Real Life Dating Stories of Women Who Totally Gave Guys the Creeps

Most women are taught at some point in their lives to watch out for strange men, but men should also be weary of women who go out of their way to make people feel uncomfortable. These creepy situations include women who were at fault for making men feel uneasy in situations that could have totally been avoided.

Ulterior Motives Shutterstock In college, I was interested in a girl who was not interested in me. When I asked her out, she said yes, but I know now that it was a pity “yes.” Instead, she had an ulterior motive—she kept trying to set me up with her friend who was desperate to lose her virginity. One time when we were hanging out, she invited that friend to hang out with us. Her friend kept trying to give me a lap dance. She was not my type. I wasn’t attracted to her and kept telling her politely no, but she wouldn’t stop. She might have stopped if the girl hadn’t hyped her up before. So, I picked her up and threw her off me. She landed on the floor. I don’t know who was most in the wrong. Story credit: Reddit / killingmemesoftly

Small Talk Wasn't Enough Shutterstock When I was 20, I was traveling on a bus at night on a long journey. A woman in her thirties was sitting next to me, and we shared some polite small talk. Then, at one point, I closed my eyes and fell asleep for a few minutes. When I woke up, I was totally surprised by the current state of things—she had her hand on my thigh very close to my crotch. I just stared out the window. I didn’t know what else to do. But then I pressed the power button on my phone so she’d realize I was awake, and she slowly took her hand away. Story credit: Reddit / Afridetta

A Late Night Drink Shutterstock I came home after having a bad day, so my girlfriend made me hot chocolate “to cheer me up.” I drank it, sat down to watch TV, started feeling drowsy, and woke up the next afternoon feeling like I’d been hit by a bus. My mouth felt like paper, I was disoriented, I couldn’t hold my head up, and I was incredibly thirsty. I went back to sleep, and when I woke up again later that night, I called her and asked what she’d put in the milk. Her response was chilling—She had apparently put a couple of pills of her medication to “help me relax.” Story credit: Reddit

If The Roles Were Reversed Shutterstock I was with some friends at a bar when some wasted woman jammed her hands down the front of my pants. I was freaking out, and everyone around me thought it was the funniest thing in the world. As I tried getting her off me, she fell over with her hands down my pants and brought me down with her. I was desperate for any help. I needed someone, but most of my friends were laughing or just staring blankly. Finally, I decided that being nice was not an option. I smacked her a few times, forcefully pulled her hands out of my pants, and pushed her away. Some people didn’t like that, but luckily, I was able to leave the place without any trouble. It gets worse because my girlfriend saw the whole thing and was upset with me for allowing it to happen. And a few of my friends let me know that they were disappointed that I hit a woman. If the roles had been reversed, I’d probably have ended up in handcuffs that night. Story credit: Reddit / PunchBeard

Block Her Number Shutterstock I had a crush on a girl in high school who called me out of the blue a year after graduating. She wanted to “catch up,” so I said, why not? We hung out and I told her about how I was talking to this really awesome girl. Then she asked to see my dorm room. Thinking nothing of it, I said sure and brought her over. Big mistake. As soon as we got in the room, she turned off the lights and shoved me onto the bed. She climbed on top of me and asked if I would regret sleeping with her right then. I thought about it for a moment and answered that I would regret it. She asked me why, and I told her that I was not that type of guy who’d do that. Then, out of nowhere, she yelled about how all guys wanted to sleep with her and asked if my reluctance was because she’d gotten an STD. And she yelled asking me who told me about it. In an instant, she calmed down and told me that we could still be friends, and we didn’t need to be awkward about it and I could finish inside her. I tossed her off me and kicked her out. Then I told her she was insane, deleted her online, and blocked her number. Story credit: Reddit / YoDJWhatsUp

