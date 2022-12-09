When Vet Sees This Family’s New Dog, He Immediately Calls the Police

The Andersons' decision to get a new dog is made quickly and decisively thanks to the ocean blue eyes of one specific puppy. Although, maybe they shouldn't have been so hasty, given that they didn't adopt any old dog. However, they don't learn this until their vet contacts the authorities.

The unfortunate family received much more than they expected…

What was happening?

Even Billy and Erica had no idea what to make of it. When he brought their dog away, the veterinarian said nothing to them. What was occurring? Maybe this explains their strange conduct last night.

The Authorities Were Called

After waiting for 10 minutes, the vet comes back into the waiting room. And without their brand-new puppy. Vet rushed to reassure them that he had phoned the police and that help was on the way before they could even wonder where he had gone. As for Billy and Erica, they had no idea…

Totally Clueless

Weeping copious amounts of water, little Timmy wailed that he needed his dog back. However, after the vet began to explain himself, everything clicked into place for the pair. How naïve could they have been?

However, some history is needed to make sense of this predicament…

A Happy Family

The Andersons were a young Vermont family. A little town was home for Billy, Erica, and their son Tim, then four years old. The Anderson household has gone through a lot of heartbreak as of late. And despite the fact that they were strangers to their new neighborhood, having recently relocated there. It wasn't just one thing that caused this unhappiness.

Rio

Rio, the family's pet for the last eleven years, passed away lately, and he was much loved by all the members of the young family. Rio was more like a part of the family than a pet. Billy's first buddy when he left home at 16 was Rio.

Beyond Their Reach

Billy's family life had been challenging. His parents were emotionally and verbally abusive, and they overprotected him to the point that he had little opportunities to socialize. Billy's imagination took him regularly to places beyond his parents' control. So much so that he immediately went out and bought a puppy after being released.

As close as friends can be forever and ever

It was two years of Billy and Rio being inseparable. The young guy had difficulty standing on his own, but he was blessed with a steadfast buddy who helped him through the tough times. All of Billy's life's major milestones were seen by Rio. Things like when he first met Erica and when their son Tim was born are examples.

Palpable Despair

Rio was a treasured member of the family, and just as he had been there for Billy, he was also extremely attached to their infant son, Tim. It was obvious that without Rio, nothing would ever be the same again. The family was clearly distressed, but they also had a plan for moving forward.

We're getting another dog

“Let's buy another puppy!"

Billy had to acknowledge that even as he said it, he was beginning to have doubts about his strategy. Erica shook her head; it was far too soon to adopt a new pet. Both her husband and Tim had become quite attached to Rio, so she was astonished when Tim brought up getting a new puppy so quickly. Still, they needed to fill the void in their lives that a dog would occupy.

We're ready for a new start

Several more times, Erica and Billy discussed the issue. Billy was trying his best to reassure Erica that he was prepared for the transition after she expressed worry that he was moving too soon. After much convincing, Billy was successful in convincing Erica that they needed a puppy. Yet the difficulties were just beginning.

A Strong Breed

The family's first challenge was deciding which dog breed to adopt next; after some deliberation, they settled on a Husky since Tim was already familiar with the breed from his previous dog, Rio. So, when Tim expressed serious interest in getting a puppy, the family began looking online for a legitimate breeder.

Doing a web search

Considering they knew nothing about breeding, the couple decided to look for their choices online. They finally tracked down two husky breeders after a lengthy hunt. The couple planned a weekend vacation and met with both breeders. However, the family's vacation was less than ideal…

A bad vibe

From the beginning, the first breeder gave off the wrong feeling. Tim and Erica had a great time playing with the pups, and Billy enjoyed watching them, but he still felt uneasy there. To begin with, the canine residents looked to be living in unsavory conditions, and secondly, the price was suspect.

Sold

The young family's second storefront also failed to prosper. Unfortunately, the couple discovered some bad news upon their arrival, despite the fact that this breeder was cleaner and seemed to take better care of its babies. Only two pups were left, and they were sold on the internet. Erica and Billy now had no idea what to do.

A place where abandoned animals may find help

The family was depressed once again; they couldn't believe how disappointing their vacation had been. Billy and Erica believe it's in their best interest to return home and formulate a fresh strategy. After just 15 minutes on the road, the pair came upon an animal refuge. Is fate bringing us here?

