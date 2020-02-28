When a school janitor came across a lost purse wedged between a locker and a wall, he had no idea that he had just opened a time capsule into the past. The tattered purse was visibly old and the janitor assumed it had been missing for a long time. But when he opened it, he was stunned to discover that contents were over 60 years old. So, who owned this mysterious purse and what was their story?
A Purse Lost in 1957 Was Just Found After Not Being Moved For Decades— And What’s Inside Is Surprising February 28, 2020Leave a comment