Ripple Effect Shutterstock I was friends with someone at work. We were friends in the sense that we had each other on social media and went out with other coworkers after work. She sat close to me, so we’d talk at work too. There was nothing romantic about us. She wasn’t my type, and we both had partners. But her relationship ended at one point. I helped her move into a new apartment because she’d always been nice to me and she had no one else to help. But that was a big mistake on my part. I wasn’t quite comfortable, but I brushed it off as just her dealing with her relationship troubles. After I took a break with my girlfriend, I mentioned my experiences with her to my friends. Word quickly spread to my co-worker. She then went full force in trying to spend time with me. Once, she asked me to ditch work with her to go to the theme park. I declined for both obvious reasons (and because I didn’t like that theme park). I went to the gym at lunch the next day and got into my car with a text from her. It was incredibly aggressive and mentioned how I was just using her and wasn’t her friend. I tried explaining that she was wrong and I needed space, but then she spent the next weeks texting me and talking to me like nothing happened. Occasionally, she’d sent an angry text asking me why I wouldn’t talk to her. By that point, I was afraid that she would get me in trouble at work and set boundaries in place. And then things escalated. She sent emails with work-related subject lines, but the message was about us plus her relationship issues. Sometimes when she drank, she’d text me about being a jerk and hating everyone at work. She also started sending explicit messages. At work, she changed the way she went to the washroom so that she could walk past me and glare at me. I asked her several times to stop contacting me and blocked her. Nothing physical ever happened between us, but I was still afraid that she’d make something up to get me in trouble. So, I spoke to HR, but I kept the details vague. This went on for almost a year until one day when a colleague of mine was fired suddenly. I was asked to take over his accounts, which would’ve doubled my workload, but I was able to ask for more money. I also asked for a different assistant since he was the same creepy co-worker. They passed me over, and when I spoke to the family about the situation, I told them it was because of my co-worker. They told me that my boss could think that I was being petty about my co-worker and needed to know what was happening. I printed out all of the strange texts and emails to prepare and ended up with 50 pages. I put the worst five on the top to drive the point home. I talked to my boss and explained the situation and why I hadn’t taken the job. He reviewed the documents in shock stating that this was outright harassment. He involved HR who was upset that I didn’t tell them it’d been that bad. More higher-ups became involved. A week after my co-worker was fired, they presented my copies of the messages to his assistant and fired her as well. It sent a weird ripple effect through our place of employment since the two incidents seemed related, and no one had any idea that I was involved. I felt such a great sense of relief after she was gone. Story credit: Reddit / Couchforsale3

Unprofessional Situation Unsplash I was working in an IT job, trying to run a network cable between the outlet and a machine. The woman was in her 40s and dressed like a teenager. I’ll never forget what she said to me. She said, “That better not be all that you do when you’re under there.” I just told her I’d wait for her to go to lunch! Story credit: Reddit / dr0701

Talking to Herself Pxfuel I was in the men’s section is in the back corner of a store looking for underwear. After I found the rack, I had to spend a few minutes finding the pairs that were comfortable. While I searched, a lady walked past on the other side of the rack sobbing. She was pulling along luggage and speaking to someone on the phone. I could hear her say something about her mother’s funeral and assumed she was on the phone with a relative. So, I kept on. By then, she sat down with her back against the emergency door still crying and talking, except the things she said started making little sense. That was when I realized that she wasn’t even on the phone. She was talking to herself and probably had some issues. When another guy came to look at the underwear rack, he noticed the lady and gave me a questioning look. I just shrugged. We both went back to perusing the underwear, then all of a sudden, I felt the woman standing a few feet behind us. She tapped my shoulder. When I turned, I realized she was basically on top of me with her mouth inches from my ear as if she was going to tell me a secret. If I’d turned my head faster, we would’ve kissed. Right then, she screamed at the top of her lungs directly in my ear, “Help! Don’t touch me!” The other guy and I stumbled back a few feet. The lady then started sprinting toward me screaming not to touch her. She chased me through the store all the way to check out where employees stopped me. The lady laid down on the floor sobbing, and people start to crowd around us. I was getting more nervous by the second, but the guy from the underwear rack showed up. He explained what had happened and that she attacked me while I did nothing. If he wasn’t there to corroborate, I might have been in a lot of trouble. Story credit: Reddit / ImpulseCombustion

Unfashionably Late Pexels I went out on a date with a woman who was very attractive and kind. I didn’t know her very well and had only spoken to her a few times. When I got to the restaurant, I sat down and waited. And waited. Almost an hour later, she finally showed up with an unexpected surprise—her baby. I had no idea that she had a kid. It wasn’t a big of a deal. Except I was only 20. She sat down and the waitress took our order. I talked about work, school, hobbies, and everything, but her toddler was throwing a fit. She threw her fork, straw, ice cubes, just anything she got her tiny hands-on. She was not interested in me at all, but that was fine considering she was a baby. Meanwhile, my date just let me do most of the talking and just stared at me the whole time. I don’t even know if she blinked or not, but she did not try to calm her kid down or manage her at all. Even our waitress told her that her child was disrupting other guests. I left her a big tip because I’d been so embarrassed. Later, she texted me and her message took me completely off-guard. She told me that I was “average.” When I asked her what she meant, she said that I only had average potential as I talked a lot but didn’t interact with her daughter. Apparently, I was not “father material.” Confused, I told her that we went on a first date and asked why she even brought her kid. This lady told me that she brought her kid to test me. I made a joke about not getting a cheat sheet or study guide, and she told me that we weren’t right for each other as she didn’t “do average.” And then she blocked me! She also complained about the restaurant, which she chose! Story credit: Reddit / Embershot89

The Shocking Truth Shutterstock In college, there was a girl who sat with me in between classes. We chatted a lot, but I never thought anything of her other than a friend. She had a fiancé and a baby, but still always asked me to hang out. I always refused. One time, she wanted me to “meet” her baby. I told her that I was busy, but then she messaged me online and revealed a shocking truth. She started telling me that she wished that she was with me and not her fiancé. She also asked me to send pictures of my junk. So, I deleted her and dropped that class. I’d never even said anything to her that was close to being considered flirting. Story credit: Reddit / Cannonfury

