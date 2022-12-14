Ten Years Later, the Woman Who Went Missing Returns and No One Believes What Became of Her

When Steven opened the door that night, he was shocked by what he saw. And yet, he knew without a shadow of a doubt that it was really her. His wife Janette and him met again after she had been gone for ten years.

Curious about her whereabouts and fate throughout her absence?

After Being Lost for a Decade

It's Almost like she's a Different Person

It seems as if recent events had been particularly harsh for her. Clearly battered by a life on the streets. The door was opened for her by Steven. He owed it to her to at least try to talk to her. Now, after all this time, he was really interested in hearing what she had to say…

Her Real Life Story

But as she began detailing her experiences, Steven realized there was more to the narrative than he had been led to believe.

But some context is needed to make sense of Janette's incredible tale. Let's begin with the disappearance…

Absolute Vanishment

The morning after Janette vanished, everyone was in disbelief. Someone who has come into her own as a lady and who has found happiness with a good guy and two wonderful teenagers. When did this occur, exactly, and what was it? When her husband Steven woke up by himself, he contacted the police immediately.

Was she just leaving now?

The police sought for proof of force or any indication that Janette had been kidnapped against her will that night. The police, however, were able to determine quite quickly that this was not the case. It looked as if Janette had departed of her own free own.

Seemed like a well-orchestrated scheme

Some of her belongings, including a bag and a number of her outfits, were gone. As a corollary, Steven soon learned that she had moved a sizable sum of money from the couple's joint savings account into her own account. It was as though she had planned this out in advance. To what extent, however, is this true?

Police had been looking for her

There seemed to be no evidence of wrongdoing, but the police were ready to issue a search warrant for Janette's home anyhow. Mostly because nobody could have foreseen that she would act in this way. What happened was simply incredibly odd…

She was completely invisible

Over the course of the following several days, the police kept a watchful eye out for Janette without actively doing anything. There were rumors that people had seen her in nearby cities, but they led nowhere. It seemed like Janette had really disappeared, and no one could explain her disappearance.

Not having her in my life is a major disappointment

Their family as a whole, including her husband and adolescent twins, found it difficult to accept. They loved and missed their wife or mother very much, albeit harboring some resentment at Janette for departing in such a cryptic manner.

Forgiveness is impossible for Steven

For a long time, Steven tried to figure out what he had done wrong. He was berating himself for his lack of observance. He reasoned that she probably didn't simply up and make such a major choice on the fly. There must have been an accident or some other complication.

Keepin' the faith

Around a year ago, Steven silently hoped that Janette would come back or explain why she had left. Unfortunately, it wasn't the case. They would have to wait much longer than expected to find out the outcome…

Progression in their life

Over time, Steven and the kids were able to put the past behind them and move on. Only two and three years later, the twins had already left home. They began establishing themselves socially, romantically, and professionally; one even created a family of her own. All of this occurred before they heard from their mom again.

I won't forget Janette

Following his divorce, Steven began dating again and entered into a number of committed partnerships. Unfortunately, they all gave way in the end. Mostly because he kept having vivid dreams about Janette. Because of this, his whole existence was falling apart…

It's more than just a distant recollection now

Despite his continued loathing for what she had done, he could not help but miss her. His inner emotions were in turmoil. Most days he was able to push the thought out of his mind, but he had no idea that she would be so much more than a memory again very soon.

A decade has Passed

For a while, no one suspected that they were dealing with Janette. She was just another homeless girl wandering the busy streets of LA. Someone who received the least amount of notice as possible. For them, you represent everything that is wrong with modern culture.

Preferring not to be tracked down

Also, it wasn't as though Janette actively sought public acknowledgment. In a big city she'd never lived in before, she decided to fit in among the homeless. They had moved to a new city where she was unknown. At least, she thought so.

I uprooted my life and headed out to Los Angeles

Megan, one of the twins, had gone to Los Angeles a few years earlier in search of more promising employment prospects, while Steven and the other twin continued to reside in their hometown a few hours outside of the city. And soon she will be confronted by her long-absent mother…

Face-to-Face With Her Mother

Megan did not even realize that it was her mother at first. And really, who could blame her? None of the elegance and refinement she had associated with her mother was there in this version of her. Before they ultimately came face to face, they had passed each other many times.

Look at those eyes...

Janetta literally emerged from her tent as Megan was out running on the street first thing in the morning. There was no one else around, and for an instant, they just stood there staring at each other. "What's up with those eyes?”

