends scurried up a tree and were screaming, but I was the last in line. By the time I could try and climb the tree, he was standing right there by us. He was screaming like a lunatic and waving the ax in the air. I was scared, had no idea what was going on, and my mind was blank on what I should do.

I grabbed a large stick and took a nice big baseball-style swing and cracked him on the face with it. He stumbled back a bit, moaned, and took the mask off. The craziest part? I recognized the face. It was the landlord and manager of the apartment complex. A man who was probably about FIFTY years old. He wanted to play a joke on us and thought this was the most appropriate thing to do. He was insane.

Brettuss

Hiding In The Gas Station

I was driving one night in a really foul mood and speeding. Like when I say “speeding,” I mean at least 25 over the limit. Anyway, this car gets behind me and for some reason I can just tell it wasn’t an officer. It was a full-tinted Chevy truck with weird lights on it. Once it got behind me, I got a really eerie feeling I can’t explain. My body just knew something was wrong.

I figured if it was an officer, they would light me up for speeding, but for some reason they just kept pace with me, also speeding themselves. At this point I’m getting a little weirded out, so I turn off the freeway…and they follow me. I turn into a gas station and get out. If I’m going to get jumped, at least the cameras will pick it up and give my family some closure.

Something just didn’t sit right with me. I knew something was up. As I’m getting out of my car, the truck rolls its windows down. And what I saw still haunts me to this day. It was a heavily disfigured guy who just has this soulless stare. He starts to motion me with his finger, like telling me to come closer. I don’t care if he was going to give me the winning Powerball numbers, there was no way in heck I was going to approach his car.

I bolt inside the gas station, and at this point my whole body is shaking. I try to tell the clerk what’s going on as they stare at me, as my story doesn’t make any sense. Then, when I go to look outside, the truck is gone. I still have nightmares to this day.

Apprehensive_Art9012

Can't Imagine Anything Scarier

A co-worker’s dad went into the nursery to check on his newborn baby only to find a horrific sight. The baby had reached for the blinds strap, somehow tangled his neck up, and began choking. The baby was already blue, and all of the veins in his face were popping up. Grandpa frantically called for emergency. Thankfully, EMS arrived in minutes and had the baby breathing again, but as a mother, I can’t imagine anything scarier.

Offthepoint

He Seemed So Normal

I was a director of my college’s student government. There was this dude who was always willing to take on projects, so I assigned him a lot of work. I remember thinking he was pretty charismatic and well dressed, and he’d always done good work for me. So when he told me he owned a start-up clothing company, I bought some things from his website.

The next year I saw an article with his face on it. I found out that he was not what he seemed. He had been taking extracurricular classes as an excuse to stay on campus, even though he’d been kicked out of all his classes for a horrible reason. He’d been forcing himself on women at the university. His father was a wealthy professor and covered it up every time it happened. He seemed so normal.

HomelessSock

Can't Swim, Won't Swim

When my mother was young, she went swimming with her friends. While there, she had to watch helplessly as her friend was sucked into a whirlpool at the bottom of a drainage lake. They didn’t find his body for days. That’s why I never learned to swim.

Squaragus_Asparagus

What Shampoo Is That?

I was standing in line at the local pharmacy to get my prescriptions. This is a small town and I am a regular there, so they know me on sight. I was behind a couple of other people in line, and there were a couple of people behind me. I kept feeling a tickle in my hair in the back of my head, but every time I looked behind me, the guy there was a few steps back and looking at the floor.

This happened several times by the time I reached the front of the line. The pharmacist told me she wanted to talk to me about my medication in the consultation room. I thought this was weird, because we both knew I had been on this medication for years and would be for life. Nothing new. I get back to the room and close the door, and she comes in from the pharmacy.

She told me that the man behind me had been stepping forward, sticking his nose in my hair, and smelling it before stepping back and looking at the floor. This shook me pretty badly as this is such weird behavior, especially in my little town. The pharmacy staff insisted on having me wait there until the guy was distracted by another pharmacy employee.