Never Looked Back Pixabay I was at a bar with my friends when an acquaintance of ours joined us. She was nice, and as the night went on, it became obvious to all involved that she was pumping drinks into me. Still, no one said anything to her or tried to stop her. I eventually blacked out, and when I opened my eyes, I got chills up my spine—I was no longer at the bar but in her bathroom. I threw up in her toilet and while I did, she was rubbing my back and shoulders, whispering to me what she was going to do to me after I was done puking. I asked for some water, and when she got up, I ran out and never looked back. Story credit: Reddit / renzy123

Kicked Out of the Party Shutterstock When I was 26, a friend rented an apartment to have her birthday party. She invited all of her friends and colleagues. I arrived late because of work, and as soon as I stepped in, I saw a very wasted girl who I had never seen before. I knew she was a red flag immediately because all of my guy friends standing as far away as possible from her. I asked them what’s going on. They told me that that girl kept trying to touch their butts and crotches. The birthday girl already had a lot to drink and didn’t notice. More friends came, and we just ignored the girl. Eventually, she grabbed my package from behind. I’d never even said a word to her. She did this to every guy who came to the party. We eventually got hold of the birthday girl’s attention and learned that she didn’t even know her and was a friend of a friend. She was pretty outraged and kicked her and her friend from the party. Story credit: Reddit / OnsenPanda

Fired on the Spot Shutterstock When I was an assistant manager at Zumiez, I had a sales associate who kept touching me and flirting with me. She was underaged. I was 20 and she was 16, but she would literally shadow me when we worked together. If I went to pick up something, she would run her nails across my back. The worst part? My manager did not believe me. It was mainly because she was a really good associate and had the best numbers in the store for sales. But then one time, when I was closing the store with her, she tried to grab a big no-no spot. Thankfully, my manager just happened to pass us and saw what happened. To my great relief, my manager fired her on the spot. Story credit: Reddit / palinsafterbirth

Still Not Funny Shutterstock When I was fifteen, I went to play pool with my uncle. There was a lady drinking at the bar, easily in her 70s, who called me over. She made some bold, thinly veiled advances. She asked if she could “read my palm” and said that she could tell I was active in bed. She also told me she had a ranch with horses that needed exercise. That was bad enough, but then I told my uncle and my mom about it. They thought that it was hilarious. My mom still brings it up as a nice “funny” story to tell. It was kind of funny, but only because there was no way that it would have ever happened with that lady. It made me feel so gross. Story credit: Reddit / timmyisserpico

A Look of Disapproval Shutterstock I joined the reserve split option program and went to boot camp in the summer. When I returned to school, I was encouraged to wear my uniform once a month. The first time I wore it, a freshman girl who loved a man in uniform latched onto me and wouldn’t take no for an answer. It would’ve worked…except there was one problem. I was 18 and she was 14. I tried telling her that dating each other wouldn’t even be allowed, but she had none of it. I got notes in my locker and on my desk waiting for me. She showed up at my car or where I’d grab lunch. Anyway, I turned; she was right there. Then, I heard she was telling her friends that we were dating. She told them that we were a secret because I was concerned about our age difference. That got me really worried because I was afraid that she was suggesting that we were doing things that would get me in some serious trouble. When we did our in-school graduation ceremony, I practically sprinted to my car to avoid her. But she was there waiting for me with her friend. Luckily, her friend was sane and knew her stories were lies, especially after I told the girl right there that there was no way we’re dating. Three years later, I switched services and I was on leave. I volunteered at my recruiting office to have thirty more days at home. I thought I had finally escaped her, but I was so, so wrong. I got sent to my old school to help a chief give a lecture on nuclear power to the physics students. The girl heard I was there and stormed into the room. She threw her arms around my neck and tried to kiss me yelling about how she was 18 and I could have her now. That chief flashed me a look of disapproval. It sucked. Story credit: Reddit

Tinder Date Shutterstock I went on a Tinder date with a girl in college who tried controlling me from the very start. I knew I had to get out, so I devised an escape plan. I convinced her to get something for me, and as soon as she was gone, I ditched the area and blocked her on everything. I’m glad that she didn’t follow me where I was so I’d bump into her. Story credit: Reddit / TheRaunchyFart

Without Missing a Beat Shutterstock My niece and I are five years apart, so from time to time, people mistake us for a couple. We were hanging at the waterfront, and there was a cocktail party spilling over into the street. A woman walked out of the party carrying a glass, obviously tipsy, and saw us. When she did, she said, “Well, you’re an attractive couple.” So, we laughed and told her that we were actually uncle and niece. Without missing a beat, the woman gave a disturbing reply: “Well, that doesn’t mean you can’t have something going on!” Story credit: Reddit / dewayneestes