Just looking around

Obviously, Erica was overjoyed. She was feeling discouraged and hopeless until she noticed the makeshift shelter beside the road. She then addresses Billy, pleading with him to cease his probing. She had a feeling they'd locate what they needed. After all, it wouldn't hurt to have a look, thought the young family.

Something drew their attention

The newlyweds were at a nearby little city where they didn't anticipate finding many options. They ended up being correct. The shelter worker disclosed that out of the five canines in their care, only two were young enough to be considered pups. But one canine in particular attracted their attention right away…

One of the pups did it

One of the young dogs did it. And from Tim's exclamation, it was evident that he shared his mother's sentiment. The puppy might have been a husky, or at least one of its parents could have been a husky. The animal's eyes, however, were the thing that interested people the most.

Staring

Each of them was taken aback by the dog's piercing blue eyes. The dog remained distant and grinned nervously. Unlike the other dogs, it didn't resort to tricks to persuade people to notice it. The dog, though, ignored it and gazed warily at the entrance.

Lacking a microchip

The worker said the puppy had been placed at their door the previous night and was still getting used to its new surroundings. Not only was the puppy brand new, but they also had very little information on it other than the fact that it wasn't chipped. In spite of initial enthusiasm, the Andersons ultimately decided against adopting the dog.

It's the one time

The worker, however, said that the shelter typically did not release animals without first establishing their identities. However, the town and shelter were both rather little, thus months went by without any adoptions. Because of this, it was decided that the staff would make an exception for the young family. Could they come to live with their decision?

Paperwork

Excited, the pair rushed inside to finalize their plans. Giving up the dog seemed like a cruel twist of destiny. While Billy and Erica signed the paperwork, Tim played with the new family member, who was gradually warming up to him.

Excited

All the papers had to be signed and documented, which took approximately an hour. The new pet was being taken home, and the young family could finally go home. Tim, who had just found a new best friend, was the most ecstatic of all of them. The happiness wouldn't be permanent for the household, however.

Unbelievable news

The pleasure they had just discovered will be taken from them soon by a shocking discovery. Since the shelter hadn't had time to have the puppy checked out medically, they were only permitted to take it home on the condition that they do so. Nobody anticipated the unexpected outcome of the visit.

Bringing Blue back to the house

The family could bring their new dog, which Tim had appropriately named Blue, by the vet the same day, but they would have to hustle. To that end, they set up a meeting for the next day. The first order of business was to show Blue about his new abode.

Performing a Home Inspection

Blue was bursting with enthusiasm and vitality as they returned home. All eyes were on Blue as he cautiously explored his home, finally settling down for the night in his dog bed. His day had gone on for quite some time.

Being in the dark

The new addition to the family was an instant hit, and everyone was overjoyed to have him in their lives. This tiny sleeping angel would keep them entertained for hours. They still had a lot to learn, however.

As I prepare for bed

The rest of the family joined the child shortly afterwards in bed. They felt safe leaving Blue alone for the time being since he had been sleeping for what seemed like an hour. Also, they had a vet visit scheduled for the wee hours of the next day, so it had been a very eventful day for them.

An exact equivalent?

All members of the family were more content than they had been in a long time. Even though Rio was irreplaceable, they believed they had finally discovered the ideal successor for him. It was unfortunate that their joy would not continue forever. Nowhere near...

Awakened in the middle of the night

They were awakened that night at 2 by the sound of wailing coming from the basement. This shocked Billy, and he had to take a moment to collect himself. Billy went downstairs to see how Blue was doing while still wiping sleep out of his eyes.

Billy's Personal Computer

When Billy got home, he found that Blue had moved out of his bedroom. He walked over to Billy's computer and took a seat next to it. Billy was completely perplexed by this action. He had never seen or heard of a dog reacting this way to a PC before, and neither had Rio.

Securing the office door

Blue's wailing ceased only after he was scooped up and removed from the computer. His bed. He didn't really put up much resistance. Billy, too exhausted to deal with this at the moment, locked the door to his office and walked back upstairs. Throughout the remainder of the night, he heard no more wailing.

Blue has left his bed.

