Screenshots of Complete Nonsense Being Called Out

Fake News

It's no secret that bogus news and altered photographs abound on the internet. Unfortunately, some web users like spreading rumors in order to gain attention. Who knows? Maybe they enjoy making fun of other people, or maybe they're just bored.

However, one of the most gratifying emotions is witnessing someone's falsehoods exposed. We've gathered more than 40 fantastic instances of people using screenshots to expose liars.

The Devil Is In The Details

Reddit

This fake Reddit screenshot is just nuts. Why would somebody feel compelled to fabricate a message from a fictitious slave who purportedly worked on a Bali banana plantation?

This person made an effort to appear as though they had discovered a banana at the store that had a depressing note scrawled on its peel. The writing was in brand-new ink, the banana peel was undamaged, and the sticker stated that the bananas were from Ecuador, as another astute Reddit member pointed out. Busted!

Don't Believe Everything You Read

Twitter

When looking for medical information online, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, you must exercise caution. If you don't acquire your knowledge from a reliable source, you risk endangering both yourself and others. Avoid Twitter as much as possible because anyone can post anything there!

One Twitter user advised using nebulized hydrogen peroxide as a home treatment for respiratory illnesses. Thank heavens another helpful person quickly responded to refute this awful, deadly notion!

It Was In Storage

Reddit

Reddit's r/wellthatsucks message board is rife with mishaps and terrible incidents that individuals experience on a regular basis. When a user boarded a plane, they were surprised to see the window tearing off! They said as much.

They had no idea that a fan of aviation had read their post and made the decision to correct the record. They were able to locate the aircraft's registration number, which demonstrated that it was in storage.

The Truth

Twitter

Despite their complaints, performers live their entire lives in the spotlight. The media follows them closely as paparazzi capture pictures of them, and reporters report on their every move. However, celebrities can now correct the record owing to social media.

Chris O'Dowd, an Irish actor, chose to respond to a tweet that said he only wanted to perform Irish roles because he was tired of people misrepresenting him. His answer? "Nope, didn't say that."

Ignorance

Reddit

Here's yet another outstanding Reddit moment. By asserting that there are no Arabic phrases for the ideas of feminism, secularism, and free speech, one user chose to go political. As one user pointed out, it came out that they were propagating complete lies.

They could quote the precise Arabic words used to define each of the three phrases since they could speak Arabic well. They continued to roast them, declaring that there were "no words" to adequately depict their degrees of stupidity.

Still Kicking

Twitter

On Twitter, celebrity death hoaxes are rather prevalent. Every few months, a new hashtag that is popular pays homage to a well-known actor, artist, or media celebrity. These people are typically scrolling through their timelines in shock.

You can imagine how perplexed The Fog director John Carpenter was when he saw this post from Rotten Tomatoes because these tweets are often sent by troll spammers or bots. He spoke up right away to let them know he was still alive. What an awkward situation.

The Product That Does It All

Facebook

Facebook marketing may be somewhat peculiar. You'll understand that these posts are frequently deceptive if you've ever seen advertisements for bizarre things from websites like Wish! Advertisers will publish anything to appeal to the audience they are trying to reach with their goods.

As a result, we enjoy it when users upload images to point out dubious advertisements, like this Facebook user who identified a problem with this teeth-whitening advertisement. The customer's skin was also able to lighten thanks to their wonder product!

Stick With One

Reddit

Keep in mind that every internet activity leaves a digital paper trail. You'll probably be exposed if you prefer to write lies and troll for attention. When other individuals can provide receipts as evidence, it is even worse.

One Redditor claimed to be 49 years old and to have just completed elementary school. A second commentator noted that the author had just said that they were a 29-year-old high school dropout. Man, pick a story!

Liars And Trolls

Reddit

Liars love to post ludicrous things on Reddit in order to attract attention. Kind of depressing. If we could give someone trying to post a lie one piece of advice, it would be to at least make their images believable! A Reddit user reported being attacked while returning from a party on a college campus.

But when another user shared screenshots to show that the images were lifted from an Amazon item for slings, they were left feeling ashamed.

It Was Accidental

Reddit

Since altering tools like Photoshop makes it simple for anybody to produce convincing images, some of the pictures on the internet are completely phony! However, occasionally, real images with fabricated narratives will circulate.