Get What You Give Shutterstock I was at a bar where I often drank on the weekends, and a very much on the “plus” of “plus-sized” woman came asking me for a light. As a social and tipsy person, I gave her one. We talked, and when she was finished, she decided that she wanted to suck on something else. She was heavier than me, and I’m over 200 pounds. She put her arm around me and tried to push me into the wall. She was trying to kiss me, and I told her to stop and to get off me, but she wouldn’t listen to me. So, I took drastic measures—I just pushed her down. She ended up falling off the curb a little and sat on the ground very visibly upset but unable to actually get herself up quickly. I went back inside, paid for my tab, and left. When I went back to that bar the next weekend, some guy greeted me and called me an offender said that he should take me out back to “get what you give.” I decided to leave, but as I was walking out, the bartender told me that if I ever come back, she would call officers on me. I was also not allowed to come back. I found out later that the woman had gone back inside and told everyone that I’d held her down on the sidewalk but couldn’t get it up and left her there. I went again after a while, and nobody seemed to remember. I’ve seen the woman who tried being friendly with me every time I did. Story credit: Reddit / skinnybonesmalone21

My Usual Place Shutterstock I was at my usual bar where I hung out after work when a lady who’d obviously been drinking stumbled in. The staff knew me, so they let me sit during close. I’d been there for a half-hour before their official closing time, but I’d been their last customer anyway. This woman came right up to me and fell onto my shoulder. She was talking, but it was incomprehensible, and I could tell by the bartender’s reaction that they weren’t going to serve her. She was hanging on my arm, and everyone started to think that I knew her. I was becoming uncomfortable but knew the manager was coming to tell her to leave, and I didn’t want to make a scene. The manager was taking his sweet time, and this woman thought that would be the perfect time to make her move. She was at least thirty years my senior. She started running her hand up and down my leg. I managed to push her off without agitating her that much. Then she started getting upset about not getting her drink yet. That was when the manager finally came and kicked her out. Story credit: Reddit / usercreationisaPITA

Without Warning Shutterstock This girl followed me into the washroom and held my little guy while I peed. She’d wanted to see how big I was and thought I’d be appreciative of her coming in and grabbing me without warning. She also wanted to fool around in the cubicle, but there was a nasty pub toilet in there, and I didn’t want anything to do with her. But it didn’t stop there. For weeks, she harassed me about how I must not like women since I turned her down. But yet every time she saw me, she still tried especially after having a drink. She’d put her hand down my waistband and tried to grab me all the time. She’d also take my hand and put it up her skirt or down her shirt. I hated it. And no one cared. It was all a joke. There were lots of guys saying to just go with her, but I knew it wouldn’t be worth it. I was attracted to another lady at the time, but this girl wouldn’t give me a minute to speak to her without jumping in and marking her territory. Story credit: Reddit / eastfife1984

I Was Too Naive to Leave Shutterstock When I was in college, I matched with a cute girl online After messaging over a week or two, she seemed great and nice and so definitely worth seeing. We set up the first date, and it was the worst first date that I’ve ever had. She came 40 minutes late and was several inches shorter and pounds heavier than her pictures. The date almost ended right there, but I was too naive to just leave. So, we sat down and ordered drinks and food. She immediately ordered several drinks and picked two appetizers as well as the most expensive thing on the menu. We’d never discussed who was paying, but it looked like she clearly assumed that it was me. She quickly drank her drinks then ordered more. And that’s when the real weirdness started. She excessively complimented my looks in really creepy ways. I’m a big Scandinavian-looking guy with almost blonde hair and blue eyes and I’m 6’6. She was complimenting my features talking about how we’d have the cutest babies. She downed a couple more drinks and ranted about mixed couples. Then she said that she needed to go to the bathroom. As soon as she was away from the table, I frantically looked around for the waitress. As soon as she got to the table, I’d started to explain what was going on, and she just winked and gave me my cheque. She told me to follow her to the bar where she had my food wrapped up and ready. I quickly dropped cash with a big tip and got the heck out of there. When I got home, I opened my food and saw my waitress had left me a note with her number saying when she got off work and asking if I wanted to go on a better first date. She was very pretty, so I was down. But here’s the best part—she told me that my date had not brought any money and had a huge fit. Officers were called to take her for attempted dine-and-dash. So, her dad had to drive an hour into town to pay her bill for her to be able to go home that night. She later messaged me on every channel for months. Story credit: Reddit / anon_e_mous9669

Scared and Speechless Unsplash I had just turned 13 and was hanging out with a friend after Sunday school. One of the teachers, a woman in her early twenties, sat next to me. She reached her hand into my shirt, then she asked me the creepiest question ever: “Is it warm in there?” I didn’t know what to do. I tried to be on my best behavior for my friend, but it was very inappropriate. Story credit: Reddit / QSO_0537-286

