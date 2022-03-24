Stunning Real Life Surprises That Left the People They Happened to In Awe

Sometimes life throws you a curveball that you didn’t see coming, and whether it’s for the better or the worse, it can change your life completely. These real life stories threw people for a loop when they discovered that what they thought was true was just the surface of a much, much bigger mystery that they never thought possible.

Gaslighting Shutterstock I think my boyfriend has been secretly drugging me for a while now and is gaslighting me. I know this is going to be hard to explain, but I have been having gaps in memory that I have been explaining away as being tired, or overworked, or whatever else. I was going to ask my boyfriend about it, since he is a doctor, but then I started to notice one chilling thing. This seems to happen when I go on dates with him. I know it must be crazy, but I have woken up with dried…stuff…on my breasts several times with no memory of the night before. I know it’s him, too. The first time it happened was when we were drinking and I wrote it off as too much to drink. But then there were a few times when I KNOW we were not drinking. I decided to break up with him over it…only to suddenly find myself on a date with him a few days later. I had not yet had the conversation to break up with him, but planned on it next time I talked with him. I remember being at the restaurant, but nothing before that. My car and his car was in the parking lot too so I was confused. I decided to play along when he asked me to come back to his place. After three days at his place I remembered everything so I was starting to trust him again. I was going to ask him about my memory issues when he randomly pointed to these red bumps on my thigh and said I should be treating those sores. I had completely forgotten they were there. These little red bumps that look like needle injections that got infected. I got so freaked out he mentioned them that I decided to leave. The next day he came over to “Check on me” and I remember waking up in bed with no memories. Then today he met me for lunch saying we had agreed to meet. I never agreed to meet with him and would never want to now. He does this all the time, saying we agreed to do something I have no memory of. I am sick and tired of it and want him punished. This has started to affect my work life as well as I start to get paranoid when I see a boss walk into a room after making eye contact with me. I get paranoid that they are about to fire me. My friends also state I have been acting strangely and out of character. I have even begun to lose sleep and sleepwalk when I do. Is there a way to have blood work done to see what kind of drug he is using on me? Story credit: Reddit / IntrepidSport

Kind of Awkward Shutterstock My twin brother died in a car wreck and my family suggested that I should date his girlfriend because…grief, I guess? REAL FREAKIN’ AWKWARD, MOM. Story credit: Reddit / CornishAsada

He Seemed to Have it All Shutterstock My friend seemed to have it all. But there was one problem: No matter what he said, his beautiful French wife refused to speak English when her family was over. Instead, they would just speak in French the entire time while he sat by, not understanding a word. He started to get suspicious, so he recorded their conversation and got it translated—that tape was absolutely heartbreaking. The entire family was insulting him whenever they came over. It was absolutely brutal. Story credit: Reddit / StanMarsh01

An "Illegitimate" Child Pexels My great-grandmother hated me. I was an “illegitimate” child, and my parents split when I was three. When my dad got his girlfriend pregnant, my great-grandmother said that she would cut him out of her life if “He didn’t marry this one.” My father married my stepmother, who was a single mother, and my great-grandmother was fantastic to my step-brother and my sister, but not me. She flat-out refused to have anything to do with me. I spent Christmas with the family, but I came home crying to my mum, asking why Grandma wouldn’t talk to me. For the entire four days I was there, she ignored me, while cuddling my brother and sister as much as she could, because they lived in another country by then. I didn’t find out any of this until after she passed. I wasn’t included in her will—the only grandchild not included out of about 7 grandchildren, and many more great-grandchildren. My dad took some of his inheritance and passed it on to me, along with a few heirlooms, keeping up the pretense that she didn’t hate me up into my 30s. I was so hated by her that I’m only just starting to meet family members, who had no idea I existed. My dad, siblings, and nana were forbidden to speak about me to other family members, so the few who met me when I was a baby had forgotten I existed. I’m 36 now… It’s a long time to be keeping me a secret from the rest of the family. My sister only told me all of this a few years ago, though she’d known my great-grandmother hated me from when we were kids because she would speak very hatefully about me behind my back. My nana’s partner confirmed it a couple months ago, with my mum finally telling me about it the last Christmas I ever saw her. Story credit: Reddit / ngatiara

Continuance Request Shutterstock I worked at my local district attorney’s office as a prosecutor when I was freshly minted lawyer. We had a special setting trial on a case that had been reset too many times. The week before, it became clear that this particular case was going to finally be tried. I was ready at the State’s table waiting for defense counsel when he walks in and tells me he’s going to ask for a continuance. I’m pretty sure I laughed, thinking that it was never going to happen. So the judge walks in angry that he has to sit through another continuance request. Meanwhile, I get the aroma of something foul in the courtroom and I can’t place where it’s coming from. The judge asks the defense attorney why he needs another continuance and the defense attorney pulls out his briefcase and opens it. Its contents almost made me vomit. He pulls out a ziplock bag with soiled underwear inside. Turns out he defecated his pants that morning in court. He was an elderly attorney and was taking stool softeners. The continuance was granted, and in fact, the entire courtroom shut down for the day to allow maintenance time to clean and shampoo the seats he was sitting on. Story credit: Reddit / JackOnTap

A Painful Secret to Keep Pixabay My wife and I absolutely adore our son. It’s been amazing to watch him grow up—but neither of them know the painful secret that I’ve had to keep from them ever since the day my wife went into labor. She nearly died while giving birth, and the labor was so difficult that she fell into a coma afterward for days. When she woke up cradling our son in her arms, she had no idea about the sin I’d committed. I secretly bought my son from a human trafficker after my wife had lost our biological child during the birth process. This is quite easy to do in my country, considering that there are a lot of very poor parents willing to give their children away. Story credit: Reddit / Tough_Connection

The Day He Found Out Shutterstock Two sons of a really wealthy couple go to the family lawyer to have their recently deceased parents’ will read. The lawyer is super nervous because he has known them both since they were kids. One son gets the entire inheritance, and the other gets nothing. The explanation was that it should be passed through to blood relatives only. So that was the day he found out he was adopted. Story credit: Reddit / Queenlmb

An Obvious Lie Shutterstock This girl spent almost the entire case berating the guy she claimed was the father of her baby, having people analyze genetic similarities between the child and the “father,” and going on about how this was all ridiculous because she hadn’t been with anybody else in years. The judge finally looked over at the guy and asked him if he had anything to say in his defense since he had just been standing there quietly while taking this verbal assault from his ex-girlfriend. He motioned to show that he had a folder of paperwork. The bailiff took it up to the judge, who looked it over and then immediately dismissed the case in the guy’s favor. It is then explained that he had been actively deployed by the military for the past four years, and wasn’t even in the country at the time that the baby was conceived. Story credit: Reddit / unlimitednerd

There's No Explanation Unsplash I took care of a lady who had end-stage renal failure, and was minutes away from passing and unresponsive in bed. My charting station was right outside her doorway, and while I was waiting for her only daughter to arrive, I was completing some of my paperwork, in full view of the door to the patient’s room. That’s when a terrifying thing happened. The daughter finally showed up, very upset, yelling that she wanted me to help get her mother out of the elevator. We both ran to the elevator…that was empty. The daughter and I went into the room as her mother took her last breath. The daughter swore up and down that she rode in the elevator with her mother from the lobby to the 12th floor. When they arrived at the 12th floor, her mother told her to go get the nurse to help get her back to her room, and she would wait in the elevator because she was too weak to walk back to her room. Story credit: Reddit / Absence-of-Faith

Family Matters Shutterstock Started dating a girl. Her single mom meets my single dad. They mingle. Hard. Girl sleeps with my best friend. Messy breakup. Now my ex-girlfriend is my stepsister. Life is a sick ride. Story credit: Reddit / i_am_mrs_nezbit

Maybe It Was the Truth Pixabay My father passed on when I was six. My mom told me it was a heart attack while he was out at sea with the Navy. In my teens, I assumed she might have been covering up something bad about him to spare my feelings and maybe he offed himself or passed of an overdose or something, because he wasn’t fat or unhealthy. Cut to 20 years later, and seven of the eight siblings in his family have expired before the age of 60 because of heart disease-related issues. I’m starting to think it wasn’t a lie. Story credit: Reddit

Leave Everything to Elvis Shutterstock I had a rich uncle. He was real crazy…and not in a good way. He would come to visit us when we were kids, maybe once every ten years. The last time that he visited, he brought us to a Denny’s. When he arrived, he met my brother at an airport, was with us for an hour, and then he got on another plane and went home. When he passed, he had no friends, and he had basically driven his wife to drink herself to the grave a few years prior. In his will, he left his entire estate to an Elvis impersonator. Everything. Story credit: Reddit / whatshisfaceboy

The Cold, Hard Truth Shutterstock My father passed away when I was young. He got into an accident while hunting that ended his life…at least, that’s what my mother had always told me. Fast forward 58 years later when my mother died. I finally learned the hard, cold truth. In her will, she requested that once I was old enough, I would be told that my father didn’t actually die in a hunting accident, but rather suicide. I guess she literally carried that secret to her grave. Story credit: Reddit / Dannyboyd666

Sir or Ma'am? Shutterstock I used to call my tutor Mr. for the first 8 months of tutoring…just to find out she was a woman. Story credit: Reddit / UnPhayzable

The Secret is Out of the Bag Shutterstock I used to love going to escape rooms…until I found out a surprising secret. They’re totally rigged. If you’ve ever been to an escape room, whether you win or not is up to the clue master. Some companies even keep ratios to set the odds at 50/50. Sometimes it’s predetermined whether you win or lose. I guess this secret is out of the bag now. Story credit: Reddit / NoodlesMCGees

What Are You Sorry For? Shutterstock Studying abroad in England, I planned a weekend trip to Barcelona with this girl. This is pre-cellphones. I overslept. Got to the airport like three hours late. As soon as I arrive, there’s the girl. At the exact same time we both say, “I am SO sorry…Wait, what are you sorry for?” Turns out she overslept too. British Airways changed our tickets for us, no charge, and we got to Barcelona a few hours late. Story credit: Reddit / moak0