People enjoy posting photographs of aesthetically attractive scenery that resembles the filming locations for Wes Anderson's movies on the r/accidentalwesanderson Reddit message board. It came out that a copier shop in Delhi, India was a set piece from a play with Pesaro, Italy, as its setting.

Stating The Facts

Twitter

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and the founder of Tesla, loves Twitter. He frequently uses the bird app to respond to his detractors, which has gotten him into trouble a few times. In one instance, a journalist asserted that he read articles concerning his business in an effort to suppress the media.

In his reply, he explained that the information had been censored because it was delicate and contained secret US government data. Don't mess with the Musk!

Pizza Scam

Reddit

The clever commentary makes this amusing image of a pizza in the shape of Pacman much funnier. The customer apparently didn't understand why a slice of their frozen pizza had been taken out until they glanced at the packaging! What an absurd circumstance.

Another Reddit member responded that they had purchased the same pizza and it was completely undamaged, exposing the OP's deceitful attempt to gain attention. The pizza cutter was also still in the picture.

Identity Theft Is No Joke

Reddit

It's no secret that strange activity takes place in the shadowy reaches of the internet. Reddit message boards frequently include strange content. You can only imagine how astonished this guy was to swipe through the app and discover someone impersonating him!

Even worse, they had published a picture of him and his young son. Fortunately, he had images to show that the OP had stolen someone else's identity. Internet weirdos have reached a new low.

Anchorage

Public Domain

A caption that has the ability to alter the meaning of a picture is known as an "anchorage" in the posh world of academic media studies. It's safe to argue that this meme serves as the ideal illustration. The image's caption implies that the park's mess is the result of an environmental protest.

One astute internet user, however, identified these images as evidence that the photograph was actually taken following a football tailgate party at the University of Georgia.

Check The Reviews Carefully

Google

There’s nothing worse than discovering an unwanted item in your food at a restaurant. Yuck. That’s why it’s smart to check the Google reviews of a place before spending money to eat there. It’s important to remember that all is not always as it seems.

Online reviews can be easily falsified, as these screenshots show. Someone left a scathing review of one eatery, only for the business owner to respond, telling them that the establishment hadn’t even opened yet.

Don’t Mess With Musk

Twitter

Here’s another iconic screenshot from none other than Elon Musk. His Twitter is an endless source of entertainment! He set the record straight and pointed out inaccuracies in a report by TIME. They tweeted an article about Musk supposedly firing his assistant after two weeks.

He retorted, “This is about as true as TIME being a paragon of great journalism. Please spend at least eight seconds checking your facts.” Ouch. What a burn! Don’t mess with the Musk.

Self-Made Woman

Twitter

The youngest Kardashian Kylie Jenner is famous for her Instagram selfies and her impressive make-up empire. The 23-year-old is now a billionaire, and Forbes featured her on their front cover alongside the #SelfMadeWomen hashtag.

As Kylie was essentially born into wealth, it’s safe to say that people didn’t agree with the ‘self-made’ description! Whoever runs the Twitter account for Dictionary.com deserves a medal for their sarcastic quote tweet, with the definition of ‘self-made!’ Bravo.

It’s Fake News

Twitter

Social media admins and digital content writers don’t get enough credit! Whoever is in charge of the Merriam Webster account is a savage. This screenshot shows their snappy reply when one Twitter user claimed that the word ‘news’ is an acronym for ‘notable events, weather, and sports.’

This simply isn’t true! It’s a case of fake news. Rather than reply with a wordy definition of the term, they simply responded with the word, “No.” No more words were needed!

Star Trek Beef

Twitter

Set phasers to burn! This Twitter exchange is straight fire. Star Trek actress Denise Crosby clearly takes no prisoners. She roasted executive producer Rick Berman after he tweeted claiming that Crosby had given him her communicator badge after her last day of shooting Skin of Evil.

This savage screenshot shows Denise setting the record straight, claiming that Berman’s version of events is different from reality. Apparently, he ceremoniously ripped off her Communicator badge, saying “you won’t be needing this anymore.”

Cultural Appropriation Check

Twitter

Someone needs to remember to fact-check their tweets before posting. This Twitter user embarrassed themselves by popping off about the representation of Mexican characters in the Pixar film Coco. They claimed that the entire cast and crew were white people, profiting from Mexican stories.