Mother

For what seemed like hours, they both simply stood and stared at one another. They were both at a loss for words and unsure of who should have started the conversation. Megan finally spoke out, ending the awkward moment. Her voice shook with shock as she questioned, “Mom?"

Sure enough, there's no question about it

Janette's cheeks flushed deeply. She replied Megan in a faint, raspy voice, but Megan knew it was her right away. When we last spoke, I was afraid we wouldn't cross paths again. That's for the best, I thought at the time.

Having no interest in returning

Megan called her mom and asked if she could come over to speak and maybe clean her up. It didn't seem like she was in the best shape. Yet, Janette shown some reluctance. More so when she learned that Megan had settled down with a husband and two little girls. She was embarrassed to have them see her like way.

Only 1 contact needed

Megan was confused and uncertain about what to do. She could not leave her mother in such a vulnerable state. But if she didn't want her to stay at home, where could she take her? She could only think of one location and one person who may be able to aid her…

I'm calling to speak with Steven

Megan decided to give dad, Steven, a call. He answered the phone while at the office. He almost fell off his chair from the shock of the news Megan had to deliver. Janette? That can't be true, right? What had brought her to LA's streets? In his mind, Megan couldn't possibly be with the wrong guy.

Janette's photo

Megan taking a photo of Janette, something she had been attempting to avoid, is what finally convinced Steven that it was really his wife. After ten years, she had a drastically altered appearance, yet her identity was still easily recognized. He could see that chick from a mile away…

Incredibly surprising

To begin with, he was at a loss as to how to handle this scenario. Janette was finished with in his thoughts. At least, that's what he'd been telling himself for the previous couple of years, under the false pretense that he wouldn't see her again. To him, though, this new information meant a complete shift of perspective.

A Homecoming

Megan declined his invitation to accompany her to her urban residence. That's why Meghan was now pleading with Janette to see Steven at home, if just for a chat. And it would be helpful if Steven reassured her that she could come.

There's really just one way out

Steven struggled to accept this situation as it was. Was he ready for another upheaval in his life of that magnitude? Maybe she wants to do something other simply speak, however. He was completely in the dark about her true desires. But the more he considered it, the clearer it seemed that he could only choose one.

Megan promised she'd bring Janette

He informed Megan that he was eager to reconnect with Janette and would go to whatever lengths to do so. Megan, however, was off work that day and could thus take the time to transport Janette to him in her own vehicle. Additionally, she hoped he would be there when she shared her background with him.

There were a lot of unanswered questions

Megan and Janette's planned return home at midday gave Steven plenty of time to contemplate the reunification's potential ups and downs. His mind was racing with all the things he wanted to tell Janette and all the questions he wanted to ask her, but he had been trying to push them to the back of his mind for so long.

Intimately meeting one another

About half an hour after Steven first started waiting and staring out the window, Megan's automobile arrived. His heart began to race almost instantly. It would only be a matter of seconds until he saw his wife again. Then he took a big breath and went to the entrance.

Fumbling for words

He flung open the door to see Janette having just alighted from her vehicle. Upon first laying eyes on Steven, she practically froze. Her cheeks flushed scarlet. Megan had to take her by the arm to get her to go toward the exit. They were both at a loss for words.

What a strange tale she told!

Janette and Steven stood there staring at one other for a whole minute until Megan finally broke the quiet and invited them in. They brewed some coffee and settled upon a sofa together. Then, after ten years, Janette began to talk about what had transpired over that time…

Originally, she intended to leave

She began with that fateful evening. The night she abruptly vanished without a trace. However, she soon clarified that this was not at all out of the ordinary, since it was something she was well aware of.

She's dissatisfied with how things are going in her life

Despite outward appearances, Janette was evidently unhappy with her existence at home. She had begun her search because she felt incomplete without it. And after some time, she decided she'd discovered it and decided to do something about it.

Hasty judgment

Janette believed she had been too rule-abiding throughout her life. She did everything right in life. In addition, she hoped to alter the situation before it was too late. However, she would come to deeply regret her hasty choice sooner rather than later.

We're off to Mexico!

She'd been working on the idea in secret for weeks. She reasoned that everyone would have been trying to thwart her. So, she called a cab at three in the morning and gathered her belongings to leave the home. She then arranged to be taken to Mexico.