Billy's family discovered Blue lying against his office door the next morning. Nobody knew how long he'd been there or what motivated him to act in this way. Although Blue could not see it, his interest in the PC was undeniable. What if he could feel it?

Visiting the Animal Hospital

The family had an appointment with their doctor in less than an hour, so they didn't have much time to figure out what may have caused their pet's unusual behavior. They got dressed and entered the vehicle. It was unclear what was keeping Blue from waking up…

Family outing

Due to the anticipated length of time spent waiting, it was originally planned for Tim to stay at home, but Tim was unable to trust Blue's care in anyone else's hands, so they went as a trio. As time went on, though, they wished that Billy had gone it alone…

Incredibly hectic schedule

They were delayed a little since the vet clinic was quite busy at such an early hour. As a consequence, the waiting area was bustling with people, and Blue became the center of attention. Primarily due to his peculiar personality traits.

Creating a lot of buzz

Everyone was curious since they had never heard of or seen a puppy with such unusually blue eyes before. Since they hadn't done any investigation yet, they had almost no idea how to respond. For what reason did Blue have such vivid eye color?

The question remains: why the blue eyes?

While waiting for the vet, they decided to do some research online to pass the time. But they didn't turn up a lot of information. Even less common than they had thought, it seems.

Pigment production Issues

The one plausible answer they came up with was dull. It seems to be produced by cells that lack the ability to produce color, which is very unusual but not impossible. When it was their time to be assisted, maybe the vet could explain it in greater detail.

The receptionist has doubts

The veterinary clinic's front desk clerk heard all the excitement as well. She phoned the vet as soon as she realized what it was about, and he had her reschedule his next visits so that the Jeffersons would come first.

Climbing the Jeffersons

After waiting for a few minutes, the vet finally entered the waiting room. Not saying anything beyond telling the Jeffersons to wait here since it was their time. After waiting for what Billy thought would be at least an hour, Billy was both startled and relieved to see aid arrive. That's a big question mark as to why they've jumped ahead.

Getting rid of Blue

After a cursory examination, the veterinarian escorted Blue inside his office. Billy was perplexed since he had hoped they would accompany him into the office to occupy Blue while he ran some tests. In those days, he would do it in this manner with Rio.

Inside the Office

Ten minutes later, the Vet came back to the house where the family had been waiting anxiously. However, he was missing Blue's company. In order to prevent the family from asking any more inquiries, the vet immediately takes them into another room. To begin his explanation, he says…

The use of law enforcement

He then informs the family that he has called the police and that they will be picking up Blue shortly. Tim burst into tears, and Billy and Erica had no idea what was going on. Furiously demanding the return of his pet dog…

Dog of a high-tech executive

The veterinarian said that Blue was a perfect match for a missing dog complaint made a few days before involving a very wealthy anonymous tech CEO. Furthermore, the CEO was offering a hefty sum for the return of his lost pet.

As a preventative measure

The veterinarian assured the family that they were in no danger, but he preferred to notify the authorities first out of concern that they could be too emotionally invested in the dog and hence flee the scene rather than face charges themselves.

In walks the CEO

About 30 minutes later, the CEO and the police came and sat together with the grieving relatives. He established the puppy's paternity for them. He hadn't chipped it yet since he hadn't gotten around to it.

Insight finally dawned.

It seemed understandable that Blue, having spent so much time in the CEO's office, would develop a fascination with personal computers. He would have had a sense of recognition and reactivity to it because of its familiarity.

I'm giving Blue a break

As much as Tim hated it, his family had to give up and agree that the CEO may have his dog back. He treated Blue like his personal pet despite the fact that the company's CEO was technically Blue's owner. Fortunately, there was also some positive news…

Gaining some kind of benefit

As the veterinarian had said, the family was also eligible for a prize for locating the dog, which the CEO gladly explained to them. Blue's real name was North, and he promised they may see her whenever they want.

A New puppy

A few of weeks later, the family got another another husky puppy. The CEO's own funds were used to purchase a more costly alternative, from which they could be certain that it had been responsibly and thoroughly raised. They soon grew to care for the new puppy as much as they had for Blue, and everyone was happy in the end.

The events of this story are entirely fictional and are products of the author’s imagination. Images included are meant for illustration purposes only. Any resemblance to actual events, places or persons, living or dead, are entirely coincidental.