Their calls of cultural appropriation were questioned by another user who informed them that their dad was the character art director for the film. And he was, in fact, a Mexican man. Apparently, Disney takes diversity seriously.

Don’t Believe Everything You Read

Facebook

We’ve already established that you shouldn’t get your medical advice from the internet. These screenshots provide even more proof to back this up. A chiropractor clinic posted an infographic to Facebook, claiming that traditional doctors don’t have to complete as many hours of medical school as chiropractic doctors.

One commenter exposed the inaccuracies and lies of this statement. Just because it’s written in a fancy infographic doesn’t mean that it’s true. Don’t believe everything you read!

Angry Owner Gets Revenge

Google

When you leave a bad review of a food outlet, you don’t expect the owner to clap back with a sarcastic response. But that’s exactly what has happened here! These screenshots show one angry owner replying to a reviewer who stated that the restaurant had given him “soggy chips and average service.”

The owner accused the customer of having a tantrum, throwing his food down, and complaining even though he had waited in his car, causing his food to cool.

Wild Karen On The Subway

Twitter

It’s safe to say that you encounter all kinds of weirdos on public transport. This tweet shows one particularly angry Karen accusing two “inconsiderate youths” of taking up the disabled seats and preventing an “elderly” woman from occupying them.

First of all, the woman in the photo doesn’t even look particularly old. Secondly, she could have politely asked them to move before publicly shaming them. And lastly, there appears to be an empty seat right behind her! She’s been exposed.

Called Out By Mom

Facebook

Yikes. You know you’ve stooped to a new low when your own mother calls you out on your nonsense on social media. This person decided to brag on Facebook that their parents hadn’t bought their car. You can imagine their surprise when their phone vibrated to reveal their mom’s sassy comment.

She said that she had bought their first truck and paid for the insurance for a year! We can imagine the dinner table conversation was frosty that night.

Pop Off, Harry

Twitter

Sometimes celebrities can’t help but take to social media to set the record straight and confront rumors. Former One Direction star Harry Styles is a global sensation, and the internet is full of tales of fans meeting him.

One man claimed on Twitter that he had run into the singer at a Tigers game, having been offered $100 to buy him drinks. The OP said he had taken the money and ran off! Harry shut down the rumor pretty quickly.

The Biggest Rip-Off

Facebook

You can’t help but wonder what kind of weird person decides to leave negative reviews for businesses that haven’t even opened yet. Why would you want to damage the reputation of a business and affect the income of strangers? The internet is a sad place.

The owner of The Original Bierkeller pub in Cardiff, Wales decided to confront one rogue reviewer. These screenshots show his savage response to a fake customer who claimed the place was “the biggest rip-off.”

Another Attention Seeker On Reddit

Reddit

These savage screenshots are hilarious. Reddit is full of people who make up stories for clout and attention, and this person is no exception. Searching for some entertainment, they decided to post on a thread asking for advice.

They claimed to be a teenager who had dropped out of school because their older boyfriend had influenced them. One Redditor exposed them by pointing out that their post history includes, ‘I got two girls pregnant. I’m 17 what do I do?”

Vine Star Exposed

Tumblr

Social media star Thomas Sanders got himself into an awkward spot with this tweet. He claimed that he had ordered something online to find a message on his receipt that said “pretty sure this is the Vine guy that does awesome impressions.” Little did he know that everyone could tell the story was fake.

One person posted the screenshots to Tumblr, pointing out that delivery instructions are included by the person placing the order. So, Sanders had made it up!

The Mystery Of Skull Mountain

Facebook

This picture looks like something from the set of an Indiana Jones movie. That’s probably because it’s entirely photoshopped. One Facebook poster claimed that this image showed two giant skulls that appeared in a Mexican mountain range following a landslide.

The screenshots show another user exposing the truth. The picture is actually a piece of art that won a national award for digital-enhancing techniques. If you fell for this, you’re probably pretty gullible. Don’t believe everything you see online!

Oh Deer

Facebook

Facebook is full of fake photos and misleading captions. This picture appears to show a baby fawn lying next to a mannequin deer that had been used for target practice. It’s easy to see how some people fell for the original post, which claims that the fawn mistook the dummy for its mother.