They then had a security guard walk me to my car and watch me drive off, to make sure I was gone before Hair Sniffer came out and saw what car I was driving or what direction I was going in. I still use this pharmacy and some of the same people still work there. I will always be grateful that they took the initiative to make sure I was safe that day.

Cygnus875

Can't Touch This

I live in Tokyo and commute via those famously crazy crowded trains daily. There exists on them this kind of unspoken agreement that everyone works together to make this suck as little as possible. But that’s only when the trains are full. About two stops before mine, the train goes from sardine can to everyone on this train could lay on the seats and have room left over.

So, usually, I can sit down at this point. I’m also very obviously not a Japanese woman. But despite my appearance, I’m fluent in Japanese. One day, I sit down when the train empties out, ready to enjoy the 10 minutes of sitting that I get on my hour-long commute. I’m sitting with my legs crossed, as there are maybe ten people in the whole car and I’m not in anyone’s way.

All of a sudden, a hand reaches out and grabs my bare knee. I jolt straight out of my skin, rip out my headphones, and look up at the hand’s owner. It’s some skinny old Japanese dude, at least in his 60s. He points at my legs and, in slightly broken English, says: “You must not cross legs on the train!” I’m totally bewildered by this.

I start to tell him in Japanese that the train isn’t crowded right now, and that I’m not in anyone’s way. But he doesn’t like this answer. He starts to reach for my legs again. I scream as loud as I can, “DON’T TOUCH ME!” Thankfully, this was enough to get him to stop that, as another thing you don’t do on trains here is make a fuss.

Djtaffi

Dog's Day Out

My family has a Bernese mountain dog called Ava, who is very big. She’s a quiet and lazy dog, but she also seems to be alert at all times. One night, my parents went out for dinner and left me at home with Ava. I was downstairs watching TV and my lounge is right next to the front door. At around 8:00 PM, the doorbell rang.

I opened the door to see a guy in fairly plain clothes standing there. He told me that he had a delivery for me. I was confused because he didn’t look like a delivery driver, and he had no parcel. Suddenly, I turn my head and see another guy around the side of my driveway which goes to our back door. This other man is clearly walking towards my back door.

I freak out and the guy at the door notices this. He barges through, shouting for the other guy. This is when Ava wakes up and begins to let out the loudest bark I’ve ever heard, making the guy stumble back. She rushed towards him and jumped up, grabbing his shoulder and literally throwing him out the door. His buddy came along, but saw Ava and started to run.

The other guy managed to slip out of Ava’s grip and run down the road. I somehow managed to get Ava to stay so I didn’t lose her, and they got away. I was so shaken up. I called my parents and then the authorities, and I gave them a statement. It’s safe to say that Ava got plenty of treats from then on, and I always keep her nearby when I am on my own.

reggie2006

Pure Terror On His Face

My cousin works at a truck stop in Kansas. She told me about some guy who parked his truck and got out, and then a woman got out of the passenger seat. It was kind of cold, so the trucker was wearing a coat and hat. But the woman was wearing summer clothes. My cousin thought nothing of it and did her whole “Hi, welcome in”.

The trucker bought a coffee, but the woman just stood there in the doorway. Now my cousin was freaked out. She didn’t want to be rude, but she was a teenage girl alone in a gas station in the middle of nowhere. “Excuse me miss, do you need anything?” She asked. “Who are you talking to?” The truck driver asked when he got to the checkout.

“The woman who got out of your truck?” My cousin pointed, but the woman had disappeared. She told me she had never seen a look of such pure terror on a man’s face before. He just whispered a quiet “Oh no”. Got his coffee and left. The woman did not get back into his truck, and my cousin couldn’t find her in the store afterward.

She says it was one of the most terrifying experiences she had ever had while on that job.