I'm Still Not Interested Shutterstock I had been on a couple of dates with a girl when she’d invited me out on a big night with her friends. It was almost all women, but I was having fun chatting with her friends. One woman was getting very flirty. I didn’t make anything of it and wandered back to my date to make it obvious that we were there together. Then she got weird. Well, she started telling me loudly that if wasn’t married, then I’d be in trouble because her husband was at sea for months, and she hadn’t gotten any. I got annoyed with her and told her that I wasn’t interested in her and was with someone else. But then my date looked at me like I was a jerk. It was a bad night out. Story credit: Reddit / tygxrjn

She Took Advantage of the Situation Shutterstock I was at a house party and had too much to drink. I was laying on the ground near the bonfire about to pass out. This girl who I barely knew was next to me and she decided to take advantage of the situation…and me. She put her hand down my pants, which shocked me awake. I freaked out and ran. I later had a crowd of girls around me telling me how awful I was for making her cry. Story credit: Reddit / Tidus790

Good Luck Shutterstock I dated a girl in college, and several red flags came up that I had failed to see. Like, if I ever looked at my phone when I was with her, she’d ask me who I was texting. She called me names when she thought I was spending too much time with my friends, even though I spent almost every waking and sleeping hour with her. She started fights with me just to make up. When I was working on my thesis, she was upset with me. When I asked her why she said it was because I wasn’t paying enough attention to her. Once, my phone battery was dead for over an hour. I charged it, and it lit up with over 50 text messages that went on for 10 minutes. My roommates sat me down and pointed out everything that was wrong with her one night. While they were telling me all this, she called me. What I found out next was chilling. It turns out that she was outside of the living room window listening to the whole conversation. It was so creepy. After breaking up with her, we ran into each other where I worked. Within a week, she was back to show me her new boyfriend. I simply smiled and said, “that’s nice.” I turned to her boyfriend, shook his hand, and told him, “good luck.” Story credit: Reddit / Scorch089

I Never Saw Her Again Shutterstock I met my sister’s boyfriend’s sister who was 14 when I was 8. She sat next to me on the couch and told me that I was really cute. And she kept trying to get closer to me. She hugged me whenever she saw me and was always really nice to me. One day, my sister and her boyfriend started a Nerf fight with me and my brother. It was fun, and I ended up teaming up with the 14-year-old girl. She brought me to the bushes and asked me if I wanted to kiss her. I froze up immediately—I only thought she’d just been very nice. I panicked even more because I had never kissed anyone before and also because I’d realized how gross it was. I told her no and ran past her to find my brother. I never told anyone. She ended up in a car accident a month later, and by the time she was better, my sister had broken up with her boyfriend. Story credit: Reddit / thebooksmith

She's Known For Her Tactics Shutterstock I was in the reserves and hanging out at the base bar the night before I flew out the next morning. There wasn’t anyone there, so I just talked with the bartender. Some girl came in and immediately started to chat me up. She went on about how she liked it rough while I listened. But I had to stop her from talking more. I told her that I just wanted some sleep after having a long day. And this woman just straight up punched me in the face. The bartender kicked her out. She’s apparently known in the area for doing what she did to me. Story credit: Reddit / Konebred

She Wants a Real Man Shutterstock I’m a supervisor in a warehouse environment. A woman in her early twenties just started working for me. I’m in my early thirties, and a decade between ages is a bit much. She has no concept of personal space. During the worst encounter that I’ve ever had with her, she popped up randomly rubbing against me. She also put a foot on my stool and leaned low to show down her shirt. She talked about how she did not like her boyfriend and wanted a “real man,” because he’s useless. I’d mentioned having a wife several times despite not having one to try and put her off, but she’d be undeterred. I’m looking for a reason to fire her. She hasn’t been doing well at work, so I hope to let her go officially. Story credit: Reddit / LongArmLugh

Let Me Go Shutterstock One night with my friends, I was stuck in a weird situation…in a matter of seconds. A woman grabbed me within seconds of me getting on the dance floor. She pulled me away from my friends and brought me to her group of friends. They surrounded me and made comments about my appearance and hair. They wouldn’t let me go. I’ve never been comfortable in clubs, but this was not fun. Story credit: Reddit / GingerNinja793

Keeping Track of My Progress Shutterstock I love fitness and I work out a lot. The pictures that I take of myself are for me to keep track of my progress and adjust my workouts. My friends who saw the pictures kept bugging me about them. They said that they’d always post shirtless selfies if they looked as good as me. After more badgering, I got on social media. I started posting pictures after every morning workout. It was for myself mostly, and I didn’t think much about who would see them. And now, my aunt, my mother’s sister, started sending heart-eye emojis to me in my inbox. It seems harmless on the surface, but there’s a weird pattern to this—she sends them every night around 1 or 2 in the morning for my workout pictures from that morning. I don’t know what to do, and it’s extremely uncomfortable having your aunt send you heart-eye emojis for pictures of your bare body. Story credit: Reddit / MrAmazing247