However, it turns out that the original photographer found this hoax post. These screenshots show the real story — moments later, the fawn was reunited with its mom.

Wannabe Rhino Hunter

Reddit

People will tell all kinds of fibs for attention. This Reddit user claimed to have hunted a northern white rhino while on a trip to Africa in 2006. Why would someone pretend to have hunted an endangered species, we have no idea!

But, another Redditor hopped onto the thread to dispel their lies. The animal expert explained that these rhinos have been protected on a nature reserve in Garamba national park for years. It turned out their anecdote was bogus.

Plant-Based Hoax

Public Domain

Here’s another instance of a bogus Facebook infographic being shared thousands of times online. These images apparently show an individual’s cancer cells shrinking after two weeks of a plant-based diet.

Not only does the original poster provide no scientific evidence to back up their claim, but they have also used fake images. Thankfully, a scientist commenter managed to spot the spot and clear up the misleading information being spread. This is why the internet can be a truly toxic place.

Captain Marvel Claps Back

Twitter

The Marvel cinematic universe has legions of dedicated fans across the globe. The MCU diehards often follow update pages on Twitter, to stay in the loop with all things Avengers. One such fan page failed to fact-check their tweet when they claimed that actress Brie Larsen had signed a contract for a seven-film deal to portray Captain Marvel in the MCU.

Brie doesn’t suffer fools, though. She quoted the tweet and simply said, “Counterpoint: this is not true.”

Starbucks Know How To Roast

Twitter

This screenshot sums up the importance of doing your research before you drag anyone on Twitter. This user ended up with egg on his face after accusing Starbucks of neglecting to hire veterans. They quickly responded, informing him that the company had actually hired over 8,000 veterans and had pledged to hire 10,000 by 2018.

We can only imagine how many sassy memes/GIFs were posted in response to the thread. Coffee beans aren’t the only things Starbucks can roast!

Conspiracy Theories Galore

Facebook

The World Wide Web is the perfect breeding ground for conspiracy theories. People can post whatever they want, whenever they want, with little to no regulation. One Facebook user decided to share a meme claiming that a plane didn’t actually hit the pentagon on September 11th, 2001.

In these screenshots, one sarcastic commenter had the perfect reply. They explained how every plane journey they’ve taken has culminated in a landing. Planes are capable of touching the ground, duh.

The Magic Of The Internet

Reddit

Imgur is a popular photo-sharing platform intended to showcase ‘the magic of the internet.’ This post may not showcase the ‘magic’ of the web, but rather the idiocy that can be encountered. One user shared a GIF, which apparently showed a disgruntled employee crushing their boss’ car after being refused pay.

They were proven wrong when another person commented, pointing out that the image was actually taken from a viral marketing campaign for a car insurance company. Oopsy daisy.

Disney Art Thief

Reddit

If you love to see internet art thieves being caught out, you’ll love these screenshots. One commenter posted an adorable image of a Disney princess in front of her laptop, to show off the fact that they had been accepted into the Disney College Program.

However, their bubble was burst when another user commented that the image was actually their own. The OP had taken their illustration and used it without credit, ultimately passing it off as their own.

A Sticky Situation

Public Domain

Some dudes will go to great lengths to impress girls. This guy seems to have gotten himself into a pretty sticky situation! He sent a message to a potential girlfriend on WhatsApp, saying that he had gotten into a fight after sticking up for her in front of some other guys.

He attached a message of his face covered in what was supposed to resemble blood. He clearly didn’t think things through, as the girl simply replied “that is strawberry jam.”

Lying For Attention

Youtube

While some of the items on this list have been harmless, other screenshots show more serious hoaxes. This YouTube comment was left under a video reporting a tragic bombing in Oklahoma. It’s clear that the original poster wanted to gain attention from a real-life tragedy, and they had claimed that a loved one had died in the incident.

Thankfully, another user stepped in to expose their lies, as no one named Brenden had been a victim of the incident.

Exposing Her Sister’s Lies

Twitter

When your sibling is acting ridiculous, it’s natural to want to call them out on their nonsense. That’s what siblings are for, after all! One Twitter user was fed up with her sister’s antics. She had been posing for Instagram photos in their backyard while bragging about going on a nature hike.