Traveling to Paris by Plane

From there, she made her way to the airport and took off for Paris. That was the whole total of her plans. She planned to embark on a fresh life there. A nontraditional way of living. Janette's life was one of independence and joy. But the reality of that existence would be quite different…

Prepared to make a financial investment

She had also stolen half of the money they had saved together with Steven. Although she had at first intended to go at it alone, she soon found a companion who was ready to tag along.

Annastacia’s Introduction

Because Janette felt that Annastacia shared her present state of mind and soul, she decided to be vulnerable with her. It later became clear, however, that Annastacia and Janette were not on the same page.

A Concocted Love

In the following weeks, the two engaged in a passionate love affair. Janette was frank about the fact that throughout this time she had given Steven and the kids very little mental space. She was completely absorbed in her new life in Paris, and more specifically, with Annastacia. But soon she will be jolted out of her slumber…

Awoken By Strangers

Janette and Annastacia had planned to spend more time in the peaceful and rural cities France has to offer, so they rented a hotel close outside the city. But on her first morning in the new place, Janette awoke to find herself surrounded by males she had never met before…

She had to help

Annastacia had disappeared, and before she could ask any questions, an unseen hand had placed a sack over her head and bound her wrists behind her back. As long as she kept quiet and cooperated, they assured her, everything would be great.

Hours of travel

They finally directed her toward an approaching vehicle. They would be on the road for hours, but Janette had no clue where they were heading. After traveling to a remote farm, they eventually stopped and were honest with Janette about their plans.

Asking for a ransom

They were aware of her American citizenship and wanted her to make contact with her loved ones back home so they could demand ransom money. Nonetheless, Janette flatly declined, which caught the guys off guard. She hoped that neither Steven nor her other relatives would find out about her betrayal.

Not being able to track down somebody to ask

The guys took it upon themselves to look for Janette's family and friends in France, but she had successfully severed ties with everyone back home before she departed. For weeks, their efforts bore no fruit. During this whole period, Janette was imprisoned on the farm.

Taking all of Janette's money and running

The captors took all of Janette's money and dumped her back near Paris since they were tired of dealing with her. Initially, Janette planned to report the incident to the French police immediately; however, she eventually realized that doing so would likely accomplish little.

The thought of returning to her own house was appealing

Besides, Janette's thoughts were elsewhere at the moment. Her only concern was how quickly she could return to the United States. This time with her loved ones. All she could think about throughout her incarceration was how much she missed them and how much she wished she hadn't left…

Entering a Boat

Although she wanted to return, she could not since she had no money and no method to get any. While air travel was out of the question, Janette reasoned that, with little effort, she may be able to board a boat bound for the United States.

Ample opportunity for introspection

In this way, events transpired. A captain offered to take Janette on board, but only if she agreed to put in the same amount of physical effort as the rest of the crew. While Janette knew this was a tough choice, she ultimately had no regrets. Though she had plenty of time to reflect about the trip and had an epiphany.

Should she have been happy with her previous circumstances?

She longed for a chance to reconnect with her loved ones, but she knew deep down that she did not deserve to be let back into their fold. All right did she have to simply waltz back into her life after what she had done to them and put them through if her plan had not worked out as expected?

Managing on her own success

Once in Los Angeles, Janette was sure that her loved ones had no interest in having her back and that she would not try to push her way back into their life. She was going to have to deal with the fallout from her choice and make her way in the world on her own.

Years spent as a homeless vagrant

As a result, she found herself out on the streets, forced to do odd jobs to make ends meet. It was not the life she had planned for herself, but it provided her with the sense of independence she craved. The least amount possible.

She never abandoned her past

This continued on for a few of years. Janette shared with Steven and Megan the tragedies she had seen while living on the streets of Los Angeles, as well as the lovely moments she would never forget. She had adjusted to this new way of life, but she couldn't deny that she still missed her "old" life with Steven and the kids.

For some reason, Steven was able to forgive her

During Janette's two-hour monologue, Steven sat there with his mouth agape, taking in every word. While listening to Janette's story, all of his wrath subsided.

Rekindling my love for Janette

She had paid for her hasty departure at least twice over. The more he listened and stared at his lost love, the more he felt the feelings of love return to him.

To re-establish Her residence

Janette eventually moved back in with Steven, and the couple has since reignited their passion and discussed repeating their wedding vows. They've been away for so long that their relationship is essentially fresh, yet despite this, it's as nothing has changed.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.