Grossed Out Shutterstock I was waiting at the end of my driveway for a friend to pick me up. An older woman, maybe in her early 30s, came up to me. She was wearing nothing on top and was barely an inch away from my face. She began rubbing herself and asked me if I wanted to make her a “bad girl.” I have never been so uncomfortable in my life. So, I refused and apologized. She asked me why, and I told her that I wasn’t interested. Really, I was just grossed out. I got home that day and told my parents—I did not expect the reaction I got from them. Because I was a 22-year-old guy, they didn’t take me seriously. So, I took a nap. I woke up to my mom telling me that an officer was there to speak to me. Officers had been dispatched to the area because the woman from earlier had done the same thing to several other men. When I was sleeping, my family was outside, and an officer asked them if they knew anything. So, when I talked to him and told him my story, he just laughed at me. That made me feel even worse about it. Story credit: Reddit / KitanaJadeTanya912

Working From Home Shutterstock One summer, I was working from home and got a new garden tool. When I got back, I started playing with it right away. It made a lot of noise, which meant it worked. So, I worked with it for a while, and time passed. Then a client was suddenly in front of me while I had my shirt off and was covered in fresh sweat. I apologized profusely and pulled my T-shirt on. She needed to pick something up, so I showed her into my outdoor office. When we got inside, she took a deep breath to sniff the air. I didn’t smell bad, just fresh. She got what she came for then left. A few weeks after that, the same customer returned with her husband. Her behavior this time around was worse. She stepped out of the car in a short, form-fitting, deep-cut black dress. It did not seem like appropriate attire for the time and place. She threw a pashmina over her shoulders in a way that was like a dance. So, we all went into my office. The office cat showed up when we sat down, so I introduced him to the couple. The woman began stroking the cat, and the strokes became longer and longer until soon, she was touching my bare arm. I glared at her husband, but he was nervously looking away. I had had enough. So, I put down the cat then made an excuse to end the meeting. I did not want to be any part of their strange relationship. Story credit: Reddit / LactatingWolverine

A Fantasy Relationship Shutterstock One girl just assumed the role of being my girlfriend with no say from me. She didn’t even tell me how she felt, and we did not even really speak to each other. It was her feelings that fed her delusions that we were together. Then she met my actual girlfriend and her face went completely red. She treated her horribly as if she was my mistress or sidepiece. I had no idea what was going on until that day, and everyone thought we were together. It wasn’t just because she told them that we were together, but also gave all these details that were not true about our “relationship.” Story credit: Reddit / Capta1n_Cha0s

Are You Home? Shutterstock I hung out with this one girl and I mentioned where my family is from. The next time we hung out, I saw her tablet and was instantly shocked—she had the maps app already open and she zoomed into the house where I grew up. I hadn’t told her my address, so she did some serious snooping. I laughed it off in front of her but ended it as soon as I could. For the following month, I got texts like, “Are you home? I see people on your rooftop, is that you?” She lived 30 minutes away from me. Story credit: Reddit / SlitherThyFingers

Loosen Up Shutterstock The first time I met my friend’s girlfriend, we were in a large group just chatting. After some drinks, we got to the topic of butts. I made a comment about respecting what people were into but that wasn’t what I was into at all. My friend’s girlfriend called me a prude, then she followed me around for the rest of the night. She had something fishy planned. She kept trying to shove her fingers up my butt. I told her to stop so many times with no hint of playfulness. She even said that I felt too tense, which was obvious, and that I needed to loosen up or she wouldn’t be able to get it up there. This was happening while everyone else stood there watching. Later, when we were out, I ended up alone with her. I told her how uncomfortable and violated she had made me feel. She just laughed at me, and the next day, she sent me a meme about it. I’m invited to her wedding and still don’t know if I should go. All I wanted to do was reconnect with my friends that night, not run away from some crazy person trying to get at my butt. Story credit: Reddit / HorseKarate

I Didn't Answer Shutterstock I was at a swim meet in high school. My friend and I were hanging outside of the gym when this guy and girl who I had never met before came up to us. Suddenly, the girl started grinding against me while the guy watched. At one point, he even had the audacity to ask: “You like that?” My friend and I exchanged confused, uncomfortable glances. I just didn’t answer. It did feel good, but I didn’t know who she was, and it confused me. They just walked away, and I never really talked about it since. Story credit: Reddit

A Lifelong Fear Pexels When my husband was eight years old, he was playing on a playground across the street from his house. Usually, he went with his sister, but this time, he was alone. An older, more developed girl in her preteens showed up and started to play with him. She suggested playing tag together and if she caught him, she’d tickle and hug him. Soon, he told her that he had to pee and ran into the woods. While he went, the girl made a rather predatory move—she sneaked up on him even though he told her to go away. With an older sister, he knew that girls weren’t supposed to see him go #1. But she insisted on staying staring wide-eyed at him. After he finished, he ran away from her and raced home. Today, we are married, and he cannot pee in front of me. He said that ever since then, he physically can’t pee if he thinks anyone can see. This means that he can’t start if he thinks that I, his wife, am watching. He asks me to step out of our washroom when he has to go. I can’t even get the laundry bin if he’s going. Story credit: Reddit / Inevitable-Train-423