Spirit_of_the_dusk

The Sushi Surprise

I drove my sister to get sushi in a not so good part of town one time. We were in the car about to get out, and I reached down to get my wallet. I looked back up to find the creepiest, most strung-out looking human being I’ve ever seen in my life. He had his face against her window, licking the glass. He then pulled his sleeve up to show us some scars on his forearm, face on the glass all the while.

I don’t drive out to get food at that restaurant anymore…

Brosendorfer

Intercepted Intruder

My sister’s bedroom was on the second floor of our childhood home. Late one night, she suddenly screamed and said she saw a hand on her window. We thought she was just having a nightmare and told her to go back to bed. The next morning, when we all woke up, we made a truly chilling discovery. We found a ladder leaning up against our house by her bedroom window…

Ruddiver

Mind Your Business

When I was maybe seven or eight years old, I went to a local Burger King with my mom. I was impatient to eat, so I went to go play around in one of those plastic playground things that are about 20 feet high. There were no other kids in it, so I just started to climb to the highest point. But things got really weird, really fast…

A businessman in a white shirt and tie looked at me climbing up, then calmly put his burger down and proceeded to climb up after me. He didn’t say anything as he did it. I was old enough to think that this was weird, and had flashbacks to our school counselor talking to the class about getting kidnapped and such. I rushed to the slide and ran straight to my mom.

I gave her a giant hug. I didn’t tell her about the incident until later.

Permalink

Wave The Creep Good-Bye

My friend’s mother was walking home from the train station and became aware that she was being followed by a man. She took all sorts of detours and the man continued to follow her for the entire journey. After about 25 minutes, she arrived at her house but had the good sense to walk straight past it and continued on to the local detective station.

Once inside, she turned around to see the man walk past. But first, he stopped to give her an extremely creepy wave. That story still terrifies me.

isawarmgun

Chilling Ride Home

I was driving home from work one morning and was waiting to turn right at a stop sign on a somewhat rural road. A number of cars were turning left onto the road I was on. As the last one passed, a blue minivan, I locked eyes with the driver. I nearly jumped out my skin from fear. I am 100% convinced that I either saw a demon or some physical manifestation of pure evil.

The minute I noticed him, the hair on my neck stood up and I felt physically sick. From what I remember, he had no deformities or anything explainable, but something still felt so…off and terrifying about him. It was like looking at something ALMOST human. This was probably two years ago now, and I’ve never forgotten that otherwise normal ride home.

wiscowarrior71

Taking A Dark Turn

I was a hostess at a nightclub. I had a tip jar at the front. It was a Saturday night, so it was looking nice. This dude came up and started talking to me. Apparently, while he was talking, he nudged the tip jar behind my computer screen, so I couldn’t see him take $120. I only noticed when he went back into the club.

I told security who checked the cameras, saw him do it, chased him down, and forced him to give me my money back. It felt great—but then things took a dark turn. As they were dragging him out, he looked at me with this crazy look in his eyes and said that he was going to wait outside for me. All of the security guards walked me to my car that night.

crusty_peach

That Time Of The Month

I worked as an engineer and, unfortunately, being security detail came with the job, considering the hours were from 2 PM-11 PM. I was doing some rounds, and we’d noticed the previous day that there was a lock to an electrical room that had been removed. It was mid-winter, and we figured someone was trying to stay warm.

As much as I wanted people less fortunate to get ahead any way they could, it was my job to make sure that there wasn’t someone occupying some spot on the property. So, I went to check on the room. I walked up and noticed that the door was cracked ever so slightly. I popped my flashlight out and beamed it inside there.

There was slightly less than a foot of space between the wall and the machines that were in the room. Thinking it would be impossible for someone to be crammed inside, I did a lazy scan and went to close the door. As I was heading to the stairs, I could hear a shuffling behind me. It was late. There’s nothing going on.

