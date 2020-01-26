Over twenty years ago, Matt Grodsky met Laura Scheel in pre-school. It was love at first sight for the young lovebirds. A smitten Grodsky told everyone who would listen that he he would keep his promise to his sweetheart. As time went by, they went their separate ways and lost touch. But destiny was about to give him the opportunity to make good on his promise, if she was willing to accept it…
A Man Reunited With His Childhood Crush to Make Good On a Promise From 20 Years Ago January 26, 2020Leave a comment