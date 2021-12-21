The Most Secretive Locations on Earth That You Can’t Visit

There are so many wondrous places in the world. Even a seasoned traveler would need two lifetimes and millions of dollars to see them all. But there are unbelievable secret locations that are simply out of this world. And while many travelers would love nothing more than to add these hidden locations to their bucket list, many of them are as dangerous and inaccessible as they are off-limits.

The Dulce Base, New Mexico Flickr/Doc Searls/CC 2.0 Conspiracy theorists claim that the Dulce Base in New Mexico is a facility where both human and extraterrestrials work side by side to study scientific experiments and technological inventions. And apparently, there’s more to the base than what can be seen from up above...

There’s an Underground Base Rob Scholte Museum / CC0 There are theories that there is a base directly under the Dulce Base where tons of alien secrets are kept. Of course, there’s no actual proof that this underground facility exists or that it contains any out-of-this-world evidence. Then again, there’s no proof that there isn’t any evidence either.

Area 51, Nevada Google Earth Located in Nevada near Groom Lake is the famous Area 51. This military base was used primarily as a testing site for aircrafts during the 1950s. But the facility was so top-secret that that people started theorizing that it contained alien technology.

Airspace is Heavily Restricted Flickr / X51 / CC 3.0 Over the years, locals have claimed to have seen UFOs flying around the facility. Others believe that this is the home to the alleged spacecraft that crashed in Roswell, New Mexico, and where the alien bodies found at the crash site were taken for further study. And while the government denies this, the area, and even the airspace above it, is heavily restricted.

Fort Knox, Kentucky Michael Vadon / Flickr / CC 2.0 Fort Knox is known as the largest repository of gold bullion in Earth’s history and it’s said to be worth over 9 trillion US dollars. So naturally, it’s an impenetrable fortress with high tech security systems, electric fences, cameras, minefields and armed guards. But it was once home to more than just gold.

It Held Priceless U.S. Artifacts Wikimedia Commons / Realterm / CC 3.0 In World War II, Fort Knox became home to the US Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the Magna Carta. Today, it holds 2.4% of all the gold found in Earth's history. But some folks believe that hidden behind the seemingly impenetrable walls of this stronghold is evidence of alien life.

Mezhgorye, Russia Wikimedia Commons / CC 3.0 Rumor has it that the Russian town of Mezhgorye is home to a top-secret missile launch facility. As a result, the town that surrounds the facility is 100% off-limits to locals. But the US Government did uncover something about this mysterious place.

Secret Russian Bunker Wikimedia Commons / Pesotsky / CC 3.0 Some theorists suggest that there is a bunker hidden underneath Mezhgorye in the event of a nuclear disaster like the one that occurred in Chernobyl. And while the US government did uncover such a bunker, Russia has never fessed up to what its intended purpose is.

RAF Menwith Hill, England Wikimedia Commons / Agatha Bauer / CC 3.0 RAF Menwith Hill might seem like the headquarters of all things golf related, but it’s actual a Royal Air Force base on the outskirts of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, that’s used for communications and intelligence support. But they’re not exactly willing to admit its true purpose.

It’s a Spying Network Public Domain The US and the UK have denied conspiracy theorists’ claims that this is a spying network used by both countries. And yet, they never even admitted RAF Menwith Hill existed until the Australian government confirmed it.

Chapel of the Ark of the Covenant, Ethiopia Wikimedia Commons / JensiS65 / CC BY SA 3.0 Many God-fearing people within the Ethiopian Orthodox Church believe that the Chapel of the Ark of the Covenant contains a wooden chest full of gold among its various assortment of biblical artifacts. But don’t let that tiny fence around the chapel fool you.

The Ten Commandments May Be in There Shutterstock There is a monk that watches over the chapel and never leaves the area. Regardless, no one may enter the church either because it is believed that it contains the two stone tablets that first listed the Ten Commandments.

Mormon Church Secret Vault, Utah Flickr / Bino The Granite Mountain Records Vault, also known as The Vault, is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Mormons excavated this vault 600 feet into Little Cottonwood Canyon in 1963 and it is now home for various records and labs full of microfilm.

Record Keeping is a Serious Thing Wikimedia Commons / VargaA / CC 4.0 Who knew Mormons were such amazing records keepers? The Granite Mountain Records Vault has approximately 2.4 million microfilm rolls that contain 3.5 billion images of genealogical records. And every year The Vault gets approximately 40,000 new rolls worth of data.

Yanomami Village, Brazilian and Venezuelan Border Wikimedia Commons / Kuliw / CC 4.0 Located between the Brazilian and Venezuelan border is the Yanomami Village where about 35,000 indigenous people live. There are approximately 250 settlements within the village that have remained unstained by modern-day civilization.