Not Just Some Random Girl Pikrepo One of my high school friends from Texas has a very strange brother who likes to pretend he’s a girl on online games to get free stuff from people, or something like that. After I graduated, I moved to Boston for college, and last winter I went back to visit my friend. I was hanging out in her house when I saw her brother’s laptop in the game room open with pictures of this girl on the desktop. When I saw them, I was stunned. He said they were random pictures he found of some girl who posted on Reddit, but her account was inactive for years now so he was using those pictures to “prove” to someone he was a girl in the game he was playing. It blew my mind because that girl went to my school all the way in Boston, and was in my Econ class. Story credit: Reddit / Acuta

I Know You Are, But What Am I? Pixabay My parents split when I was little. I came out to my mom and stepdad when I was 13, but I waited to tell my father because we didn’t have as emotionally close a relationship. I finally phoned my dad up when I was 16 because it was time I had to let him know. “Dad, I’ve got something to tell you.” “Whatever it is, I love you.” “I’m gay.” “So am I.” “Whatt?” Story credit: Reddit / AlbaDdraig

Should've Never Turned Her Down Pixabay My freshman year of high school, a female friend of mine asked me to Homecoming and I shut her down pretty hard. Not maliciously of course. I was just a stupid, dense teenage boy. We both went on to date other people and ended up in super long-lasting toxic relationships. Three days ago, I married that girl who I was such an idiot to turn down. Story credit: Reddit / zachbnt

Curious Birthmark Shutterstock For 17 years, I thought I had two birthmarks on my torso. That is, until my girlfriend was curious about them and took a very close look at them. Turns out I have an extra set of nipples. Tiny but fully formed with areolas and all. Story credit: Reddit / ThisWormWillTurn

Internet Famous Shutterstock Someone I know anonymously spammed another person online with horrible threats, then later abandoned the platform. She is now fairly successful on another social media app, but if her thousands of fans were ever to find out how much of a cyberbully she used to be, it would definitely destroy her internet fame. I’d love to see someone “out” her, but it can’t be me for one very important reason. I won’t be able to deal with the drama. It would be like opening Pandora’s box. If she was petty enough to do horrible things to someone before becoming internet famous, I don’t know what she’d do to me now that she has so much to lose. She’s very unstable mentally, so if I exposed her, the consequences could be dire. Also, her fan base sucks up to her big time, so I’m not even sure if people would believe me. Story credit: Reddit / littlegummyfrogs

Matching Tattoos Shutterstock Went traveling with my girlfriend of four years, we met an amazing person, all became best friends and traveled with each other for four months, got matching tattoos as a souvenir of our amazing time. Plot twist: girlfriend cheated on me with that person we had become best friends with every night in the last week…whilst I was in the same room, asleep. Found out through fixing her broken phone for her and the messages coming through. Story credit: Reddit / lasttothefirst

My First Adult Job Shutterstock My first “adult” job was at a very well-known credit card company that also offered student loans. I understood the business aspect of collections, but it felt very cold and callous, as you can imagine. My deal-breaker with the company was when I called out to a co-signer inquiring about payment on her son’s student loan, which was a month or so past due. I gave her the entire spiel and she was very patient. She apologized profusely and explained that her son had been deceased for four years and she was still making payments; she had just lost track of time. I was shocked. See because I was an employee and knew the ropes, I knew that anytime a borrower passed away, the loan could be forgiven. So I, of course, give her that information and she was thrilled. She even complimented my service and ended the call on a really happy note. For the first time since working there, I felt like I had really made a difference in someone’s life. That’s not why I got into collections in the first place, but it was a nice change to what I usually dealt with. A day or so later, I was called into a meeting with my manager and the department head. They told me that they had monitored my call, which wasn’t out of the ordinary since we had our calls shopped frequently. I thought they were going to praise me. I was so, so wrong. I was grilled about how much money I had lost the company for giving the customer the advice that I did. Apparently, it wasn’t in the company’s “best interest” to be offering that information out. That was it for me. I was gone shortly after. I couldn’t stomach working for a company that preyed on people like that. But knowing this secret information, I’ve always wondered if I should tell someone and make trouble for the company. Story credit: Reddit / brownsuugaah

He Couldn't Have Gone Anywhere Pexels I work at a prison, and a lady flew all the way from Nigeria to visit her brother, who was supposed to be incarcerated at my unit. She speaks a little English, but we tried to explain to her that the inmate was not in the system anymore. He must have been released. We call a supervisor, and it turns out he was released over five months before. She walks away confused and comes back in with her husband, who speaks English much better. We tell him the scenario and he asks, “Well, where did he go? He doesn’t have any friends or family in the US.” We told him we don’t know where he went, he was released and could be anywhere. The guy, obviously confused, says, “Well… he couldn’t have gone anywhere… because he doesn’t have any legs.” So a legless Nigerian ex-felon with no ties is scooting around the US and no one knows where he is. Story credit: Reddit / OGDanx2

All I Can Do is Hope Shutterstock Two days ago, I was at work when a senior coworker was cussing someone out. He usually did that sort of thing, so I wasn’t taken by surprise by his behavior. Also, I was in no mood to deal with him that day, so I just focused on my work and tried to ignore him and get on with it. But then he revealed something about himself he could never take back. In a loud voice, he said, “The world will be peaceful if women stay home. They should not be allowed to come out of the kitchen.” He then turned to me and said some nasty things about the supervisors. Being an intern, I was scared that I would lose my position if I complained about his behavior, so I just let it go. But everything he said really hurt, even though he didn’t direct his words at me. As a woman, I’ve worked my butt off to get to where I am now. I’ve had to overcome so many obstacles just to be able to work at this company. His misogynistic comments stirred up so much anger in me, and what’s worse is I felt like I couldn’t do anything about it. If the bosses knew the truth about this guy, he’d probably get fired. At least I hope. Story credit: Reddit / No-Title3984

Never Underestimate People Shutterstock When my dad was growing up, there was this little old lady across the street without any family. She was from Finland and lost her husband during WWII. She immigrated to the USA and had no one. So my grandparents would knock on her door to chat, take her grocery shopping, etc. They also made my dad and brother help out around her house and yard. She loved my dad and uncle, treated them like her own kids and she gave them cookies and treats and presents. When my dad was in Vietnam, she would record him voice messages on tapes and send them to him with letters telling him what life was like in the neighborhood and how she hoped he’d be home safe soon, that she prayed for him, etc. When he came home, he’d stop by to chat and help out around the house, bring her macaroons, and just sit and talk for a while. One day she passed on, and a lawyer called my grandparents. She had left them a sizable amount of cash and stock, and her (paid off) house to my dad and his brother. My family had thought she was penniless. Never underestimate how much little, simple things can mean to people. You just might be one of the best things in their life. Story credit: Reddit / NeverCriticize

Frame of Reference Shutterstock I always knew that my parents had some kind of “family secret.” Various mutterings amended streams of conscious, etc. in my childhood. From the sound of it, I was under the impression that I had an older sibling. I am the oldest sibling of four, so I was fixated on the few little details, but as I grew older, I assumed it was a very morbid kind of imaginary friend delusion I had. When I was in high school, I was talking to my mother when she slipped, saying something about her early relationship with my dad. I pushed her on it and found out that she had stayed with my dad after they had a child at age 15. She went on to tell me that I’d had not one, but three older siblings, and that they were lost in some kind of accident. My mom broke down. I didn’t push for details and never have. That day, I went from being the oldest of four to the middle of seven. Probably my frame of reference for the concept of “trauma.” Every obsession, every worry, and character flaw of my teenage self at that time burned into my character like scars. Story credit: Reddit / kimminub

Back to Basics Wikimedia Commons / EurovisionNim / CC 4.0 Traded a beloved Subaru for a new Lexus SUV because my girlfriend and I needed something big for the dogs and I couldn’t afford two cars. Fast forward to when I was able to afford two cars and wanted to order a brand new Subaru. One day, I saw my old one driving around. The exact same one. I talked to the driver and he sold it to me. Story credit: Reddit / Fiasko21

Ignorance is Bliss Pixabay My grandpa fought in WWII and did all of these heroic and brave things. I always loved knowing that I shared my genetics with him—but everything is different now. I found out last year that my grandfather wasn’t my biological grandfather—I’m 35. Apparently, he met my grandmother and father after the war in Germany (my grandmother is Polish) and he brought them to America. My dad was only three at the time. Everyone in my family apparently kept this from me because they knew how much I looked up to him. And sadly, both my grandparents are long gone so I can’t even ask them questions about what really happened. I kind of wish I didn’t know; ignorance is bliss sometimes. Story credit: Reddit / mattmentecky

Golden Child Shutterstock I’m not the person everyone thinks I am. You see, I was always the perfect girl. I got good grades, participated in sports, and even managed to become valedictorian for my graduating class. But underneath I’m hiding a huge secret. Now, for the first time in my life, I’m failing in school. Nobody knows. I’m falling so behind and it’s getting harder and harder to catch up. I can’t reach out to my counselors or teachers because I’m ashamed…I’ve always been the smart, diligent one, and I would hate for them to stop thinking of me that way. I’ve always been the “golden child”, but I’ve been put so high up on a pedestal that it’s just assumed I will always stay there. My parents can’t see that I’m drowning; they just assume that I will always be fine. “You are always so responsible,” they’d tell me. No, I’m not. “I know I can always count on you.” No, you can’t. I’m still a teenager. I need guidance in life but they are too busy with my sister’s issues to see mine. They drag me in and make me her third parent. Her issues are much more immediate than mine, and I hate that she gets all of the attention, but I can’t resent her for that. She is the best thing in my life. I just hate that I feel so alone in my struggles. My friends would never understand. They think my life is perfect. They say, “Oh my God, I love your dad. He is so funny,” or “Haha, your sister is so cute,” or “Wow, your mom is so cool.” No. My family is falling apart at the seams. The fights are daily at this point. I feel so alone, and what’s worse is that everyone else is moving on with their lives. I don’t know where to go, so I’m just faking it ’til I make it. I keep a smile on my face to let them all think I’m okay…but I’m really not. Story credit: Reddit / DrowningInGold