I was newish to the city, so seeing owls or really big rats was still a thrill. So, I went back up and popped out the flashlight, but this time I crouched down to see the space beneath the machines. Sure enough, I saw legs. I called out to whoever it was and told them they need to vacate. They stayed still for a while.

Then they started to wriggle themselves out from the tight space. I stayed there because procedure would be to escort them off the block entirely. A woman popped out looking rough and started muttering absolute nonsense. She was taking her time, and it was snowing, so I got a little aggravated and told her to hurry up. Her insane response was absolutely horrifying.

This woman turned to look at me, stuck her tongue out at me with her mouth gaping, broadened her stance, and started to dig at her crotch. She pulled out a warm, totally used tampon and threw it at me, hitting me in the jaw and neck area. Then she proceeded to clamber away from me just yelling about something nonsensical.

theycallmeick

Money Over Maintenence

There’s a big bread factory in my town. One day, years ago, maintenance men had to go into the bread oven to fix some issue. The oven had been off for 24 hours before they arrived, but it was still hot. The maintenance men didn’t want to go in, but the company insisted, saying that anymore time lost would lose them even more money.

So the maintenance guys took out baskets that held the raw bread on the conveyor belt, climbed onto the conveyor, and started up the machinery. Almost immediately upon entering the oven on the conveyor, the maintenance guys realize that something is terribly wrong. It’s way, way too hot to be safe. They tried to run out, but there were too many baskets on the belt for them to get out. The path was blocked. They were trapped.

The only thing they could do was stay on the conveyor and go through the oven, a slow and horrifically painful process that essentially baked them alive. Those outside assisting with maintenance had to listen to their screams. Then the oven went completely silent. They saw one burnt body emerge on the other side of the oven. The second man somehow lived, but only for a few moments.

tails142

Utterly Senseless

When my friend came home after work, his wife was gone. He thought she had taken the dogs for a walk and so checked the normal walk route. Then he saw all of these flashing blue lights. An officer stopped him and said he wasn’t allowed to come any closer. But my friend had this sinking feeling. He looked over the officer’s shoulder and realized that there was a woman bleeding on the sidewalk. That’s when his stomach dropped: the woman was his wife.

It turned out that she had been on a walk in her neighborhood when a man randomly lunged for her. He had just been released from a mental institution and randomly happened to cross paths with her. Sadly, her injuries were too extensive and she passed in the hospital. It’s the scariest story I’ve ever heard because it’s so meaningless. This man ended her life for no reason.

Nick_Pears

A Full Operation

Once, my friend went out and met this girl who seemed really nice. After drinking with her, she passed out and woke up in an Uber. She told the driver that she didn’t know where she was. He told her that a girl brought her to his car because she wanted to make sure her “friend got home safe”. My friend insisted that something very wrong had happened and told the Uber driver to pull over. He was a good man; he immediately believed her, stopped the car, and called for officers to come and figure out what was going on.

When the officers heard what happened, they said they recognized the address that the Uber driver had been given by this mystery girl. It turns out that there was some kind of human trafficking operation. A girl would slip something into a pretty girl’s drink, then pour her into a cab, and send her to the same house. Until my friend called in, none of the girls had been seen again.

spacelordmthrfkr

He Lost His Mind

My mom once stopped to help an overturned car on the side of a highway. As we got out of our vehicle, my mom immediately called emergency as I wandered over to see if anyone needed help. Near the wreck, I saw the driver treating a woman (I think it was his wife) roughly. I was only a teenager and the guy was almost three times my size, so I tried to get my mom to come over.

She was busy on the phone, leaving me with these two people. I quickly realized that the man was plastered and looking for a fight. I figured that the only way we were going to get out of this was by playing it cool and then driving away as fast as we could. Once I could get my mom’s attention, I’d find a way to tell her, but in the meantime, it was me and the two passengers.

The man asked me to help him move the car. I just stared at him and told him that was a ten-man job and there was no way he and I could do it. Then his wife started to scream at him. She was shouting that she got him hurting her and crashing the car on camera and that she sent the video to his sister. This caused the man to lose his mind.