Outsiders Pose an Unseen Threat Public Domain There’s a good reason why people are asked to stay away from the Yanomami Village. Outsiders contain bacteria and disease that the villagers may not be immune to. As a result of an outsider's visit, their entire civilization could be wiped out. So that's one reason why visiting this place should not be on anyone’s bucket list.

Jiangsu National Security Education Museum, China Alamy Stock The Jiangsu National Security Education Museum is home to various Chinese spying equipment and classified documents. As a result, cameras aren’t allowed, and that’s not the only thing. Non-Chinese citizens can’t visit either. But why?

The Museum Holds Top Secret Chinese Items Flickr/Graeme Eyre/CC 2.0 Besides classified documents, the museum contains old military uniforms and spy technology and spy-related information that goes all the way back to 1927. There are also black and white photos that reveal Communist coders’ hideouts in Shanghai.

Pine Gap, Australia Wikipedia / Schutz / CC 3.0 About 18 kilometers southwest of Alice Springs in Australia is a US satellite surveillance base and Australian Earth station called Pine Gap. Now most people just assume that the facility is home to nothing more than a series of high-tech computers manned by over a thousand employees. But if that’s the case, then why is it so top-secret?

It Controls Spy Satellites Wikimedia Commons / Skyring / CC 3.0 The Pine Gap base is used to control US spy satellites from pretty much anywhere in the world. With that kind of power, the tech workers can conduct US drone strikes in war torn places like the Middle East. This is why they can’t let any unauthorized personnel through the door.

Svalbard Seed Vault, Norway Flickr / Cierra Martin for Crop Trust / CC 2.0 The Svalbard Seed Vault in Norway is a cold storage facility built inside a mountain in the Svalbard archipelago. And it houses virtually every seed on Earth to repopulate all plant life on Earth in case a major catastrophe wipes the original plant out.

There’s an Insane Amount of Seeds Inside Public Domain Given the importance of this stronghold, the seeds remain under constant supervision and security is tight to keep unauthorized personnel from breaking in and stealing or damaging the 864,000 different seeds that could one day be used to grow 1/3 of the world’s food crops.

Surtsey, Iceland Surtsey Research Society / CC0 Surtsey is an island in the Vestmannaeyjar archipelago located off the coast of Iceland. It was formed as a result of volcanic eruption on November 14, 1963. And although it wasn’t initially hospitable, it is currently full of animal and plant life.

Scientists Are Intrigued by Surtsey NASA Earth Observatory / CC0 Scientists are the only ones allowed to enter Surtsey Island to study the various species of plant life and animals like birds, orcas and seals. But they’re careful to ensure that nothing they do affects the natural balance of this eco-system.

Disney’s Club 33, Florida Flickr/Pete Hottelet/CC 2.0 Although Disney’s Club 33 in Florida isn’t off-limits, it is definitely off-limits to most people who can’t fork over the nearly $40,000 initiation fee required to join. And yet it was so popular that the club had a 14-year waiting list. But why is this resort club so sought after?

Being Super Rich is a Plus Flickr / Danny Thompson / CC 2.0 Only those who are super rich are able to afford to join Disney’s Club 33. But these lucky few who are members get to enjoy unlimited alcohol and choose from an array of lavish five-course meals and gourmet menu items.

Ise Grand Shrine, Japan Wikimedia / N yotarou / CC 3.0 The Ise Grand Shrine is home to more than 100 shrines dedicated to the Japanese sun goddess Amaterasu-Omikami. These shrines are centered on two main shrines and are said to contain a number of objects with plenty of spiritual significance.

Only Priests and Priestesses Are Allowed In Alamy Stock Visitors are not allowed at the Ise Grand Shrine, and there is a rather large fence in front, not to mention Japanese military personnel on hand to ensure no one gets in. Only the royal family’s priests and priestesses may enter this sacred space.

Zone Rouge, France Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain The Zone Rouge is 42,000 acres of land in northeastern France that is home to no one and for good reason. In 1916, over 300,000 French and German lives were lost in what became known as one of the bloodiest battles of World War I. And the environmental devastation caused by the battle and the shelling altered the landscape, making it too dangerous to enter.

There are Too Many Human Remains Below Public Domain Aside from the landscape being too unstable, the French government is adamant about reopening the Zone Rouge because of the large amounts of human remains of soldiers that were left behind from the terrible battle.

North Sentinel Island, Andaman Islands NASA Earth Observatory / CC0 The inhabitants of North Sentinel Island are a rare type of human indeed because they been living on this island for thousands of years and have never been influenced by the outside world. However, those who have tried to enter the island have learned the hard way why they should have stayed away.

The Locals Are Hostile YouTube / Doc Facts The people in North Sentinel Island are known as Sentinelese and they are quite hostile. Researchers who have set foot on the island have been welcomed with anger and spears. They even killed missionary John Chau when he attempted to enter the island.