We Should Have Known Peakpx Since I was 13, I have had horrible foot pain whenever I walk more than an hour. When I worked at my church bookstore, I would often have to sit for the majority of the time I was there. My ankle would swell up, and if it was really bad, my knee would too. Every photo of me we have taken at Disney or Universal, I am in a wheelchair. We never really got a conclusive diagnosis. I was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis, an unspecified autoimmune disorder, and even a ganglion cyst. After an MRI, the doctors finally revealed the disturbing answer. They found a partly fused bone in my ankle. A single surgery was all it would take to fix it, or at least lessen the pain. If only we had known that back then… Story credit: Reddit / I_Ace_English

Strange Vibes Shutterstock I dated a girl who lived in a city I had recently moved away from. On my birthday, I drove out so that we could be together/go out to dinner. The entire time we were at dinner she was distant and constantly checking her phone/sending texts/etc. There was virtually no conversation, and her constant texting was uncharacteristic. It started to give me the vibe that she was either cheating on me or just not that into the relationship anymore. When we finish eating, she asks if it’s ok if we stop by a mutual friend’s house to pick up something. I reluctantly agreed, thinking it was a pretty selfish request considering it was my birthday and it was just something for her. As we’re walking up the steps to our friend’s apartment I’m running through different ways for me to break off the relationship…up until when the door opens and I realize she had planned a big surprise party with a ton of my old friends (many of whom she didn’t even know.) All of the texts and lack of attention that I had been attributing to a lack of interest in me turned out to be the exact opposite. She’s a beautiful person. Story credit: Reddit / antnunoyallbettr

I Don't Know What to Do With This Information Shutterstock After my father passed, I decided to do one of those DNA tests because I thought it would be fun to find out more about my dad’s family. I didn’t really know that much about them. But what I found out wasn’t fun at all. Instead of getting more information about my father, I got a 50% match with a man I’d never met. The test was suggesting that he is actually my real father. I haven’t yet contacted him or confronted my mom. I don’t know what to do with this information. Story credit: Reddit / Kaislas

A Warehouse in His Name Flickr / CC0 My grandfather was a Vietnam veteran who suffered from PTSD. It got worse in his later years and he would often isolate himself from the rest of the family, often hiding out in his bedroom when visitors were over. My grandmother would often tell us stories about how he had inherited a significant amount of money from his father way back when. She said that in their younger years he spent the money on luxurious dates and trips. After returning from Vietnam, he spent the rest on the house where he and my grandmother raised their children. A couple of months before he passed, we found out that he had written a will. Even my grandmother didn’t know about it. We all assumed that he wouldn’t have much to leave since most of the money he had saved was being used to take care of him because he had been placed in a care facility as his PTSD worsened. His will told of a warehouse in Township, Michigan that held a large collection of vintage cars. He said that the warehouse was passed down from his father, and he had all the documents to prove that he was the owner of some type of warehouse. His will estimated that the cars be worth an excess of two million dollars in total. The money from his collection would be split between his four children. We had no idea this collection ever existed. It just made no sense. My father and his three brothers had all grown up in Plano, Texas. None of us had ever been to Michigan before. Even our mother couldn’t recall a time of our father ever having even gone to visit Michigan. After a long debate, my father and I, the only ones who could manage to find some time off from work, agreed to fly out to Michigan to see this collection first hand. After a few thousand dollars spent on plane tickets, hotels, etc. we finally arrived at the warehouse my grandfather owned. It was a rundown warehouse, but it was tucked away within a compound of other warehouses that seemed to be otherwise well taken care of. Finally, code in hand, my father punched the numbers into the keypad and the giant door began to rise. What was inside is beyond words. There was absolutely nothing. There were a few homeless people that managed to sneak in through a hole in the corrugated metal around back, but there certainly was no car collection. We were able to contact a few owners of the neighboring warehouses and to their knowledge, no one and nothing had ever been inside of those warehouses in the years they had been there. To this day we don’t know what happened. We all just assume that the PTSD caused him to create some kind of fantasy in his mind. That maybe he purchased the warehouse believing it was a safe house for him if he ever needed to get out of Plano. Story credit: Reddit / deleted

Pants on Fire Shutterstock My sister married a guy who lied about a lot of stuff. In the first six months after the wedding we’ve found out he had lied about: His previous job—he wasn’t a history professor apparently. His house back in his country and the fact that it was damaged by a hurricane—he didn’t even own a house. His previous marriage, unfaithful ex-wife, and him having kids. He was married but only for a couple of years and those kids were not his. She kicked him out. His mom being dead (a really strange moment for us and her). His other relatives like cousins, etc. treating him badly. We couldn’t figure out why nobody in his family wanted to help or even come for a wedding. Turns out he’s a pathological liar hated by everyone. Needless to say, they’re separated now. Story credit: Reddit / Morfolk

Behind the Scenes Shutterstock I used to work at a huge hospital that just coasts on regional reputation and prestige. The story behind the scenes, however, is completely different. The company is so messed up. The worst secret I know about this hospital is that they once mislabeled a baby corpse. Because it was mislabeled, they lost it altogether. Only a few of us know the truth. Story credit: Reddit / aporwave_vibes

Both the Victim and the Perpetrator Piqsels 1991, I’m 19, just signed the lease for my first (solo) apartment, and just got the first paycheck from my new job. I deposit the paycheck at an ATM, another first! I’d always gone into the bank to do it. Two weeks later, I get my bank statement in the mail, and see with horror I have only $1.87 in my account. Way wrong, I should have at least $200, I’d been very careful with my spending. I’m freaked, I came within $2 of bouncing my first rent check. I’m literally reaching for the phone to call the bank when the phone rings. It’s the authorities, asking if my ATM card was taken. I check my wallet and the card is missing; my job at a theater pub came with cash tips so I didn’t use the card often. I then tell them I was going to call them anyway because I was missing $200 from my account. “Well, we’ve got your card, and your $200, so come down to the station,” they tell me. I can’t figure out how they have my card AND the cash. Doesn’t make sense. I drive down there. Detective says someone (let’s call him Bob) pulled in to use an ATM and saw a man acting suspiciously while he was using it, moving back and forth as if trying to dodge the camera. Bob says the man then left the ATM, got into a car, and drove away at high speeds as if fleeing. Bob then went to the ATM and put his card in, which popped out. Bob then withdrew $200, and then another ATM card popped out. My card. Bob’s card had popped out because the crook had left my card in the ATM before speeding away. Bob realized he had withdrawn the money from my account and not his, so he brought my card and the cash to the authorities and reported the attempted theft. The detective gives me the description of the crook. It made my blood run cold. According to Bob, it was a man, 5’7″, brown hair, round gold-rimmed glasses. I say out loud “So, about my height, my color hair, and glasses like mine,” before realizing Bob was describing me. I’d never deposited a check in an ATM before, so I was moving back and forth, following the instructions on the screen, filling out the envelope with my account number, punching the amount in, etc. I then forgot to take my card out and just left because I’m a frigging idiot. I drove away at high speeds because I was 19 and that’s how I drove everywhere. Worried the detective might be annoyed, I didn’t tell him I was the crook, I just thanked him and left with the money I took from myself. Somewhere in a box in my closet, I still have the report where I’m both the victim and the perp. Story credit: Reddit / chrislivingston

Perfect Timing Shutterstock A co-worker of mine messed up the promotional posters of a well-known martial arts film by editing its Wikipedia article with incorrect character names before it came out. The company in charge of the posters was incompetent enough to use Wikipedia as its source for the names of the characters, so the posters are all wrong. Only I know it was my friend’s fault. Story credit: Reddit / estpenis

Put Two and Two Together Unsplash A guy I knew in high school English class was talking one winter day about how he was late to school because someone hit his mailbox. His folks made him fix it up before he went to school, he missed his ride, and had to walk instead, but the school staff was cool about it and didn’t punish him. He didn’t have to wait long to get clarity. A few minutes later, another girl comes into class and she’s talking about how her morning sucked, she lost control going down a hill and hit someone’s mailbox. She freaked out and drove off before anyone witnessed it and described a few details of the house. Mailbox guy puts two and two together and blurts out, “You hit MY mailbox!” He wasn’t super mad about it and she turned beet red; it was hilarious at the time the way they both reacted. Story credit: Reddit / pmw1981

Everyone Agreed Max Pixel This large French farmer’s family had been fighting each other for 15 years over their parent’s estate. Everything and anything had been utilized in this all-out conflict; debts, spoils, barns, plots, cows, wills, and whatever. Defeats followed victories, failures followed compromises, and the conflict was tearing the family apart. They came up with a bizarre and brilliant solution. Eventually, someone suggested they just drag all the stuff into the farm’s courtyard, pour petrol on it, and set it all afire. Everyone agreed. Story credit: Reddit / CitoyenEuropean

Cheater, Cheater Shutterstock A friend of mine has been cheating on his girlfriend of three years…with another guy! They have even been having threesomes on the regular. This would totally destroy his life because he both lives and works with his girlfriend, and she is his manager. He’d be jobless and out on the streets if she ever found out. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets burned at some point down the line. Story credit: Reddit / Dapper_Monroe

Very Well Compensated Shutterstock I worked for a bank at their call center as a workforce administrator. We had a supervisor with a higher than normal personnel rotation. People would be doing okay, then suddenly their numbers would drop, and they’d quit. In one of those, the guy quitting made a big freaking scene, called him out, insulted him, pushed him around and ended up being restrained by other coworkers. At the HR meeting, supervisor is going off on this guy, bringing up every single thing the guy did wrong. He was boasting a bit too about how he had to fix all of this dude’s mistakes. The entire time the guy sat silent, said nothing, just stared at whomever asked him something. When the HR rep asked if he had anything to add, he pulled out a tape recording. It contents were stunning. He just…played recording after recording. Of what you ask? Of the supervisor literally threatening the guy. Harassing him, belittling him, and overall being a complete jerk. Apparently, this guy would target over-performing agents and make their working environment terrible, all just so he could protect his position. I’m told the supervisor simply stared at his feet and nodded when they told him he was fired. The agent, as I understand it, was also let go, but very well compensated. Story credit: Reddit / Aeris_24

Jaw-Dropping Reality Shutterstock I always wonder if my cousin ever realized that her mom isn’t actually her biological parent. The reality is jaw-dropping. She is actually the product of an affair between her dad and their house cleaner. She’s 42 now with kids and her mother passed years ago, but there are few remaining people left in my family who know the truth. We all vowed to her real mom to keep it a secret from her. Story credit: Reddit / gayhelper