These screenshots show side-by-side comparisons of the Instagram photo and another angle that shows the culprit standing in the yard. Sister has fooled no one!

Terminated!

Facebook

For years, Arnold Schwarzenegger has partnered with the Special Olympics. This organization helps give those with mental challenges and disabilities confidence and showcases their athletic abilities.

So, when this guy started talking nonsense about the Olympics, the Terminator got on social media and put him in his place. And he did it in such a way that, much like the initial comment, definitely was going to leave a mark on the guy’s confidence.

Genius Model

Instagram

When they look at models walking down the runway, many people automatically assume that these women have no education. But the truth is that many of them are well-educated and very intelligent women.

These people clearly felt that this fact was a bunch of fake news, but then the actual model hopped on social media to clap back. To do so, she just started listing off her accomplishments and shut down the nonsense in no time.

Not A Veteran Thing

Google

There are some people that, when they get out of the military, feel that they’re entitled to be specially treated. Though veterans are to be respected, it doesn’t give them carte blanche to act however they want.

This guy clearly had a problem with this business because he felt he wasn’t being treated appropriately. In the end, though, the owner of the business jumped on and set things straight.

Following The Rules

Facebook

A lot of businesses choose to fly flags outside of their establishment. Because of this, there are set codes and rules that need to be followed, especially when the business is in the United States.

This person was very concerned that the American flag was being flown alongside the Swedish flag at the same levels. But, IKEA took to social media and made sure she understood they were following the laws of the land.

Illogical Rationality

Twitter

No matter where you live in the world, there’s a huge debate on vaccines. Whether you fall on the side of pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine, you have to agree that this is pretty illogical rationality from this gentleman.

Though someone couldn’t let it go and had to put an end to the nonsense by making a simple comparison statement, the reply definitely seemed to put it into the nonsense with a bit of flair.

Let Me Explain

Facebook

When it comes to scientific theory, there’s a lot of people that have their own opinions. So, when someone posts a false fact on social media and then asks for them to be proven wrong, they have to expect someone is going to take them up on that challenge.

This guy got schooled by a Facebook page that was all about science, and then to make matters worse, this Facebook page told him it was on him to prove that he was right.

Space Pen

Tumblr

There’s been a fascination with space for decades. Many inventions have come from space-age technology, including the famous space pen. But calling out someone for creating a pen that works in space seems to be a little nonsensical.

That’s OK because this guy schooled the original poster by giving them a little breakdown of why that pen was created. The sad thing is, this guy could have probably learned about this by just looking at Wikipedia, and then he wouldn’t have looked like such an ignorant jerk.

Call The CSI

Reddit

One of the biggest trends on social media is posting pictures of pets that have committed crimes in order to shame them. However, we’re not sure if the dogs or cats are shamed because they don’t get on social media that much.

Even still, this post was called out very quickly when it was noticed that the pillow wasn’t ripped but unzipped. Unless this dog is super talented, there’s no way that he did this.

Pick And Choose

Facebook

When it comes to religion, there are a lot of individuals that pick and choose portions to follow and parts to ignore. When you do this, though, and you post your comments on social media, you open yourself up for people calling you out.

So, this person did just that by pointing out that certain things about the person don’t fit into the guidelines over religion either.

Use The Truth

Twitter

There are a lot of fake rumors and news posted about celebrities. It seems almost daily that someone is posting something they heard on some Reddit page that just happens to be ultimately false.

Sometimes, these posts actually get replies from the actual person involved like this one. Clearly, Mark Hamill wanted to clarify that this was not a true statement. He was actually very nice about it as well.

You’ve Been Hacked

Public Domain

With technology and online access, there are many new perils that we have to face in life. One of those is being hacked. This is scary for a lot of people because all of their information, including bank records and stuff, is usually on things like their phones.

But, this person got called out on their nonsense very quickly and wasn’t ready to have someone push back when they talked about hacking their phone and destroying all their information.

Art Exhibit

Facebook

Art should inspire you to create feelings and stories in your mind. However, when you do this — and you do it in a hurtful way — then it just becomes a bunch of nonsense. This person took an art piece and made it into a story about one of the world’s most historically tragic events.