Moscow Metro-2, Russia Wikimedia Commons / Anakin / CC 3.0 The Russian government has not made any official comments as to the purpose of the Moscow Metro-2 railway in Russia, but it was built during Soviet political leader Joseph Stalin’s ruling between 1924 and 1953.

It Connected KGB Outposts PeakPx Stalin reportedly ordered the Moscow Metro-2 to be built. It had four lines that connected a central nexus to various KGB outposts. These tunnels were said to be used by government officials at the time. But Stalin kept the true nature of these tunnels a secret. Today, that tradition continues.

Snake Island, Brazil Flickr / Prefeitura Municipal de Itanham / CC 2.5 Snake Island off the Brazilian coastline has lived up to its name, being home to a series of snakes that are said to be extremely rare and also endangered. This means that only certain scientists and government officials are allowed onto the island.

The Snakes Are a Main Priority Wikimedia Commons / Nayeryouakim / CC 4.0 Although the island is relatively small, there are approximately 4,000 snakes inhabiting the region. And since they’re endangered, the Brazilian government wants to ensure that they are in no danger. This also ensures that travelers don’t end up being poisoned by these venomous creatures.

Room 39, North Korea Flickr / Christian Senger / CC 2.0 In the 1970s, Kim Il-Sun created what is known as Room 39 in North Korea. Unfortunately, like many things related to this country, no one really knows for sure what it was intended for or what it’s used for today.

The Theories Behind Room 39 Wikimedia Commons / Anthony W. Holmes / CC 3.0 No one really knows what’s going on in Room 39, but there are different theories as to what happens there, like the theory that it could be a location where controlled substances are produced. Others say that people inside are responsible for counterfeiting, which is linked to accounts in both Switzerland and China, but these are all just rumors.

Lascaux Caves, France Public Domain The Lascaux Caves in Southern France were formed during the Paleolithic era and are approximately 17,500 years old. But one of the reasons these caves are so interesting is that there are about 2,000 cave drawings of human and animals on the walls inside.

The Caves Were Once Opened Shutterstock The Lascaux Caves used to be open to the public during the World War II era. Unfortunately, people didn’t know how to respect the drawings. So, the caves were closed off to the public to preserve the work done by our human ancestors so long ago.

Poveglia, Italy Flickr / dalbera / CC 2.0 Located in the Venetian Lagoon in Northern Italy is the tiny island of Poveglia. The island’s original inhabitants fled in 1379 when war began to break out. Then, in 1776, the island was turned into a quarantine zone.

From Quarantine Zone to Mental Hospital Wikimedia Commons / Chris 73 / CC 3.0 After years of serving as a quarantine island, a mental hospital was built on the island in 1876. The hospital continued to operate until 1968. Since then, the island has remained abandoned and the Italian government has asked that people not visit there because it might not be safe.

Tomb of Qin Shi Huang, China Flickr/Naeem Ishaq The Tomb of Qin Shi Huang, who was China’s first emperor, is guarded by a series of sculpted statues known as the Terracotta Army. It’s considered a type of funerary art and the Chinese government has taken great measures to preserve the tomb and prevent the public from damaging it.

There are Thousands of Soldiers Public Domain The Tomb of Qin Shi Huang has a statue army of approximately 8,000 soldiers, plus 520 horses with chariots and 150 calvary horses. Research suggests that the army was buried with the emperor around 210-209 BCE.

Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center, Virginia Flickr / Stephen Little / CC 2.0 The Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center in Bluemont, Virginia, is a government command center for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It also serves as a bunker and contains a dining room, dorms, and offices.

It’s a Government Safe House Public Domain The command center was used during 9/11 to keep US Vice President Dick Cheney and other top officials safe. It was designed to keep VIPs safe during a natural or man-made disaster. So, unfortunately, it’s not accessible to the public.

The Negev Nuclear Research Center, Israel Facebook / Drones Imaging The Negev Nuclear Research Center is located in the Negev desert, just 13 kilometers south-east of the city of Dimona in Israel. It was built with the help of the French in 1958 and is obviously off-limits to unauthorized personnel.

There are Rumors of Nuclear Weapons Research Public Domain A former technician who relocated to the United Kingdom claimed that there was more to the Negev Nuclear Research Center than met the eye. This led some people to speculate that Israel was harnessing nuclear material to use to build weapons. But there’s no actual proof to these claims.

Chernobyl, Ukraine Wikimedia Commons / Alternat.iiva / CC 4.0 A nuclear reactor suffered a meltdown in the town of Chernobyl in the Ukraine on April 2, 1988. Many people suffered from radiation poisoning and the whole area had to be evacuated. As a result, Chernobyl became an uninhabitable ghost town.