That Explained a Lot of Things Shutterstock I found my adoption papers in the family strong box when I was 19, despite having been told my whole life that my parents were my biological parents. Turns out, my parents planted it for me to find. Specifically, I found the certificate stating that my dad was my adoptive guardian. My mom was my real mom, which is why I had pictures of her with me at the hospital when I was born, which is also why I never suspected a thing. They had me via sperm donor. I always wondered why I didn’t look at ALL like my Dad, but I look like a carbon copy of my mom. Apparently, this was a huge relief to her as I grew up because the ENTIRE FAMILY knew except me, and the fear of having a huge, loud, Irish family letting something like that slip was pretty serious. I’m honestly shocked they managed. They were never going to tell me but they decided that for an accurate medical history, I should know that I don’t have my dad’s predisposition to heart disease. My dad cried when he told me because he was so worried that I suddenly wouldn’t love him anymore…as if my entire childhood was a lie or something. I laughed and told him of course he was my dad and always would be. It brought us closer. But it also explained a lot of things in my childhood, like why I didn’t look anything like him, why I didn’t need glasses but my parents were both blind as anything, etc. Story credit: Reddit

I Ruined My Chance Shutterstock I was a Starbucks barista before the whole “names on cups” thing was big—or at least, it wasn’t really practiced in my tiny store. There was this very cute guy who came in maybe 4-6x a week. A little often, but nothing out of the ordinary. I flirted like mad. He flirted back. It was all great. Then he comes in with his fiancé. I was betrayed and treated him coldly from then on. But I had it all wrong. A month later, two of them come in together and I find out that he—uh, they—are twins and I’d shot down any chance I had with the single one. Story credit: Reddit / mindovermacabre

If She Ever Found Out Shutterstock A coworker of mine bragged at work about losing his virginity on the night of his bachelor party. Obviously, not to his wife, who doesn’t have a clue. But the lie gets even bigger. She thinks they lost their virginity to each other on their wedding night. It’s a VERY big deal to her and it would most likely end in their divorce if she ever found out. Story credit: Reddit / haelesor

They Never Visited Him Shutterstock Years ago, I worked in a retirement community. There was an older man who came out late in life and moved into the community with his gay lover. He was a Korea veteran with multiple honors and a wall of medals. He was also a bit of a jerk most days, but he had his moments and his stories were fantastic. His children over three years never once visited him. He had a heart attack and knew he was on his way out. His children showed up but demanded his lover leave during their visits. In his will, he left everything to his lover and his lover’s one child from a former marriage. He wrote a long note about his kids’ hypocrisy of not visiting and their attitudes toward his lover. But that wasn’t all. He left each of his two kids a pail of coal ash, to be deducted from his estate. He also had his estate pay for his lovers’ plot to be placed next to him and his wife, and in his long letter said that his kids, if they visited his grave, would be reminded of why they didn’t visit while he was alive. Frankly, it was awesome hearing his kids blow up about it. Story credit: Reddit / jpebcac

Unexpected Pregnancy Shutterstock Years ago, a friend of mine had an unexpected pregnancy. It would have been terminated if not for one major reason. Her sister and her husband had been trying to have a baby for years, but they both had infertility issues. She agreed to have the baby and my sister and her husband promised to adopt it. The kid doesn’t know that his aunt is his biological mother, but he’s still loved and happy. He turns 16 years old today. Story credit: Reddit / OrganicConcentration

Surprise Party PikRepo A few years ago, I got invited to a friend’s engagement party. They were throwing a huge bash because they were planning on a very small destination wedding. Later in the evening, my friend’s fiancé takes the mic and starts thanking everyone for being there. “Sorry, Jen will be out to thank you guys in a minute, she’s just having a wardrobe malfunction.” He goes on to tell the story about how they met, how they were best friends and decided to get engaged and finished along the lines of “We wish you could all be there and that we could get married right now. So, we’re going to.” Out walks Jen in her wedding dress. The party went crazy, it was such a good moment. Great night. Story credit: Reddit / RockG

They Lived Happily Ever After Flickr / Matt Janicki I’ll share my grandma’s story, which is one of my favorites. As a young woman, she worked at a humble bakery in a small town in Australia. American soldiers were stationed in her town as they readied for deployment. One day, a soldier from NYC came in when she was working and tried to order something that wasn’t on the menu. His accent was very thick and she could not understand him. She was very embarrassed, but kept trying to assist him. After a couple minutes like this, the soldier got very impatient and started cussing and insulting my grandmother, the bakery, the town, etc. He literally didn’t know what hit him. My grandmother, a proud woman of small stature but surprising strength, came around the counter and punched that man hard in the chest. I’m told she broke one of his ribs, even. She definitely knocked him over. Fellow soldiers lifted the stunned soldier off the ground and back to the base where they told their CO the story. The CO panicked about ruining relations with the town and pointed to the nearest man. He asked where he was from (Illinois), and hearing no accent, sent him back to the bakery to apologize on behalf of the army. The man did a wonderful job and made a good impression. And he went back to that town after the war. And he married my grandma, and they lived happily ever after. They eventually moved back to the States, but she refused to ever visit NYC. Story credit: Reddit / McMumbles

How Many Lives Could I Ruin? Shutterstock I happen to know that my neighbor is having an affair with his son’s primary school teacher. He’s doing this behind his own wife’s back, as well as the teacher’s husband’s back. It seems to me that it’s been going on for a little over four months now. We live in a small community and I often think to myself: How many lives could I ruin? Story credit: Reddit / GBCOLD044

Plot Twist! Shutterstock I met a girl on Plenty of Fish and dated her for a year. She lived six minutes up the street from me, so we saw each other quite often. Both of us were quite introverted, so we mainly only hung out with each other. We both considered the relationship to be serious and exclusive. Anyway, right from the start of the relationship, I noticed that she would text this one guy pretty frequently. I asked her about him, and she told me that he was her tattoo artist. Just to be snoopy, I checked out the website of the place she gets her tattoos done. Sure enough, there was a tattoo artist there with the same first name as the guy in her phone, but the last name was different. I asked her about it, and she quickly called me out on being paranoid, and how it was ridiculous to think that she would lie to me. I agreed, it was pretty paranoid of me. Maybe five months later into the relationship, I’m on Facebook and I decide to search the name of the guy in her phone. A profile comes up in the same small city we both live in, but there is no profile picture or anything. I decide to bring it up with her again, because now there are two Facebook profiles: one who is actually a tattoo artist, and one who has the same name that is in her phone. She freaks out on me for bringing it up again, and tells me that I’m crazy. I agreed, but just wanted a straight answer. She told me that I had nothing to be worried about. I apologized, and we got over it. About a year into the relationship, I found her on Plenty of Fish. I would periodically go on there to see if she recreated her profile, as we both deleted our profiles. I found a profile that I thought might be hers, but obviously no pictures. I catfished it, and it turned out to be her. She was back on Plenty of Fish and looking for guys. I had all the evidence I needed, and I was going to confront her with it the next day and break up with her…however, I knew I needed to do just one more thing. I thought that if I was going to break up with her, I was going to message this Facebook profile I had found that matched the name in her phone, just out of curiosity…PLOT TWIST. I message the guy. He gets back to me immediately. We converse, and it turns out that he is her boyfriend. I had been her second boyfriend the entire time. She met him two months before she met me. She bounced back between me and him for an entire year, neither me nor him knew about each other. He saw my name in her phone once, and she said that I was her tattoo artist. Every time I ever called her out, I was right. Every time she was gone mysteriously at night, she was with him. Every time she said she was hanging out with a friend of hers, she was with him. She doesn’t actually have any friends. It was always him. Anyway, we both broke up with her the next morning and met the next day to have a beer. Haven’t spoken with him since. Story credit: Reddit / HarrisonBlue

I Wonder If He Ever Thinks About It Shutterstock After we broke up, my ex and I got into a terrible argument. Things escalated to a point that I thought it would never get to. He ended up physically assaulting me. He is now married, has a successful career, and lives in a big house with his wife and infant son. I wonder if he ever thinks about it. Unfortunately, campus officers didn’t do much at the time. It happened about eight years ago and I have since moved on. However, I will never forgive, nor forget. I now live 1,900 miles away from that place and him. Story credit: Reddit / salty-MA-student

As If That's Something to Be Proud Of Shutterstock I know one guy who did something really bad a week before he got married. It was his bachelor party and I think maybe his girlfriend was out of town at that time. I knew the whole group, but I wasn’t part of the bachelor party. They came into the bar I worked at and half of them were so messed up they couldn’t even walk. At some point in the night, the groom picked up a woman who we all called Nasty Amanda. I heard him say to his buddies, “I’m going to go do her in my bed,” as if it was something to be proud of. In the 20 years that I’ve known him, he’s always been an entitled dirtbag. There’s been a few times when I’ve thought of telling his wife. I’m not the only one that knows. Most of the bachelor party went back to his house after they left the bar. There are witnesses too. Story credit: Reddit / __banned_