Placing Bets Shutterstock When I worked at a call center, I sat down one day next to a middle-aged woman who I didn’t know. A couple of hours in, I caught her taking a photo of me. When I confronted her, she confessed her sketchy motive—said that she had sent my picture to her friends in her “mommy group.” They’d all placed bets on whether or not she could get me into bed. Story credit: Reddit / DarylStenn

Spring Break Shutterstock When I was 14, I went on spring break with my cousin’s family. He was older than me, and at the last minute, there was an extra bed at their resort in the Dominican Republic. I might have had drinks about three times ever, but I looked older since I was tall with broad shoulders. I could definitely pass for a few years older. When we went out one night, I drank a lot and was really feeling it. These women there could have easily been my mother. One said that she was 31, but I remember thinking that she was a relatively attractive woman closer to her forties. They were staying at a neighboring resort and invited us back. We said yes…to our regret. They shared a suite with separate bedrooms, so my cousin disappeared. I felt sick, so I fell into bed then passed out. Sometime later, I woke up to the woman groping me. We both had nothing on. I was not in a clear mindset and couldn’t stop her. Story credit: Reddit / Artie_Lange2021

My Personal Space Shutterstock A woman at work came from behind me while I was on an important call with a client and groped my chest. Disgusted, I slapped her hand away gesturing that I did not like what she was doing. So, she walked away only to sneak up on me and do it again. Once I finished the call and got off the phone, I was furious with her. I told her that I did not like being touched and to never touch me again. Her response was chilling—she told me to settle down since she was not a man. Then she said that she expected less fat on my pecs and hoped that I didn’t suffer the same fate “down there.” This is when she crossed the line. It felt demeaning and like assault. When I told my manager about it, she asked if I could forget the whole situation because it didn’t sound that serious. But I pressed her harder because if the genders were swapped, it would be instant termination. So, she couldn’t come to work for a week…but still got paid. Story credit: Reddit / Illfury

Gimme a Kiss Shutterstock In my bartending days, I had a lady ask me to escort her to her car after closing. She was older, and while I’d seen her drink, she seemed sober. The place was a dive with a sketchy parking lot, but still, I offered to call her a cab instead. “No,” she said, “My car won’t start unless I’m sober. I have one of those things.” And it was true. She had a breathalyzer attached to her ignition, state-mandated style. So, I figured that if it started, then I could go home. So, I walked her to her car, and on the way, she got kind of touchy. Her next move was shocking—she grabbed my arm, turned me around to say something to me, then she tried to launch herself on me. I was so grossed out. We got to the car, and she opened the door. Before she got in, she burped, covered her mouth, blew her breath out, leaned up, and said, “GIMME KISSIE.” She then planted her smooth, wet, sponge right on my mouth. She got in, started the car miraculously, said “Thanks for the luck,” and drove off. It was the worst. Story credit: Reddit / Living_Sky1957

Zero Support Shutterstock I was into fitness and managed to stay in amazing shape when I worked as an IT tech at a hospital. I was under a nurse’s desk doing cable management on a new install. Out of nowhere, she performed a heinous act—She straddled me, lifted up my shirt, and started rubbing my abs while the other nurses cheered on making comments about finally seeing what I was hiding under my shirt. No one cared when I complained. I even stood before the director of the hospital who basically laughed at me and said that it was all in good fun. The nurses defended her saying that it wasn’t “as bad as he’s claiming,” and that she simply accidentally kicked my shirt up when she went to get something off her desk. I started wearing skin-tight shirts under my work clothes so even if my shirt ever accidentally lifted a bit, no one would have time to lift it completely to bare skin again before I’d be able to stop them. It sucks being a guy sometimes. I had zero support. Story credit: Reddit / Fafurion

My First Job Shutterstock When I was a pizza delivery driver, I drove to a run-down hotel. This older lady with a lazy eye came out and chatted with me. I was 19, wide-eyed, and bushy-tailed. She told me that she was studying psychology. I told her that I was studying music. So, she invited me inside, and her reason made me burst out into laughter—she said she wanted to study anatomy with me. When I refused, she kept trying to persist and get me to come in and sleep with her. It was not very fun. Story credit: Reddit / Bike_Chain_96