Good thing someone was an art lover and decided to call them out on this nonsense by simply stating where this art piece was located.

False Advertisement

Facebook

Nowadays, you can take any pictures off online if you know how to do it and utilize them in multiple different ways. Some people even take photos that aren’t theirs and use them to advertise products and services.

But, this young lady came across her picture being used for just that and had to clarify that she lost that weight through hard work and diet. Good for her! The fact that this seems to be happening all the time, though, is a little disturbing.

Look At Him

Reddit

There are people out there that like to “borrow” images and pass them off as their own. This person, for whatever reason, wanted to post a picture of their uncle in the military during Vietnam.

But unfortunately, the person that actually owned this image came across it and decided to call the poster out on their nonsense. Maybe next time, this person will just post a real picture so as not to have to deal with this situation again.

Pay Gap

Tumblr

No matter what industry you’re in, there’s a large conversation about the pay gap between female and male workers. One of the industries that gets talked about the most is, of course, the entertainment and film industry.

But, there’s a lot of different rumors flying about, and you have to be careful what you post because you could eventually wind up being called to the carpet. Kind of like this person was!

Grammar Lesson

Twitter

There are so many rules when it comes to grammar, especially in the English language. So, we can easily understand how people get confused. But, if you’re going to vent your confusion and frustration on social media, at least make sure it’s not a nonsensical complaint.

Otherwise, you may wind up getting put in your place by someone just like this person did. There’s definitely a word “am” in the English language.

Not My Brothers

Instagram

There are many pages out there created for a wide range of shows and movies as fan pages. When this fan page for Game of Thrones posted this picture, they had to know someone was going to call them out.

They, of course, didn’t expect it to be the actual actor himself, letting them know that this picture was a bunch of nonsense. He also let them know that he actually didn’t have any brothers — only sisters.

Get The Facts Straight

Google

There are many websites online that allow you to leave reviews on businesses. Sometimes, people will take these opportunities to share stories in order to help. Other times, they share nonsense like this.

But, most of these websites also allow the owners to see these, and so when this owner saw it, they had to say something. They quickly straightened out the situation with a few simple words.

No, I Did Not

Twitter

There are millions of people out there that love to follow the lives of celebrities. These people hop online to ingest every story that comes across, no matter the source. Unfortunately, if someone were using this online magazine as a source, they would have been ingesting false news.

And the person that this story was about, Elon Musk, was quick to call out the fake rumors. Also, we’re pretty sure Kim K. and Kanye can afford to buy a Tesla at full price.

Getting An Agenda Out

Reddit

There are many people that utilize their social media presence to get their agenda out. Whether they’re environmentalists or vegan activists, social media is one of the best ways to do that. It can also be a bad thing, though, when they resort to unethical practices.

Especially when they do this, they should utilize images that are appropriate and accurate. This person quickly called out this image and even gave them a little history of the actual image.

Called Out

Twitter

There have been many online arguments between well-known celebrities and athletes. But, if someone is going to call an athlete out for racial appropriation, they have to be aware that someone may snap back.

This gentleman targeted one athlete who felt he had to say something, and when he did, he certainly put an end to the nonsense. The athlete in question was super nice about it, though there are plenty of other celebrities that would have ripped into the person!

Down With The System

Twitter

Many people take to social media to look for support when it comes to standing up against political and governmental systems. This person had a problem with their free healthcare in Canada and took to social media to air their concerns.

But, not really understanding the system, they were soon called to task. Because what they thought was a good system was actually the system that they had.

Caught Red-Handed

Twitter

In order to build a following sometimes, people try to do a little public relations of their own making. This influencer wants to show that she had a wider fanbase than she may have actually had.

Unfortunately, she was caught because the stick was literally in her hand when she took the image. This stick was most definitely the one used to write that message, and we can’t believe she didn’t think of it.

Bills, Bills, Bills

Public Domain

When you share household bills between multiple people, sometimes things can get a little out of hand. But, you also need to make sure that when you’re trying to take credit for paying those bills, the other person involved hasn’t already paid them.

So, when this person texted their friend that they had paid off everything, it was very easy for the other person to clear up this nonsense. After all, it seems the only reason the Wi-Fi is on is because they paid a hefty sum on the bill!