I Can't Accept It Shutterstock Granny was a sweet old lady, relatively healthy but had some trouble getting around and taking care of herself. Her family was the typical greedy and money-hungry scenario, only calling when they wanted something. They stuck her in a nursing home and moved far away. To everyone’s knowledge, Granny had very little money, but she still owned her property; a small house her best friend (my great aunt) took care of, and her car—a customized classic VW Bug. The nursing home had volunteers, people to come and talk to the residents, play board games with them, basically keep them occupied. Granny’s favorite was a newer volunteer, a 19-year-old girl whom I’ll refer to as V. I only met her a handful of times, but V was a very soft-spoken and kind girl. V was the only volunteer Granny liked, because they had many things in common, one of those things being their mutual love for a specific kind of car...hint hint. Over the next year and a half, V continued to volunteer about twice a week. Soon, Granny started to get sick, her health started to rapidly decline. Did her family come to see her? Nope. Until her last days, she only had V and my great aunt. Granny passed. Some of her family came to the funeral, but pretty much everyone only cared about the will. My great aunt said that the only ones who seemed sad at the funeral were herself, V, and a few of Granny’s old friends. When it came time to read the will, there was a big shock. It turned out Granny had a decent amount of money stashed away—about $100,000. The family was in the dark, only my great aunt knew about it. A very small amount of that was split up and given to select family members. But the rest was divided and given to my great aunt and V. V was in complete shock. The family was mad. A few other things were given to family, select items that didn’t hold a whole lot of value. But it was about to get worse. The car I mentioned earlier, the classic VW Bug? Granny’s teenage granddaughter had her eyes on that car since Granny was put in the nursing home! Everyone expected her to get it once Granny passed. That didn’t happen. Granny left it to V. If the family was mad about the money, they were FURIOUS about this car. Poor V cried her eyes out and said she had to leave the room. She told my great aunt, “I can’t accept it. I’m not family, that car should be yours.” And my great aunt spent over an hour and a half convincing her that Granny wanted her to have it. Some family members followed V outside and started screaming at her, threatening to sue her, claiming it was part of a “plan” that V must have created (What? Befriend a lonely old woman and take her fortune?), telling her she didn’t deserve any of what she got, and calling her awful things. One of the calmer relatives got things settled down and my great aunt got V out of there. It’s been a few years. My great aunt and V still talk, and V still has Granny’s bug. As far as I know, after the reading of the will was over V got a lot of nasty messages online but was otherwise fine. One of the family members did contact a lawyer but they must have told them there was nothing that could be done since V never actually got sued or anything. Story credit: Reddit / AnonymousFishy24

I Would Have Never Guessed Shutterstock After I graduated from college, I worked in a hospital. While there, I discovered a shocking truth about some of my coworkers. A group of young male doctors pitched in to rent an apartment that they used as their spot for cheating on their wives with their side pieces. They seemed like such nice, normal guys too, not sleazebags. I would have never guessed. Story credit: Reddit / kara_anna

Private Pleasures Shutterstock This girl I know had a husband who was deployed overseas. For Valentine’s Day, she put together a special box of goodies and sent it to him. Along with the usual stuff, she sent one of her thongs as a sexy teaser since they hadn’t been together for a long time. The husband decided to tie the thong onto the stuffed animal she gave him. The next day, the guy noticed something weird. The thong, which was tied really well onto the stuffed animal, was missing. A couple of days went by and came across the thong in the most unexpected place—it was in his buddy’s bed, next to his. It turned out, his buddy was using it for his own “private pleasure”…if you know what I mean. Here’s the real kicker: The guy is his best friend. Their wives are best friends. If they ever found out… Story credit: Reddit / pineapple_bottoms

He Doesn't Know that I Know Shutterstock A popular guy in my high school has been hiding a huge secret, and I know what it is. It would spread like wildfire if I exposed him. You see, even though he’s in high school, he wears diapers because he still wets the bed. He doesn’t know I know and that’s the way I’ll keep it. Story credit: Reddit / BattleToaster68

Spill the Beans Shutterstock Growing up, my parents divorced and I got a stepdad, who used to be our next-door neighbor. When I grew up, I found out the truth. In reality, my mom had a secret affair with my stepdad while she was still married to my dad and he was just a neighbor. My dad got inebriated once and spilled the beans to me. This all happened when I was three years old and I’m in my 40s now. Story credit: Reddit / Soloskystar

A Symbol to Her Youth Shutterstock My mom is the most strait-laced, uptight person you can imagine. She works very high-level financial jobs for the government, so her personality may have something to do with that. If you looked up “professional woman” in the dictionary, it would probably just be a picture of her. But there’s something no one else knows about her and it’s totally mind-boggling. She has a tattoo on the back of her leg of a bear with male “appendages” instead of legs. She wears tights or pants to cover it all the time, and as far as I know, I’m the only person who knows about it. She was a very wild teenager back in the day and on one fateful night, she met up with an “aspiring tattoo artist” in a hotel room. That’s where she got the tattoo done. The guy got a little too creative during the session and she ended up with that odd interpretation of a bear. It is so vulgar that if anyone saw it, I think there’s a good chance she’d lose her job (or at least have some serious explaining to do). I once asked her why she doesn’t get it removed and she says it’s the “symbol to her stupid youth.” Story credit: Reddit / trufflesinascuffle

Against the Rules Shutterstock I went to bed with my Mormon boyfriend before he went on his mission. Okay, that’s bad, but then I discovered his worst secret. Later on, I found out he was already engaged to another woman—he didn’t think it was particularly important to tell me that he’d found a Mormon fiancée in another town already. Obviously, this is a big no-no in the Mormon church. Story credit: Reddit / BilobaBaby

No Evidence Pexels I represented this construction worker in a divorce. The wife stayed at home with the kids and had no money. Through entire divorce her attorney claimed that my client was hiding money. They had no evidence and the client vehemently denied it. We had a good settlement in the case and I considered it done. When the client came in a few weeks later to pick his file, he thanked me for my work and said, “And she never did find the money I hid!” He had a big laugh and walked away. Story credit: Reddit / Hiredgun77

He's Not Hurting Anyone Shutterstock One day, I was looking on my friend’s computer for some old Call of Duty videos that he and I made in like 2009. I was just searching the old Gamertags, trying to figure out where they were when a page popped on his computer. It was for one of those creepy websites. I was really surprised. It had all his basic information on it, with an up-to-date age and everything. I looked around the page and found a picture from his room that I recognized. I know I shouldn’t have, but I opened the page. What I saw totally shocked me. Turns out, my buddy is a furry—like a massive, full-on furry—and I had no idea. The page had almost eight years of daily uploads and interactions on it. I haven’t told anyone. I’m not going to be the guy that threatens him or tells our other friends because he’s not hurting anyone. But I’m also not going to tell him that I know, because that would be mad awkward. I’m terrified I’m going to let it slip one day during a drinking binge. Yikes! Story credit: Reddit / killerkebab1499

Where'd the Extra Money Go? Shutterstock My boss and his wife are saving aggressively for a house. Every spare cent they have goes into a saving account and they hope to build up enough for a down payment. It’s really quite intense how they scrimp and save. The thing is, his wife doesn’t know one huge thing. My boss is having an affair, and, while they were saving and saving, he bought a car for his mistress. Story credit: Reddit / samewavesspotify

Lie by Omission Shutterstock My ex-boss is a covert narcissist who loves to lie by omission. One thing he does often is dodge taxes—he deposits payments from roofing jobs directly into his personal bank account and refuses to report anything, so on paper, it looks as if the jobs were never ordered in the first place. He also deletes the invoices, even though the invoice numbers are sequential. Honestly, he would get exposed in a jiffy under an audit. But the worst thing he’s ever done doesn’t even compare to those lies. He once dated an underage girl when he was in his late 20s and lied to her about his age for years. He also lied to his fiancee (who he now has a kid with) about how everything to do with his lifestyle. I can destroy his business with a couple of phone calls: one to the union, one to his insurance, one to the tax people, and one to his competitors about his lack of safety procedures at his operation. I can destroy his personal life too by exposing his secrets to his partner and son. They don’t deserve the nonsense he brings into their lives. Story credit: Reddit / Throwsilver1

Commit to the Lie Shutterstock A good friend of mine is Indian and gay, which she knows her family won’t accept. She’s about to have an arranged marriage—but the real surprise is yet to come. See, her future husband is also gay. Neither of their families knows the truth and they are still excited about the upcoming wedding. The groom’s boyfriend is even part of the wedding party. They’re both committed to the lie. In fact, they plan to have children via IVF at some point. Story credit: Reddit / zelda4444

Eskimo Brothers Shutterstock Met a dude at my local 24-Hour Fitness who was wearing a Shark Punch shirt. Since most people have no freaking clue about that band, I immediately decided I needed to talk to bro-out with this dude about his particular taste in music (metal). We get to talking, find out he’s a drummer, lives locally and wants to start jamming some evil stuff. Awesome! Exchange numbers and all that good stuff. Of course, however, actually meeting up with reliable musicians is much harder than it sounds, despite the enthusiasm. Around the same time, I was working security at a local bar, and met this random cute girl who wasn’t from the area but was totally into me and wanted to hang out. Exchanged numbers and planned to meet up. When we finally did, we hit it off pretty well, but she had mentioned that she’s still kinda “dating around” but really liked me and hoped that I was okay with that. Totally was okay with that because I was also doing the same thing. We hung out maybe another time but then shortly after was hit with the “sorry but I’m kinda dating this other guy for serious” line, and I said I understood and moved on. When gym guy and I finally managed to get together to jam, a friend of his was there to play bass with us. We get introduced, started talking about random stuff, then gym guy happened to mention to the buddy about the girl he was dating. He and I both started sharing our similarities in preference of people we date and I asked to see what she looked like. He’s like, “sorry dude, she doesn’t have any social media or anything like that, but I have a video of her at some restaurant we went to a few weeks back.” So he shows me the video. Me: Ah, she’s cute! Him: Yeah, I met her hanging outside of some bar in LA. Me: Dude she totally reminds me of this girl I was dating not too long ago. What’s her name? Him: Kim. Me: Wait, really? That’s so weird, I was dating a girl named Kim too. What are the odds? Hold up, she has a snapchat right? Him: Yeah…why? Me: (I start trying to find her on snap) Dude, what’s her name on there? The friend at this time is looking at the both of us like ” oh no, oh no, oh no,” and starts laughing. Both of us at the same time: “Kimber-Sleaze.” Friend is dying of laughter at this point, and we both come to the realization that we are the same dudes she ended up leaving/staying with. We still ended up jamming anyways. Story credit: Reddit / BobSagetBaseGod

Everyone Knows Each Other Shutterstock I learned from my best friend that my cousin, who is in his 40s, had an affair with a 20-year-old girl. Oh…and she just so happens to be one of my friend’s friends. My cousin is engaged and has three kids with his fiancé. I’m from a small town, so if I told someone, it would not only ruin their lives, but EVERYONE would know. His mom is from a high-standing family in the area and it would just be a disaster. Story credit: Reddit / Valayria12