He picked me up and literally threw me. Then he shoved my mom, took her phone, and pushed her down the bank. Panicking, I told him I had a blade, and I wasn’t afraid to use it if he touched my mother again. With that, he took his focus off my mom and stared right at me. As I tried to calm him, my mom snuck back into the car. When she was ready, I made a run for our vehicle.

On my way, a car that was speeding on the road almost hit me, but I made it to my mom. I heard her start the engine as I jumped in, and we tore off to the local station. The man was apprehended a couple hours later for two charges: one for hurting his wife and the second for assaulting an officer. We call emergency when we see crashes now.

El_Chapos_Cousin

A Sobering Experience

A girl I knew had a few drinks and decided to hitchhike home to a town about 40 minutes away from the one in which she’d been drinking. Note: It’s very common for people to hitchhike in this area.

She got picked up by a car full of guys, and all seemed fine until she pointed out they could drop her off just up ahead, but they ignored her and kept driving. She had that “instant sober” feeling that only comes with sheer panic.

She played it off like she was clueless and totally down to keep hanging out with them, and she acted like she was very plastered. In the meantime, they were passing through a more forested area of the highway. She fake dry-heaved and said she was about to puke, and really put on a show, so they stopped to let her out. She booked it into the bushes and just didn’t look back until she was safe.

whitethrowblanket

Just A Glitch

I was watching TV at home alone one night. It was Mad TV I think. Or Nick at Nite. Something harmless and not at all frightening. Then I noticed the image on the screen flickered slightly. Curiosity got the best of me, as it often does. I rewound it and then hit pause right at the point where it flickered. What I saw made my blood run cold.

In a little box on the screen sort of embossed into the picture were the words “I WILL BE BACK,” and the E in BE was backward. It was so creepy. The hair on the back of my neck stood up. I had to just convince myself it was a glitch or something but I had the heebie-jeebies for the rest of the night. Luckily my sister came home a couple of hours later.

I’ve always wondered what that meant, who it was for, and how it even happened.

permalink

Keeps Me Up At Night

I have memories that aren’t mine. I described them to my mom one day, down to the house I was in, the view out the windows, what I was wearing, what I was doing. My mom looked at me with absolute terror in her eyes. It turns out the memories belonged to my cousin who drowned in a river before I was born.

I hadn’t seen any pictures of her, the house, or anything. It still keeps me up at night.

Nightmare_King

This Is No Joke

It was like 4:00 in the morning. I’m quite the night owl, so I’m headed downstairs to grab something to drink. The kitchen is separated from the living room by a dividing wall, but I realize someone is in there because I can see a person’s shadow from around the corner. I think to myself, “Oh my roommate must be up already. Maybe he has something to do”.

So as I turn the corner I say, “Hey, good morning”. I immediately get a chill up my spine. No one is in the kitchen besides me. I’m totally, completely alone. In fact, I search the entire first floor of the house frantically, and no one is there at all. So I head back upstairs and give a hard knock on my roommate’s door.

No answer, so I slowly open the door. The roommate is passed out asleep, and doesn’t seem like he is waking up anytime soon. There is no way he could have made it back up to his room that fast without running, and I would have noticed because the floors are creaky, especially on the staircase.

When he woke up in the morning, I told him about what had happened. His eyes got real wide and he turned pale. He looked me right in the eye and said, “That isn’t a funny joke don’t mess with me”.

It turns out, he had been having bad dreams all night about someone being in the house who shouldn’t have been, but whenever he confronted the person, he could never see their face; all that was there was a black silhouette. Haven’t had that experience since, and we agree not to talk to each other about it.