Catfished Shutterstock My cousin reconnected with a popular girl from high school many years later online. She’s all he ever talked about back then and she barely knew he existed. So, when he told me that they’d connected, I was very excited for him. After a few months of talking to Lisa long-distance, they planned to spend the weekend together. They were apartment hunting together. My cousin even turned down a promotion opportunity in a new city to make things work for her. As he set off to go pick her up, he called me and was the happiest that I ever heard him. On the way back from picking her up, my husband and I had plans to meet with them for happy hour. A couple of hours later, I noticed many missed phone calls from him. I called back and he was not answering. His texts were startling—he kept mentioning that he was a little worried and creeped out. Confused, I tried to get the story from him, but his responses were few and far in between. Finally, he called me from a gas station bathroom. He told me that she was not the girl he thought he was talking to. It was not Lisa, but instead, Mary, another girl who went to our high school. When he picked her up, she casually strolled to the car and greeted him, making no reference to the fact that she’s a totally different person! He didn’t know what to do. They continued as if nothing was amiss. She was not just using Lisa’s photos, but she was now also going by the name Lisa. It was just so bizarre! It was really sad because he’d really enjoyed her company, and they’d actually hit it off before meeting. He said she looked even better than he’d remembered. He spent the day with her and then told her that work needed him for an emergency. He dropped her off and immediately blocked her on everything. He deleted his social media, and eventually, relocated the next month for work. It’s still a touchy subject for him, so I don’t bring it up. And we will never know her end game. My cousin was really depressed about this for months. It sucked. But I do know that he eventually ran into someone who was in touch with the real “Lisa” and learned that she was happily married and living in another state. Story credit: Reddit / Due-Time-8151

Nothing Ever Came of It Shutterstock In college, I was sitting on the grass having lunch when a middle-aged woman came up to me and asked for a hug. Before I could react, she hugged me tight and kissed my forehead. I quickly got out of there and scrubbed my forehead with disinfectant hard. She then proceeded to stalk me, and I reported her to the college. But the worst part is…nothing ever came of it. Eventually, I dropped out for unrelated reasons but a friend of mine who still attended told me a few months later that a crazy woman was taken in for stalking and harassing students who fit my description. Story credit: Reddit / OverlyEpicFrog

Nearly Empty Train Shutterstock I got on a nearly empty train at the end of the day to travel home from work. I sat down and was on my phone. As soon as the train departed, a woman, out of nowhere, tried to get my phone from me accusing me of trying to film her, which I had not done. I didn’t even notice her presence before she had started screaming. When she finally left, I felt the need to go sit somewhere else, so I went to the next carriage. But just a few minutes later, she showed up again with the train conductor who asked for my side of the story. After showing her that I had no images of her on my phone, she tried to calm the woman down, but it didn’t work. In fact, things just got worse from there. Then at the next station, another conductor came to me, and I had to show the contents of my phone once more to prove my innocence. They still were not able to calm the woman down. As the train was due to arrive at the airport, they saw no other option but to call ahead for the airport security, which she had demanded. When the train arrived and all the other passengers got off, the airport security came on the train, and I had to repeat my story and show them my phone. After, they said that I was free to go but also asked me if I wanted to file charges against her, and I’d thought about it for a moment. I was tired and stressed out. I just wanted to go home and requested that they held her there until my train had left. I needed to make sure that she could not go after me again as I traveled the last 15 minutes home on the second train. Story credit: Reddit / Sjoerd85

She Seemed Unstable Shutterstock A former co-worker spoke to me in innuendos, made inappropriate remarks toward me constantly, tried to touch and hug me whenever she could, and hit me when I told her the ring that I was looking at online wasn’t for her but for my girlfriend who I intended to marry. It was very troubling for me. I’d just started there. I didn’t want to start a fuss and I needed the job. I never gave any implication that I was interested in her. When she’d bluntly asked me out, I said no—but I took it even further just to be safe. I brought it up with HR because she seemed unstable. I was worried that if I confronted her, she’d lie and have me fired. It’s easier to believe a woman in this case. When I talked to HR, they took it seriously and reassured me that she would leave the company soon, which she did. Story credit: Reddit / Grindelbart

When It Rains, It Pours Shutterstock My girlfriend broke up with me but went off the rails in the process. She showed up at 2 in the morning, kept slamming her fists on the door, and called my phone over 100 times. This was in addition to 63 text messages, seven hate-filled voicemails, and five attempted video calls. But the final straw for me was when she tried breaking in through my front window. She ripped the screen off the window and the mailbox off the wall. She destroyed all my mail and scattered it throughout my yard. It rained the whole time too. Story credit: Reddit / Mitchell-Goosen

No Laughing Matter Shutterstock I was out at a nightclub with some colleagues after the office Christmas party ended. While on the dance floor, we were all watching this wasted woman making her way around the club trying to kiss every guy. She eventually made her way to me—and I immediately knew I was in trouble. She grabbed me from behind tightly, grinding herself down my back. A female colleague who was opposite from me was now laughing uncontrollably while I tried in vain to get her off me. After a minute of struggling, I grabbed her arms and forced her off me, then stepped off the dance floor. I was expecting some kind of backlash, but she just shrugged her shoulders and moved on to the next guy. If it was a guy going around groping women, he’d have been thrown out by the bouncers. Instead, she was left to continue harassing men without consequence. Story credit: Reddit / slime1982