Violating the Bro-Code Pexels Two of my friends had a falling out. I was dying to know what was going on between them because they lived together and I felt like I was watching mommy and daddy get divorced. One friend was never around and the other told me he honestly didn’t know what going on. After a couple months, I finally got some one-on-one time with the friend who wasn’t around and he explained everything to me in detail. Basically, he asked if he could date the other friend’s cousin and his response was an emphatic NO. But, since the other friend had dated his cousin without asking, he violated bro-code and started seeing her anyway. In dating this girl, he came to find out that she and the other friend were more than just cousins. They had carried on a physical relationship for years. Basically, they were like bunnies whenever the family wasn’t looking. But hold on! It gets worse. He was told this went on for 10 years. The girl was 22. Her cousin was 24. They had been sleeping together since middle school. But hold on tighter because it gets worse. The girl’s father and her cousin’s father are identical twins. Let that sink in for a second. Genetically, they are half-siblings. At that point in the story, I downed my drink and apologized for even asking about what was going on. I wish I never knew. As a follow-up, they no longer live together or speak to each other. I’m still really close with the other friend. I see the creepy friend in passing and we’re still friends, but it’s hard to look him in the eye. Story credit: Reddit / rawbface

Blood is Thicker Than Water Pexels I work for a small but really old firm in Texas, and I work with a few attorneys who handle estate planning and wills. This man was a doctor. He passed on. He was worth about $2,000,000. He wasn’t very wealthy, and we also handled a lot of bigger cases. However, he had five kids and an ex-wife. When he divorced years before, he came out as gay and moved in with his partner. After he passed, his will stated that his house and money would go to this partner. His kids tried to argue it, and we ended up going through mediation. As kind of a whackadoodle move, his partner actually requested a paternity test on the father’s frozen specimen to see if the kids really had any claim at all to the estate. Well… It took a lot of pull to do it, but in the end…It turns out all five kids were not actually related to the now-deceased father. The partner got to keep the entire estate. Story credit: Reddit / ParkwayDriven

Next in Line For the Throne Shutterstock My girlfriend’s grandfather emigrated to my country from the US. when he was younger. He is dating a woman here who is the mother of a very prominent political figure in my country (in fact, he has a decent shot at being our next prime minister). The thing is, her grandfather has a HUGE secret, one that he can’t tell anyone. He has another family back in the U.S. He travels back and forth from my country to the states, to visit “family” and play “golf” and the woman left behind has no idea. The one living in the US actually knows about the other one, but the one in my country is fairly religious and would probably not approve. Story credit: Reddit / Bhmira

Not My Secret to Tell Shutterstock A while ago, my mom told me that my stepfather was not my stepsister’s biological father. My stepsister has no idea. But wait, it gets worse. My stepfather knows he isn’t the biological father. He found out when my stepsister had some blood work done as a baby. She’s O-negative, and that isn’t possible based on his blood type. He confronted his now ex-wife about it and she said it didn’t matter. She said my stepsister was the result of an affair that was a one-time thing and that my stepfather raised her as his own, so none of that shouldn’t change. Also, I will NEVER tell her. It’s not my secret to tell. Besides, my stepfather IS also her father, as far as I’m concerned. She’s smart, kind, and a hard worker in large part due to him raising her, so I don’t care if they don’t share the same blood. He’s an amazing man and I consider him “one of my dads” too. Story credit: Reddit / MerlotCanYouGo

Lapse of Judgement Shutterstock My friend had just started dating this girl and was hooking up with her. During that time, he hooked up with her sister one night. Yes, it was a lapse of judgment at the time, but it turned into an enormous mistake. He’s now married to the first girl, and his wife has no idea that he slept with her own sister. I don’t think he ever thought they would get married. Story credit: Reddit / CliffordTheBigRedDOG

A Weighted Secret Shutterstock My friend’s mom used to give my brother a lift to work when he was 18 years old. Then one day, everything changed. While driving, she started making inappropriate moves on him. He, being an idiot 18-year-old, accepted them, they pulled over, and got it on. This continued for a long time, but it ended in a completely terrifying way. She ended up getting obsessed with him. It got so bad that at one point, he blocked her on all social media and basically buried his head in the sand. Besides all this, her husband is a huge, scary guy who owns one of the pubs, and her son is a lifelong friend of mine. None of them know. It’s pretty weird having such a weighted secret. Story credit: Reddit / kicksjoysharkness

Too Much Information Shutterstock Years ago, I was trawling sketchy personals listings when I was bored. I got way more than I bargained for: I came across my manager at Starbucks. He not only posted this face, but I could also see his lousy tattoos, so it was definitely him. Anyway, he was servicing men and women starting at $100. I never told anyone and I hated the fact that I’d seen more of him than I wanted. Story credit: Reddit / negativeyoda

Bald-Faced Liar Peakpk I’m a lawyer, and I recently had a case settle where my client was so obviously lying it was painful. He was in a fender bender and said he was too disabled to drive, or to work at the office as a result. He then claimed that his employer fired him after he had been on disability leave for almost a year. Some really big claims. A few months after filing, we made a ruinous discovery. He played in a national, amateur, full-contact football league and there was footage of him getting tackled, endzone dancing, and tackling during the time he claimed he was too hurt to sit at a desk. Even when I confronted him on it, he claimed he hadn’t played while he was injured—despite having a stat line and footage of him playing from games dated on days he was supposedly getting physical therapy. We didn’t settle for as much as most of my cases, but he still walked away with like $20k. I’m happy to be a plaintiff’s attorney for the most part because my clients have typically been wronged but he was such a bald-faced liar it really made me angry. Story credit: Reddit / epgenius

It Gets Worse Pixabay I’m 18 years old at a Steak n’ Shake with two of my good friends. One of our friends was notably depressed and he wanted to break some news. We ordered and as he was about to break the news, the table next to us was being rowdy and disrespectful. I confronted them, but was met with a lot of, “Shut up, fatty,” and other profanities. Thinking of myself as an “18-year-old Alpha,” I began arguing back making the situation worse. The manager was sent out and we got yelled at like a bunch of kindergartners. We ended up getting kicked out of the restaurant, but wait it gets worse. I was an edgy smoker so I told them jokingly, “Hey guys, I’m going to go get some cancer I’ll be back.” My depressed friend then broke down sobbing revealing to us his dad just got diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. I haven’t had a smoke in 6 years. Story credit: Reddit / REDmanBert

The Missing Birth Certificate Shutterstock I used to work with a guy in his early 20s who, at the time this story begins, was getting ready to go with his family for his first big trip out of the country. He was pretty dang excited and we were getting the play-by-play of all the things they were going to see. Where they were staying, what they were going to do, he was preparing for all of it. Specifically, he would need to get a passport, but his birth certificate had been lost. When the replacement one arrived, the dark family secret got revealed. His mom’s name isn’t the woman he’s called “mom” his whole life, it’s his sister. Turns out, his “sister” had him super young, and his grandparents basically took him on and raised them as their son. No one ever told him the truth. So Sister was actually Mom and Mom and Dad was actually Grandpa and Grandma. Real dad is unknown. He took a few days off work to sort himself out, still went on the trip, still apparently had a blast. Story credit: Reddit / sm4k

The Best Moments Of Shutterstock The strangest, and most embarrassing, will reading was in a room crowded with relatives when a man who passed fairly young left absolutely everything to his 26-year-old stepdaughter, which was quite a lot of money and property. The two ex-wives and his children from the first marriage got nothing, nor did the siblings, nieces, nephews, etc. The will specified that a DVD be played to explain why the stepdaughter was getting everything. Like everyone else, I thought it’d be the guy explaining the big “screw you” to the rest of the family. What followed was completely unexpected. It was a hidden camera recording of the guy and his stepdaughter going wild in bed together. The video started in mid-action, with her screaming “yes oh god yes!” It had obviously been edited to start with maximum shock value, and it worked, because it took about 30 seconds for me to recover enough to turn the thing off. It was definitely the biggest “holy moly” moment of my career. I later learned that the guy and his stepdaughter had a relationship since she was a teen, all the way to when he passed (when she was 26). Apparently, though this is second-hand and I can’t confirm, there were multiple clips of various video bits through the ages on the DVD. At the end of the DVD, the guy explains that the stepdaughter gets everything because she’d been “the best lay of his life.” The worst part was that the will specified that I was to give every single family member their own copy of the DVD. The copies had been kept in a box and had been distributed prior to the showing, so everyone had “The Best Moments Of” in their hands, at the time the DVD was playing. Epilogue: the family sued and lost, believe it or not. The girl got to keep everything. Story credit: Reddit / Embarrassing_will

Moving Up the Corporate Ladder Shutterstock My co-workers and I spotted the head of our department sloppily making out with a young intern at a work gathering. He had no idea we saw what they were up to. Here’s the crazy part. He’s in his mid-40s, married with two kids. Then, a week later he asked me to interview this intern for a position at our company, which made no sense since she was in a totally different discipline. Story credit: Reddit / fulthrottlejazzhands

Complete and Utter Nonsense Unsplash A friend of mine is a magistrate, and a guy appeared before the magistrates after attacking an officer. They first watched a video of the event with the guy shouting all sorts of things at the officers. When the court asked him to answer for what he did, he…started to pretend to speak another language. His solicitor just said, “Please forgive my client, he does speak English, however he is an idiot.” After this blatant lie of trying to speak a foreign language that was actually complete and utter nonsense, he then started to pretend that he was deaf and dumb, and started to mimic what he thought was sign language, pointing at his mouth and shaking his head. His solicitor again: “Please forgive my client, he is not deaf and dumb, he is just stupid.” My friend then said to the defendant, “Please take a seat.” He responds “Yeah, no problem, luv.” Story credit: Reddit / Tnpenguin717