DrConradVerner

Real Life Slender Man

I saw a dude with no face driving a car. No features at all, it was just blank. I did more than just glance at him, too; I was staring. Just smooth skin and a men’s haircut. I’ve never told anyone because it’s so ridiculous sounding and I don’t think people would believe me. Maybe there’s a rational explanation, but I know what I saw.

onionofbensis

Always Lock Your Door

When I was eight, we all had to take swimming lessons at school. My mom worked late, so I went to after-school care and didn’t get home until after it was dark. One day, when we came home, my mom told me to get my swimsuit and towel, and hang them on the clothesline to dry. That way, I would be able to wear them the next day.

I was so confident going outside to do this. I had this real feeling of finally being a big kid, you know? But as I walked into our backyard, everything changed. Suddenly, a man leapt over our gate and started sprinting towards me. I screamed, jumped inside, and instinctively locked the back door.

Thankfully, he ran off and didn’t try anything like that again, but it really messed me up. I slept with the light on until I was 16, and I get my husband to go outside for me when it’s dark.

CtrlAltDelusional22.

The End Of Ghost Stories

When I was younger, my mother managed the apartment where we lived. Right before Halloween, she told a scary story about a tragic accident involving the two little boys and their mom above us in the vacant apartment. She said if you listened closely, you could still hear their footsteps running up and down the hallway.

At that very moment, we heard the sound of running upstairs. The look on my mother’s face was pure terror. She called the neighborhood patrol man and one of the on-duty maintenance guys to go and check the apartment. They found a homeless mother living there who had slipped through an open window with her two children.

My mom never told ghost stories again.

codeusasoft

Never Too Old To Crime

My sister and I were playing outside when an elderly couple walked by our yard. Our yard had this cemetery in the back that was a common local attraction for tourists as the house was built in the 1800s. Most of the graves were of children lost to illnesses. The old couple was pestering my sister. They were asking her to tell them her name.

We got scared and ran inside to tell our mom what had happened. The following week, I heard a chilling story on the news: It was about an elderly couple approaching a teenage girl and then grabbing her. It was the same couple who came over to us that day. It still scares me.

eddieswiss

Finally Learning The Truth

I had a high school teacher who was wicked sarcastic, and witty while also being a hard grader. To me, he was the perfect teacher; the class was challenging, but we were all laughing and having a good time. He was a great mentor, and I continued to visit his class even after I graduated.

One time, post-graduation, I was sitting in his office, and I had just given him some art to decorate his classroom. He was so excited that he blurted out, “I could KISS you!”Something about the intense eye contact unsettled me, but I laughed it off (I was a 17-year-old girl, what can I say). Then I finally learned the dark truth.

A couple of months later, officers apprehended him for having a physical relationship with an underage student.

glitteronthetrails

Chilled To The Bone

I had an Android phone that had a Google “cards” feature option that could notify you like “15 minutes to home” if you were out. I thought this feature was annoying and useless, so I kept the feature off. After several months of no cards notifications, the strangest event happens.

One night I’m at home and a card pops up saying “35 minutes to home”. It then pins me at a random intersection on the other side of town, let’s call it 1st St & Story. I think, that’s weird, I’m not even way over there, I don’t even know where that is, and I’ve never been to that area.

I go to my card’s settings to turn it back off…but it’s already turned off. “That’s weird”. The next night, exact same thing happens.

“35 minutes to home from 1st St & Story”. What the? Still definitely not over there. I check the cards feature and the notifications are still turned off, so no idea why I’m getting a notification. A few days later, a friend and I are out running errands, and he misses his intended exit so he takes the next one. Once on the streets, I ask “Where are we? I’ve never been over here”.

Suddenly, a car to our right tries to turn left and crashes right into us. It messed up my friend’s wheel, so he pulled forward to the curb to call a tow truck. We had our kids in the car, so I call my sister to pick us all up. When my sister asks me for the location, I was chilled to the bone. I look up at the street signs: 1st St & Story.

permalink

His Sixth Sense

When my son was not even three years old yet, he came to my room and kept telling me “the lady” was in his and his sister’s room. I was half asleep and dismissed it, and told him to snuggle up in my bed with me. So he got in my bed, but every few minutes he kept waking me up to tell me about “the lady”. Then he says she is at my bedroom door.