Wrong Band

Facebook

When you’re a kid, sometimes you get super attached to bands and become ultra-fanatical about seeing them live. This guy was super devoted to this band but apparently felt that their last show was a little less than fantastic.

Unfortunately for him, a band member had to jump on and let him know that the band he saw in 2017 was not the band he attacked online.

Bam!

Reddit

This image has been seen all around the internet, and there are tons of stories behind it. But, most of them are a bunch of nonsense, like this one talking about how the black cat is actually blind.

In order to clarify the situation, this person had to jump on and let the poster know that that was not the story behind the image. The post went on to talk about the real story behind the picture.

What’s In A Number?

Reddit

If you’re gonna post something, you need to make sure you go over it so that there are no typos and mistakes made. If you don’t, you may be called out because you’re giving false information like this person.

At least the commenter was nice about it when they called the OP out for having this be the 31st question and not the second. They could have been a lot ruder!

Check, Please

Twitter

Everybody is interested in every aspect of a celebrity’s life. That means that things about their private life are often reported, including what they spend at restaurants. This person, though, clearly got it wrong.

On the plus side, the soccer player had a sense of humor about it and decided to make light of this situation while still making sure everyone knew it was fake news. Way to take the high ground! Because there are plenty of other celebrities and athletes that would not have taken misinformation like this so lightly!

Check The Date

Reddit

When you graduate college, it’s one of the biggest milestones in many people’s lives. You want to celebrate it with everybody, and when your family doesn’t want to celebrate with you, sometimes you have to go online to get a little bit of love from people you don’t even know.

But, if you’re gonna do that, make sure that you’re being truthful. Or if you’re not, at least cover up the date, so you don’t get called out as this person did! It definitely doesn’t take years to get your diploma in the mail!

Not Cool

Instagram

There are a lot of people out there that are super passionate about fighting climate change. There are plenty of studies and images of the effects. So, the last thing you need to do is make stuff up.

That’s exactly what the person that took this online poster to the task was trying to say. Just use the truth, and you will get the message across. There’s no need to use images like this that are so triggering!

Traffic Jam In China

Facebook

Sometimes people share potentially mind-blowing pictures in an attempt to create social change. The problem is, most of the time, these photos have either been edited or posted entirely out of context. These screenshots show one Facebook user apparently showing off a photo of a mass protest over fuel prices in Germany.

In reality, the picture simply showed a traffic jam in China. The poorly written motivational caption was in fact totally misleading, even if it was posted with good intentions.

No One Called You Ugly

Twitter

The phrase ‘clout chaser’ is often used in online spaces to describe individuals who seek attention or validation. One Twitter user was called out by a former classmate who essentially accused her of being one! Yikes.

She had posted two photos of herself — one childhood photo followed by a recent pic. The caption stated, “Be careful who you call ugly in middle school.” She was roasted by another user who suggested that no one had called her ugly in school!

Back To The Future

Reddit

Searching through old photos is a real thrill. You feel like you’re stepping back in time when looking through treasured memories of your loved ones. One Redditor posted a beautiful photo of their girlfriend’s mother from the 1970s, showing her wearing a retro outfit and leaning up against a brick wall.

Their bubble was burst when another user commented, pointing out that the girl in the photo was wearing a Fitbit. Maybe Marty McFly had given it to her?

Car Crash Situation

Public Domain

Imagine the scene — you’re leaving the house in a rush before work, and you hear a deafening crunch as you reverse out of your driveway. You’ve driven into a wall! In a state of embarrassment, you text your loved one with a little white lie.

But they can see through your deception! No one likes to be caught out, but sometimes it’s inevitable. This WhatsApp screenshot sums up what it’s like to have someone catch you in the act. Oops!

Caught In The Act

Facebook

If you’re going to try and pull off a Facebook marketplace scam, you need to have your wits about you. This individual failed to notice one small detail when posting their advertisement. They uploaded a few pictures of some sunglasses with the caption, “brand new in box never been worn not my shape.”

Not only have they shown a flimsy grasp of basic punctuation, but another user commented that the OP was wearing the sunglasses in their profile pic.

In order to protect the privacy of those depicted, some names, locations, and identifying characteristics have been changed and are products of the author's imagination. Any resemblances to actual events or places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.