They Will Never Know the Truth Shutterstock Two nights ago, my dad opened up to me about possibly the most messed-up thing to ever happen in my family, and that’s saying a lot considering my dad’s side is literally the messiest of them all. I can’t stop thinking about it, and I can’t speak about it to other family members. The secret he told me has the potential to ruin everything. So my grandmother is the oldest of 10 siblings. She grew up under the care of my gambling-addicted great-grandmother, who also had two “marriages” and anywhere between four to five different baby-daddies. She often left for weeks at a time to go on promiscuous gambling excursions while leaving her children to fend for and feed themselves. Sometimes, she’d even come home pregnant. My grandmother essentially raised herself and grew up in the poor neighborhoods of Detroit of all places. In the late ’60s, she met my grandfather, and they eventually got married and had my dad and my aunt. Unfortunately, my grandfather decided to partake in a bunch of shady activities and went out of the picture. My grandmother’s second ex-husband, Harold, came into their lives in the late ’70s when my dad was 10 and my aunt, Victoria, was 8. Together, they had my dad’s younger half-brother, Harry. This is where it starts to get really twisted. When Victoria was a teenager, she kept a deep, dark secret—she began having a relationship with her stepdad, Harold. When my grandmother found out that they had been sleeping together for a few years, she immediately divorced Harold and my family cut Victoria out of their lives. I did not know about my aunt Victoria and her three sons until I was 10, the year my aunt and grandmother made up after over a decade of silence. Victoria’s relationship with her current husband is turbulent, but they are both still together. They might not be after this. Apparently, her oldest child Carl is actually the son of Harold. Yep, my aunt accidentally conceived a child with her stepdad. But that’s not even the worst part. My dad was the only person who knew about this secret. Carl does not know the truth and certainly has no notion of that being a reality. In fact, Carl is named after his presumed “father” and they are referred to as big Carl and little Carl. Harold ended up passing away in 2011. As I’ve gotten older, my dad has begun opening up to me about dark family secrets. Take my word that my dad is an extremely private and secretive person—he detests the drama in his ginormous family and disassociates with the majority of them, actively avoiding family and social events. My dad wishes to live in solitude and peace, so he has no reason to say something untrue. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about this since. I have been comparing pictures of little Carl and Harold. The details are chilling. The resemblance between little Carl and Harold is both uncanny and shocking. They share facial, height, weight, and hair similarities. Even when I was a child and first met them, I remember telling my dad how Carl didn’t look like his “dad” at all. I can only imagine what my dad thought and how hard it was for him to keep his mouth shut for a whole decade. This means that little Carl never knew or met his true father, Harold, nor his half-brothers. Worst of all, he, unfortunately, has the DNA of both of my grandmother’s lousy ex-husbands. Surprisingly, little Carl is actually a quiet, kind-hearted, and hard-working individual who heavily loves and respects our grandmother. I feel so bad that I know this and little Carl doesn’t. I don’t think it’s my place to tell him in any capacity and I have no idea how he would react or what would happen to their family. I’m sure they all know that their mom slept with her stepdad since that’s why she wasn’t in contact with their grandmother for most of their life. But this is a rotten cherry on top of this horrible story. It gets more messed up. The youngest brother, Alex, is over 10 years younger than his brothers Carl and Rico. According to my dad, Alex is actually the son of big Carl’s younger brother. I don’t know who big Carl’s brother is or what he looks like though. Again, none of them except my aunt, my dad, and I know this now. Holy cow, I feel bad for my cousins for the fact that they will probably never know the truth. Story credit: Reddit / haelesor

Web of Lies Shutterstock My sister’s boyfriend decided that he wanted to do more with his architecture skills, so he gave his two-weeks’ notice and moved to Haiti to help rebuild after the earthquake. They stayed together. He had bad phone service, so they mostly kept in touch through emails. He would send her long emails with photos and stories of what they were doing. This went on for a couple of months. But then, his web of lies unraveled. One off-handed tip from a co-worker and a week of sleuthing later, and it turns out he never went to Haiti. He moved to Seattle to be with his fiancé and partner of nine years. She was totally shell-shocked about the news, but I mean, so were we all. Story credit: Reddit / HouPoop

A Parting Gift Shutterstock I work at an insurance company. A woman came in after her mother’s funeral with some correspondence from the company I work for. She was worried there was a bill she needed to pay and was coming to tell us that her mom had passed. She just looked SO tired, and we got to talking while I looked up the policy to close it out. She shared that in the last few years her mom had slipped into dementia and she singlehandedly took care of her. She missed her terribly and was just run ragged. That’s when I realized what was really in her hands. What she had was not a health policy; it was a life insurance policy naming the daughter as the beneficiary for about $50K. I told her and she just started crying. It made me cry and I got up and hugged her and sort of just held her while she cried. She pulled away and said…”I have no idea what she left that for, everything’s been paid for.” I said, “This might be her telling you to go on that vacation and relax.” It was so touching, and she had no idea that the policy existed. Story credit: Reddit / LadyTarTar

I'm Just Happy I'm Alive Shutterstock My mom comes from a pretty large family. She is an identical twin, so they have been the family “favorites” for some time now; everyone being so mystified by twins and all. At some point, my mom and her twin gave birth to me and my cousin respectively by only six weeks apart. They have several other siblings, but for simplicity’s sake, they are the second youngest of seven children. The youngest of the seven is the aunt I want to discuss. We will call her Aunt Anne. Aunt Anne is a lot younger than my mom and she was probably 18 at the time of this story. When my cousin and I were both little, only a year or so out of diapers, my mom’s twin became pregnant again. Whilst out on a doctor’s trip for a routine checkup, my cousin and me were left in the care of Aunt Anne. The next events I remember WAY too clearly. Aunt Anne had approached from the kitchen and had asked if we wanted cookies. We both said yes, so she left and came back moments later with her hands behind her back. She then grabbed my cousin and pulled him down on the ground, covering his head with a plastic grocery bag, and began to choke him. I was super afraid and I began smacking her with my hands. She let my cousin go and grabbed me, doing the same to me. I remember kicking at her, unable to see anything other than that bag as she squeezed. I couldn’t breathe and I was extremely terrified, not fully understanding what was happening to me, until…I wet myself. And I’m thankful I did because it’s what caused her to let me go. She got upset that I had gotten her pants wet and so she dragged us into the bathroom and locked us inside. Thankfully, shortly after this, my mother and her twin came home. Aunt Anne had said my cousin and I locked ourselves into the bathroom and been playing in the sink all day. No one ever knew the truth. My cousin and I never discussed what happened to anyone but each other. We were never left alone with Aunt Anne again after that, thankfully. We moved to another state entirely. We don’t know why she did that to us, but it’s left a bad taste in my mouth even now as an adult. I’m just happy I’m alive today. Story credit: Reddit / pechepoisson

Small Town Lawyer PxHere I’m a lawyer in a small town. I mostly do estate planning, probate, old people stuff, etc. I have a client who sued his ex-wife for not selling the house after the divorce as she was supposed to. Judge held her in contempt, and asked what my client wanted to do about it. His revenge was brutal. He had his ex-wife thrown in the slammer. They are both nearly 80 years old. The client also has something valuable buried on his property for his grandchildren after he passes. I have a sealed letter in my desk that he pays me a goodly sum each month to hold and give to his grandson when he’s gone. Story credit: Reddit / Terevok

Black Widow Shutterstock A family member of mine has stolen money from various charities. She was a hellion teen; just out of control. Super popular, but spoiled by her mother. Her parents were divorced and anytime her father tried to discipline her, her mom threatened to ruin him with lies if he did. She stopped multiple pregnancies in her teens (so she wouldn’t “embarrass” her mother) while being the head cheerleader. She has never had an honest day of work in 50 years. Her first marriage (which included a wedding worth tens of thousands in the ’80s) ended after a couple of years when she refused to work and help her husband pay for the bills she racked up from shopping. Her second marriage ended with the passing of her husband. During his illness, she ran several charity events to raise money for research, and the money disappeared before it reached the charities. She married again very quickly after her second husband’s demise. Then it went from bad to sketchy. This guy was a super health nut but he mysteriously suddenly developed an unknown illness that caused his kidneys and heart to fail. Again with the fundraisers. As soon as the new hubby got better, he ran for the hills. We are 90% sure he figured out she was feeding him poison. Story credit: Reddit / Bacjhmama

Auction Off Your Past Shutterstock My maternal grandfather was wealthy. He divorced my maternal grandmother, remarried, and promptly suffered a heart attack. He was only 48 and had no will so everything went to his new wife, my mom’s stepmother. She was actually really nice and was planning on making sure that everything was “fair”…till she tragically passed in a car accident six months later. She was a widow herself prior to marrying grandfather and had a now-orphaned a 15-year-old son from a previous marriage. He got everything. My mom and her siblings had to go to the auction at their childhood home and buy back as much of their heirlooms and memories as they could afford—and, truthfully, filched some of what they couldn’t. Story credit: Reddit / Nilockmoldred

I Didn't Want to Start Anything Shutterstock My boyfriend’s parents just lost their house. I told my mom what he had told me and she didn’t think the story lined up, so she went all Sherlock Holmes and started looking up his parent’s names in our county’s public records. She got more than she bargained for when she found a locked file with a chilling label. It said “ADOPTION” and had my boyfriend and one of his brother’s names listed on it. None of his other three siblings were on there—they are all way younger. He’s never mentioned being adopted though, and is well past the age where you would tell a kid something like that—he’s in his mid-20s. His family has already had a really bad few months and I don’t want to cause any more drama by asking about it. He has the same last name as his “dad.” He was in the military and claims his “dad” is on his original birth certificate so, I’m really confused. I don’t think his parents were married yet when he and his brother were born because his dad was still in the military and away from home a lot. The papers weren’t even filed until he was almost 10 years old. But a biological father wouldn’t have to adopt his own kids, even if they weren’t married yet, right? I regret knowing because now I’m insanely curious and I can’t say anything because this has that feel of “your darkest family secret” to it and I don’t want to start anything. Story credit: Reddit / EyesOfEnder

Pro Bono Flickr / Amtec Photos / CC 2.0 I’m a worker’s compensation attorney. I now represent injured people, but used to work on the other side. This is the case that made me switch. There was an applicant who fell off a ladder, busted his back, got his shoulder messed up, and needed years of treatment. He had physical and psychological issues. The poor guy was really messed up, so he went to court to get permanent disability payments from my client. We were five years into the lawsuit and finally getting to settlement time. If we bought out his future medical, the settlement would be pretty far into six figures, which is a lot, but keep in mind that this guy was the sole provider for wife and two young kids. Then we made a jaw-dropping discovery. We found out that the man had aggressive brain cancer. He would only live for a couple more years, at best. Thus, my client wouldn’t have to pay him for very long. In the end, the man did get disability pay for $60k-ish per year. But because he’d only get that one check, what should have been millions was much, much less. I felt terrible for the guy and his family. I tried to get my client, the insurance company, to agree to a more humane amount given the circumstances, but the bean counters said heck no. The attorney knew it wasn’t me making the decision. Even though he worked on that guy’s file for 5+ years he decided to take $0 in fees. I have so much respect for that attorney turning down $10k+ in fees to help his client in a very sad situation. Story credit: Reddit / dieabetic

