He Marries Wheelchair Girl Unaware Of Her Plans

An Interesting Ceremony

Despite his choice to marry a wheelchair girl, everyone was amazed at what happened at the ceremony. Most women will probably never forget the moment when they walk down the aisle with their fathers and look into the eyes of their grooms.

Dozens of onlookers were shocked by the sight as this woman in a wheelchair proceeded down the aisle. How did she do that?

Jackie Gonchar

Jackie Gonchar is a 25-year-old woman who had a difficult life but turned it around. When she was a teenager, she had an accident that left her in a wheelchair.

Since then, she has tried to make the most of every moment and tackle life head-on with a smile on her face. But it hadn’t always been easy.

The Accident

When Jackie was only 17 years old, tragedy struck. She got a severe spinal injury that left her paralyzed. That day changed her life completely.

The news was devastating for Jackie and her family. All her dreams were shattered. She had to reevaluate her entire life and try to find happiness again, regardless of her shortcomings.

Full Of Life

Jackie Gonchar had a very active lifestyle before the accident. She was a prolific athlete and an activist who always rushed to meet the adventures head-on.

Jackie loved sports, and she swam a lot. But the accident that followed put an end to all that. Her life took a drastic turn, and she didn’t handle it the best way.

Bad News

And if there was ever any hope of recovery, the doctors who handled Jackie’s case put an end to that. They told the young woman that she would never walk again.

Jackie was devastated. She burst into tears and asked to be left alone. She couldn’t imagine a life without being able to walk. Would she manage to push through this challenge, or would she raise the white flag in defeat?

In The Wheelchair

The doctors were sure of their diagnosis. Jackie would never walk again, and she would have to use a wheelchair from then on.

The news marked a new grim chapter in Jackie’s life. Everyone told her to say goodbye to her adventurous lifestyle. She had to make peace with the new normal. But the young girl wasn’t the type to give up that easily.

Big Changes

When Jackie heard that she would never be able to walk again, her whole world shattered. She worked hard for her future, and it felt like it was taken away from her in the blink of an eye.

Jackie used working out as an escape from reality, and not being able to do that resulted in Jackie falling into a deep, dark depression. It seemed as if there was no end in sight.

Depression

Things got to the point where Jackie didn’t want to leave her room. She barely ate and spent most of her time sleeping. However, she realized that things couldn’t continue this way and that she needed to make some changes.

Jackie tried her best not to give up on the things she loved before the accident. She still went for long walks on the beach, spent time in parks, and tried to make the most of everything. But it wasn’t enough to keep her spirits up. Jackie found it challenging to adapt to the new life. Everyone was worried she would never be able to find happiness again.

She Had To Get Out

Concerned for her daughter’s well-being, she urged Jackie to take a walk in the park. It had been weeks since she last left her room, and after a while, she agreed to go.

Jackie was reluctant to leave, but she knew it was necessary. For months, Jackie felt as if her life was over, but everything changed when she met Andrew.

At The Park

It was a sunny spring morning, and Jackie enjoyed the warm sun on her skin. She was busy watching some birds when an attractive young man sat next to her.

He introduced himself as Andrew and asked her if he could keep her company. She was initially confused by his request but agreed nonetheless. Was he doing this because he pitied her? She wondered. The truth would leave her speechless.

Good Company

Andrew and Jackie spent hours talking to each other. He was interesting and charming, and she wanted to know everything about him. She was curious about why he wanted to talk to her, so she asked him. What he said next made her heart drop to her stomach.

What Andrew wanted was to ask Jackie on a date. He instantly found her charming, and he wanted to spend more and more time with her the more he got to know her. Jackie couldn’t believe this was happening to her!

Insecurities

Her stomach fluttered when she learned he wanted to go on a date. He was smart and passionate, and she felt as if he was too good for her. Why would somebody like him want to date somebody like her?

She still agreed to go out with him, and she would soon learn that it was the best decision of her life.

The Beginning

Andrew was a gentleman on their date, and the pair soon began dating. Jackie fell hard and fast for him. They started a beautiful relationship filled with incredible moments. He made her feel like she was the most beautiful woman in the world, and her insecurities faded.

Jackie was happy again and grateful for her extraordinary love story. After one year, Andrew proposed to her, wanting to spend the rest of his life with her. She said yes without any trace of doubt.

The Perfect Wedding

Every young girl dreams of their wedding day. From a young age, they know exactly where they want their wedding to be, what kind of food they want to be served, and what dress they want to wear.

Jackie was no different. Even though her life looked different from what she wanted, she wouldn’t let that get in her way. She pictured herself walking down the aisle with the most beautiful dress, and that’s precisely what she was going to do.

Determination

Jackie did not want to believe that she would never walk again. Meeting Andrew opened her eyes, and she knew she could do anything she put her mind to. He motivated her to get back to the gym. He knew that she was an athlete before the accident and that she struggled because she couldn’t do her workouts.

“I would go to the gym and get so frustrated that I wouldn’t go back, I was trying to make myself do it, but I kept failing at it, and then I would be disgusted with myself,” she shared during an interview. She tried her best, but she knew it wasn’t enough.