In an effort to show him there is no lady and we should just go back to sleep, I pick him up and walk him in the dark out of my room. We stand in the hall and I say, “See, there is no lady”. His reaction terrified me. He points his finger down the hall where there is nothing to see at all and says, “Mama she’s right there. That’s the lady! And this is HER house”.

Nothing, not even a shadow where he was pointing. I kind of just tried not to show he was freaking me out and said, “Okay, she must be a nice lady,” and took him back to my bed where he promptly fell asleep and I stayed awake for hours thinking this “lady” in my 100-plus-year-old apartment must be hanging out and watching me sleep.

kookenhaken

Restraining Orders Required

I lived with three other girls in college. All three took off early for spring break, leaving me alone in the house. During my first night on my own, I heard someone bang on my front door at 2 AM. Then I heard more knocks at my back door. A man yelled, “I’m an officer. Open the door!” I didn’t believe him. I stayed in my room and started to panic.

As I heard bodies slam against both doors, and a man saying, “Little girl, open the door. We know you’re alone,” I frantically dialed 9-1-1. Thank God I did. As the sirens approached, I saw officers chase four boys from our school hockey team and pin them face down on the grass. I had to file restraining orders against all of them.

etrain828

Now They're Here, Now They're Not

I lived in a house with four housemates for a year. We had a pretty big backyard with motion detector lights, a garage, and a tool shed that we never really used. Two of my housemates were very superstitious—they believed in ghosts, spirits, and other stuff like that.

So, when the lights in our backyard kept turning on randomly, I assumed it was animals, while my housemates were sure it was a ghost. One even said that she had caught a man-ghost looking through our window one night. She thought it was scary; I thought she was just being ridiculous. A few nights later, though, I became a believer.

I looked outside and swore that I saw a man standing behind the mesh door that led into our back patio. I screamed, got my roomies down, and made us all investigate. But by the time we got out there, whoever was there (if anyone had been there at all) was gone.

Anyway, flash forward a few months. I moved back to my home country and FaceTimed with one of my housemates. Well, it turns out that man hadn’t been a ghost. A homeless man had been living in our toolshed for God knows how long. It gave me the creeps for sure.

ieams85

Avoiding Disaster

My ex and I were out driving on a big Canadian road trip a year ago. One night, it was getting dark, so we decided to grab a hotel room and settle in for the night. On the way, we came across a car and a girl standing on the road and trying to flag us down.

Keep in mind, this was in a rural area and we hadn’t seen any cars in a while, so we were already confused and weirded out.

Just to be safe, we stopped, mostly to see if the girl needed help. As my boyfriend rolled down his window to talk to the girl, I slammed my foot on the gas and took off. I happened to look at the opposite side of the road and saw three guys coming out of the bushes with baseball bats.

I don’t know what that girl was doing, but I’m pretty sure she was going to lure us into something horrific.

Loundlooo

The Signs Were There

I met a guy who had been traveling through Australia with a couple of friends, hitchhiking around as many people have done. He told me a story that I’ll never forget.

One day, one of his friends told him they were near his distant uncle’s house. He’d never met him before, but he got his uncle’s phone number from a family member. He called him and, as the hitchhikers had hoped, the uncle offered them a place to stay for the night.

He picked them up and drove them to his rural property way out in the bush. They said he seemed like a pretty friendly, cheery, and normal guy, so they had no worries about staying with him.

When it was time to set up a place to sleep, the uncle opened a closet that was totally full of sleeping bags and bed rolls. They didn’t think too much about it at the time, but looking back, that was a sign that something wasn’t right.

They set up on the floor and stayed for a few days. Then the uncle drove them to the bus station, and they went on their way. A year later, the authorities took the uncle into custody. It turned out that he had been picking up young hitch-hiking backpackers, then taking their lives.