That's Me! PxHere We are living in Florida at the time and my Dad goes to the eye doctor because he is seeing double. In all other respects, he’s healthy. He explains his symptoms to the doctor. This was the early 2000s. The doctor picks up a medical book on eye problems. He finds the kind of symptoms my Dad is describing. The doctor shows him the book. In the book, there is a whole medical page explaining what he is experiencing, and a picture of a kid from the 1960s. My dad sees the photo, and a shock runs through him. He looks at the picture and says, “Doc, that’s me!” The doctor says, “Yes, those are the symptoms you are showing.” My Dad says, “No, really, that’s me in the picture!” It turns out my Dad had this eye problem when he was a kid and it was so rare that they took his picture in 1960s Ohio and slapped him in a book of rare eye problems. He doesn’t remember much about taking the picture but he did manage to get a copy of it to take home. And hey, he figured out his eye problem in the meantime. Story credit: Reddit / flounceymagoo

Legal Matters Pexels This was unbelievable. My co-worker’s girlfriend filed for divorce a few weeks ago. That’s right, girlfriend. They aren’t married, and common-law doesn’t apply in my state. They lived together for five years. She has a job. She isn’t on the mortgage. And she left him a few months ago. There are no kids involved. They were never engaged. In the “divorce,” she wants him to leave his house and she wants to be the one to move back in. She also wants him to pay her $2,800 a month for some reason. I referred him to my divorce attorney, and now that attorney is probably going to represent him. The chick is nuts. She has already tried to get a restraining order against him that was dismissed. Story credit: Reddit / captainkrunch71

He's Never Worked a Day in His Life Shutterstock Great Uncle H wasn’t a particularly interesting or handsome man, yet he thought very highly of himself, as did his family. He never got into a serious relationship until he met his wife who was very wealthy. She had inherited some old German money and farmland from a previous marriage. Not being able to handle her loneliness, she married Great Uncle H. That’s when things started going downhill for her. When they married, my uncle began to execute his plan. He slowly began to steal a great sum of money from her accounts, which he was given access to following the marriage. He robbed the woman blind, left her in serious debt, and then fled the country to Canada, where he met a new woman and created a new life for himself there until the day his first wife passed on. Uncle H then returned to the US and was welcomed by my grandparents and their children as if nothing ever happened. He now lives with them full-time and I don’t know that he’s ever worked a day in his life. Story credit: Reddit / desvenlafaxine100mg

The Landlord's Mistake Pexels I’m a lawyer, and I had a case where a man refused to pay rent because his apartment smelled terrible and it was making him sick. So, his landlord tried to evict him. A few days after I took on the case and just before his first hearing, the ceiling in the tenant’s bathroom just totally collapsed on him when he came home one day. It revealed a disgusting truth. Turns out, some plumbing wasn’t connected and his ceiling had been filling with poop for months. The landlord settled pretty quickly after that. Story credit: Reddit / hoktopolis

Hidden Family History Shutterstock I never liked my grandmother. She was really mean and said all sorts of hurtful things about my parents. At one point, I started to dislike her so much that I stopped hanging out with her entirely. I refused to talk to her on the phone and left all of her texts unanswered. What she did had me that mad at her. After 10 years, she left the state and went to live in the UK with her daughter. One day, my aunt called up my father and said that she wanted her mother to live there with her permanently. She asked my dad if he could pack up her things in the house and send them over. He said yes. Meanwhile, I’d just graduated and came back home for a break, so I tagged along. The house was on the outskirts of the city, so it was a long drive. When we arrived, my dad and I headed straight for the basement. In all the years he lived there, my dad was not allowed to enter the basement, so had wanted to see what was there. I helped him break the lock as we couldn’t find the key to the door. I should have known then we should have turned back. What we saw when we entered made our jaws drop. There were large greenish, metal trunks everywhere. The room was surprisingly neat and there was some dust that had settled on them. My dad opened a couple of trunks and found old, brittle books. At some point, I noticed an odd-looking brown trunk and jumped across to it to see what was inside. It contained old photos of my grandmother and my grandfather, both in some sort of a uniform. They looked like defense uniforms, but not Indian. I fished out more pictures that showed more people wearing the same uniform and standing in some hilly region. Behind every one of the photographs, there were numbers written down, which I assumed were to indicate the year they were taken. I asked my dad about these pictures and he, from the other end of the basement, said that my grandfather was in the Indian army. I told him that the uniforms looked different, but he said that the uniforms had undergone many changes over the years and I just didn’t recognize some of the earlier iterations. I brought over the photos to him and pointed to a symbol on the lower right-hand corner of the photographs. When he saw it, his face went white. He asked me which trunk these photographs were in and I pointed to the brown trunk where I’d found them. He made his way over and fished out the other pictures, studying each of them carefully. He then opened other nearby trunks. From one of them, he pulled out a small box that contained large envelopes sealed with wax. He tore them open and was immediately shocked by their contents. It was the birth certificates of my father and his three siblings. The date on my father’s “Indian” birth certificate did not match the one listed on the document he had one file, but that wasn’t what bothered us the most. The name that was written on the birth certificate was not my grandfather’s. It turned out that none of them shared the same father except for the oldest sibling. Oh, the plot thickened even more. The locations of their births were also not the same—they were all born in different parts of the world and not in India as they had always thought. My father’s document said he was born in Russia and I asked him if he remembered anything. He said he didn’t. That night, we didn’t go home…we opened all the trunks, uncovering different secrets from each one. My father and I took the photos and visited his friend who worked as an archivist for the government. I will never forget the look on the man’s face when he told my father that those uniforms were old Soviet uniforms. But that wasn’t even the worst part. In actuality, the uniform my grandmother was wearing was not Russian at all, it was Chinese. My dad went back to the house to open the other trunks but didn’t find anything on his mother’s time in the army. He wanted to ask her directly, but I didn’t let him because he seemed too agitated to talk calmly. I went back up to the master bedroom and was startled by my phone. It was my aunt—she asked me if everything was okay, as she’d not heard anything from us since she last called. I told her everything was fine and that we just had some difficult clients to deal with at the office. At that point, I opened my grandma’s cupboard and saw the locker. I asked my aunt if there was anything in the locker that had to be sent over to them, but she wasn’t sure. I asked dad if we should open the locker and he said that he’d do it. That evening, we broke it open and found even more mind-boggling documents. A lot of the files were about my grandfather’s enlistments and tours. There were also some documents on certain high-ranking army officers, including my grandma. We now think that she was one of the many spies sent out by the KGB to India. Seriously, my head was spinning at this point. There was a code under her name, too: T.W.o.B. Unfortunately, we could not go through all of the files as my father sent everything to be examined by the archivist. We are still waiting for the news, but we did get an answer to one mystery that had been bothering us for weeks—my grandmother was never a teacher and her name isn’t real. She is not even Indian by blood. My grandmother has since been made aware of all of this. She recently had a massive heart attack and has still not gained consciousness. Story credit: Reddit / 827800

The Winner Takes it All Shutterstock I’m an estate lawyer. I had a client who was a son who did not really talk to his father. Still, he wanted to make sure the father’s estate was wrapped up properly. They did not know if a will existed but knew that his dad had a safety deposit box. So, we get a court order to open the box, and sure enough, a will was there. However, the will left a lion’s share of his estate…to a woman no one knew. In with the will were also pictures of a naked woman and a stage name; something like “cinnamon” or “candy,” written on the back. Soon, the bizarre truth became obvious. The father had left part of his estate to a dancer whom he enjoyed visiting in his older age. She had no idea and they had to track her down, which was a nightmare. They finally found her and she came to the office for a check accompanied by a “male friend.” Story credit: Reddit / SoulsLawyer54

What Are the Odds? Shutterstock I graduated law and got engaged to the girl I had been with through university. We both applied for the same graduate program and ended up working in the same office in Canberra. Three months before our wedding, I found out she was cheating on me with our mutual boss, and I broke it off with her. It really broke my heart, and took a long time to get over. Long story short, it got really, really ugly, and the two of us ended up in a very bitter court case over the property we had. Canberra is a pretty small city and the law world is pretty bloody small there, too, and everywhere I went I bumped into my ex. It was beginning to seriously get me down, and her too. I had to do something about it. I applied for an Australian government overseas development job in Tuvalu, a Pacific island with about an 11,000 population. It’s quite a prestigious job to get, with only two positions offered for a two-year contract on a rotating basis. I was successful in the application and moved on-island to start my posting. And then it all went to heck. I got there, only to discover that my ex was the other successful applicant. I spent the next two years sharing a tiny office on a tiny island with the person that I quite honestly loathe more than any other person in the world. Story credit: Reddit / larriedbutmooking

Secret Double-Life PxHere In primary school, we had a WWI-memorial lesson and we were asked if anyone had any relatives who fought at the time. My friend brought in a picture of his great, great grandfather with his wife. A girl also brought in a picture of her great, great grandfather with his wife. Ok, sure, all normal up until now. This is when the dark truth came out. The teacher said they looked similar. She put them side-by-side and looked shocked. We gathered around, and it was the same man, who had kept his two wives a secret. Both had been married privately. My classmates were cousins and didn’t even know. Story credit: Reddit / meditatorBear

Love Triangle Shutterstock At a wedding reception of a college friend of my husband’s, we went over to our table and introduced ourselves while we waited for the bride and groom to arrive. As soon as we came over, they all went pale. They were horrified that we were there—and extremely worried. That’s when we learned that the bride (my husband’s old friend) had been in love with him for over a decade. My husband had NO idea that she had feelings for him. And we did NOT escape unscathed. She bee-lined right for our table after the “introducing Mr & Mrs” thing—ignoring her family and leaving her husband standing alone. She clung to my husband and sobbed—lifting her head to glare at me. She eventually had to be pulled off of him. She repaired herself, then followed us as we tried to leave quietly—her parting shot was to stare at my chest and say, “Well I guess I know what I was missing all along!” Her new husband was in shock and my husband was horrified and embarrassed—he was completely clueless and would never have gone to the wedding if he’d known she was obsessed with him. It was bizarre. Story credit: Reddit / streamstroller