Research

She spent her evenings researching, trying to track down her state's best physical therapist. She was determined to walk on her wedding day.

After spending hours on the internet, she found somebody who was willing to help her reach her goal. Her wedding guests had no idea what was in store for them.

Big Surprise

But what Jackie prepared for her wedding with Andrew would leave him without words. She had been working on this for months with her physical therapist without telling anyone.

Jackie was ready to reveal the craziest thing to her future husband on her wedding day. After she told him, he was in tears. He couldn’t believe what was happening. This wasn’t the wedding he imagined.

Wedding Gift

When the long-awaited day came, no one at the wedding could have imagined what would happen next. Jackie drove into the hall with her mother and grandfather. But then the wheelchair stopped halfway down the aisle.

The girl began to stand on her own feet. Everyone was stunned. In just a second, the hall became very quiet. People were watching with their mouths open. Jackie left her wheelchair and walked slowly toward her fiance. No one knew she was preparing such a surprise, not even Andrew.

Entire Ceremony

When the groom saw what was happening, he could not hold back his tears. All the guests cried as it was a touching moment. And that wasn’t all she had in store for her fiancee.

Jackie was able to stand on her feet for the entire ceremony, which lasted about 45 minutes. The groom kept crying through it all.

Dance

After the ceremony, the young woman even danced with her groom. She was in heaven. It felt like nothing could stop her.

Jackie danced the dance of the newlyweds and didn’t plan to stop there either. She spent most of the five-hour event standing on her feet. The guests couldn’t believe what was happening. Everyone was in awe at the young couple.

How Was It Possible

Jackie was incredible. She could never accept the doctor’s diagnosis and decided never to give up on trying to get better.

It took the young woman several years of hard training to be able to stand on her own feet. It wasn’t easy, but she never gave up and decided to reveal her accomplishments on the happiest day of her life.

Her Inspiration

Jackie’s hard training was not only for her but for the love of her life as well. The girl said that if it weren’t for Andrew, she could have never made it that far. He was her biggest motivation.

She couldn’t believe her luck. Never in a million years could she have anticipated that this was where she would end up in life. Everything was almost perfect, but Jackie and Andrew had one thing missing in their life.

The Good Life

Life with Andrew was a dream, and the couple purchased their dream home together. It was a beautiful four-bedroom place in a safe neighborhood.

They bought this home, intending to fill it with children. Jackie wanted to be a mother more than anything else, but the timing just didn’t feel right. Instead, Andrew made an interesting proposal.

Adoption

Andrew agreed that even though they wanted children, they weren’t ready yet. Instead, he suggested they adopt a puppy from the local shelter to see if they could handle that.

Jackie happily agreed, and the couple began discussing what breeds they were interested in adopting. After a lengthy discussion, the pair decided they wanted a Golden Retriever. Things were about to take a turn for the worst.

Meet Macey

The couple got up early one Saturday morning. There was a sense of excitement in the air; today was the day they would adopt a furry friend. Jackie called all the local shelters and asked if they had any Golden Retriever puppies available, and luckily they found one!

They made their way to the shelter and picked an adorable girl named Macey. They were instantly drawn to her outgoing personality and big eyes. Jackie signed all the paperwork, and then they made their way home. They had no idea that their lives were about to change.

Welcome To The Family

Macey instantly made herself at home, and Andrew and Jackie fell in love with her over the weeks. She was adorable and playful, and they knew they had made the right choice.

She even picked up the habit of waiting by the door every day so that she could greet them after a long day at the office. They loved this about her, but Macey wasn’t in her usual spot at the door one afternoon. The reason why was chilling.

Where Was She

Andrew arrived home earlier than usual and was excited to greet his pup. But when he stepped inside, he couldn’t find Macey. He called out for her, but she was nowhere to be seen.

He immediately called Jackie, but her phone went to voicemail. He rushed to his car to go and see if she had accidentally gotten out. His heart was pounding in his chest. He couldn’t believe this was happening to him.

Searching

He drove up and down the street, calling out to Macey, but he couldn’t find her anywhere. Jackie wasn’t answering her phone, and he didn’t know what to do.

The sun was busy setting, and he had no choice but to turn back home. He turned into their driveway and noticed Jackie’s car was there. Where had she been? Why hasn’t she answered her phone? However, once he stepped into the house, his jaw dropped.

The News

Both Jackie and Macey were sitting on the couch as if they were expecting him. “Where were you guys? I looked everywhere,” he said to them. Jackie gave him a sweet smile and nudged Macey. She ran up to him with a paper in her mouth. Confused, he grabbed the note and unraveled it.

“Congratulations, you’re going to be a dad!” was written inside. Andrew couldn’t believe his eyes. “Are you sure?” he asked her, and she nodded. His eyes began tearing up as he hugged the love of his life.

The Rollercoaster That Is Life

Even though Jackie and Andrew weren’t actively trying to have a child, they couldn’t be happier! Jackie’s story just shows that even though life is unpredictable and confusing, having love and support from those around you makes the most significant difference.

Jackie is still training every day to be the best mom to her future children. Hopefully, one day, she could walk again. Until then, she’ll have her husband’s love and support.