The guy telling this story was 100% certain he had slept in the sleeping bag of one of his victims.

pasomider

Breaking And Entering

When I was 16, I went to a flea market. It was the last day the flea market was open before closing down for the season. I came across a man in a booth selling knives, throwing stars, and all sorts of bladed instruments. Behind him on a rack was a katana. He sold it to me for $20.

Now, what is a 16-year-old guy going to do with a katana? Nothing. I kept it for years. It stayed either in a closet or under my bed for years. When I went to college, it followed. Fast forward to August 18th, 2006. I was living by myself in Charleston on the ground floor of a one-bedroom apartment.

My katana was under my bed. I have a sliding glass door with vertical blinds, a screened in patio, and a hammock hung outside. That night, around 3:00 AM, I woke up and heard my blinds rattling. I thought to myself, “Wow, it’s windy outside”. But I soon came to a horrific realization.

I remembered that I never sleep with the sliding glass door open, and that someone was in my apartment. I was laying in bed, thinking of things that I can use as a weapon to defend myself and my home with. Then, I realized that the sword was under my bed. Oh, yes. It was righteous.

With my sword gleaming in the dim light, I crept around the corner and looked into my living room to find two very large men stuffing my belongings into garbage bags. When you’re amped up on adrenaline, you say some dumb things. So, I yelled, “YOU! STOP!” They both turned and ran out the sliding glass door.

The only thought that going through my mind was that those jerks have my stuff…and I want it back! I chased them out of the door, through the wooded area behind my apartment and into a marshy area behind that. All of this was in my underwear, no shoes, no contacts, and with a big sword.

Sadly, I lost track of them and sanity seeped back into my brain. I realized that they might have a piece, I’m practically blind, carrying a very large blade, and the only people that know that I’m out here are me and them. I went back inside and called the authorities.

The burglars had cut away my screen on the patio and using the blade as a prying instrument, forced the lock on my sliding glass door open. How they managed to get past the hammock in the dark without getting wrapped up like a spider’s prey is beyond me. For weeks, I made rounds to area pawn shops, but to no avail.

None of my stuff was ever recovered and I was uninsured. I lost my laptop, my DVDs, all of my video games, and my keys.

DeepFacedKiteFlyer

Not An Easy Recovery

When I worked in healthcare, I had a patient who got a sinus infection. He stopped taking his antibiotics after a few days because he felt better. Then, overnight, everything fell apart. He got to the Emergency Department, where the doctors realized he was experiencing stroke symptoms.

It turned out that the sinus infection had spread to his cranial cavity. There was so much pus in there that it was twisting his brain. No one thought he would survive the surgery. The family was advised to expect the worst, but amazingly, he somehow made it through. It wasn’t an easy recovery though.

He ended up needing three more surgeries to wash all the pus out and then spent almost two months in the hospital. Take your full dose of antibiotics, people!

slappy_mcslapenstein

Seeing Something Strange

I was exploring the forests near my house with my cousin. We were on a steep hill and as we looked down, we saw that there were a bunch of craters at the very bottom. As we looked inside one of the craters, we saw something strange. There was a backpack in there.

We tried to climb down, but the hill was too steep and slippery to do it safely, so we planned on returning later with a rope. The next day, there was a news story about how there was a backpack with the remains of a girl in that forest.

A guy walking his dog found it after the dog would not stop barking at the edge of the crater and staring at the backpack. My cousin and I decided not to go exploring in the forests anymore after we saw that news clip.

somewhatofalegend

The Hitchhiker's Note

Back in the 70s, friends and I planned a camping trip for a long weekend. We picked up a hitchhiker headed to Kernville and dropped him off on the way. We thought it was no big deal, but when we got to our campsite, my girlfriend made a chilling discovery.

She found a note from the hitchhiker on her bag. It said, “I could have made all of you disappear forever”. We didn’t sleep that night.

adanipse