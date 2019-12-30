These Photos Show the Divide Between the Rich and Poor

These aerial images show just how divided some parts of the world are. As part of a project titled “Unequal Scenes” by Johnny Miller, images depicting the narrow divide between rich and poor are used to argue that inequality still exists. It’s incredible to see how prevalent inequality is from another perspective, one that isn’t clouded by comfort.



Wildly enough, Johnny Miller isn’t the first one who thought to illustrate the discrepancies of inequality. It’s about time the rest of us enlighten ourselves to an extremely relevant topic.

